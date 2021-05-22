Another entry for the Boston Bingo card.



The reply will be but 'FSG made it clear they would not spend their money'



Followed up by 'They rescued the Club' and then for a line 'They allow the club to spend every penny it earns'



I know youve been anti for a very long time and at times Ive found myself nodding at your posts and others Ive felt youve been a bit harsh, however i think this last few months has seen a real tide of annoyance and disbelief in the way things have gone, particularly around the state of the squad. There is no way that a manager of the calibre of Jurgen Klopp is unable to see that the midfield in particular serves absolutely no purpose to the way he wants to play. Jurgen will know that we need new faces and the fact hes trying to play fast, aggressive football with an ageing and immobile midfield is like fitting a Ferrari with the engine from a Ford Fiesta. I honestly cant see how anyone in the upper ranks of the club thought it right and proper to send us into the season with this set of midfield players. Its negligence and its the straw thats broken the camels back for many. There are worse owners, without doubt. Anfield as a stadium is now unrecognisable from the days of 44000 capacity and the amalgamation of the squads in the new training site is another positive. Its just so frustrating that under Klopp weve established ourselves as a top 5 side in Europe and in the blink of an eye weve allowed others to catch us and now seemingly go flying past. This isnt a quick fix, this squad is a mismatch and needs major surgery rather than patching up. Well have to take the hit this season and finish top 8 and go as far as we can in Europe and just hope that were still an attractive option for players who see this season as a blip. It really is time now however for a large quantity of money to be put aside to build a new side for Jurgen otherwise the final two years of his stay become a damp squib and potentially dont even reach their conclusion.