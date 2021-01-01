« previous next »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:25:42 am
I was thinking about your claim that we have spent similar amount (think the term was percentage of revenue?) as other big clubs (like Man Utd, Spurs, Arsenal), when taking into account wages and net spend...but the numbers for that claim just doesn't add up?

In the net spend table, it says over the past 4 years, Man Utd have spent 400m more than us, Arsenal have spent 300m more than us, Tottenham have spent 250 more than us.
As I've said virtually every time I've mentioned the figures, I've used revenue/wages from 2017-2021 - because we don't have any accurate revenue/wage figures for 21/22. Therefore I've also used net spend corresponding to those years (but actually the summer window following rather than prior, to be as upto date as possible without using net spend from a summer when we have no idea of revenue/wages from the season before). Of course, my four years therefore includes us spending £127m that summer; anyone taking only the *last* four years excludes it. As that's when we bought several of the players we're now paying significant wages to, it seems relevant.

Yes, this summer's net spend brings other teams closer to our overall spending, or further ahead in the case of United - but we don't know last season's wage figures. You could use Mo Chatra's estimates (which I think were done after I originally posted), but I've used Deloitte's throughout to be consistent and not use inconsistent estimates from different sources. They're not available for 21/22.

Man United's revenue may be estimated to be a fraction ahead of ours for 21/22, but over the course of 2017-21, on which the figures are based, it's been much further ahead. (If you wait 2 minutes, I'll check my laptop and confirm how much).

* edit: from 2017-2021 Deloitte figures, United's revenue in that period was £255m greater than ours, though we've closed the gap each year (from £135m > £94m > £19m > £7m).


(I've also said we spend less as % of revenue than Chelsea or Arsenal - though much more than Spurs. Spurs would have to have a net spend of £200m for another 3 years, and for us to spend nothing, to catch up. In absolute terms in that period, we spent more than everyone bar City and United).

The other point I've made is that net spend is eye catching, but averages out at only 15% of what the big clubs spend on players. 85% of it is wages. That's why Spurs can appear to spend loads of money and still be hundreds of millions behind us.

Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:49:20 am
As I've said virtually every time I've mentioned the figures, I've used revenue/wages from 2017-2021 - because we don't have any accurate revenue/wage figures for 21/22. Therefore I've also used net spend corresponding to those years (but actually the summer window following rather than prior, to be as upto date as possible without using net spend from a summer when we have no idea of revenue/wages from the season before). Of course, my four years therefore includes us spending £127m that summer; anyone taking only the *last* four years excludes it. As that's when we bought several of the players we're now paying significant wages to, it seems relevant.

Yes, this summer's net spend brings other teams closer to our overall spending, or further ahead in the case of United - but we don't know last season's wage figures. You could use Mo Chatra's estimates (which I think were done after I originally posted), but I've used Deloitte's throughout to be consistent and not use inconsistent estimates from different sources. They're not available for 21/22.

Man United's revenue may be estimated to be a fraction ahead of ours for 21/22, but over the course of 2017-21, on which the figures are based, it's been much further ahead. (If you wait 2 minutes, I'll check my laptop and confirm how much).

* edit: from 2017-2021 Deloitte figures, United's revenue in that period was £255m greater than ours, though we've closed the gap each year (from £135m > £94m > £19m > £7m).
Is the 127m spend you mentioned VVD and Allison? Pretty sure that was paid for by Coutinho. John Henry himself said so as much.

Also while our revenue has gradually increased (and caught up to United) from 2017-2021, during that period, our wage bill has also gradually increased along with it.

So if you look at the 'net spend + wages = similar spent as percentage of revenue' equation, even though there has been an increase in revenue by us (and closing the gap with Man Utd with revenue), there has also been an increase in wages spent by us (and closing the gap with Man Utd with wages spent), which would have balanced it out...so the difference would still be in net spend.

Anyways, I was just curious as to where that excess money have gone. Regardless, I think we have overspent on wages and going forward need to cut the wage bill, along with investing in more players.

Edited to include your edit:

If 85% of what big clubs spend is on wages, then seeing as our wage bill is (excluding City), the highest in the league with United, you'd expect the players performance to match that wage level, but they're not.

Fabinho for example is on 200,000/wk, while Caicedo is on 4,000/wk, meanwhile the latter is performing much better than the former. (Yes I know time at club needs to take into account, but still...)

As for the we spend less as % of revenue than Chelsea and Arsenal, and in absolute terms spent less than United...the main conclusion I draw from that is we are not spending (investing in the squad) enough, which could be due to directing the money elsewhere (like infrastructure).
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:37:07 am
We're not. You're only looking at net spend (and over a short recent period), not wages.
Mate what happens to all the prize/tv money weve earned. Not having theyve put it all in wages!
Im only asking what lots of us are thinking.

Beyond a joke now, the size of our club and we wont spend.
I understand not throwing money away on big names but we need players in asap.
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:23:49 am
There's no problem with any of them. The problem is that there are so many of them. It's no more likely that they're all capable of playing to their mid-30s at a top level, than that they should all drop off a cliff at the same time. That's a problem when, essentially, nine of our core 15-17 first team players are in that age bracket together. Which of them is still going to be a superstar at the age of 32, 33, 34, 35? No one knows.

So would it be better for them to be on short contract and leave as they're reaching their peak? 30-31 seems like the ideal time bc at 28-29, you're deciding about whether or not to sell or they still have good value. Then by the middle of *that* contract (if you don't sell), when they actually are 30-31, you can revisit that and look more year by year if necessary.

Luis Diaz is 25. For him to have a contract that goes until he's 30 is not unusual at all.
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:49:20 am
As I've said virtually every time I've mentioned the figures, I've used revenue/wages from 2017-2021 - because we don't have any accurate revenue/wage figures for 21/22. Therefore I've also used net spend corresponding to those years (but actually the summer window following rather than prior, to be as upto date as possible without using net spend from a summer when we have no idea of revenue/wages from the season before). Of course, my four years therefore includes us spending £127m that summer; anyone taking only the *last* four years excludes it. As that's when we bought several of the players we're now paying significant wages to, it seems relevant.

Yes, this summer's net spend brings other teams closer to our overall spending, or further ahead in the case of United - but we don't know last season's wage figures. You could use Mo Chatra's estimates (which I think were done after I originally posted), but I've used Deloitte's throughout to be consistent and not use inconsistent estimates from different sources. They're not available for 21/22.

Man United's revenue may be estimated to be a fraction ahead of ours for 21/22, but over the course of 2017-21, on which the figures are based, it's been much further ahead. (If you wait 2 minutes, I'll check my laptop and confirm how much).

* edit: from 2017-2021 Deloitte figures, United's revenue in that period was £255m greater than ours, though we've closed the gap each year (from £135m > £94m > £19m > £7m).


(I've also said we spend less as % of revenue than Chelsea or Arsenal - though much more than Spurs. Spurs would have to have a net spend of £200m for another 3 years, and for us to spend nothing, to catch up. In absolute terms in that period, we spent more than everyone bar City and United).

The other point I've made is that net spend is eye catching, but averages out at only 15% of what the big clubs spend on players. 85% of it is wages. That's why Spurs can appear to spend loads of money and still be hundreds of millions behind us.

I understand your going through all these figures and fair play to you redmark but the crux of it is and its plain and simple is not spending on replacing ageing players since 2018 is about to cost us £100s of millions because for every year we arent in the champions league its going to cost us around £100mil and make no doubt we are about to drop out of the top 4 next year almost definitely. And if the owners stick to this way of working it will be the first of many, and I have a long memory Ive been to anfield on a rainy Tuesday against the likes of Ipswich and charlton and watched the matches with 1000s of empty seats and if we fall back into mid table mediocrity and make no mistake if FSG continue the way they are it will happen you will see a lovely shiny new anfield road stand with 1000s of empty seats.
Quote from: T-1000 on Yesterday at 08:24:09 pm
FSG are partly to blame but surely Julian Ward and co should be sharing the blame too? Pretty negligent to allow the midfield to age as it has and not selling Ox and Naby when the time was right. Relying on ageing or injury prone midfielders was always going to end in disaster. This was probably one of the reasons Edwards left, felling like he achieved something and that we were close to the end of cycle.

The next sporting director should've been all over this from day one of the job. Now its suddenly looking like we'll need an entire midfield revamp and its unlikely we'll shift 3-4 midfielders out and bring in another quality 4-5 over two transfer windows

Im intrigued somewhat as to what power a sporting director holds at LFC. I was discussing this a bit with Mr Yagu on Twitter yesterday and we had like totally different opinions on what the job was - and how much say they had! I maybe am just assuming that its similar to how they operate in Germany - where they hold a lot of power - more or less 2nd to the CEO.

I would think/hope the actual sporting director has a lot of imput on how long contract renewals are - even if a player gets one or not, and of course how much of the wage bill they are willing to invest in said renewals. And I would also hope a sporting director with his team is actively trying to find clubs and succeeding to do so for players who are surplus to requirements. And yes, I get players can dig their heels in, but we know somone like Phillips for instance was keen to move. And I would also hope they are actively seeking and pushing suitable players in the direction of the manager, and for there to be more than 2 choices per position.

But things seem stagnant rather here, and weve gone back to having a problem had before Kloppo arrived - a bloated squad.
FSG bought the club to make money because they are businessmen first and foremost.  Winning stuff is just a bonus.  If the club carries on with increasing revenues and value, they couldn't give two hoots about us languishing without suitable replacements for the squad.  Just like life, it's all about the bottomline to the Americans.
