FSG discussion thread

Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:21:22 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:07:44 pm
No, I absolutely agree with that. It's why I felt the Swiss Ramble thread was unhelpful, pretending City were somehow normal in their model and comparing Liverpool too them made no sense to me.

What else can he do? He's not UEFA or the PL nor the UK tax authorities. If they accept the financials as legitimate then what good does it do for him to just toss it out? Pretty sure he has a long explainer on his old blog about this as well.
LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:38:58 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:09:42 pm
I mean, that kind of stuff doesn't help and makes the fan base look very entitled.
I get what your saying but the numbers back it up.
Even when we was winning people mentioned about the lack of spending.

Can already see theres a divide now over it
lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 04:34:53 pm
All of them injured together is the definition of unlucky.

5 of them could be starting for us now.

You can strike Arthur off that list, as he wasn't even training for Juventus, let alone playing for their first team. He was recovering from injury or already injured when we loaned him.

Also, why was a midfielder only signed when Henderson was injured, when the captain himself has been in decline for a year or more and it should have been clear we needed reinforcements in this area of the pitch.

The answers are not just FSG money men on this.
Keith Lard

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Whatever way you cut it, you cant compete with bent state run clubs.

And I dont want to support a bent state run club.

So enjoy the good times whilst we have them. Success is not guaranteed in our setup, and we cant spend our way to success. This is why I dont want FSG to spend their way out of this situation. I want them to always place an emphasis on building club infrastructure, make accessing the stadium inexpensive and a great time for supporters, support Klopp in reasonably reinvesting what we earn, seek value adds where possible to get us competing, etc. I think they pretty much do most of this, and Im just not sure what really angry supporters  are  expecting other than a sugar daddy Boehly or bent state takeover?

I can understand the perspective, however, that FSG could be doing a bit more on the scouting and transfer front. I just dont think, given what weve achieved over the last few years, that were particularly justified in having a massive pop at them over this. They deserve time to build for the next few seasons with Klopp at the helm, and I just think we need to be patient and maybe accept that well need to take a step back to take several steps forward (I.e. sign good value players like Mane and Salah were back in the day, and give time to gel).
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:40:42 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Whatever way you cut it, you cant compete with bent state run clubs.

And I dont want to support a bent state run club.

So enjoy the good times whilst we have them. Success is not guaranteed in our setup, and we cant spend our way to success. This is why I dont want FSG to spend their way out of this situation. I want them to always place an emphasis on building club infrastructure, make accessing the stadium inexpensive and a great time for supporters, support Klopp in reasonably reinvesting what we earn, seek value adds where possible to get us competing, etc. I think they pretty much do most of this, and Im just not sure what really angry supporters  are  expecting other than a sugar daddy Boehly or bent state takeover?

I can understand the perspective, however, that FSG could be doing a bit more on the scouting and transfer front. I just dont think, given what weve achieved over the last few years, that were particularly justified in having a massive pop at them over this. They deserve time to build for the next few seasons with Klopp at the helm, and I just think we need to be patient and maybe accept that well need to take a step back to take several steps forward (I.e. sign good value players like Mane and Salah were back in the day, and give time to gel).

Just to piggyback on this a bit, the original plan was Klopp was to retire before the 24/25 season so this season and next were supposed to be the transition years where Klopp would turn over the squad before the next manager was appointed. Now that's been extended until the 27/28 season because they thought they would win more trophies keeping the group together. A transition was always supposed to happen though.
JackWard33

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:03:00 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:40:42 pm
Just to piggyback on this a bit, the original plan was Klopp was to retire before the 24/25 season so this season and next were supposed to be the transition years where Klopp would turn over the squad before the next manager was appointed. Now that's been extended until the 27/28 season because they thought they would win more trophies keeping the group together. A transition was always supposed to happen though.

A transition will take investment in fees (as opposed to wages)
Theres no way to do it without spending on quality early prime age players
I flip flop on whether I think theyll do it or not to the extent they need to - it makes financial sense (its the only way to stay a CL team and youre buying players who should appreciate) so I lean towards it happening but it will need spending on fees and the more its delayed the more expensive it gets because each year of an ageing squad gives you more work to do
WanderlustRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:15:48 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:03:00 am
A transition will take investment in fees (as opposed to wages)
Theres no way to do it without spending on quality early prime age players
I flip flop on whether I think theyll do it or not to the extent they need to - it makes financial sense (its the only way to stay a CL team and you’re buying players who should appreciate) so I lean towards it happening but it will need spending on fees and the more its delayed the more expensive it gets because each year of an ageing squad gives you more work to do

Free transfer market is strong this year. Feel like that could be an alternative to paying a bunch of bloated fees.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:27:54 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Whatever way you cut it, you cant compete with bent state run clubs.

And I dont want to support a bent state run club.

So enjoy the good times whilst we have them. Success is not guaranteed in our setup, and we cant spend our way to success. This is why I dont want FSG to spend their way out of this situation. I want them to always place an emphasis on building club infrastructure, make accessing the stadium inexpensive and a great time for supporters, support Klopp in reasonably reinvesting what we earn, seek value adds where possible to get us competing, etc. I think they pretty much do most of this, and Im just not sure what really angry supporters  are  expecting other than a sugar daddy Boehly or bent state takeover?

I can understand the perspective, however, that FSG could be doing a bit more on the scouting and transfer front. I just dont think, given what weve achieved over the last few years, that were particularly justified in having a massive pop at them over this. They deserve time to build for the next few seasons with Klopp at the helm, and I just think we need to be patient and maybe accept that well need to take a step back to take several steps forward (I.e. sign good value players like Mane and Salah were back in the day, and give time to gel).
But they aren't rebuilding the team, and they don't seem to be supporting Klopp in buying the players he wants, and they aren't working on making accessing the stadium inexpensive and the good times look like they're already over. That's why so many people are annoyed!
Black Bull Nova

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:20:33 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Whatever way you cut it, you cant compete with bent state run clubs.

And I dont want to support a bent state run club.

So enjoy the good times whilst we have them. Success is not guaranteed in our setup, and we cant spend our way to success. This is why I dont want FSG to spend their way out of this situation. I want them to always place an emphasis on building club infrastructure, make accessing the stadium inexpensive and a great time for supporters, support Klopp in reasonably reinvesting what we earn, seek value adds where possible to get us competing, etc. I think they pretty much do most of this, and Im just not sure what really angry supporters  are  expecting other than a sugar daddy Boehly or bent state takeover?

I can understand the perspective, however, that FSG could be doing a bit more on the scouting and transfer front. I just dont think, given what weve achieved over the last few years, that were particularly justified in having a massive pop at them over this. They deserve time to build for the next few seasons with Klopp at the helm, and I just think we need to be patient and maybe accept that well need to take a step back to take several steps forward (ie. sign good value players like Mane and Salah were back in the day, and give time to gel).

Yes

Last season this club went close to achieving the impossible, at a time when we face the most difficult team in the world to compete against. We added Nunez, Diaz (got him early because Spurs were sniffing around), Ramsey and Carvalho to the squad.


Yes, we probably needed a midfielder but at the end of the season we did have Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Milner, Oxlade, Fabinho, Elliot and a couple of really promising young ones. I'll bet FSG have asked what he needs to help at this moment.


We need patience, we have been spoiled achieving what we have without fossil fuels


I have loved the last few years because of how we have done it and the fact it has not been easy.
Onward Liverpudlian

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:42:54 am
It always got me irritated at how the Brightons, Evertons, Southamptons and Crystal Palaces of this world have in the past had a hissy fit at the mere mention of Utd and us using the power of our worldwide fanbases by allowing us to sell the rights of our home matches outside the UK, that would be unfair, yet they appear relaxed a corrupt oily nation state with unlimited funds can own an actual club skewering the life out of the league.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:47:53 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:03:00 am
A transition will take investment in fees (as opposed to wages)
Theres no way to do it without spending on quality early prime age players
I flip flop on whether I think theyll do it or not to the extent they need to - it makes financial sense (its the only way to stay a CL team and youre buying players who should appreciate) so I lean towards it happening but it will need spending on fees and the more its delayed the more expensive it gets because each year of an ageing squad gives you more work to do

Almost every players contract was set to expire originally last summer or this upcoming summer. There would have been plenty of money freed up but instead we extended a bunch of them. Thats why I keep saying that choices were made and now these are the consequences. Not that anybody expected this but more it certainly was within the realm of possibilities once you decide to extend the core longer than planned.

I dont really worry about the spending. Unless the 21/22 finances do show FSG taking money then whatever we have will get spent. They can certainly structure fees, heck we still owe over £100m in them as of the last set of financials.
The_Nomad

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:07:49 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Whatever way you cut it, you cant compete with bent state run clubs.

And I dont want to support a bent state run club.

So enjoy the good times whilst we have them. Success is not guaranteed in our setup, and we cant spend our way to success. This is why I dont want FSG to spend their way out of this situation. I want them to always place an emphasis on building club infrastructure, make accessing the stadium inexpensive and a great time for supporters, support Klopp in reasonably reinvesting what we earn, seek value adds where possible to get us competing, etc. I think they pretty much do most of this, and Im just not sure what really angry supporters  are  expecting other than a sugar daddy Boehly or bent state takeover?

I can understand the perspective, however, that FSG could be doing a bit more on the scouting and transfer front. I just dont think, given what weve achieved over the last few years, that were particularly justified in having a massive pop at them over this. They deserve time to build for the next few seasons with Klopp at the helm, and I just think we need to be patient and maybe accept that well need to take a step back to take several steps forward (I.e. sign good value players like Mane and Salah were back in the day, and give time to gel).

Whats this? A level headed look at our situation?! Will the rest of RAWK agree? Stay tuned.
