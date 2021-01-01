Whatever way you cut it, you cant compete with bent state run clubs.



And I dont want to support a bent state run club.



So enjoy the good times whilst we have them. Success is not guaranteed in our setup, and we cant spend our way to success. This is why I dont want FSG to spend their way out of this situation. I want them to always place an emphasis on building club infrastructure, make accessing the stadium inexpensive and a great time for supporters, support Klopp in reasonably reinvesting what we earn, seek value adds where possible to get us competing, etc. I think they pretty much do most of this, and Im just not sure what really angry supporters are expecting other than a sugar daddy Boehly or bent state takeover?



I can understand the perspective, however, that FSG could be doing a bit more on the scouting and transfer front. I just dont think, given what weve achieved over the last few years, that were particularly justified in having a massive pop at them over this. They deserve time to build for the next few seasons with Klopp at the helm, and I just think we need to be patient and maybe accept that well need to take a step back to take several steps forward (I.e. sign good value players like Mane and Salah were back in the day, and give time to gel).