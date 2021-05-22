I haven't fully understood your argument, which is not say it is wrong. What is clear is that Klopp appears to have looked at Henderson, Fabinho, Keita etc for too long as an evergreen solution. Or rather no one has been proactive. It has been reported we tried to give Naby Keita a new contract. If that's true there's seems to be a disconnect between what the fans see and the coaching staff believe.



Without crunching numbers, it still looks like we have not brought in good players to challenge what we had, after huge wins in the league and Champions League. This is the type of football common sense Liverpool did in previous decades of success, which Ferguson did effectively at United as well.



I gave the club credit for Diaz and Nunez deals after Mane was allowed to leave at 30.



Now they will have to do similar but more costly and more players IN for the midfield.



And they will have to do it without substantial sales to balance the books.







Arent we at the beginning of this process though? Weve replaced Mane with a younger Diaz, weve brought in Nunez, Carvalho, Elliot, Konate who are all young and obviously on lower wages.



Maybe we havent done it quick enough or perhaps we miscalculated the effect of the numerous intense seasons that our players have gone through, especially the midfield. But I think weve started the process of renewing the side.



I suppose my argument is that a club can't keep almost all of its best players and give them new contracts (into their 30s) and have significant net spend at the same time and do so within the model of 'the club can spend what it earns'. The numbers don't stack up (unless overall expenditure was very low versus revenue to begin with = Spurs). One of those factors has to give.On the bolded bit: successful Liverpool sides had a couple of other nuggets of common sense: "My policy is to ideally have five or six men around the age of 26, a couple of youngsters, a couple round the 28 mark and one or two in their 30s. But the nucleus of the team should be experienced and not too old" and "let them lose their legs on someone else's pitch".Think of the Liverpool players who moved on 'in their prime', too: Keegan, Clemence, Souness, Rush - but were seamlessly replaced. Certainly under Paisley, only a handful of the very best players stayed at the club deep into their 30s. Squad players were shifted out as they hit or approached 30. How many players did Paisley buy aged 26 and over in all his time at the club? Dalglish, Ogrizovic, and someone I'd never heard of (probably another reserve keeper) when I looked this up years ago.I suppose this thread is about exploring all of those factors (retaining players, wages, net spend, model), not just the net spend one that many people (and the media) focuses on. Which one (or more) has got out of balance, to produce the situation we're in now?I've been thinking about this this morning in relation to this post:In a perfectly run club, where everything goes to plan, I think there wouldn't be a "beginning" of this process. Like under Paisley - it would be constant evolution and refreshing of the squad, done so seamlessly as to be barely noticeable. There shouldn't arise a situation where a club suddenly needs 2 or 3 players in the same area of the pitch. A player suddenly wanting to leave shouldn't leave a gaping hole in the squad. Etc.In terms of the numbers, I think what this would look like is that wages would be fairly constant, in relation to revenue. For sustainability ('the club can spend what it earns'), a little under 60%. Plotted over time on a graph, it should be a straight line. So should net spend in refreshing the squad gradually over time, with some inevitable variation season by season (though ideally, not too much, for it to be a constant, seamless process).Clearly we've reached a position where more drastic remedial action is required on midfield. Why? 'Net spend!' is too simplistic.