Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 11521 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:58:55 pm
Hit a nerve I see, to read that from my not exactly serious comment says a LOT more about you than me to be honest! 


And edited to add, rather than spam post - very good post from HF a few posts up.
Oh then I wasn't serious either.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #481 on: Today at 01:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 10:28:26 am
Regarding wages and contract renewals, we shouldn't have offered more wages and contract renewals to certain players. Lots of players taking a wage but not performing to an elite level. So we have a bloated squad as a result.

This is not an FSG issue. Klopp will always have final say on contract renewals and there isn't a chance that we extend the contract of a player that he doesn't want at the club. Judging by the press conferences at the time he was very happy when we extended Oxlade Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner, and others, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he was actively pushing for them. I also wouldn't be surprised if he wants to extend Firmino and even Keita, which I know many on here would disagree with.

That is one area where people seem to get confused and have an attitude of blaming FSG for all of the squad issues, even if some of them may not have been their choices. Klopp has often spoken about how many midfielders that we have and that we don't need more numbers, and last season we had some games where two of Oxlade Chamberlain, Jones, or Elliot wouldn't make the bench even though they were all fit. We all love Klopp, but it is fine to have criticisms or critiques of what he does occasionally if you don't like it.

This also applies to people who complain about Elliot starting games for us and saying that he isn't good enough. Klopp clearly disagrees with you on this point and very highly rates him. If Klopp wants Elliot starting games for us then he isn't going to push for another midfielder who would take his place in the team/ matchday squad.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #482 on: Today at 01:54:18 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:29:26 am
Our complete 'player expenses' (net spend + wages/renewals) over the last four full seasons of published Deloitte data are exactly the same as % of revenue as City and United; and much higher than Spurs (whose wage bill is miniscule compared to the rest of the big six - we spent half a billion more on wages than Spurs in those 4 years). It's a little lower than Chelsea's (but Abramovich...) and a lot lower than Arsenal's (since 2018). As I posted earlier - wages account for 84% of 'player expenses', net spend only 16% across the big six (85/15 for us; Spurs are 77/23).

Arsenal are gambling, more or less exactly since Kroenke took sole ownership - more of a Chelsea Abramovich model. If it comes off, it could transform them. Their wages are now at 75%, compared to the big six average of 66% (67% excluding both Arsenal and Spurs; 64% also excluding Chelsea). That's already high, but surprisingly high given that their squad is much younger than any other big six side and will only get higher as those players develop and want bigger contracts - or they'll be pushing for moves away. Clearly their wages as % of revenue position will improve if they improve their revenues through CL qualification and success; but even so, they have a lot of promising young players - I'm not sure the revenues will be sufficient to keep all of them, so they will (most likely) need to revert to some degree of 'sell to buy' over coming seasons.

Worth noting, of course, that FSG/Klopp's model has delivered trophies; Arsenal's has not, yet. I don't think we have been 'afraid of losing money' or looking to avoid losing. We bought good players and reinvested in longer contracts for a proven winning squad. Too many of them, perhaps, too many of them of a similar age, with not enough refreshing of the squad in midfield. But that's where I don't think it's as simple as 'FSG don't spend money'; we have spent money - initially predominantly net spend to get the players, then wages to keep them. Whether it's all been spent wisely, or whether we've moved enough players out as well as in is another matter - and one that involves manager and wider recruitment team, not just 'FSG'.


Some people* shy away from that last point or accuse it of 'blaming Klopp'. I'm not blaming Klopp. Our recruitment overall involves decisions incorporating a combination of factors and a group of people: money men, recruitment staff, scouting, analysis and management. I don't think we can have an honest discussion of squad management over a period of time ignoring all the bits that aren't solely about net spend. I don't think we can focus on bringing players in while ignoring those we can't shift out. It's all connected.

* Al isn't one of those people: he does indeed consider the different factors at play and makes the point that it's all connected; he just draws different connections with a different narrative.
Yeh that's where I mentioned in my Real Madrid post, that Real Madrid have been ruthless in moving players on and raising funds from their sales. Meanwhile I feel like we, or well, possibly Klopp, has been less ruthless in moving players on and instead focus on retaining them, with the bad consequences that we see now.

What I am unsure about however, is how much of Klopp's decision (in wanting to retain players instead of being ruthless and moving them on), is due to personal choice, and how much of it is forced by FSG's transfer policy (i.e. Klopp feeling he can't move players on because then he won't get replacements, thus feeling his hands are tied and he must retain them).
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #483 on: Today at 01:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:43:07 pm
Oh then I wasn't serious either.

Oooh the Peter defence, I like it
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #484 on: Today at 02:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:54:18 pm
What I am unsure about however, is how much of Klopp's decision (in wanting to retain players instead of being ruthless and moving them on), is due to personal choice, and how much of it is forced by FSG's transfer policy (i.e. Klopp feeling he can't move players on because then he won't get replacements, thus feeling his hands are tied and he must retain them).
Personally, I think it's a number of factors - the signs of progress 17/18-18/19, 'one more push' 19/20, the impact of the pandemic, the lingering hope that Keita might contribute more regularly, the lack of preferred/available/interested alternatives. I know some think Klopp is maybe too loyal; certainly, we've sold very few players he actually bought, so far.

Another point the recruitment team might consider going forward is to perhaps avoid the problem arising by building a squad with a wider age range initially; almost all of our peak side were of a similar, narrow age group. But we've already improved a little on that in our attacking recruitment already. (Oddly, a couple of our youngest defensive players pre-date Klopp at the club, so the problem hasn't arisen in the same way).

Al certainly posted that he thinks it's your latter point, of Klopp not having confidence in FSG paying for replacements. I personally don't find that argument very convincing (as usually articulated, I think it's convoluted and slightly conspiratorial).

Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #485 on: Today at 02:56:34 pm »
At Dortmund, Klopp's biggest issue was losing players to other clubs, including Bayern.  Losing Lewandowski on a free to Bayern, losing Mario Götze on the eve of a CL final to Bayern, Kagawa, Sahin, etc.  The constant need to replace players was draining.  Klopp is happy here as he gets to keep the squad together.  People talk loyalty but it's also his past experience and his emphasis on keep a squad together.
King Kenny.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #486 on: Today at 03:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:13:21 am
We have done most of that, have done wages, infrastructure, technology, developing commercial reach. The only thing is we have underinvested in the squad. So we need a way, a new model forward, to allow for more investment in the squad, the same way Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid do.

p.s. before someone clapsback with a 'wHaT hAs thEsE cLuBs wOn', winning is due to a myriad of factors not just recruitment. Given that if Klopp had gone to Chelsea, Man Utd, or Spurs, we could safely predict he would have won just as much if not more compared to what he has under FSG, I think it would be fair to say we have lacked in recruitment and squad investment compared to other clubs.

We definitely cannot predict that at all.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #487 on: Today at 03:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:13:21 am
We have done most of that, have done wages, infrastructure, technology, developing commercial reach. The only thing is we have underinvested in the squad. So we need a way, a new model forward, to allow for more investment in the squad, the same way Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid do.

p.s. before someone clapsback with a 'wHaT hAs thEsE cLuBs wOn', winning is due to a myriad of factors not just recruitment. Given that if Klopp had gone to Chelsea, Man Utd, or Spurs, we could safely predict he would have won just as much if not more compared to what he has under FSG, I think it would be fair to say we have lacked in recruitment and squad investment compared to other clubs.

Spot on.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #488 on: Today at 03:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:13:21 am
We have done most of that, have done wages, infrastructure, technology, developing commercial reach. The only thing is we have underinvested in the squad. So we need a way, a new model forward, to allow for more investment in the squad, the same way Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid do.
Man Utd: £550m in debt - and no new stadium, training ground, infrastructure or title-challenging squad to show for it
Arsenal: £490m in debt - which includes £120m still owed to Kroenke, for taking on the Emirates stadium debt (built in 2006!)
Chelsea: £1.4billion in debt (before Abramovic wrote it off prior to the sale)
Real Madrid: £640m in debt

Is that the 'way' to which you refer?
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #489 on: Today at 03:52:32 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 03:23:32 pm
Spot on.

See when you say spot on, its actually so far from spot on that its not even funny :D

Imagine looking at our transfers compared to Chelsea, Spurs, or in particular United, and saying that we've lacked in recruitment compared to them. Amazing. Klopp is the focal point of a very good set-up, all round. He's a top, top manager. One of the best ever. He's not such a miracle worker that he'd go to an absolute trainwreck like United and win every trophy possible in six years. People would do well to remember that the gaffer himself is very, very vocal about how important his team is (and not just team on the pitch).
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #490 on: Today at 04:44:28 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 03:46:58 pm
Man Utd: £550m in debt - and no new stadium, training ground, infrastructure or title-challenging squad to show for it
Arsenal: £490m in debt - which includes £120m still owed to Kroenke, for taking on the Emirates stadium debt (built in 2006!)
Chelsea: £1.4billion in debt (before Abramovic wrote it off prior to the sale)
Real Madrid: £640m in debt

Is that the 'way' to which you refer?
This was what I was referring to

where our investment in the squad is as low as Sheffield Utd and Fulham. Net spend is a good predictor of league position, and since we spend like a mid table club, no surprise we end up where we are.

You point out those debts, but what do they actually mean? Will it mean that Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are all gonna go bankrupt and dissolve as a club because of their debt like Leeds? Will it mean that they won't be able to spend in the future, and so we will overtake them in the transfer market and be able to buy players like Sancho and Vinicius Junior while Man Utd and Real Madrid can't because of their debt?

I don't think so on both counts, it seems they gonna just keep chugging along like they have done in the past decade. Like sure we are more financially healthy compared to these clubs, having a debt of only 200m, but what tangible benefits does having less debt actually do for us? Would it be a bad thing to take on slightly more debt and buy a defender in 2020, or a midfielder in 2021 and 2022, thus keeping us on the top, winning a few more leagues and CLs, and using the prize money to pay off the debt; or take on less debt, and end up winning nothing major like we have done from 2021 onwards? 

It seems the bigger question you are asking me is where is the money to the net spend going to come from. I'd compare this to buying a house. There's no easy way (at least for my generation).

You either take on substantial debt (mortgage) to buy a house like Arsenal and Man Utd; marry a rich person and use their money to buy a house like Man City and Roman Chelsea; invest wisely in stocks/crypto and build wealth to buy a house (which was what I suggested with the proposal although I do acknowledge some directors might think it risky); cut down on other expenses and use it to buy a house (like how we can spend less on infrastructure and wages (by selling certain players) and direct the income towards refreshing the squad); raise money by selling other assets (like player sales); or use savings to buy a house (club financial reserves).

Neither way is bad, it's just personal preference, well except for the marry rich person I would never whore myself out like that. But ultimately there's no easy solution and there are drawbacks/sacrifices to be had with all options. Just as with raising money for net spend.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #491 on: Today at 04:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 04:44:28 pm
This was what I was referring to

where our investment in the squad is as low as Sheffield Utd and Fulham. Net spend is a good predictor of league position, and since we spend like a mid table club, no surprise we end up where we are.

:lmao

And just like that, T Mills is let off the hook

You realise you've just posted a net spend table with United, Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle as the top four over the last four years, with Man City 8th and Liverpool 14th? For this season the top four would be Chelsea, United, Forest and West Ham. So no, I'd actually suggest net spend probably isn't the best predictor of league position Gegenpresser101.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #492 on: Today at 05:02:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:53:35 pm
:lmao

And just like that, T Mills is let off the hook

You realise you've just posted a net spend table with United, Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle as the top four over the last four years, with Man City 8th and Liverpool 14th? For this season the top four would be Chelsea, United, Forest and West Ham. So no, I'd actually suggest net spend probably isn't the best predictor of league position Gegenpresser101.
What? The table currently shows Arsenal, City, Spurs, Newcastle as top four currently.

Either way, you have to spend to get to the top. No team has gotten to the top without spending. Not even us. Fact is that we have underinvested in the squad in 2019-2022 and are currently paying for it. We should have strengthened while we were at the top (like what I mentioned in 2020), and thus need more investment in the squad now to rejuvenate the squad, along with a reassessment and change in how we approach squad investment to prevent similar disappointments. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #493 on: Today at 05:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:38:48 pm
Interesting post, lots of food for thought, and some eye opening perspectives.

Personally I disagree that stocks/crypto are a risky investment, as I view it just as an investment not dissimilar to the ARE/real estate, but with higher returns. However I do accept that I personally have more of an appetite for risk, (and am more prone to risky behaviour compared to my mates), and concur with your point that the club directors and gen pop would view it as a risky investment even if I don't view it that way. One thing I don't understand however is how did Tesla/MicroStrategy bypast the constitution risky investment thing that you mentioned...

Also two points you brought up that I thought were concerning.

First point was that you mentioned that the club exists as a vehicle for it's stakeholders, and directors need to act in a way that is accountable to stakeholders, or to put it in another way, in line with what stakeholders want. So wouldn't this then mean that, generally speaking, if a club's stakeholders don't have the club's best interests at heart, but have their own personal vested interests, that it would be bad for the club and the direction of the club?

For example I feel like sometimes FSG act in ways where it's not in the best interest in the club, but in the best interest of their own personal interests, like with ESL, tickets etc. Like I think that FSG treat our club as an investment vehicle for their group, not as how someone would treat the club if they were a liverpool supporter and owned the club.

So following from this, wouldn't that then mean that having fans as the club stakeholders, the way Bayern and Dortmund do, would be best for the club's long term future direction?

The second point was that a club can remain uncompetitive without losing it's value. This is concerning because if it can, then that means that stakeholders whose main interest is on value (money and profits), wouldn't care if the club became uncompetitive as long as it's generating revenue.

And so wouldn't the best way to prevent this from occuring, would be like I mentioned above, to have more fan representation or fan stakeholders so as to set the club's general direction in a way that is in the best interests of the club? That or sell our club to an owner whose main interest is in line with what supporters want.

Last point was that you mentioned the board would approve anything sensible and what Klopp needs. I think what is relatively sensible and what Klopp needs, would be investment into the first team squad to help rebuild the squad. Like maybe 200m - 300m, similar to how we built the squad in 16-18. So I guess sensible would be that investment could come from FSG or from the club revenue, or from player sales. Or a combination from those 3 sources. After all the club is worth 4 billion and FSG bought it for 300m, so what is 200m-300m right...
Mate, I let it go this morning when I saw you suggest that the owners should invest in crypto.
Youve now doubled down with the claim that you disagree that stocks/crypto are risky investments.

The fact that youve lumped together 2 completely different asset classes in the first place is irresponsible enough, but to claim they are not risky is off the scale.

Ive read some good papers on crypto, and one of the reasons many institutional investors steer clear is that it fails the tests of what money is. The view is that how can something which has regularly dropped by 80% be seen as a store of value. And thats Bitcoin. Others have become valueless.

Just imagine the fume on here if we have 100m earmarked for players, we lump on crypto and it crashes. Not that any responsible business would do that. Someone like musk is a bit different. His involvement alone created a bubble.

Just because something has behaved in one way in the past, doesnt mean it will in the future. Crypto may well become seen as a mainstream asset over time. But its got a long way to go. Equally, no one sane lumps into stocks with short term money.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #494 on: Today at 05:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 04:44:28 pm
This was what I was referring to

where our investment in the squad is as low as Sheffield Utd and Fulham. Net spend is a good predictor of league position, and since we spend like a mid table club, no surprise we end up where we are.

You point out those debts, but what do they actually mean? Will it mean that Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are all gonna go bankrupt and dissolve as a club because of their debt like Leeds? Will it mean that they won't be able to spend in the future, and so we will overtake them in the transfer market and be able to buy players like Sancho and Vinicius Junior while Man Utd and Real Madrid can't because of their debt?

I don't think so on both counts, it seems they gonna just keep chugging along like they have done in the past decade. Like sure we are more financially healthy compared to these clubs, having a debt of only 200m, but what tangible benefits does having less debt actually do for us? Would it be a bad thing to take on slightly more debt and buy a defender in 2020, or a midfielder in 2021 and 2022, thus keeping us on the top, winning a few more leagues and CLs, and using the prize money to pay off the debt; or take on less debt, and end up winning nothing major like we have done from 2021 onwards? 

It seems the bigger question you are asking me is where is the money to the net spend going to come from. I'd compare this to buying a house. There's no easy way (at least for my generation).

You either take on substantial debt (mortgage) to buy a house like Arsenal and Man Utd; marry a rich person and use their money to buy a house like Man City and Roman Chelsea; invest wisely in stocks/crypto and build wealth to buy a house (which was what I suggested with the proposal although I do acknowledge some directors might think it risky); cut down on other expenses and use it to buy a house (like how we can spend less on infrastructure and wages (by selling certain players) and direct the income towards refreshing the squad); or use savings to buy a house (club financial reserves).

Neither way is bad, it's just personal preference, well except for the marry rich person I would never whore myself out like that. But ultimately there's no easy solution and there are drawbacks/sacrifices to be had with all options. Just as with raising money for net spend.
Think you've tied yourself in knots there.

You've cited clubs like Fulham and Sheffield Utd, whose costs such as wages, transfer fees, agent fees, player bonuses, and infrastructure spend are dwarfed by ours, making the comparison meaningless.

You've chosen 4 top clubs as an aspiration for our spending, that had a combined debt of £3billion in 2021/22.

You've suggested gambling on volatile crypto currency and stocks, which is about as unsustainable a business model as you could choose for a football club.

You've then suggested those clubs won't be affected by those debts, yet a club of Barcelona's stature have fallen off a cliff in less than 2 years, been unable to buy players, forced to sell Messi, ousted their club president, and put their stadium expansion on hold whilst they restructure their entire business model.

Utd are a car crash, having been mismanaged for almost a decade, and have nothing to show for the hundreds of millions they've blown except massive debt, angry fans, owner protests, a bloated wage bill and an average squad.

Arsenal  have won fuck all and will go backwards if their gamble doesn't pay off.

Real have only avoided a Barcelona fiasco due to their on-pitch success and (allegedly) their state backing and bail outs.

As for Chelsea - the only reason they aren't completely fucked is because Abramovic was swiftly forced to sell - taking the £1.5billion debt with him.

So as examples go, you couldn't really have chosen 4 better clubs as examples of how we shouldn't be run.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:51 pm by keyop »
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #495 on: Today at 05:54:04 pm »
If you're interested in that sort of stuff, forget Tesla or Microstrategy. You need to look at Porsche.

I don't know what they have been up to lately, but about a decade ago they were basically an options trading firm that happened to make cars. If I remember correctly they made about a billion or so on their options portfolio, about the time of the VW takeover.

Of course, a little inside knowledge no doubt came in useful. Gotta love those friendly German financial markets regulators  :D

Their cars aren't too shabby, either. With reportedly the highest profit margins in the entire automobile industry.

Hmm .   .   .  maybe Kopp can hook us up with a sponsorship  .  .   . doesn't he have a deal with Audi, or something?

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #496 on: Today at 05:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 05:02:57 pm
What? The table currently shows Arsenal, City, Spurs, Newcastle as top four currently.

Either way, you have to spend to get to the top. No team has gotten to the top without spending. Not even us. Fact is that we have underinvested in the squad in 2019-2022 and are currently paying for it. We should have strengthened while we were at the top (like what I mentioned in 2020), and thus need more investment in the squad now to rejuvenate the squad, along with a reassessment and change in how we approach squad investment to prevent similar disappointments.

:lmao
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #497 on: Today at 06:02:23 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:14:04 pm
Think you've tied yourself in knots there.

You've cited clubs like Fulham and Sheffield Utd, whose costs such as wages, transfer fees, agent fees, player bonuses, and infrastructure spend are dwarfed by ours, making the comparison meaningless.

You've chosen 4 top clubs as an aspiration for our spending, that had a combined debt of £3billion in 2021/22.

You've suggested gambling on volatile crypto currency and stocks, which is about as unsustainable a business model as you could choose for a football club.

You've then suggested those clubs won't be affected by those debts, yet a club of Barcelona's stature have fallen off a cliff in less than 2 years, been unable to buy players, forced to sell Messi, ousted their club president, and put their stadium expansion on hold whilst they restructure their entire business model.

Utd are a car crash, having been mismanaged for almost a decade, and have nothing to show for the hundreds of millions they've blown except massive debt, angry fans, owner protests, a bloated wage bill and an average squad.

Arsenal  have won fuck all and will go backwards if their gamble doesn't pay off.

Real have only avoided a Barcelona fiasco due to their on-pitch success and (allegedly) their state backing and bail outs.

As for Chelsea - the only reason they aren't completely fucked is because Abramovic was swiftly forced to sell - taking the £1.5billion debt with him.

So as examples go, you couldn't really have chosen 4 better clubs as examples of how we shouldn't be run.
Barcelona are $1.3 billion in debt due to spending irresponsibly. That is massively different compared to those debt numbers you posted.

In regards to debt, there is a happy medium. I am not suggesting we spend irresponsibly like Barca, but suggesting we spend when it is needed to stay competitive, and balance spending with player sales.

Some debt is not a bad thing, I literally google 'is debt bad?', and got this.
Quote
A simple rule about debt is that if it increases your net worth or has future value, it's good debt. If it doesn't do that and you don't have cash to pay for it, it's bad debt.
So I don't think taking on some debt, if it will help the club, is necessaarily a bad thing, as long as it's not too much debt, and we can pay it off in the future. There's a massive difference between 200m-300m debt and 1.3 billion debt.

This is also where I mentioned the buy and sell model that R.Madrid used could come in, where they balanced incomings with outgoings over 5 seasons to produce a net spend of 7m. Overtime, the books can be balanced, while allowing transfer flexibility.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #498 on: Today at 06:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:03:25 pm
Mate, I let it go this morning when I saw you suggest that the owners should invest in crypto.
Youve now doubled down with the claim that you disagree that stocks/crypto are risky investments.

The fact that youve lumped together 2 completely different asset classes in the first place is irresponsible enough, but to claim they are not risky is off the scale.

Ive read some good papers on crypto, and one of the reasons many institutional investors steer clear is that it fails the tests of what money is. The view is that how can something which has regularly dropped by 80% be seen as a store of value. And thats Bitcoin. Others have become valueless.

Just imagine the fume on here if we have 100m earmarked for players, we lump on crypto and it crashes. Not that any responsible business would do that. Someone like musk is a bit different. His involvement alone created a bubble.

Just because something has behaved in one way in the past, doesnt mean it will in the future. Crypto may well become seen as a mainstream asset over time. But its got a long way to go. Equally, no one sane lumps into stocks with short term money.
The 80% drop is actually the delicious part, as you get to buy the dip kek. Just like how FSG bought us for cheap price at our lowest. It's not risky if you know how to play the game.

Firstly yes I agree totally that Bitcoin fails the test of what money is due to it's instability, as money should be relatively stable. It does function well as a storer of value tho, because it keeps going up in the long run. Look at it's value in 2013, 2017, 2021, the pattern of constant increase is constant, due to the halvings.

However I wasn't suggesting Bitcoin, as bitcoin has less returns due to it's enormous values, and it's tech is relatively out of date. I was more suggesting altcoins, as they have higher returns. Definitely I agree with you, some of it can become valueless, but the ones that don't, tend to shoot up 10x or 20x, and so it covers the losses. The key is knowing how to play the game and identify good altcoins. Usually good altcoins have a good team behind them, a good use case, and a low market cap.

For example coins like THETA have good use case for video streaming, ENJ has good use case for gaming, AAVE has good use case for borrowing and lending, RUNE has good use case for liquidity network , VRA has good use case for advertisement, etc etc. And because they all are low marketcaps, so the likelihood is it's gonna go up, and worse case is it'll stay the same, or in unlikely scenarios, 1 or 2 would go to 0.

Like for example my past cycle portfolio, one coin went to valueless (Modum), another 6x (Digibyte), and another 70x (Cardano), so as you can see, even though some might become valueless, the big wins cancel out the valueless ones. And as long as you pick assets carefully, the probability of winning then increases.

So if we dumped 100m on say 5 coins during the bear market, 1 might go valueless, 2 might remain the same, but the other 2 would then increase in value during the bull market, which would be when it'd be wise to sell. And thus the overall return would still be substantial. This concept would apply for stocks too.

The tricky thing with assets, whether Amazon, Google, or crypto, (or even the ARE), is that if it's a sure thing, the returns tend to be not as great, while if it's an unsure thing, like Amazon in 1999, Google in 2001, then the returns tend to be greater. And so the skill in winning with unsure assets, lies in the person to identify which unsure asset has a bright future and which doesn't.

From my experience, with me with crypto, I do that by checking out the team, the use case, their roadmap and achievements so far, their whitepaper, their technology advantage compared to others in the market. Doing all these, and having a diversified portfolio, lessens the risks of the unsure assets. This applies for stocks, crypto, or wonderkids, in that having skilled people identify and manage these unsure assets acquisition, lessens the risks.

Lastly just because something crashes doesn't mean the end of the world. Market crashes are normal and happen all the time. Bear markets and Bull markets occur in cycles. With all assets, as long as it provides something of value in the long term, eventually it would go up again even if it crashes. The ones that don't provide value are the ones that then never go up. This is where you have to have diamond hands and the skill to discern which asset provides something of value in the long term. Like which asset is Amazon and which is PetsWorld.

However I do understand the general public's skepticism towards crypto and that people might view it as risky, which is why I included stocks in there, as I know it's more of a mainstream/well known option compared to crypto.

So yeh my point is that while there is some risk with crypto/stocks, if you know how to manage it well, which I'm sure the club could employ people who know how, the risk can be reduced substantially.

Anyway I've posted heaps today I think I need a break so this is my last post and me done for the day. Thanks for everyone input given me alot to reflect about especially Historical Fool. I'll reflect on what I've learnt and figure a way forward.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #499 on: Today at 06:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 04:44:28 pm
This was what I was referring to

where our investment in the squad is as low as Sheffield Utd and Fulham. Net spend is a good predictor of league position, and since we spend like a mid table club, no surprise we end up where we are.
Net spend doesn't predict league position. Player wages have a strong historical correlation with league position.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #500 on: Today at 06:17:56 pm »
Not sure how its got onto crypto but my favourite similar story is when the New York Mets started investing in a scheme showing huge financial returns, only for it to be the ponzi scheme run by Bernie Madoff and nearly wreck the team. The Bobby Bonilla contract is still one of the wildest sports decisions ever made
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #501 on: Today at 06:20:24 pm »
I think we are going around in circles, surely we can all agree (forgetting whether FSG are good or bad) we have severely under invested in transfers we arguably need £200-£300mil spent to get back to where we want to be thats what this whole debate is about. We as liverpool fans want us to be successful what I dont find acceptable is that at a time when we are about to announce record turnover after regular champions league finals that we can collapse thru sheer tight fistedness its unacceptable, a blind man could see the team needed investment yet at a time when we are making record amounts of money we cant spend what the hell will happen if we finish outside the top 4 which is likely at the moment. We only have ourselves to blame. And this isnt about FSG this is just a major fuck up no matter who owned us.
