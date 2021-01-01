« previous next »
Latest Swiss Ramble thread for everyone to moan at:
https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1586982870106652672

Someone needs to explain why our accounts say we spent £136m Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas, and the January signings of Davies and Kabak(loan). The reported figures for those players totalled around £75m.

Weren't we patting ourselves on the back for being dead clever and getting Jota and Thiago for low fees upfront? Where did that other £60m go? Was Thiago not the cut price deal we thought?
Aye I know I'm just joking, our old positive friend clinical was spreading this nonsense yesterday.

Again, pretty sure we dont need to sell players to buy. But sensibly you'd say Alisson, Trent, Ramsay, Konate, VVD, Robbo, Hendo, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Salah, Jota, Diaz and Nunez are all no-gos in terms of selling for various reasons

I'm not sure Van Dijk, Robertson, or Salah are impossible to be sold. I would add Gomez and Jones to the no-go list as well bc they slot into the CL squad rules well.

I notice not on that list are Fabinho and Matip. Who would be the ones I would seek offers on. And there really aren't very many others.
I'm not sure Van Dijk, Robertson, or Salah are impossible to be sold. I would add Gomez and Jones to the no-go list as well bc they slot into the CL squad rules well.

I notice not on that list are Fabinho and Matip. Who would be the ones I would seek offers on. And there really aren't very many others.

Fabinho is the one I really panic over, looks completely shot this season, hopefully just some terrible form because he is in contract for a fair few years and would basically be impossible to offload at present.

Good discussion on here anyway, and agree with a few comments that the bloated and aging squad with associated wage bill is potentially a big problem (we all hope this is just a blip, but the longer it goes on the less likely that looks).

Its going to be tough to bring in many players in their prime for us financially with that backdrop.

Football finance isnt that complicated for a club like us. If we want to make more signings, we would finance them primarily through debt (thats how the majority of football clubs do it outside of the large capital injections like Man City, and Newcastle receive). Thats what Man Utd and Arsenal are doing despite having less revenue than us.

Revenue isnt actually that important when considered in relation to transfers, actually. Its a taboo word but debt isnt bad - its a normal part of any business operation. We (FSG) just dont have the risk appetite to load up on it any further. Thats the objective answer behind why we havent spent more.
Fabinho is the one I really panic over, looks completely shot this season, hopefully just some terrible form because he is in contract for a fair few years and would basically be impossible to offload at present.


I definitely don't think he would be impossible to sell if he wants to go.

He was pretty great up until this year and obviously if things are breaking down in front of him, he's going to have a lot more to do and a lot more chances to not succeed in doing it.
Football finance isnt that complicated for a club like us. If we want to make more signings, we would finance them primarily through debt (thats how the majority of football clubs do it outside of the large capital injections like Man City, and Newcastle receive). Thats what Man Utd and Arsenal are doing despite having less revenue than us.

Revenue isnt actually that important when considered in relation to transfers, actually. Its a taboo word but debt isnt bad - its a normal part of any business operation. We (FSG) just dont have the risk appetite to load up on it any further. Thats the objective answer behind why we havent spent more.

What's notable about Arsenal and United is that they've both been out the CL ... and so are spending to get back in
I suspect our attitude will be the same or at least they'll be a rebalancing away from wage bill and towards fees should we drop out
Actually if an English club wins it, we get 5 places right? Top 5 could be enough.
Come on Chelsea then! Chelsea, Chelsea, CHELSEA, Chelsea, Chelsea, Chelsea.

(Rather them get to the same amount as United than City or Spurs get their first)
