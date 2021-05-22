« previous next »
Thanks for keeping this ticking along whilst there was a game on lads

Excellent policing there.. superfan-memo coming soon ?
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Thanks for keeping this ticking along whilst there was a game on lads

I am getting seriously worried about you mate.

It's not like you to completely ignore the context of the thread and instead attack other posters.

"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Al, they have created this thread to keep you out of the other threads ;D
Al, they have created this thread to keep you out of the other threads ;D

The transfer thread is that way Pete.  ;)
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

I really struggle to believe our wages in £ terms are ahead of Man Utd and only just a little bit behind PSG.  Something funny going on in the accounting I suspect

Honestly I think Al has a solid point re: infrastructure. For the stick he gets he is at least articulate and I enjoy our debates because I do feel he argues with me in good faith so I'll try to do the same for him.

As much as I look at things on this front from a "work" perspective, I do think that if they are so wedded to FFP and are not stupid then it would be in their overall interest to forgive the loan. £25m (I think) pa is small change in the grand scheme and it fits the FFP/sustainability model.

For clarity - when I say from a "work" front I mean that most clients of a similar size that I deal with are such that it is not appropriate for owners to fund infrastructure from their own pocket but as football club is not a "normal" business so a different view should be taken.

Apologies as I can't remember which poster made the point re: purchase price Vs debt but I think they may be mistaking things. The club was purchased outright (not leveraged) and the debt is 70m ish for the main stand and remainder a revolving overdraft for day to day ops so it's well within normal activity.

I do disagree with those complaining about the club trying to use the furlough scheme - I did the sums at the time around our cashflow and how much use it could be and, to be honest, it makes sense from a business POV to preserve cash in those circumstances.

If I was running the show I'd have stood firm on utilising it (and topped up the difference in wages) but caveated it with a promise to repay furlough monies post COVID when cash flows return to normal.

They have fucked up at times (Mr Chang, ticket prices, ambivalent on NFTs but think they are questionable in certain ways so leaning against) but they have also delivered SASAS, the closest title challenges in my lifetime, Klopps dentist has made a mint off them and dammit is that smile not infectious.

I'd give them a solid 7.5 to 8 average over the course of things as OWNERS - I hate to capitalise but I want to make clear that I am not talking as a fan here but from a business perspective.

As a fan they have ranged from 10 some seasons down to maybe a 4 at their worst but that has so many intangible factors it is hard to fully apprise it.

For all the faults with our midfield this year (some you'd expect to happen and should have been mitigated, some pure freak ones) I'm so excited to see Elliot and Carvalho get their minutes as they look like genuine world beaters.

I do lean towards the idea that, perversely, we are operating in a thinner market than ever before. Under Rafa our squad was weaker but we were still an historical giant and so players would want to come and more were around who would improve us. Nowadays, we are even bigger due to recency bias but those who would improve us has shrunk due to how good we are.

Jill, and others, have spoken about jibbing it off if we got a sugar daddy/oil state in. Nobby (I think) spoke about wanting DIC back in 2006 but changing his views as more information came out. I'm in the same boat as both - social media and world news was so restricted in 2006 that even Shinawatra and China seemed like positive choices but we now as a society know so much more of the dirty side of things and as a club built on morality it is right to fight back.

FSG and Standard Chartered have questionable connections but are about as "clean" as can be achieved at their cash levels as you can manage sadly, but we should not rest on our laurels.

Unlike with the Tory c*nts where discourse and conversation is long gone, these are capitalists and sports fans so will listen to reason - we don't need to march like we did against H and G but we do need to raise concerns - which SOS to their credit do a fantastic job of.

I might add more tomorrow, and if time allows I'll do some financial analysis to back up some of my thoughts, but this is a starting point at least
Thanks for keeping this ticking along whilst there was a game on lads

Something something adults debate. Also aim to win more prizes.
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Honestly I think Al has a solid point re: infrastructure. For the stick he gets he is at least articulate and I enjoy our debates because I do feel he argues with me in good faith so I'll try to do the same for him.

I agree completely.

You and Craig are probably the two posters I have had the most heated debates with. Guess what I have probably learned more in those two debates than debates with the rest of the forum put together.

Hopefully that has added to RAWK.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

No idea what you're talking about. Last 3 years and 4 of the last 5, LFC has a negative transfer balance every year. Sell to buy? What are you on about?

So basically you're saying Liverpool should make more bad buys so they can sell them on at a loss. Riiiight.

Players like Haaland choose Salzburg and Dortmund because they can get as many minutes as they can handle there at younger ages. If Haaland had come to Liverpool when he signed with salzburg it would have been as a bench player. Not what he was looking for, nor should he have been. Liverpool has gotten players like Elliott and Gomez as young players on low fees like RM did with Casemiro and Varane.

As for RM's sales...a lot of it was from Castilla products.
That was not what I was saying. What I was saying was that FSG and us, are very risk averse in the transfer market, in the fear of making bad buys. In doing so, we miss out on potentially exciting up and coming players. So we should take on more risk and not be afraid to buy players who are riskier (young and exciting but more unproven, think Martinelli when he went to Arsenal for 15m from Brazil, or Julian Alvarez who moved to Man City from Argentina for 15m, those type of examples), as even if they turn out to be bad buys, we can still sell them off, and if they turn out to be good buys, we can keep them. My point linking this to FSG is that I feel like we don't do this due to FSG's unwillingness to take on more risk.

Also on bad buys, no club can have a 100% good buy record. Even us despite our carefulness we got bad buys in players like Keita and Ox. What we didn't do right, and should have done, was to move them on when it's obvious it's a bad buy. The point here I'm making is in not being afraid to take more risk, but to correct those bad buys when it turns out to be bad.

I also don't know why you don't think we sell to buy. Klopp has literally come out to say that we spend what we earn in player sales, so has J.Henry iterated that if we can raise money through player sales he doesn't mind that we spend it. The low net spend that you mentioned (94m in 5 years based off the chart posted by Al), is also indicative of a sell to buy policy. Coupled that with how we funded Allison and Van Dijk through the Coutinho sale, funded Nunez through Mane + Neco Williams + Minamino + Grujic + Davies, funded Suarez through Torres, I think it's pretty clear that we are operating with a sell to buy policy.
I also think that we should add another factor to our transfer kitty in the long run (3-5 years). Companies like Tesla, MicroStrategy etc invest in cryptocurrency and stocks as means to increase company money. From what I can see they classify it as an asset. So we could do that too, and invest club money in cryptocurrency and stocks to contribute the excess to our transfer kitty. 

We all know that FSG are always looking for ways to increase assets/make money, and if we put a certain percentage of club money into stocks/cryptocurrency, the amount could increase over the years. Let's be real, the reason FSG invest in infrastructure like Anfield Road End, and are looking to build more Real Estate, is because it would provide them with cash returns, not out of the goodness of their heart. So if we put the club money into cryptocurrency/stocks, it could provide returns on the pitch through transfer kitty money, would allow us to be competitive with the oil clubs while being relatively self sufficient still. And being competitive on the pitch would then increase club value.

In regards to the type of investments, crypto for example, halvings are in 2016, 2020 and 2024. Bull market tend to follow the halvings, like in 2017, 2021, and projecting in the future, 2025. So if we put part of the club money in it, after a few years we can take it out after it has 10x, and use the excess for the transfer kitty. We could also put it in stocks like Tesla stock which rose 5x over the last 3 years, however I am more unfamiliar with stocks as I don't have too much experience in it. Point being we can use cryptocurrency/stocks to boost our transfer kitty in the long run.

An example being like if we put 20m in, after it 5x or 10x after a few years (3-5 years), we would have 100m or 200m, with a 80m or 180m excess for the transfer kitty. We could also put it in on a yearly basis, like 10m each year, resulting in 40m after 4 years then sell at the peak after it 5x to 200m or 10x to 400m. These are all just examples btw just to illustrate my point.

This would also augment the buy and sell policy I mentioned earlier, where we look to balance outgoings and incomings over 5 years. Like if we buy 200m-300m worth of players in the next couple years (2022-2024), then balance the books via selling off fringe players, and using the returns from stocks/investments to add to the transfer kitty (2024-2026), it would help us spend more while still being self sufficient in the long run.

People might think this is too risky, but we can negate risk with diversifying our stocks/crypto investment portfolio, so that we at the least break even if things don't work out.

I know that there will be some who think this is a rIdiCulOus iDeA, but this is one of the ways forward for us to be competitive with the oil clubs while being self sufficient, which was what FSG was aiming for with the ESL. Happy to hear what the economists/financial analysts think about this and how to improve on this idea.
The question is how would you finance such investments though, and will fans accept a short term hit to wages and xfer funds while considering that that pot of money is used to fund investments into crypto?
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.
