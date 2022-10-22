Mate, I let it go this morning when I saw you suggest that the owners should invest in crypto.

Youve now doubled down with the claim that you disagree that stocks/crypto are risky investments.



The fact that youve lumped together 2 completely different asset classes in the first place is irresponsible enough, but to claim they are not risky is off the scale.



Ive read some good papers on crypto, and one of the reasons many institutional investors steer clear is that it fails the tests of what money is. The view is that how can something which has regularly dropped by 80% be seen as a store of value. And thats Bitcoin. Others have become valueless.



Just imagine the fume on here if we have 100m earmarked for players, we lump on crypto and it crashes. Not that any responsible business would do that. Someone like musk is a bit different. His involvement alone created a bubble.



Just because something has behaved in one way in the past, doesnt mean it will in the future. Crypto may well become seen as a mainstream asset over time. But its got a long way to go. Equally, no one sane lumps into stocks with short term money.



The 80% drop is actually the delicious part, as you get to buy the dip kek. Just like how FSG bought us for cheap price at our lowest. It's not risky if you know how to play the game.Firstly yes I agree totally that Bitcoin fails the test of what money is due to it's instability, as money should be relatively stable. It does function well as a storer of value tho, because it keeps going up in the long run. Look at it's value in 2013, 2017, 2021, the pattern of constant increase is constant, due to the halvings.However I wasn't suggesting Bitcoin, as bitcoin has less returns due to it's enormous values, and it's tech is relatively out of date. I was more suggesting altcoins, as they have higher returns. Definitely I agree with you, some of it can become valueless, but the ones that don't, tend to shoot up 10x or 20x, and so it covers the losses. The key is knowing how to play the game and identify good altcoins. Usually good altcoins have a good team behind them, a good use case, and a low market cap.For example coins like THETA have good use case for video streaming, ENJ has good use case for gaming, AAVE has good use case for borrowing and lending, RUNE has good use case for liquidity network , VRA has good use case for advertisement, etc etc. And because they all are low marketcaps, so the likelihood is it's gonna go up, and worse case is it'll stay the same, or in unlikely scenarios, 1 or 2 would go to 0.Like for example my past cycle portfolio, one coin went to valueless (Modum), another 6x (Digibyte), and another 70x (Cardano), so as you can see, even though some might become valueless, the big wins cancel out the valueless ones. And as long as you pick assets carefully, the probability of winning then increases.So if we dumped 100m on say 5 coins during the bear market, 1 might go valueless, 2 might remain the same, but the other 2 would then increase in value during the bull market, which would be when it'd be wise to sell. And thus the overall return would still be substantial. This concept would apply for stocks too.The tricky thing with assets, whether Amazon, Google, or crypto, (or even the ARE), is that if it's a sure thing, the returns tend to be not as great, while if it's an unsure thing, like Amazon in 1999, Google in 2001, then the returns tend to be greater. And so the skill in winning with unsure assets, lies in the person to identify which unsure asset has a bright future and which doesn't.From my experience, with me with crypto, I do that by checking out the team, the use case, their roadmap and achievements so far, their whitepaper, their technology advantage compared to others in the market. Doing all these, and having a diversified portfolio, lessens the risks of the unsure assets. This applies for stocks, crypto, or wonderkids, in that having skilled people identify and manage these unsure assets acquisition, lessens the risks.Lastly just because something crashes doesn't mean the end of the world. Market crashes are normal and happen all the time. Bear markets and Bull markets occur in cycles. With all assets, as long as it provides something of value in the long term, eventually it would go up again even if it crashes. The ones that don't provide value are the ones that then never go up. This is where you have to have diamond hands and the skill to discern which asset provides something of value in the long term. Like which asset is Amazon and which is PetsWorld.However I do understand the general public's skepticism towards crypto and that people might view it as risky, which is why I included stocks in there, as I know it's more of a mainstream/well known option compared to crypto.So yeh my point is that while there is some risk with crypto/stocks, if you know how to manage it well, which I'm sure the club could employ people who know how, the risk can be reduced substantially.Anyway I've posted heaps today I think I need a break so this is my last post and me done for the day. Thanks for everyone input given me alot to reflect about especially Historical Fool. I'll reflect on what I've learnt and figure a way forward.