« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 2393 times)

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #120 on: Today at 05:08:37 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 04:20:13 pm

So unless we had Scrooge as an owner or some villain that took out the money that the club makes then thats the least we could expect 


Well, I am grateful to them that we still have a club, since, you know, not many good offers were on the table when we didn't have a bean to spend. If it was as simple as, we are a rich club, go spend, then the figures would be out there and there is no argument. I have seen broad income and expense lists, not seen the inner details of all our costs and expense though, into what our actual net profit is. I have not really looked deeply into it either, I never used to back in the 80s and 90s. If there is like, over £200m net profit (in their pocket) each season then yes, protest away and get them turfed out.

of course they are too rigid, in a changing world of economics and football, you need to to be more flexible to compete, as others rightly state. I also do not think we have owners that are using this as a vanity project, it is a business and that is that.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online lfcred1976

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #121 on: Today at 05:11:24 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:07:47 pm
I respect what you are saying but that line in the sand would have to be tested if it ever happened.

Say a Chinese Investment vehicle comes in with XBillion Yen on the table, how many fans would stay and support the club and how many would move on?

Personally, I have supported this club since I was 10 years old, so not sure how I could divorce, more Til Death Us do Part kind of deal.

Thats it. Ive noticed on here that if you dont go with the masses the insults start flying around. I genuinely think in the example you said, people would be be saying on here its an outrage and they are done, yet would still go the match at the weekend.

Anyone who says otherwise is talking shite.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,447
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #122 on: Today at 05:12:02 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 04:56:55 pm
Nah you wouldnt. Anyone who says that is chatting bollocks to toe the party line on here.

So you wouldnt want Klopp to have unlimited funds to sign any player he wanted rather than having to beg, steal and borrow to sign shite like Minamino?  Ok.

It's not bollocks, I would walk away from the club if we became a sportswashing exercise. 100%

You may think i'm lying but I can guarantee you I would do it.
Logged

Online lfcred1976

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #123 on: Today at 05:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:12:02 pm
It's not bollocks, I would walk away from the club if we became a sportswashing exercise. 100%

You may think i'm lying but I can guarantee you I would do it.

Good on you for sticking to your principles 👍
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,447
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #124 on: Today at 05:13:46 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 05:13:01 pm
Good on you for sticking to your principles 👍

It's the same reason i'm not watching the world cup this year. I love the world cup and usually watch it, but not this year.
Logged

Online lfcred1976

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #125 on: Today at 05:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:13:46 pm
It's the same reason i'm not watching the world cup this year. I love the world cup and usually watch it, but not this year.

Again fair play. Im not a big lover of international football myself so if Im free Ill watch it, if not no big deal if I miss a few games.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,600
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:15:49 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 05:11:24 pm
Thats it. Ive noticed on here that if you dont go with the masses the insults start flying around. I genuinely think in the example you said, people would be be saying on here its an outrage and they are done, yet would still go the match at the weekend.

Anyone who says otherwise is talking shite.

People can only speak for themselves. I know plenty of Liverpool fans who say they would walk away from football if we were taken over by some sports washing state. But I guess it's beyond your understanding, so I will leave it there. Despite what you think, you do not live other people's heads so cannot possibly say it's shite. I gave up my semi season ticket when Hicks and Gillette were destroying us, so walking away would not deter me.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:17:45 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online lfcred1976

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 05:17:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:15:49 pm
People can only speak for themselves. I know plenty of Liverpool fans who say they would walk away from football if we were taken over by some sports washing state. But I guess it's beyond your understanding, so I will leave it there. Despite what you think, you do not live other people's heads so cannot possibly say it's shite.

Beyond my understanding?  Theres the insults line justified.
Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 05:19:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:15:49 pm
People can only speak for themselves. I know plenty of Liverpool fans who say they would walk away from football if we were taken over by some sports washing state. But I guess it's beyond your understanding, so I will leave it there. Despite what you think, you do not live other people's heads so cannot possibly say it's shite.
Hes not wrong though to be honest.
A lot of fans online seem to say the same thing about not wanting certain types of owners.
Working with lads, who go each week will say otherwise but because its a touchy subject. They wont say it out loud.

Footys been finished for ages but here we all our talking about it and probably majority still go while complaining its shite.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,433
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:19:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:15:49 pm
People can only speak for themselves. I know plenty of Liverpool fans who say they would walk away from football if we were taken over by some sports washing state. But I guess it's beyond your understanding, so I will leave it there. Despite what you think, you do not live other people's heads so cannot possibly say it's shite. I gave up my semi season ticket when Hicks and Gillette were destroying us, so walking away would not deter me.

There was no need to patronise him. I think there are a fair few that would walk away, fair enough.

But many more would stay supporting the club and spend money on it.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,600
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:23:45 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 05:19:42 pm
Hes not wrong though to be honest.
A lot of fans online seem to say the same thing about not wanting certain types of owners.
Working with lads, who go each week will say otherwise but because its a touchy subject. They wont say it out loud.

Footys been finished for ages but here we all our talking about it and probably majority still go while complaining its shite.

I'm sure some would, but that's not to say that others wouldn't. My point above was about him doubting others. For a lot of people, maybe it's a generation thing, it would be the thing that tips them over the edge. There are many people on the forum now who are already saying football is not the same for them anymore, something like that happening I think would make a lot of people reconsider. There was a time when I couldn't imagine not going to the football, but once I gave up my ticket, I never entirely regretted it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online lfcred1976

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:24:22 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:19:49 pm
There was no need to patronise him. I think there are a fair few that would walk away, fair enough.

But many more would stay supporting the club and spend money on it.
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 05:19:42 pm
Hes not wrong though to be honest.
A lot of fans online seem to say the same thing about not wanting certain types of owners.
Working with lads, who go each week will say otherwise but because its a touchy subject. They wont say it out loud.

Footys been finished for ages but here we all our talking about it and probably majority still go while complaining its shite.

Nice one 👍
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,260
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:26:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:17:23 pm
They no doubt hoped FFP was a thing. Turns out FFP was a load of shite sadly.
I think this is a key point, as Jurgen is your perfect manager when there's a level playing field. His ability to find and develop players to suit a system is almost unrivalled over the last 6 years, and his record of turning bargains into elite players was already evident at Dortmund.

The problem comes when your main title rival over the last 6 years doesn't need to find and develop players, as they can buy whoever they like by simply clicking 'add to basket', and their owners then do the rest through shady sponsorships and money laundering.

I recall in 2021 they named a starting 11 and bench that cost over £900m. Whilst there's an argument that FSG could've opened their wallets more, the imbalance in the playing field was already tipped firmly in City's favour. I genuinely think FSG had hopes that they'd eventually be found out or sanctioned, and that clubs would need to toe the line when it comes to how they fund transfers.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:28:17 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:27:55 pm »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 04:19:41 pm
I reckon they're still smarting from the Andy Carroll situation a bit, now they want to be more sure. I don't think it's an unwillingnesd to spend, but more an unwillingness to spend on anything other than the exact right thing

Andy Carroll was 10 years ago.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:30:50 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 05:17:20 pm
Beyond my understanding?  Theres the insults line justified.

To be fair, isn't it also a little insulting to say someone who expressed their principles was lying?

You can hold your own views on the club and Sportwashing, they are entirely your own and you have every right to them, but you don't really have a right to say that someone else's beliefs are bollocks.

I would give up if we got bought by an oil state, or an oligarchy, or a Chinese wealth fund with links to the government, or even some certain billionaires with horrendous morals. I wouldn't want to be a part of this club if it became a tool in the propoganda of tyrants and human rights abusers.

That's my belief, and it's no more bollocks than any belief anyone else has
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,600
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:30:50 pm
To be fair, isn't it also a little insulting to say someone who expressed their principles was lying?

You can hold your own views on the club and Sportwashing, they are entirely your own and you have every right to them, but you don't really have a right to say that someone else's beliefs are bollocks.

I would give up if we got bought by an oil state, or an oligarchy, or a Chinese wealth fund with links to the government, or even some certain billionaires with horrendous morals. I wouldn't want to be a part of this club if it became a tool in the propoganda of tyrants and human rights abusers.

That's my belief, and it's no more bollocks than any belief anyone else has

 :thumbup
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:34:18 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 05:17:20 pm
Beyond my understanding?  Theres the insults line justified.

Well you did say anyone who says they'd walk away from a sportswashing  project  was " chatting bollocks".
But now you're  offended.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:35:50 pm »
The RedBull investment, that money went towards buying the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:36:06 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:26:18 pm
I think this is a key point, as Jurgen is your perfect manager when there's a level playing field. His ability to find and develop players to suit a system is almost unrivalled over the last 6 years, and his record of turning bargains into elite players was already evident at Dortmund.

The problem comes when your main title rival over the last 6 years doesn't need to find and develop players, as they can buy whoever they like by simply clicking 'add to basket', and their owners then do the rest through shady sponsorships and money laundering.

I recall in 2021 they named a starting 11 and bench that cost over £900m. Whilst there's an argument that FSG could've opened their wallets more, the imbalance in the playing field was already tipped firmly in City's favour. I genuinely think FSG had hopes that they'd eventually be found out or sanctioned, and that clubs would need to toe the line when it comes to how they fund transfers, I always thought you built from a position of strength.

I agree with what you say about not being able to compete with our main rival (Man City) but in the transfer market we are not competing with clubs who are making a lot less money than us, are far less attractive to players ie Utd, Chelsea, arsenal, Spurs, or should I say were less attractive because memories are short in football and should we finish outside the top 4 which is a big possibility it will be difficult to get back as top players will want champions league football plus we then we will have the we dont have as much to spend. We shouldnt have got in this position as it really was blatantly obvious this was coming.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:37:01 pm »
Someone labelled them as corner shop owners somewhere, and that really stuck with me. As accurate of a description of them as you'll see anywhere. ;D
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 720
  • ******
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:37:11 pm »
Genuine question. Is there a better group of successful owners than FSG in the PL or other top leagues that someone can point to as being a model for FSG to aspire to?

Obviously not City, PSG, or Newcastle for obvious reasons.

Man Utd are also an obvious no, as are Chelsea's previous owners (I certainly don't think that Boehly is off to a great start either...). Spurs fans have plenty of issues with their owners and have zero trophies in the last 14 years. Arsenal have been a mess since the move to the Emirates, and I don't think any other PL club are really worth adding to the list?

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are obviously very unique cases and have advantages that we don't have, while Barcelona are a complete basket case.

So what are we aspiring to exactly?

Personally I'm willing to give FSG a lot of credit for what we have achieved both on and off the pitch, and I think that the club is in a very healthy position moving forward. World class training complex, improvements to the stadium and associated revenues, huge growth in commercial revenues, investment in the wage bill to retain players, good core group of young players to build around, and of course the extension for Klopp.

Do they need to do more? Yes, I think that they do. We obviously need investment in the midfield area of the squad, and that will require money to be spent. But I think that the squad generally looks good in the short to medium term outside of that midfield area. We've done well with the signings of Jota, Diaz, and Konate for long term first team options, as well as signing very promising youngsters such as Elliot, Carvalho, and Ramsay (plus improving the Academy system). Keeping Salah was a great move for the club for a few reasons, and there is still plenty of life left in lots of key first team players (Alison, Robertson, TAA, VVD, Gomez, Jones, Thiago, Tsmikas etc).

Do we know for sure that it was due to a lack of funds that we didn't buy one or two additional midfielders this summer (which would be a black mark against FSG), or did the transfer team and Klopp just not think that the correct players were available for the long term and so chose to keep faith with what they have for now and invest that money next season instead? I guess we'll never know for sure if we could have bought both Tchouameni and Nunez, or if it was one or the other.

If people think that we have let the midfield group grow too old together or have put too much faith in injury prone players, is that an FSG issue or an issue with Klopp showing too much faith and loyalty in his group? Do people really want the owners telling Klopp who he should be keeping and moving on?

Obviously FSG's biggest black mark is the Super League fiasco (and I understand that some fans will never forgive them for that), but again, they weren't alone in that line of thinking and all of the top European teams were willing to sign up. I also think that the biggest reason for FSG wanting to join the ESL would have been because UEFA and the PL were seemingly powerless to stop City and PSG from flagrantly cheating and breaking the rules that they assumed would be enforced when they bought the club. That's not excusing them though, we should have steered well clear.

They are not perfect, and they need to invest some money in the next few windows to strengthen our areas of weakness, but it's certainly not all doom and gloom and things could be a hell of a lot worse, and honestly from reading some of the anti-FSG posts on RAWK you'd think that we were facing our 3rd or 4th year out of the CL, hadn't won a trophy in 10 years, or had been selling off our best players. It's definitely over the top IMO given what we have achieved on the pitch.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:38:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:23:45 pm
I'm sure some would, but that's not to say that others wouldn't. My point above was about him doubting others. For a lot of people, maybe it's a generation thing, it would be the thing that tips them over the edge. There are many people on the forum now who are already saying football is not the same for them anymore, something like that happening I think would make a lot of people reconsider. There was a time when I couldn't imagine not going to the football, but once I gave up my ticket, I never entirely regretted it.
There's a lot, not just Liverpool fans who've said the same.

I gave up mine when I moved away and the stress of getting off work, then up the M6 for midweek games, then getting home at all hours became too much. I'm at the stage when doing a day trip would be the last thing I'd want to do.

We've been lucky because Klopp's given us something many oldies like me thought we'd never see again, but it's against a backdrop that's made the game virtually unbearable beyond what happens over 90 minutes.

Countries owning clubs and the way they go about justifying it/denying it - just look at the poison spewed by City in the aftermath of the recent game.
Saturation coverage, that is often agenda driven that is presented by and targeted at dickheads that lap it up and then perpetuate it on social media and at grounds.
Refereeing that is totally inconsistent and unaccountable. That's before the introduction of VAR after which it's become worse if that were possible. Allowing refs from one City to referee clubs from the same city against both rivals is off the scale.
Dickhead fans that have decided now is the time to dredge up disasters that previous generations of fans never bothered with.
Hyper inflation of wages and agents fees.

The game is fucked and if anyone thinks that a sportswashing owner is the solution then good luck to you.

Edit: just seen corner shop owners. That's just bollocks. Have you never thought of the reason why we've caught up with Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal? (not you Jill, obviously)
« Last Edit: Today at 05:39:56 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,600
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:38:11 pm
There's a lot, not just Liverpool fans who've said the same.

I gave up mine when I moved away and the stress of getting off work, then up the M6 for midweek games, then getting home at all hours became too much. I'm at the stage when doing a day trip would be the last thing I'd want to do.

We've been lucky because Klopp's given us something many oldies like me thought we'd never see again, but it's against a backdrop that's made the game virtually unbearable beyond what happens over 90 minutes.

Countries owning clubs and the way they go about justifying it/denying it - just look at the poison spewed by City in the aftermath of the recent game.
Saturation coverage, that is often agenda driven that is presented by and targeted at dickheads that lap it up and then perpetuate it on social media and at grounds.
Refereeing that is totally inconsistent and unaccountable. That's before the introduction of VAR after which it's become worse if that were possible. Allowing refs from one City to referee clubs from the same city against both rivals is off the scale.
Dickhead fans that have decided now is the time to dredge up disasters that previous generations of fans never bothered with.
Hyper inflation of wages and agents fees.

The game is fucked and if anyone thinks that a sportswashing owner is the solution then good luck to you.

Edit: just seen corner shop owners. That's just bollocks. Have you never thought of the reason why we've caught up with Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal?

Agree entirely.  :wellin
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,805
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:41:03 pm »
Has Al turned up in this thread yet? if he hasn't, can we ban him from posting ?  :-X
Logged

Online lfcred1976

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:43:01 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 05:34:18 pm
Well you did say anyone who says they'd walk away from a sportswashing  project  was " chatting bollocks".
But now you're  offended.

That wasnt a direct insult to Jill tho. But anyway, shes got her opinion so Ill leave her to it.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 