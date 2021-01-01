Looks like I picked a great week to go to Cabo and just not have the time to do anything really but watch the game and make a post here and there. Not that this thread doesn't have it's worth, it clearly does. Just for those that have been fighting this fight towards reality it's a bit too little too late as I'm pretty tired of this shit and am just straight up ignore listing people now to make RAWK a better place.



When I say reality I mean acknowledging that people can get things wrong in the past and still make mistakes in the the future. I've asked forever "Does anybody have any proof that John Henry or FSG want LFC to not win trophies?". Aside from just saying not enough was spent not a single person has a quote or documented proof that our owners don't want LFC to win. Because if you believe that they don't then the only answer for you to everything else is that Edwards, Klopp, Graham, Gordon, Kravietz, and the fucking tea lady are in on some gigantic hoax were all this is being done to not actually compete. That they're going to work everyday knowing that John Henry is personally blocking their competitive juices from flowing and not only that but they are signing contract extensions for more of it. So either they're fucking nuts or these posters that believe FSG don't want to win for whatever reason are just flat out wrong. I know who I'd believe is telling the truth in this.



At the end of the day my truth is that if that ultimate goal is fan ownership then why would I have an issue with LFC functioning as it's own entity? Isn't this how I would want a fan owned team to be run? Where competent people are hired to run the club and the club lives within it's means? If that means other clubs can outspend us then I guess tough fucking luck? If it means that much to you then just go support the team that can spend the most and be done with it. Maybe one day that will be LFC but for now it's not and that's not changing tomorrow. I don't want to know anything about FSG and I shouldn't have to aside from who they hire to run the club. They barely are at the games so they make it pretty easy in this way as well, at least Henry and Werner. I would guess Gordon is there a lot but he's pretty blase in the eyes of fans it seems to /shrug.



And that's about all I have to add. Some good posts here and I hope the discussion continues but I feel I'd just be rehashing things I've been saying for years now and I'm just not feeling that.