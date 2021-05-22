Not in the slightest what I said, Al, as you well know. You've been almost pleasant to debate with in this thread previously. Don't act the twat now.



Apologies for being flippant.The thing is you simply aren't comparing like for like.City have had unlimited funds, much of it off the books to build an almost perfect machine. They then have unlimited funds to tweak it, refresh it, and improve it. City have been proven to have financially doped on two occasions. They have been found guilty and punished twice.The thing is we ban anyone who has taken PED's for years because we know that the after-effects of cheating allow a false base that you improve from. That is what City has done with its investment of over a billion.