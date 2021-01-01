Regarding wages and contract renewals, we shouldn't have offered more wages and contract renewals to certain players. Lots of players taking a wage but not performing to an elite level. So we have a bloated squad as a result.

This is not an FSG issue. Klopp will always have final say on contract renewals and there isn't a chance that we extend the contract of a player that he doesn't want at the club. Judging by the press conferences at the time he was very happy when we extended Oxlade Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner, and others, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he was actively pushing for them. I also wouldn't be surprised if he wants to extend Firmino and even Keita, which I know many on here would disagree with.That is one area where people seem to get confused and have an attitude of blaming FSG for all of the squad issues, even if some of them may not have been their choices. Klopp has often spoken about how many midfielders that we have and that we don't need more numbers, and last season we had some games where two of Oxlade Chamberlain, Jones, or Elliot wouldn't make the bench even though they were all fit. We all love Klopp, but it is fine to have criticisms or critiques of what he does occasionally if you don't like it.This also applies to people who complain about Elliot starting games for us and saying that he isn't good enough. Klopp clearly disagrees with you on this point and very highly rates him. If Klopp wants Elliot starting games for us then he isn't going to push for another midfielder who would take his place in the team/ matchday squad.