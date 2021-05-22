I also think that we should add another factor to our transfer kitty in the long run (3-5 years). Companies like Tesla, MicroStrategy etc invest in cryptocurrency and stocks as means to increase company money. From what I can see they classify it as an asset. So we could do that too, and invest club money in cryptocurrency and stocks to contribute the excess to our transfer kitty.
We all know that FSG are always looking for ways to increase assets/make money, and if we put a certain percentage of club money into stocks/cryptocurrency, the amount could increase over the years. Let's be real, the reason FSG invest in infrastructure like Anfield Road End, and are looking to build more Real Estate, is because it would provide them with cash returns, not out of the goodness of their heart. So if we put the club money into cryptocurrency/stocks, it could provide returns on the pitch through transfer kitty money, would allow us to be competitive with the oil clubs while being relatively self sufficient still. And being competitive on the pitch would then increase club value.
In regards to the type of investments, crypto for example, halvings are in 2016, 2020 and 2024. Bull market tend to follow the halvings, like in 2017, 2021, and projecting in the future, 2025. So if we put part of the club money in it, after a few years we can take it out after it has 10x, and use the excess for the transfer kitty. We could also put it in stocks like Tesla stock which rose 5x over the last 3 years, however I am more unfamiliar with stocks as I don't have too much experience in it. Point being we can use cryptocurrency/stocks to boost our transfer kitty in the long run.
An example being like if we put 20m in, after it 5x or 10x after a few years (3-5 years), we would have 100m or 200m, with a 80m or 180m excess for the transfer kitty. We could also put it in on a yearly basis, like 10m each year, resulting in 40m after 4 years then sell at the peak after it 5x to 200m or 10x to 400m. These are all just examples btw just to illustrate my point.
This would also augment the buy and sell policy I mentioned earlier, where we look to balance outgoings and incomings over 5 years. Like if we buy 200m-300m worth of players in the next couple years (2022-2024), then balance the books via selling off fringe players, and using the returns from stocks/investments to add to the transfer kitty (2024-2026), it would help us spend more while still being self sufficient in the long run.
People might think this is too risky, but we can negate risk with diversifying our stocks/crypto investment portfolio, so that we at the least break even if things don't work out.
I know that there will be some who think this is a rIdiCulOus iDeA, but this is one of the ways forward for us to be competitive with the oil clubs while being self sufficient, which was what FSG was aiming for with the ESL. Happy to hear what the economists/financial analysts think about this and how to improve on this idea.