« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 13031 times)

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #520 on: Today at 07:46:33 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:36:48 pm
This thread is quite the ride.

Some brilliant posts by redmark and keyop!
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #521 on: Today at 08:28:11 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 03:46:58 pm
Man Utd: £550m in debt - and no new stadium, training ground, infrastructure or title-challenging squad to show for it
Arsenal: £490m in debt - which includes £120m still owed to Kroenke, for taking on the Emirates stadium debt (built in 2006!)
Chelsea: £1.4billion in debt (before Abramovic wrote it off prior to the sale)
Real Madrid: £640m in debt

Is that the 'way' to which you refer?

Are you suggesting that FSG could not invest more into the playing squad at Liverpool? in your opinion they are doing everything they possibly can? i.e it is totally unrealistic and unfair for us to expect anything more from them? 


Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,447
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:32:17 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm
No fiddling involved, they're the numbers. They're just not the headline number you want to focus on, but you can't really claim we've under-invested, or that it's 'undeniable', if you're not willing to look at the actual numbers. You can't claim, as others have done, that we invest less than other teams without actually comparing the numbers to other teams.

To be absolutely clear: I think we should have bought a couple of younger midfielders in recent transfer windows. But I think the reason we haven't is more about the players we've kept - and given new contracts on higher wages - than FSG being 'tight'.


I haven't fully understood your argument, which is not say it is wrong. What is clear is that Klopp appears to have looked at Henderson, Fabinho, Keita etc for too long as an evergreen solution. Or rather no one has been proactive. It has been reported we tried to give Naby Keita a new contract. If that's true there's seems to be a disconnect between what the fans see and the coaching staff believe.

Without crunching numbers, it still looks like we have not brought in good players to challenge what we had, after huge wins in the league and Champions League. This is the type of football common sense Liverpool did in previous decades of success, which Ferguson did effectively at United as well.

I gave the club credit for Diaz and Nunez deals after Mane was allowed to leave at 30.

Now they will have to do similar but more costly and more players IN for the midfield.

And they will have to do it without substantial sales to balance the books.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #523 on: Today at 08:34:31 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 01:48:11 pm
This is not an FSG issue. Klopp will always have final say on contract renewals and there isn't a chance that we extend the contract of a player that he doesn't want at the club. Judging by the press conferences at the time he was very happy when we extended Oxlade Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner, and others, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he was actively pushing for them. I also wouldn't be surprised if he wants to extend Firmino and even Keita, which I know many on here would disagree with.

That is one area where people seem to get confused and have an attitude of blaming FSG for all of the squad issues, even if some of them may not have been their choices. Klopp has often spoken about how many midfielders that we have and that we don't need more numbers, and last season we had some games where two of Oxlade Chamberlain, Jones, or Elliot wouldn't make the bench even though they were all fit. We all love Klopp, but it is fine to have criticisms or critiques of what he does occasionally if you don't like it.

This also applies to people who complain about Elliot starting games for us and saying that he isn't good enough. Klopp clearly disagrees with you on this point and very highly rates him. If Klopp wants Elliot starting games for us then he isn't going to push for another midfielder who would take his place in the team/ matchday squad.

Stop this bullshit please. Did Klopp have the final say on Gini or was Klopp lying to the supporters when he gave his interviews about wanting him to stay? he certainly didn't have the final say on bringing in a centre back a few seasons ago when we ended up bringing in Davies and Kabak in the last few days of January and the solution they delivered to him regarding the midfielder this summer doesn't indicate he's had the final say.

Klopp definitely has input into the process but his views are being less considered, no way in a million years Klopp would prioritise Nunez over a midfielder, I'm not even sure he would have wanted a Nunez type forward over us trying to find someone who can replicate Mane's qualities but we are where we are

It's a shambles, reminds me of the Rafa quote about him wanting a leg for his table and the owners buying him a lamp





Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,383
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #524 on: Today at 08:48:19 am »
Neither side really knows what Klopp wants/thinks though do they.

He rarely veers away from the party line in public. Hes no Mourinho or Conte.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #525 on: Today at 08:55:53 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 05:54:04 pm
If you're interested in that sort of stuff, forget Tesla or Microstrategy. You need to look at Porsche.

I don't know what they have been up to lately, but about a decade ago they were basically an options trading firm that happened to make cars. If I remember correctly they made about a billion or so on their options portfolio, about the time of the VW takeover.

Of course, a little inside knowledge no doubt came in useful. Gotta love those friendly German financial markets regulators  :D

Their cars aren't too shabby, either. With reportedly the highest profit margins in the entire automobile industry.

Hmm .   .   .  maybe Kopp can hook us up with a sponsorship  .  .   . doesn't he have a deal with Audi, or something?

Makes sense considering they say for what you get Porsche is the most overpriced car you can buy today.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,862
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #526 on: Today at 09:01:54 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:32:17 am
I haven't fully understood your argument, which is not say it is wrong. What is clear is that Klopp appears to have looked at Henderson, Fabinho, Keita etc for too long as an evergreen solution. Or rather no one has been proactive. It has been reported we tried to give Naby Keita a new contract. If that's true there's seems to be a disconnect between what the fans see and the coaching staff believe.

Without crunching numbers, it still looks like we have not brought in good players to challenge what we had, after huge wins in the league and Champions League. This is the type of football common sense Liverpool did in previous decades of success, which Ferguson did effectively at United as well.

I gave the club credit for Diaz and Nunez deals after Mane was allowed to leave at 30.

Now they will have to do similar but more costly and more players IN for the midfield.

And they will have to do it without substantial sales to balance the books.


I suppose my argument is that a club can't keep almost all of its best players and give them new contracts (into their 30s) and have significant net spend at the same time and do so within the model of 'the club can spend what it earns'. The numbers don't stack up (unless overall expenditure was very low versus revenue to begin with = Spurs). One of those factors has to give.

On the bolded bit: successful Liverpool sides had a couple of other nuggets of common sense: "My policy is to ideally have five or six men around the age of 26, a couple of youngsters, a couple round the 28 mark and one or two in their 30s. But the nucleus of the team should be experienced and not too old" and "let them lose their legs on someone else's pitch".

Think of the Liverpool players who moved on 'in their prime', too: Keegan, Clemence, Souness, Rush - but were seamlessly replaced. Certainly under Paisley, only a handful of the very best players stayed at the club deep into their 30s. Squad players were shifted out as they hit or approached 30. How many players did Paisley buy aged 26 and over in all his time at the club? Dalglish, Ogrizovic, and someone I'd never heard of (probably another reserve keeper) when I looked this up years ago.

I suppose this thread is about exploring all of those factors (retaining players, wages, net spend, model), not just the net spend one that many people (and the media) focuses on. Which one (or more) has got out of balance, to produce the situation we're in now?

I've been thinking about this this morning in relation to this post:

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:28:12 pm
Arent we at the beginning of this process though?  Weve replaced Mane with a younger Diaz, weve brought in Nunez, Carvalho, Elliot, Konate who are all young and obviously on lower wages. 

Maybe we havent done it quick enough or perhaps we miscalculated the effect of the numerous intense seasons that our players have gone through, especially the midfield.  But I think weve started the process of renewing the side. 

In a perfectly run club, where everything goes to plan, I think there wouldn't be a "beginning" of this process. Like under Paisley - it would be constant evolution and refreshing of the squad, done so seamlessly as to be barely noticeable. There shouldn't arise a situation where a club suddenly needs 2 or 3 players in the same area of the pitch. A player suddenly wanting to leave shouldn't leave a gaping hole in the squad. Etc.

In terms of the numbers, I think what this would look like is that wages would be fairly constant, in relation to revenue. For sustainability ('the club can spend what it earns'), a little under 60%. Plotted over time on a graph, it should be a straight line. So should net spend in refreshing the squad gradually over time, with some inevitable variation season by season (though ideally, not too much, for it to be a constant, seamless process).

Clearly we've reached a position where more drastic remedial action is required on midfield. Why? 'Net spend!' is too simplistic.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:37 am by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,862
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #527 on: Today at 09:07:17 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:34:31 am
no way in a million years Klopp would prioritise Nunez over a midfielder
Before we bought Nunez, we had 4 senior forwards, 6 senior midfielders, plus Jones, Elliott and Carvalho - who could each play either, but overall so far have spent more time in midfield. We absolutely needed a forward - and if we'd bought Tchouameni instead of Nunez, and had the injuries we've had, this thread would be talking about FSG's tight-fistedness in not buying "the striker Klopp wanted".
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,449
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #528 on: Today at 09:18:10 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:48:19 am
Neither side really knows what Klopp wants/thinks though do they.

He rarely veers away from the party line in public. Hes no Mourinho or Conte.

I'm pretty sure Asam does actually, he's always seemed to have his finger on the button and his cogent and intelligent posting style backs that up.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:33:45 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:28:11 am
Are you suggesting that FSG could not invest more into the playing squad at Liverpool? in your opinion they are doing everything they possibly can? i.e it is totally unrealistic and unfair for us to expect anything more from them?
Not at all - I've said before I'd like to see more investment, and in the OP I cited it as one of the areas FSG could've done differently.

My post was merely highlighting that many of the clubs put forward as examples to aspire to (in terms of spend) are not in a great position financially. Utd fans were delighted they got Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo and won the 'net spend' trophy, but look what happened. I'm sure even Barca fans were happy when big money was spent on Coutinho, Dembele and Griezmann, and then the club self-destructed soon after. I want investment, but we also have to be careful how much we wish for, and manage the risk.

I could aspire (for example), to live on the best house on the street, and spend my time wishing I could spend money like that and have such a nice place. But for all I know, the owner could be mortgaged up to the hilt, and be a few missed payments away from repossession and downsizing. The grass often looks greener elsewhere, but there's far more to it than looking at other clubs and saying we should simply spend like them.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:39:29 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:18:10 am
I'm pretty sure Asam does actually, he's always seemed to have his finger on the button and his cogent and intelligent posting style backs that up.

To be fair, we all have no real clue who posters are in real life. It's only when their identities are inadvertently revealed or they slip up that we find out their true identities, and they're mostly hidden in nuggets in various threads in all the boards (for example, Morgana being Mane's mum is not something most would know unless they read the Mane thread in depth).

So neither you nor I know who Asam is and he may very well have such insight.
Logged
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Yesterday at 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,069
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #531 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 10:39:29 am
To be fair, we all have no real clue who posters are in real life. It's only when their identities are inadvertently revealed or they slip up that we find out their true identities, and they're mostly hidden in nuggets in various threads in all the boards (for example, Morgana being Mane's mum is not something most would know unless they read the Mane thread in depth).

So neither you nor I know who Asam is and he may very well have such insight.

Craig has also slipped up and revealed himself to be John Henry and that James guy seems to be Arrigo Sacchi.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #532 on: Today at 10:50:12 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:33:45 am
Not at all - I've said before I'd like to see more investment, and in the OP I cited it as one of the areas FSG could've done differently.

My post was merely highlighting that many of the clubs put forward as examples to aspire to (in terms of spend) are not in a great position financially. Utd fans were delighted they got Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo and won the 'net spend' trophy, but look what happened. I'm sure even Barca fans were happy when big money was spent on Coutinho, Dembele and Griezmann, and then the club self-destructed soon after. I want investment, but we also have to be careful how much we wish for, and manage the risk.

I could aspire (for example), to live on the best house on the street, and spend my time wishing I could spend money like that and have such a nice place. But for all I know, the owner could be mortgaged up to the hilt, and be a few missed payments away from repossession and downsizing. The grass often looks greener elsewhere, but there's far more to it than looking at other clubs and saying we should simply spend like them.

Thanks Mate, in this case im in complete agreement with you

the question boils down to where should Liverpool sit on the spectrum? are we trying to be Arsenal under Wenger or Jose under Abramovich? we have the capacity to do more but how much more is actually reasonable and how far do we go before we become a club that solves all of
our problems with money (which not many want)

its very difficult to get an agreement on what ambitious and practice looks like, should be it compared to other teams by the overall spend on wages vs turnover? this seems a fair place to compare since we can see how we are vs the size of our commercials and how much is invested into the playing squad

The challenge is supporters like myself are still in the nett spend mindset because its an easier number to get your head around, so plenty to reflect upon

my anger at FSG is that we are undoubtedly growing our revenues but the investment seems to have been diverted to infrastructure rather than the playing side, perhaps this will put us in a good position once all completed but the team has suffered as a consequence
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,691
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #533 on: Today at 10:53:59 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 01:48:11 pm
This is not an FSG issue. Klopp will always have final say on contract renewals and there isn't a chance that we extend the contract of a player that he doesn't want at the club. Judging by the press conferences at the time he was very happy when we extended Oxlade Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner, and others, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he was actively pushing for them. I also wouldn't be surprised if he wants to extend Firmino and even Keita, which I know many on here would disagree with.

Right from the start some posters have sought to push the narrative that under FSG then the manager has the final say. That is despite numerous examples of it simply not being true. I mean look at the January before Kenny was sacked when we were right in the fight for top 4 and he wanted a striker. Look at Rodgers categorically stating that he didn't want Balotelli or going public about wanting Gerrard to get a new deal.

Then we have had similar situations under Klopp with him having to go public about contracts for Gini and Hendo. Then we had the debacle over Werner in which Klopp had to back out of the deal after telling Werner we would be signing him. Then does anyone actually believe that Klopp actually wanted Ben Davies who he never played or Minamino who was a terrible fit for a Klopp side and was loaned out almost straightaway.

To be honest you have tied yourself up in knots there mate. Why would Klopp have to push for renewals if he was the one who made the decision. Given how short managers tenures are why would FSG allow a manager to dictate contract renewals when they may well not be around to see the fruition of those deals.

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 01:48:11 pm
That is one area where people seem to get confused and have an attitude of blaming FSG for all of the squad issues, even if some of them may not have been their choices. Klopp has often spoken about how many midfielders that we have and that we don't need more numbers, and last season we had some games where two of Oxlade Chamberlain, Jones, or Elliot wouldn't make the bench even though they were all fit. We all love Klopp, but it is fine to have criticisms or critiques of what he does occasionally if you don't like it.

This also applies to people who complain about Elliot starting games for us and saying that he isn't good enough. Klopp clearly disagrees with you on this point and very highly rates him. If Klopp wants Elliot starting games for us then he isn't going to push for another midfielder who would take his place in the team/ matchday squad.

What you fail to mention is that Klopp has only spoken about how many players we have and their abilities when Journalists have raised the question. What do you expect him to do throw his players under the bus. The problem as I see it isn't the numbers we have in midfield it is the quality. Even more specifically it is the age profile. The likes of Hendo, Fabinho, Milner and Thiago have all been good enough in their pomp to play at this level.

In the future, the likes of Jones, Carvalho and Elliott may evolve into players good enough to play at this level week in week out. However, the issue is pretty clear. We simply dont have any fit reliable midfield players anywhere near the peak of their powers. That is why we wanted Tchouchameni and why journalists were quite right to ask questions of why we didn't bolster the midfield. 
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #534 on: Today at 10:57:02 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:18:10 am
I'm pretty sure Asam does actually, he's always seemed to have his finger on the button and his cogent and intelligent posting style backs that up.

Flattery will get you nowhere darling
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #535 on: Today at 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 10:39:29 am
To be fair, we all have no real clue who posters are in real life. It's only when their identities are inadvertently revealed or they slip up that we find out their true identities, and they're mostly hidden in nuggets in various threads in all the boards (for example, Morgana being Mane's mum is not something most would know unless they read the Mane thread in depth).

So neither you nor I know who Asam is and he may very well have such insight.

I dont think ive ever pretended to have any insight as a coach, Liverpool is a passion of mine, i leave the rational and boring analysis to my work life :-)

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 