Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 15265 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 08:36:42 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 07:33:21 pm
Not sure if it has come up in the thread but I think part of the issue is that our analytics and scouting department's USP (use of complex mapping of player involvement to find players who could take us to the next level - yes this is dumbing it down massively but I'm a simple guy) has been clocked and adapted by other teams around us and we haven't yet found the "new" way to do it that allows us to stand out from the crowd.

What this means is that the only option in order to get ahead of the pack it to move our targets into the "established" bracket which inherently costs more - both in fees and wages - and I do think, potentially, that FSG have not yet accepted that.

They have had clear success with our scouting team but now Arsenal, for example, are picking up those sorts of players (Martinelli being a perfect example of the sort of player we would have picked up in 2018) and so the teams around us (and most importantly below us) are becoming more competitive.
I think this is an area I would be a bit more critical of the setup (whether that's FSG, or the recruitment team in general) - but sort of for the opposite reason to what you're suggesting.

"Martinelli being a perfect example of the sort of player we would have picked up in 2018"

Well... not really. In 2018, including January, we spent £250m on VVD, Keita, Fabinho, Shaqiri and Alisson. Leaving out the much cheaper Shaqiri (hardly a Martinelli type signing), that's an average of nearly £60m on four established players in their mid 20s. Three of them, of course, key players who were critical in winning trophies.

I'm not just being pedantic on 2018. In all of Klopp's time at the club, how many truly 'Martinelli type' signings have we had?

Our sub-£15m signings, in order have been: Grujic, Grabara, Karius, Klavan, Manninger, Solanke, Robertson, Shaqiri, van den Berg, Elliott, Minamino, Tsimikas, Pitaluga, Bajcetic, Davies, Gordon, Ramsay and Carvalho. (Plus Matip and a couple of veteran keepers on free transfers.) Half of them - all those signed before 2019 bar Robertson - are no longer at the club. The 7 remaining youngsters are fine - exactly the sort of signings we need more of - but mostly yet untried, let alone proven.

We identified perfect fits, at very good value, in Mane and Salah - but they weren't plucked out of nowhere. Wijnaldum was probably one of the smartest signings, but there's no signing bar Robertson that has been an unknown for little money and huge impact. The core of our squad is still made up of players bought as known quantities, in their mid 20s, for sizeable fees - or were signed pre-Klopp/Edwards (Gomez, Henderson, Firmino) or came through the academy (Trent). And two bargain left backs.

Elliott, Carvalho, Gordon, Bajcetic, one or two others may turn out to be inspired, brilliant signings. But otherwise, I'm not sure we ever 'revolutionised' transfer business in quite the way we like to claim at times, or The Athletic articles made out. Edwards was very good at selling players like Ibe, Solanke, Brewster, etc, of course.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 08:38:34 pm »
We need to use our links with the clubs FSG and RedBird have bought. Likes of Toulouse, that Brazilian club FSG are looking at buying and AC Milan even who Redbird fully own.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 08:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:30:31 pm
I just can't understand us giving away our secrets I mean it was bad enough Pep brought a book out called intensity that has seen us outrun pretty much every game.

The worst has to be JW Henry bring out an autobiography called 'Moneyball' and even starring in the film.



Only Kidding

I can only imagine we were open about them because we knew that everyone else was going to catch up anyway - maybe I'm being a bit blue sky but I would guess that we knew that other clubs were implementing it so there was no benefit to hiding it.

I had to double check that as I remember seeing the film - was actually a guy called Arliss Howard in the film but considering I thought it was Diamond Reed who had played him clearly my memory wasn't great on it either
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 08:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:30:31 pm
I just can't understand us giving away our secrets I mean it was bad enough Pep brought a book out called intensity that has seen us outrun pretty much every game.

The worst has to be JW Henry bring out an autobiography called 'Moneyball' and even starring in the film.


Only Kidding

Yes unfortunately highly driven successful people often bring the need to be recognised for their brilliance
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 08:40:02 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 08:38:47 pm
I can only imagine we were open about them because we knew that everyone else was going to catch up anyway - maybe I'm being a bit blue sky but I would guess that we knew that other clubs were implementing it so there was no benefit to hiding it.

I had to double check that as I remember seeing the film - was actually a guy called Arliss Howard in the film but considering I thought it was Diamond Reed who had played him clearly my memory wasn't great on it either
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:38:48 pm
Yes unfortunately highly driven successful people often bring the need to be recognised for their brilliance

:lmao

you may want to look a little more closely.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 08:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:38:34 pm
We need to use our links with the clubs FSG and RedBird have bought. Likes of Toulouse, that Brazilian club FSG are looking at buying and AC Milan even who Redbird fully own.

its not easy to do, how do we ensure theres alignment in how the teams develop the talent? easier if theyre owned by the same entity like Red Bull and you have a dominant partner in a bigger league to progress to, Milans interest may not align with Liverpools if theyre competing in the champions league

will be interesting to see how it pans out and if there is any benefit to Liverpool despite the endless articles on the subject, cant think of a single value add to us so far

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 08:45:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:40:02 pm
:lmao

you may want to look a little more closely.

i wasnt responding to him actually but dont mind you having a giggle at my expense  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 09:57:19 pm »
John Henry didn't write Moneyball, his autobiography is actually called Dr. Hedge Fund Manager and Mr. Tightarse, where by day he's a mild-mannered investor and by night he buys up sports teams just piss off their fans.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 10:16:06 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 06:23:01 pm
I'm not a fan of the Minamino/Shaqiri 'profile' of signing - if you're buying a mid-20s player on the cheap, that's what you're getting, unless you get incredibly lucky or see something no one else has. If they're there for squad filling or to offer something specific to fill a particular gap, fine - but generally, those squad roles should be going to emerging youngsters with better prospects, or failing that a homegrown squad filler who is never going to be great, but costs very little at all. I'm not claiming he was high on Klopp's wishlist, either - but I don't find the moneyball/manager didn't want explanation particularly plausible. We'll never know for certain, though.
This is a great example where we can all have completely different opinions where both are equally valid. Shaquiri was a great signing for the price - of course he was squad filler but he added something different that we didn't have before. Even with his injury issues he contributed a lot to our CL and PL wins, and we got a decent price when selling him.

Taki admittedly was even more of a moneyball signing - but again, punts like this have virtually no downsides - we got some goals from him last year and got a decent fee. Unless you are City you cannot so many £50m squad players.

The argument of having kids as the backup is sound, but witness some of the comments when we've played the likes of Carvalho or Elliott. Sometimes you will get criticised whatever you do, if results aren't coming.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:16:06 pm
This is a great example where we can all have completely different opinions where both are equally valid. Shaquiri was a great signing for the price - of course he was squad filler but he added something different that we didn't have before. Even with his injury issues he contributed a lot to our CL and PL wins, and we got a decent price when selling him.

Taki admittedly was even more of a moneyball signing - but again, punts like this have virtually no downsides - we got some goals from him last year and got a decent fee. Unless you are City you cannot so many £50m squad players.

The argument of having kids as the backup is sound, but witness some of the comments when we've played the likes of Carvalho or Elliott. Sometimes you will get criticised whatever you do, if results aren't coming.

I'm in the same boat with Shaq - felt very Garcia-esque and just got me excited whenever he got the ball.

Taki wasn't as successful, but he made some big contributions and I reckon covered his costs.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #610 on: Today at 12:18:32 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm
Taki wasn't as successful, but he made some big contributions and I reckon covered his costs.

Exactly, and regardless of whether someone has not quite worked out they can still make a positive contribution.

This could equally apply to some of the current targets for criticism like Naby and Ox. Yes they have had massive injury issues, and neither have fulfilled their potential (again due to injuries) but when people dismiss their entire Liverpool careers they are simply going on emotion and negative perceptions.

If you look at all our games over the years, both have contributed and that's before you got to their contributions away from match day. That is what Klopp sees and it makes a difference.

Perhaps we as fans should not go OTT when it comes to wanting players kicked out of the club, especially if they haven't taken the piss out of Klopp or the club. Its OK to recognise they probably haven't got a future and/or want to get in better players but perhaps lay off the bile .
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:53:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:13:05 pm
It was the same with Shaqiri. We tried him in the front three, as the RHS CM in a flat three, and even changed formation to play him as the 1 in a 2-1 midfield. Was that Klopp trying to shoehorn him into our system or just a sign of Shaq's flexibility?

Youre talking about 2 different players with 2 completely different strengths and weaknesses. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #612 on: Today at 04:02:32 am »
Looks like I picked a great week to go to Cabo and just not have the time to do anything really but watch the game and make a post here and there. Not that this thread doesn't have it's worth, it clearly does. Just for those that have been fighting this fight towards reality it's a bit too little too late as I'm pretty tired of this shit and am just straight up ignore listing people now to make RAWK a better place.

When I say reality I mean acknowledging that people can get things wrong in the past and still make mistakes in the the future. I've asked forever "Does anybody have any proof that John Henry or FSG want LFC to not win trophies?". Aside from just saying not enough was spent not a single person has a quote or documented proof that our owners don't want LFC to win. Because if you believe that they don't then the only answer for you to everything else is that Edwards, Klopp, Graham, Gordon, Kravietz, and the fucking tea lady are in on some gigantic hoax were all this is being done to not actually compete. That they're going to work everyday knowing that John Henry is personally blocking their competitive juices from flowing and not only that but they are signing contract extensions for more of it. So either they're fucking nuts or these posters that believe FSG don't want to win for whatever reason are just flat out wrong. I know who I'd believe is telling the truth in this.

At the end of the day my truth is that if that ultimate goal is fan ownership then why would I have an issue with LFC functioning as it's own entity? Isn't this how I would want a fan owned team to be run? Where competent people are hired to run the club and the club lives within it's means? If that means other clubs can outspend us then I guess tough fucking luck? If it means that much to you then just go support the team that can spend the most and be done with it. Maybe one day that will be LFC but for now it's not and that's not changing tomorrow. I don't want to know anything about FSG and I shouldn't have to aside from who they hire to run the club. They barely are at the games so they make it pretty easy in this way as well, at least Henry and Werner. I would guess Gordon is there a lot but he's pretty blase in the eyes of fans it seems to /shrug.

And that's about all I have to add. Some good posts here and I hope the discussion continues but I feel I'd just be rehashing things I've been saying for years now and I'm just not feeling that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #613 on: Today at 05:26:32 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:02:32 am
Looks like I picked a great week to go to Cabo and just not have the time to do anything really but watch the game and make a post here and there. Not that this thread doesn't have it's worth, it clearly does. Just for those that have been fighting this fight towards reality it's a bit too little too late as I'm pretty tired of this shit and am just straight up ignore listing people now to make RAWK a better place.

When I say reality I mean acknowledging that people can get things wrong in the past and still make mistakes in the the future. I've asked forever "Does anybody have any proof that John Henry or FSG want LFC to not win trophies?". Aside from just saying not enough was spent not a single person has a quote or documented proof that our owners don't want LFC to win. Because if you believe that they don't then the only answer for you to everything else is that Edwards, Klopp, Graham, Gordon, Kravietz, and the fucking tea lady are in on some gigantic hoax were all this is being done to not actually compete. That they're going to work everyday knowing that John Henry is personally blocking their competitive juices from flowing and not only that but they are signing contract extensions for more of it. So either they're fucking nuts or these posters that believe FSG don't want to win for whatever reason are just flat out wrong. I know who I'd believe is telling the truth in this.

At the end of the day my truth is that if that ultimate goal is fan ownership then why would I have an issue with LFC functioning as it's own entity? Isn't this how I would want a fan owned team to be run? Where competent people are hired to run the club and the club lives within it's means? If that means other clubs can outspend us then I guess tough fucking luck? If it means that much to you then just go support the team that can spend the most and be done with it. Maybe one day that will be LFC but for now it's not and that's not changing tomorrow. I don't want to know anything about FSG and I shouldn't have to aside from who they hire to run the club. They barely are at the games so they make it pretty easy in this way as well, at least Henry and Werner. I would guess Gordon is there a lot but he's pretty blase in the eyes of fans it seems to /shrug.

And that's about all I have to add. Some good posts here and I hope the discussion continues but I feel I'd just be rehashing things I've been saying for years now and I'm just not feeling that.
Good post Dave, and sums up the conspiratorial nature of some of the posts on here down the years, and the 'damned if they do, damned if they don't' nature of ownership.

One minute our players are 'too old', but then the replacements are 'too young'. One minute we're 'losing our players to other clubs', then it's 'we're keeping players too long'. Then we finally start paying big wages to attract and retain our best players, but apparently we somehow still need to find 'at least £200m' to buy more players.

The notion that FSG are 'only in it for the money' is not only obvious, but is also something that doesn't have to be negative. It's been a virtuous partnership where their success is our success,  and whilst we'd all have loved a midfielder (or two) this summer, no amount of spending would've fixed the collective malaise or injuries that have hit us since the summer.

As for other teams, I personally couldn't care what they're spending, as closer scrutiny almost always shows that they're either in massive debt, or have achieved fuck all, or are cheating.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #614 on: Today at 05:55:58 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 06:02:44 pm
Think its not keeping a midfielder who was constantly available.

My personal view on Gini is that he was constant and for 90% of games you knew what youd get from him. We then replaced him with either Thiago (whos very good, but you dont know when hes available). Or Elliot, who is promising but I dont see him as a player to replace him as there very different.
He was unbelievably resilient with us and averaged 35 league games a season, which is quite an achievement in a high energy pressing side in a physical league.

What was interesting is how many pelters Gini got when he was in his final season, yet he then became a stick to beat the owners with when he left (often from people who were simultaneously saying our squad was getting too old...). He was often holding the midfield together when Hendo/Fab were playing CB, but there were plenty saying he was becoming ineffective and past his best (opinions that were likely skewed by our poor results). Same with Lovren, who got a ton of stick on here regularly, until all 3 CBs were crocked within a few months, and suddenly he was the messiah and we should never have let him go.

Durability has clearly been a big weakness for us in recent years - some of which is down to fatigue, some of it bad luck, and some of it buying players with patchy fitness records (that we perhaps hoped we could fix). There's also some players whose injuries go up after joining, and we are almost always at the top end of the injury league table under Jurgen.

I think addressing our injury, fitness and conditioning is just as important as how much we spend if we're going to transition to our next title wining side under Jurgen.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #615 on: Today at 06:45:15 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:55:58 am
He was unbelievably resilient with us and averaged 35 league games a season, which is quite an achievement in a high energy pressing side in a physical league.

What was interesting is how many pelters Gini got when he was in his final season, yet he then became a stick to beat the owners with when he left (often from people who were simultaneously saying our squad was getting too old...). He was often holding the midfield together when Hendo/Fab were playing CB, but there were plenty saying he was becoming ineffective and past his best (opinions that were likely skewed by our poor results). Same with Lovren, who got a ton of stick on here regularly, until all 3 CBs were crocked within a few months, and suddenly he was the messiah and we should never have let him go.

Durability has clearly been a big weakness for us in recent years - some of which is down to fatigue, some of it bad luck, and some of it buying players with patchy fitness records (that we perhaps hoped we could fix). There's also some players whose injuries go up after joining, and we are almost always at the top end of the injury league table under Jurgen.

I think addressing our injury, fitness and conditioning is just as important as how much we spend if we're going to transition to our next title wining side under Jurgen.
Dont get me wrong he had some games where you wondered did he play (Madrid Away comes to mind)
But I thought he should of been offered a new contract. Hes a player you cant replace, even if we kept him and brought Elliot in for something else.

This is the problem I have at times with us. We make some choices that just leave us short
Like selling Lovren and having no replacement, when the next season was shortened.

I just pray FSG spend this winter because it will show ambition and it will refresh the squad. Could be the difference for us making it 7 in May.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #616 on: Today at 07:13:47 am »
This was a paragraph from some that Cardinale chap said.

"I think we can accomplish both and I think there can be a new form of ownership which monetises intellectual property in the form of a Disney type company where you have the 360-degree flywheel of monetising that, hub and spoke, and that cash flow generation, if you do it right, can go back into a very smart way of putting a value proposition on the field.

Can anyone translate that?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #617 on: Today at 07:30:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:13:47 am
This was a paragraph from some that Cardinale chap said.

"I think we can accomplish both and I think there can be a new form of ownership which monetises intellectual property in the form of a Disney type company where you have the 360-degree flywheel of monetising that, hub and spoke, and that cash flow generation, if you do it right, can go back into a very smart way of putting a value proposition on the field.

Can anyone translate that?

Sounded like joey using the thesaurus on every word. God only knows what he meant.
« Reply #618 on: Today at 07:38:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:13:47 am
This was a paragraph from some that Cardinale chap said.

"I think we can accomplish both and I think there can be a new form of ownership which monetises intellectual property in the form of a Disney type company where you have the 360-degree flywheel of monetising that, hub and spoke, and that cash flow generation, if you do it right, can go back into a very smart way of putting a value proposition on the field.

Can anyone translate that?

He had just discussed the private/ public partnership, how in Europe all the fans care about is winning, and how this has led to deficit financing and an arms race for players. Basically hes saying that we can satisfy both the private (investors) and public (no distinction between local true fans and foreign fans) elements by being smart, which will allow competing in the arms race
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #619 on: Today at 07:47:04 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:16:06 pm
This is a great example where we can all have completely different opinions where both are equally valid. Shaquiri was a great signing for the price - of course he was squad filler but he added something different that we didn't have before. Even with his injury issues he contributed a lot to our CL and PL wins, and we got a decent price when selling him.

Taki admittedly was even more of a moneyball signing - but again, punts like this have virtually no downsides - we got some goals from him last year and got a decent fee. Unless you are City you cannot so many £50m squad players.

The argument of having kids as the backup is sound, but witness some of the comments when we've played the likes of Carvalho or Elliott. Sometimes you will get criticised whatever you do, if results aren't coming.

Agreed that both filled a purpose and did so really well. Big Shaq played his part for our trophies as you said. Actually same with Taki with the two cup trophies. But also he was just such a good price that we also made a very good return on him.

In a world where we cant spend £100m on a Grealish on the bench but £8-13m on Taki or Shaq and still win the league, CL, and all the cups then Id say those are great deals.

Now if we didnt buy either of them could we have spent another £20-30m on top of what they cost for someone else and win more? Well who knows. No one here at least. Theres always hindsight and other targets, like buying Haaland directly instead of Taki etc.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #620 on: Today at 08:15:19 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:38:19 am
He had just discussed the private/ public partnership, how in Europe all the fans care about is winning, and how this has led to deficit financing and an arms race for players. Basically hes saying that we can satisfy both the private (investors) and public (no distinction between local true fans and foreign fans) elements by being smart, which will allow competing in the arms race

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #621 on: Today at 08:15:20 am »
I have a general question. In 3-5 years, it looks like Newcastle battling it out against Man City for top spot. How do people suggest we prevent that, and compete against the oil clubs?

So far there have been a few suggestions raised to be competitive against the oil clubs.

There has been the FFP option (which failed).

There has been the ESL option (which was not wanted).

There has been the sell to state owned/oil rich owner option (which is undesirable).

There has been my crypto/stocks option (which I can see people might think is too risky (even though it isn't as long as we put in money we can afford to lose and invest wisely)).

Just to expand on my crypto/stocks option, while it is a high risk high reward investment it would give greater returns than low risk low reward investments like the ARE. In concrete numbers, the ARE cost 80m and is projected to bring in 12m per year. So that means it will take 7 years just to break even and 14 years just to 2x the initial investment (by which 80m will be the new 20m due to inflation).

Comparatively with stocks, you can 5x your initial investment in 3 years, and in crypto, if you are skilled and can choose well, you can 20x or 30x your initial investment in 3 years. So that's why assets like ARE provide extremely poor returns compared to high risk high reward assets. So even if we had put money we could afford to lose, like 20m, that would have still been a lot of returns, and is a means to compete with the oil clubs. Just saying like. However I do acknowledge that boomer directors might view it risky.

There has been the option keyop mentioned in organically growing the club.
Quote
Investing in players, wages, infrastructure, technology, and developing our commercial reach is how we stay sustainable - not by betting on crypto or stocks or anything else. Especially given the volatility of the world economy right now.
This option was how we won the 2020 title, but we only managed to do it as we executed every aspect of organically growing the club, to near perfection. Between 2019-2022 we dropped the ball on the investing in players aspect, which is why we are where we are now. One major drawback with this option, is, we could do all this, and yet still not be enough (like the seasons we came 2nd), as we are competing against clubs on steriods like with Man City and Newcastle and PSG, so we would have to execute every aspect of organic growth to near perfection. So it would be better if there were other options to reinforce this.

And the most recent killer-heels quoted option
Quote
Speaking at the Sportico Invest in Sports conference in New York, Cardinale, whose RedBird firm paid $750m for the stake in FSG in March 2021, said: "In Europe the public/private partnership demands that you deliver for your public partner, which are the fans, and all they care about is winning. That model, with no salary cap and the transfer market, has led to a phenomenon where everyone is deficit financing this and it is an arms race for players.

"I think we can accomplish both and I think there can be a new form of ownership which monetises intellectual property in the form of a Disney type company where you have the 360-degree flywheel of monetising that, hub and spoke, and that cash flow generation, if you do it right, can go back into a very smart way of putting a value proposition on the field."

Speaking to the ECHO at the Sportico conference, Cardinale said: "The challenge for the leagues is that the teams have become so valuable that they have almost gotten away from the leagues. People need to step back at a league level and if you think that these teams are mini-Disneys then look at the leagues and say 'what is the relationship between the leagues and teams?'

"In the US those guys have been pretty good at that but I would say that, globally, the teams have gotten away from the leagues. It is instructive to acknowledge the reasons why (the Super League attempt) happened and what are we going to do about it. We can hit that in different ways, it doesn't have to be through a European Super League."
Which from my interpretation, is basically similar to my stocks/crypto option that I proposed, just instead of monetizing stocks/crypto and tranferring the profits on the pitch, they look to monetize intellectual property and transfer the profits on the pitch. As for what intellectual property, seeing as he described the teams as mini-Disneys, and he mentioned monetizing intellectual property in the form of a Disney type company, and intellectual property comes in the form of designs, patents, and copyrights I am assuming there are two options here.

One, where we have artistic sporting production that is copyrighted and thus can be be consumed by the everyday consumer (think stuff like LFC videos, LFC NFTs, a LFC video game, a Robertson-Trent buddy cop movie that sort of thing). The second, being we have a patent on a certain technology that gives some sort of edge on something, and other entities can use it for a subscription fee (think stuff like scouting systems, training systems, or even like nutrition systems that sort of thing). There is a third option in that maybe he means holding a patent to clone players like Salah and Van Dijk but that seems unlikely. I think this intellectual property option would be abit complex to implement, but could be a way to generate revenue.

Anyways I guess my main question is how do people best suggest we be competitive against the sterioded oil clubs in 3-5 years? Given these known options and potentially other options that people can think of.
