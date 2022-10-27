Quote

Investing in players, wages, infrastructure, technology, and developing our commercial reach is how we stay sustainable - not by betting on crypto or stocks or anything else. Especially given the volatility of the world economy right now.



Speaking at the Sportico Invest in Sports conference in New York, Cardinale, whose RedBird firm paid $750m for the stake in FSG in March 2021, said: "In Europe the public/private partnership demands that you deliver for your public partner, which are the fans, and all they care about is winning. That model, with no salary cap and the transfer market, has led to a phenomenon where everyone is deficit financing this and it is an arms race for players.



"I think we can accomplish both and I think there can be a new form of ownership which monetises intellectual property in the form of a Disney type company where you have the 360-degree flywheel of monetising that, hub and spoke, and that cash flow generation, if you do it right, can go back into a very smart way of putting a value proposition on the field."



Speaking to the ECHO at the Sportico conference, Cardinale said: "The challenge for the leagues is that the teams have become so valuable that they have almost gotten away from the leagues. People need to step back at a league level and if you think that these teams are mini-Disneys then look at the leagues and say 'what is the relationship between the leagues and teams?'



"In the US those guys have been pretty good at that but I would say that, globally, the teams have gotten away from the leagues. It is instructive to acknowledge the reasons why (the Super League attempt) happened and what are we going to do about it. We can hit that in different ways, it doesn't have to be through a European Super League."



I have a general question. In 3-5 years, it looks like Newcastle battling it out against Man City for top spot. How do people suggest we prevent that, and compete against the oil clubs?So far there have been a few suggestions raised to be competitive against the oil clubs.There has been the FFP option (which failed).There has been the ESL option (which was not wanted).There has been the sell to state owned/oil rich owner option (which is undesirable).There has been my crypto/stocks option (which I can see people might think is too risky (even though it isn't as long as we put in money we can afford to lose and invest wisely)).Just to expand on my crypto/stocks option, while it is a high risk high reward investment it would give greater returns than low risk low reward investments like the ARE. In concrete numbers, the ARE cost 80m and is projected to bring in 12m per year. So that means it will take 7 years just to break even and 14 years just to 2x the initial investment (by which 80m will be the new 20m due to inflation).Comparatively with stocks, you can 5x your initial investment in 3 years, and in crypto, if you are skilled and can choose well, you can 20x or 30x your initial investment in 3 years. So that's why assets like ARE provide extremely poor returns compared to high risk high reward assets. So even if we had put money we could afford to lose, like 20m, that would have still been a lot of returns, and is a means to compete with the oil clubs. Just saying like. However I do acknowledge that boomer directors might view it risky.There has been the option keyop mentioned in organically growing the club.This option was how we won the 2020 title, but we only managed to do it as we executed every aspect of organically growing the club, to near perfection. Between 2019-2022 we dropped the ball on the investing in players aspect, which is why we are where we are now. One major drawback with this option, is, we could do all this, and yet still not be enough (like the seasons we came 2nd), as we are competing against clubs on steriods like with Man City and Newcastle and PSG, so we would have to execute every aspect of organic growth to near perfection. So it would be better if there were other options to reinforce this.And the most recent killer-heels quoted optionWhich from my interpretation, is basically similar to my stocks/crypto option that I proposed, just instead of monetizing stocks/crypto and tranferring the profits on the pitch, they look to monetize intellectual property and transfer the profits on the pitch. As for what intellectual property, seeing as he described the teams as mini-Disneys, and he mentioned monetizing intellectual property in the form of a Disney type company, and intellectual property comes in the form of designs, patents, and copyrights I am assuming there are two options here.One, where we have artistic sporting production that is copyrighted and thus can be be consumed by the everyday consumer (think stuff like LFC videos, LFC NFTs, a LFC video game, a Robertson-Trent buddy cop movie that sort of thing). The second, being we have a patent on a certain technology that gives some sort of edge on something, and other entities can use it for a subscription fee (think stuff like scouting systems, training systems, or even like nutrition systems that sort of thing). There is a third option in that maybe he means holding a patent to clone players like Salah and Van Dijk but that seems unlikely. I think this intellectual property option would be abit complex to implement, but could be a way to generate revenue.Anyways I guess my main question is how do people best suggest we be competitive against the sterioded oil clubs in 3-5 years? Given these known options and potentially other options that people can think of.