Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 25778 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 08:19:19 pm
It doesn't matter if we need to keep them or not.

Point is we should be able to offload unwanted players. There will be the odd exception, but its an issue every club has to deal with.
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 08:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 07:29:26 pm
If we dont get 4th.

I personally would sell VVD and Salah.
Get around £150m for both?
Add 50 from FSG.

£200m to get in a CB, 2 midfielders and 1 Forward.
Selling some of our best players so we have funds to buy more players. What kind of signal does that send?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 09:02:05 pm »
These are players that are in the latter part of their careers.

Salah will be 31 in the Summer (33 when his contract runs out)
VVD will be 32 in the Summer ( 34 when his contract runs out)

We have been a club that buys with the money it gets from sales, give or take 50m.

Henderson will be 33 in the summer
Fabinho will be 30 in October
Thiago 32 in the summer.

Its natural evolution, needs to be done.


Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 09:03:12 pm »
VVD is a tough one to sell.and defenders play for longer at a high level, but we play a high like and his pace will go.which is one of his main attributes.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 09:02:05 pm
These are players that are in the latter part of their careers.

Salah will be 31 in the Summer (33 when his contract runs out)
VVD will be 32 in the Summer ( 34 when his contract runs out)

We have been a club that buys with the money it gets from sales, give or take 50m.

Henderson will be 33 in the summer
Fabinho will be 30 in October
Thiago 32 in the summer.

Its natural evolution, needs to be done.

At the risk of upsetting Jackits not the latter part of their career. Certainly not in the way I suspect you mean anyway.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 09:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 09:03:12 pm
VVD is a tough one to sell.and defenders play for longer at a high level, but we play a high like and his pace will go.which is one of his main attributes.
Yer having a laugh.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 09:09:55 pm »
Quote from: T-1000 on Yesterday at 08:35:43 pm
The point I was trying to make is that the FSG are easy to blame, and rightly so up to an extent,  but the sporting director and his team is getting off lightly
Oh your right.
Everybody should be taking responsibility at some point.
Theres a few players who I would say dont deserve non of the criticism (Alisson, Milner, Elliot and Carvalho).
Most of the blame for me should be the people at board level. I dont think for one minute Klopp was ever going to come out and have a go at the owners. But surely he would like to know how West Ham can afford a new midfielder for around £35m without selling anybody!

This season has so many similaritys to 2009/10 season :butt
Difference was Rafa was at war with those above and Klopp has tried to get on with it sadly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 05:33:42 pm
Amazing that these guys are sitting on a profit of literally billions and won't put a penny into the club. Their hoodwinking of the fanbase by trying to pass off being scroungy and cheap as some sort of laudable and noble pursuit has been effective only due to klopp's miracle-working but the chickens have now come home to roost. FSG unfortunately won't go unless they get a massive offer to buy and will continue with their policy of not spending beyond what we earn. This basically means we are carrying a massive handicap compared with most of our rivals - it's not acceptable but unfortunately we are stuck with them. The only way I can see the situation changing is if the fans put massive pressure on them, beat them at their own PR game.
Now is that time!
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:09:55 pm
Oh your right.
Everybody should be taking responsibility at some point.
Theres a few players who I would say dont deserve non of the criticism (Alisson, Milner, Elliot and Carvalho).
Most of the blame for me should be the people at board level. I dont think for one minute Klopp was ever going to come out and have a go at the owners. But surely he would like to know how West Ham can afford a new midfielder for around £35m without selling anybody!

This season has so many similaritys to 2009/10 season :butt
Difference was Rafa was at war with those above and Klopp has tried to get on with it sadly.



Add the fact that there's still no new club doctor appointed when we have a stupid amount of injuries
.....where once we watched the King Kenny play

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 09:15:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:05:18 pm
Yer having a laugh.
Absolute scandalous that people are debating wether we should sell our best centre back.
Youd think we was a EFL club, having to sell our best assets just to survive  :butt
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 09:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 09:02:05 pm
These are players that are in the latter part of their careers.

Salah will be 31 in the Summer (33 when his contract runs out)
VVD will be 32 in the Summer ( 34 when his contract runs out)

We have been a club that buys with the money it gets from sales, give or take 50m.

Henderson will be 33 in the summer
Fabinho will be 30 in October
Thiago 32 in the summer.

Its natural evolution, needs to be done.

Age or no, I'd sooner sell Fabinho as any of those. Robertson too.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 09:22:45 pm »
Sell our top goal scorer to get money in. That's a shocking idea.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 09:24:17 pm »
Im amazed by some of the reactions of the fans on here to be honest the problem isnt Virgil its the fact we have a midfield that cant compete with younger midfields, yet we get the same arguments we pay big wages so the books are balanced, we are honestly fucked and yet our fans still wont can see where the issue lies so are now selling our best players crazy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 09:24:17 pm
Im amazed by some of the reactions of the fans on here to be honest the problem isnt Virgil its the fact we have a midfield that cant compete with younger midfields, yet we get the same arguments we pay big wages so the books are balanced, we are honestly fucked and yet our fans still wont can see where the issue lies so are now selling our best players crazy.
Look the truth is the players we should be looking on selling on is players like Gomez, Jones etc
We done well to sell Minamino and Williams.

We should not be looking to sell our best players just to compete.
Sick of hearing the excuses we cant spend like city and Newcastle.

Why not like united and chelsea? Instead we get outspent by Villa and West Ham.
Our success is down to Klopp, wed have been even more successful had he had the kind of money all other teams have had.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm
Look the truth is the players we should be looking on selling on is players like Gomez, Jones etc
We done well to sell Minamino and Williams.

We should not be looking to sell our best players just to compete.
Sick of hearing the excuses we cant spend like city and Newcastle.

Why not like united and chelsea? Instead we get outspent by Villa and West Ham.
Our success is down to Klopp, wed have been even more successful had he had the kind of money all other teams have had.

No arguments from me with regard being outspent its an absolute joke but selling our players isnt enough anymore, we need the owners to step up our spending is an absolute joke.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 09:50:48 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:09:55 pm
But surely he would like to know how West Ham can afford a new midfielder for around £35m without selling anybody!
Being given a 99 year lease on a 60,000 capacity stadium at £3m/year rent, which doesn't even cover the stewarding costs paid by the stadium owners, not West Ham, might have something to do with it.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 09:52:32 pm »
FSG always stated that we spend what the club makes. I dont have the figures but I'd love to know revenue and operating profit year on year?

For a club that's 5th richest in world football, we operate like we are 50th!!

If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm
Look the truth is the players we should be looking on selling on is players like Gomez, Jones etc
We done well to sell Minamino and Williams.



Not likely to sell nation-trained first-teamers, especially not club-trained like Jones. Wouldn't expect either of those to go.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 09:53:36 pm
Not likely to sell nation-trained first-teamers, especially not club-trained like Jones. Wouldn't expect either of those to go.
Surely if the fee was right? Joe Gomez has been unreal for his time at us. But injurys has obviously not helped him. I generally believe he got a contract to keep his value.

For Jones theres been loads saying it for years that he hasnt improved. I wanted him to do well more than anything due to being a local lad. But with our moneyball method, when do we cash in on these players and bring the next lot through, while reinvesting.

Again all this btw is following FSGs model. Thats were I reckon everyone has a part to play in this seasons downfall. Lack of investment and loyalty to players not at the level needed anymore.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:50:48 pm
Being given a 99 year lease on a 60,000 capacity stadium at £3m/year rent, which doesn't even cover the stewarding costs paid by the stadium owners, not West Ham, might have something to do with it.

Do you not honestly believe we are underspending because by the logic of some on her £92mil over 4 years and a balanced spreadsheet is par for the course for the club now valued as the 4/5 most expensive club in the world with the 4/5 highest turnover. So what happens next year when and the year after when our turn over drops by £100mil does that mean we need to sell just to break even. And how comes spurs and Everton with in one case no European football and Brand new stadiums can outspend us. Our turnover will drop by £100mil next year with no champions league and we have 0 chance of getting there at the moment.

So by the logic of whats mentioned on here we need to finish in the champions league every season and make it deep into the competition and reach 2 finals, win multiple cups and a league
Record record revenue to enable us to spend around £20mil in the transfer market per season, my god we are well and truly fucked if that is the case. And if lets say £250 million of our transfer budget in that time was used to do the main stand, anfield road stand and training ground well that about to kick them in the bollux because every season outside the champions league will cost us better part of £100mil, I think we can all safely say next season will be the first without it so the cost of those 3 projects will then be £350mil, the owners have fucked up bu being tight.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm »
From Dan Kennett

https://twitter.com/dankennett/status/1586756947155509250?s=61&t=1C948zBhnyB6c1HNUuJ_1w

Quote
I've always been a Michael Edwards fan but I think we need to look again at his last major act at LFC, the biggest series of contracts in the club's history in Summer 2021 /Thread 🧵

Quote
In May/June 21, the #LFC beat reporters started to report that there was a priority list of 6 players for contract renewals: Salah, Van Dijk, Trent, Fabinho, Alisson and Robertson

Quote
In July/August 21, 5 of those players renewed with Salah following a year later under Julian Ward.  Jordan Henderson also got himself a new deal in September after Klopp publicly intervened on the matter. Edwards handed in his notice in October 2021.

Quote
The Edwards strategy represented an enormous financial commitment in terms of signing bonuses, pay rises and contract years well into their 30's. Now, it's important to note that I was massively in favour of every deal at the time (except Henderson)

Quote
But the first 3 months of this season are making those deals look very different.  Alisson is the only player who is maintaining the performance that justified the contract decision.  The others are all showing signs of decline, especially physically.  Some of it significant.

Quote
Is it recoverable once others come back from injury (especially Konate/Diaz/Jota) or post World-Cup?  Who knows?  some of the decline looks pretty bad at this point. Against Leeds, the 7 highest paid players in our history all started! and we have a wage bill x3 higher than Leeds

Quote
The concern for the short/medium term is that we have a huge amount of very expensive, 30+ contract years on the books. These are AFTER this season:
Alisson 31-34
Fabinho 30-33
Van Dijk 32-33
Henderson 33-34
Robertson 30-32
Salah 31-32
Matip 32
Thiago 32
Jota 30
Diaz 30

Quote
One parallel for LFC could be the big contract mess that the Red Sox got into 2017-19 (Price/Sale/Eovaldi).  FSG massively changed their approach under Dombrowski and secured a 4th WS.  But the legacy of that win constrained them for years and they are yet to recover /End
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm
Do you not honestly believe we are underspending because by the logic of some on her £92mil over 4 years and a balanced spreadsheet is par for the course for the club now valued as the 4/5 most expensive club in the world with the 4/5 highest turnover. So what happens next year when and the year after when our turn over drops by £100mil does that mean we need to sell just to break even. And how comes spurs and Everton with in one case no European football and Brand new stadiums can outspend us. Our turnover will drop by £100mil next year with no champions league and we have 0 chance of getting there at the moment.

So by the logic of whats mentioned on here we need to finish in the champions league every season and make it deep into the competition and reach 2 finals, win multiple cups and a league
Record record revenue to enable us to spend around £20mil in the transfer market per season, my god we are well and truly fucked if that is the case.
No, I was answering a question about West Ham.

Spurs spend fuck all. Seriously - already mentioned in this thread - we spent half a billion more on wages than Spurs in four years between 2017-21. 2017-2019 they spent £10m net total. Everton don't outspend us; though they outspend what they can afford and are borderline bankrupt. West Ham sign players, but their wage bill is less than half of ours.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 10:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 09:52:32 pm
FSG always stated that we spend what the club makes. I dont have the figures but I'd love to know revenue and operating profit year on year?

For a club that's 5th richest in world football, we operate like we are 50th!!



Yep, net spend (8m this season); totally ignoring the wrong side of our player's age profile are very alarming.

Some rumours keep saying Klopp was the one to insist Tch/Bellingham or nothing... And rejected the chance to sign Guimaraes for 30m+...

Wow, is that logical to you? Since when an employee so wanted to care the company's finance than the owners themselves? If there were money/budget to spend, and owners were so happy to let the employees to use it, while the employee rather saved that for the successor if he failed the job and would be fired? Come on man, where's the common sense?

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:56:23 pm
Selling some of our best players so we have funds to buy more players. What kind of signal does that send?
Our owners are gash?
Our net spent just projects lack of ambition.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #985 on: Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm »
Even James Pearce who is a pretty solid source is saying the owners have had it to easy now and have drained the players we have, it seems its only on here where we have fans who think the owners are doing it right.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #986 on: Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm
Even James Pearce who is a pretty solid source is saying the owners have had it to easy now and have drained the players we have, it seems its only on here where we have fans who think the owners are doing it right.
It was not only the manager but I think even players wanted new midfielders
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/virgil-van-dijk-liverpool-midfield-24876495
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #987 on: Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm »
I never understood either side of the wage bill arguments simply because I don't know the details. It is clear that our reported wage bill is huge, but it was also said that it is heavily incentivized. Would that mean that when we are winning stuff we pay players a lot, but if we don't we are back to "normal"? If that's the case, then I don't have a huge problem with having high wage bill footed by the money earned in the process of winning. 

The net spend is concerning, it's been making me grind my teeth every transfer window since January 2021. We failed to invest in the squad from position of strength. But I also think that (in conjunction with the wage bill and squad size), it would be one in, one out in every case. How and why we've kept faith with Ox and Keita for so long may have a bearing on us not bringing in new faces. Both quality players on their day, but for most of the time they have been as useful to the squad as me. Signing a player is a package deal, including transfer fees, agent fees, salary... If no one is freeing salary, how can we sign a £50m-rated player (money equivalent of £200k/wk wages)?

In lines with the above, is it our scouts that are messing up, or is it our physios? We seem to have an extraordinary amount of muscle injuries all too often. Maybe it's my biased perception, but that seems disproportionately high compared to other clubs with similar size squads.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #988 on: Today at 12:06:56 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm
From Dan Kennett

https://twitter.com/dankennett/status/1586756947155509250?s=61&t=1C948zBhnyB6c1HNUuJ_1w

I don't see a problem with any of those contracts.

IMO it's not so much the age of contract expiry but a year or two before it that is the critical point -- bc that's when you're going to be deciding on whether there's going to be a next contract, or you're going to to try to sell. Thiago will probably get a new contract this summer if he wants one, as he is a 2024 expiry. Matip same, not as certain if he would be in line for a new deal -- and his market value might be low enough that he's worth more being at the club one more year than what you could sell him for.

And there are a boatload of 2025 expirys that will need to be decided on, including Henderson, Van Dijk and Salah.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #989 on: Today at 12:16:04 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm
Surely if the fee was right? Joe Gomez has been unreal for his time at us. But injurys has obviously not helped him. I generally believe he got a contract to keep his value.

For Jones theres been loads saying it for years that he hasnt improved. I wanted him to do well more than anything due to being a local lad. But with our moneyball method, when do we cash in on these players and bring the next lot through, while reinvesting.

Again all this btw is following FSGs model. Thats were I reckon everyone has a part to play in this seasons downfall. Lack of investment and loyalty to players not at the level needed anymore.

Who are the 4 club trained players that make Jones redundant? He's a free Champions League roster player until then. Trent is one. Kelleher I think. Elliott will be once he needs to be listed. I think that's all. So selling Jones would be selling a player you essentially cannot replace. Plus it would be selling a good player.

Gomez would be nation trained, so same boat as Henderson. I don't think we have a full list of 4 there either. Bellingham would be 1. Milner if he's still at the club.

So basically you can only really replace Gomez in the CL squad with an English player, and you can only replace Jones with an academy player.
Logged

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #990 on: Today at 12:19:28 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm
I never understood either side of the wage bill arguments simply because I don't know the details. It is clear that our reported wage bill is huge, but it was also said that it is heavily incentivized. Would that mean that when we are winning stuff we pay players a lot, but if we don't we are back to "normal"? If that's the case, then I don't have a huge problem with having high wage bill footed by the money earned in the process of winning. 

The net spend is concerning, it's been making me grind my teeth every transfer window since January 2021. We failed to invest in the squad from position of strength. But I also think that (in conjunction with the wage bill and squad size), it would be one in, one out in every case. How and why we've kept faith with Ox and Keita for so long may have a bearing on us not bringing in new faces. Both quality players on their day, but for most of the time they have been as useful to the squad as me. Signing a player is a package deal, including transfer fees, agent fees, salary... If no one is freeing salary, how can we sign a £50m-rated player (money equivalent of £200k/wk wages)?
16/17 £208m
17/18 £264m
18/19 £310m
19/20 £326m
20/21 £314m

We don't have figures for 21/22 yet, and you have to account for ins/outs and new contracts, but the significant jump between 17/18 and 18/19 (CL bonuses) and drop from 19/20 (PL bonuses) to 20/21, despite a few new contracts being signed for 20/21, suggests bonuses are significant, but also that our base wage bill has been growing - and most contract renewals will be 21/22 (also more bonuses) - Salah's, 22/23, of course. (Those wages have also increased as % of revenue, from 58% to 65% in that period).

My guess would be £20m-£25m in bonuses for each of 18/19-19/20 based on those movements, but difficult to tell.

Net spend is concerning; my position in this thread hasn't been that FSG are 'doing it right', but context (particularly wages). In my view, there are multiple smaller issues than just saying "we don't spend enough". We spend quite a lot. We don't always spend it as well as we like to think, though. We're too risk averse on signings, I think - but it's not entirely clear that that's not down to the manager/recruitment team at times, always 'waiting for the right player'. We're not as good at selling players as we think. Our younger, speculative signings have a worse success rate than we'd like to think. We're pretty good at buying 'the right fit' with reasonably well known players for £30m-£50m. At least that's an improvement over the likes of Benteke and Carroll, I suppose. But we've barely signed a 'hidden gem' in years.

Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #991 on: Today at 12:23:35 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm
From Dan Kennett

https://twitter.com/dankennett/status/1586756947155509250?s=61&t=1C948zBhnyB6c1HNUuJ_1w


It seems silly to pin this on Edwards - no one knows how the decisions were made, I'd bet at the absolute minimum , based on everything he's said, Klopp was very in favour of extending the current first team and there's a decent change he pushed for it.
Lets at least agree that collectively it wasn't the best ... but we are where we are.

We have issues this season but the situaiton will resolve itself. The older players under contract start to roll off this summer (Ox, Milner, Bobby, Keita), next summer Thiago and Matip. Fabinho's and Henderon's obviously aren't great but they shouldn't need to be first choice from January onwards assuming we buy
Putting Jota and Diaz on there is dumb of Kennett - that's the end of thier contract and we have them both for their remaining prime years
We do also have the option to move some of them on if we want, I don't agree that most of them are unsellable

The key is we need to learn from the mistake but also invest now in the next team starting in January.
It's not starting from ground zero. Ali, Trent, Konate, Diaz, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez are all quality and have good years ahead of them - but there's a lot of gaps that need filling and it has to start with the next window because the squad isn't currently fit for puprose
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #992 on: Today at 12:23:49 am »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 12:06:56 am
I don't see a problem with any of those contracts.
There's no problem with any of them. The problem is that there are so many of them. It's no more likely that they're all capable of playing to their mid-30s at a top level, than that they should all drop off a cliff at the same time. That's a problem when, essentially, nine of our core 15-17 first team players are in that age bracket together. Which of them is still going to be a superstar at the age of 32, 33, 34, 35? No one knows.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #993 on: Today at 12:23:52 am »
Not a fan. Never been one except for the first year they owned us.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #994 on: Today at 12:24:40 am »
^^^ Thanks, redmark (the longer post).

That's how I see our signings too. Although we don't know how good Elliott, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Morton, Doak, etc., would become. There may be a hidden gem among those. But we failed to act consistently on the market to assure that one of those gems was developed last year and another this year. We are lacking quality now...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
