Not sure if it has come up in the thread but I think part of the issue is that our analytics and scouting department's USP (use of complex mapping of player involvement to find players who could take us to the next level - yes this is dumbing it down massively but I'm a simple guy) has been clocked and adapted by other teams around us and we haven't yet found the "new" way to do it that allows us to stand out from the crowd.
What this means is that the only option in order to get ahead of the pack it to move our targets into the "established" bracket which inherently costs more - both in fees and wages - and I do think, potentially, that FSG have not yet accepted that.
They have had clear success with our scouting team but now Arsenal, for example, are picking up those sorts of players (Martinelli being a perfect example of the sort of player we would have picked up in 2018) and so the teams around us (and most importantly below us) are becoming more competitive.
I think this is an area I would be a bit more critical of the setup (whether that's FSG, or the recruitment team in general) - but sort of for the opposite reason to what you're suggesting.
"Martinelli being a perfect example of the sort of player we would have picked up in 2018"
Well... not really. In 2018, including January, we spent £250m on VVD, Keita, Fabinho, Shaqiri and Alisson. Leaving out the much cheaper Shaqiri (hardly a Martinelli type signing), that's an average of nearly £60m on four established players in their mid 20s. Three of them, of course, key players who were critical in winning trophies.
I'm not just being pedantic on 2018. In all of Klopp's time at the club, how many truly 'Martinelli type' signings have we had?
Our sub-£15m signings, in order have been: Grujic, Grabara, Karius, Klavan, Manninger, Solanke, Robertson, Shaqiri, van den Berg, Elliott, Minamino, Tsimikas, Pitaluga, Bajcetic, Davies, Gordon, Ramsay and Carvalho. (Plus Matip and a couple of veteran keepers on free transfers.) Half of them - all those signed before 2019 bar Robertson - are no longer at the club. The 7 remaining youngsters are fine - exactly the sort of signings we need more of - but mostly yet untried, let alone proven.
We identified perfect fits, at very good value, in Mane and Salah - but they weren't plucked out of nowhere. Wijnaldum was probably one of the smartest signings, but there's no signing bar Robertson that has been an unknown for little money and huge impact. The core of our squad is still made up of players bought as known quantities, in their mid 20s, for sizeable fees - or were signed pre-Klopp/Edwards (Gomez, Henderson, Firmino) or came through the academy (Trent). And two bargain left backs.
Elliott, Carvalho, Gordon, Bajcetic, one or two others may turn out to be inspired, brilliant signings. But otherwise, I'm not sure we ever 'revolutionised' transfer business in quite the way we like to claim at times, or The Athletic articles made out. Edwards was very good at selling players like Ibe, Solanke, Brewster, etc, of course.