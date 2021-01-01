I'm not sure Van Dijk, Robertson, or Salah are impossible to be sold. I would add Gomez and Jones to the no-go list as well bc they slot into the CL squad rules well.



I notice not on that list are Fabinho and Matip. Who would be the ones I would seek offers on. And there really aren't very many others.



Fabinho is the one I really panic over, looks completely shot this season, hopefully just some terrible form because he is in contract for a fair few years and would basically be impossible to offload at present.Good discussion on here anyway, and agree with a few comments that the bloated and aging squad with associated wage bill is potentially a big problem (we all hope this is just a blip, but the longer it goes on the less likely that looks).Its going to be tough to bring in many players in their prime for us financially with that backdrop.