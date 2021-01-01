I was thinking about your claim that we have spent similar amount (think the term was percentage of revenue?) as other big clubs (like Man Utd, Spurs, Arsenal), when taking into account wages and net spend...but the numbers for that claim just doesn't add up?



In the net spend table, it says over the past 4 years, Man Utd have spent 400m more than us, Arsenal have spent 300m more than us, Tottenham have spent 250 more than us.



As I've said virtually every time I've mentioned the figures, I've used revenue/wages from 2017-2021 - because we don't have any accurate revenue/wage figures for 21/22. Therefore I've also used net spend corresponding to those years (but actually the summer window following rather than prior, to be as upto date as possible without using net spend from a summer when we have no idea of revenue/wages from the season before). Of course, my four years therefore includes us spending £127m that summer; anyone taking only the *last* four years excludes it. As that's when we bought several of the players we're now paying significant wages to, it seems relevant.Yes, this summer's net spend brings other teams closer to our overall spending, or further ahead in the case of United - but we don't know last season's wage figures. You could use Mo Chatra's estimates (which I think were done after I originally posted), but I've used Deloitte's throughout to be consistent and not use inconsistent estimates from different sources. They're not available for 21/22.Man United's revenue may be estimated to be a fraction ahead of ours for 21/22, but over the course of 2017-21, on which the figures are based, it's been much further ahead. (If you wait 2 minutes, I'll check my laptop and confirm how much).* edit: from 2017-2021 Deloitte figures, United's revenue in that period was £255m greater than ours, though we've closed the gap each year (from £135m > £94m > £19m > £7m).