As I've said virtually every time I've mentioned the figures, I've used revenue/wages from 2017-2021 - because we don't have any accurate revenue/wage figures for 21/22. Therefore I've also used net spend corresponding to those years (but actually the summer window following rather than prior, to be as upto date as possible without using net spend from a summer when we have no idea of revenue/wages from the season before). Of course, my four years therefore includes us spending £127m that summer; anyone taking only the *last* four years excludes it. As that's when we bought several of the players we're now paying significant wages to, it seems relevant.
Yes, this summer's net spend brings other teams closer to our overall spending, or further ahead in the case of United - but we don't know last season's wage figures. You could use Mo Chatra's estimates (which I think were done after I originally posted), but I've used Deloitte's throughout to be consistent and not use inconsistent estimates from different sources. They're not available for 21/22.
Man United's revenue may be estimated to be a fraction ahead of ours for 21/22, but over the course of 2017-21, on which the figures are based, it's been much further ahead. (If you wait 2 minutes, I'll check my laptop and confirm how much).
* edit: from 2017-2021 Deloitte figures, United's revenue in that period was £255m greater than ours, though we've closed the gap each year (from £135m > £94m > £19m > £7m).
Is the 127m spend you mentioned VVD and Allison? Pretty sure that was paid for by Coutinho. John Henry himself said so as much.
Also while our revenue has gradually increased (and caught up to United) from 2017-2021, during that period, our wage bill has also gradually increased along with it.
So if you look at the 'net spend + wages = similar spent as percentage of revenue' equation, even though there has been an increase in revenue by us (and closing the gap with Man Utd with revenue), there has also been an increase in wages spent by us (and closing the gap with Man Utd with wages spent), which would have balanced it out...so the difference would still be in net spend.
Anyways, I was just curious as to where that excess money have gone. Regardless, I think we have overspent on wages and going forward need to cut the wage bill, along with investing in more players.
If 85% of what big clubs spend is on wages, then seeing as our wage bill is (excluding City), the highest in the league with United, you'd expect the players performance to match that wage level, but they're not.
Fabinho for example is on 200,000/wk, while Caicedo is on 4,000/wk, meanwhile the latter is performing much better than the former. (Yes I know time at club needs to take into account, but still...)
As for the we spend less as % of revenue than Chelsea and Arsenal, and in absolute terms spent less than United...the main conclusion I draw from that is we are not spending (investing in the squad) enough, which could be due to directing the money elsewhere (like infrastructure).