Football finance isnt that complicated for a club like us. If we want to make more signings, we would finance them primarily through debt (thats how the majority of football clubs do it outside of the large capital injections like Man City, and Newcastle receive). Thats what Man Utd and Arsenal are doing despite having less revenue than us.
Revenue isnt actually that important when considered in relation to transfers, actually. Its a taboo word but debt isnt bad - its a normal part of any business operation. We (FSG) just dont have the risk appetite to load up on it any further. Thats the objective answer behind why we havent spent more.