Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:55:07 am
Theres no doubt were in a tough place at the moment, and this hasnt been the season we were all hoping for, especially after almost winning the quadruple last year.

However, it seems in recent years that all too often all the discussions are circular in their nature, and all roads regularly lead to FSG. Ive started this thread as a rational (yes, I know) place to properly debate our owners, and to praise, vent, agree, disagree, or post whatever might be your views or ideas. Its also to try and prevent all of the other threads leading down the same dead-end route, which often curtails discussions and leaves posters exhausted or indifferent about the topic being discussed - which isnt really what a discussion forum should be in my view.

Personally, Im not for or against our owners. However, Im a realist and an optimist, and can see all the good things theyve done as well as the mistakes theyve made. However, when you go into many threads - whether its pre-match, post-match, player threads, the injury thread, the Jurgen thread, the Klopp Template thread (and too many others to mention), the narrative can quickly descend into the reductionist argument of we should spend more (or spend as much as everyone else). We all know its not as simple as that, but it doesnt seem to prevent the same discussions and arguments being repeated, and (certainly lately) - a lot of arguing, name calling, and personal insults being thrown around. The two often polarising viewpoints usually end in a stalemate - until they simply crop up again in a different thread and the cycle starts again. One side wants to blame every bad result, performance, individual mistake, or injury on the club or the owners. The other side thinks its more complex than that, and that everyone associated with the club must share some of the responsibility, and that (on balance) FSG have done a good job. There are a few people in between, but most seem to fall into the two different camps. Examples of how the discussions go are:
  • A player gets injured, and it could simply be bad luck or a bad tackle  but others might argue that we always buy injury prone players, or shouldve sold them years ago.
  • We lose to a team like Forest (but can beat City), and some say we need to find consistency, whereas others suggest a total rebuild or the players are all in decline, or we need to spend at least £300m.
  • A player is off form or makes a mistake, and some of us feel that it can happen occasionally, whereas others suggest they've been 'flogged for 5 seasons', or that 'this was inevitable with older players' or 'we should've sold them when we had a chance'
  • We dont sign the player we were hoping for, and some of us think there could be a multitude of reasons why, but others suggest the club is negligent or that our recruitment team are hopeless, or Jurgen isnt being allowed to buy the players he wants.
  • Keita and Ox are still regularly injured and will both leave on a free next summer, and some of us simply think that no club wanted to buy players who are crocked so often, on decent wages, and often cant even get in the team when fit. Whereas others claim we shouldve sold them both by now, and that its incompetence and bad planning to still have them on our books after almost 5 years.
Sometimes there is simply no blame required, or one individual that has screwed up. As history shows, football is a game of chance and risk both on and off the pitch, and whilst all clubs should always maximise the chances of success (and try to limit the number of variables that are out of their control), sometimes we will simply find that shit just happens.

Im all for debate, but the singular arguments so often being made can make it difficult to have meaningful discussion, when seemingly the only narrative being offered is that ultimately its all John Henrys fault (and is purely about money). Yes, John Henry owns a yacht and he bought the club at a bargain price, and now has an asset worth over £3billion. But when you remember where we were when he took over (and what has happened since), its all about perspective, and also realising that that £3billion isnt cash in a bank account they can spend how they like  its just a valuation that wont materialise until they sell. There is clearly no doubt that Jurgen has been the difference maker for us under FSGs tenure, but that doesnt necessarily mean he is responsible everything good, and that the owners are responsible for everything bad.

To reduce everything down to Jurgens personality (and ability) overlooks the fact that FSG were new to football, were finding their feet, and ultimately learned from their mistakes between 2010 and 2015. Those 5 years were not the pre-Jurgen dystopia that many make it out to be - we almost won the league, we won the league cup, reached the FA cup final, started work on the main stand, and we bought players like Suarez, Sturridge, Sterling, Coutinho, Henderson, Bobby, Gomez, Origi and Milner  several of whom have been key players in our recent success. We arguably might have also done better after 2013/14 had we not blown all the Suarez money mostly on duds. The often tacit narrative of everything was shit under FSG until Jurgen arrived is patently false in my view.

I know we (rightly) have a natural distrust of our owners (and people in suits in general), but it can often reach levels approaching paranoia on here sometimes. Other clubs make mistakes all the time and we laugh at them, whilst often expecting us to be perfect (and being surprised when were not). Other clubs make mistakes in the transfer market, or buy players that dont succeed (or get injured), or waste hundreds of millions on transfers only to go backwards. Our arch enemies up the road are an example that throwing hundreds of millions at a project isnt a guarantee of success, and that blaming the owners is too simplistic. Other clubs have in-fighting at board level, or sack their managers every other season, or have to be bailed out with loans, or have stadiums in disrepair, or are forced to sell their best players. Yet for some reason we are held to entirely different standards, despite what weve seen unfolding at other clubs in the Premier League and in Europe. Some might say we should quite rightly hold ourselves to higher standards, and Id largely agree. But the process to achieve those standards is not linear, and there will inevitably be some bumps in the road along the way  as there have been for every top football club throughout history.

Ill start things off with my personal view on what our owners have done well, and what they couldve done better.

Things FSG have done well:

   Pay competitive wages to attract and keep the best players
   Get a top class manager in that can help transform the club from top to bottom
   Increase the stadium capacity
   Stop losing all our best players to other clubs
   Find a workable solution for the Anfield Road stand
   Tie down our best players to longer contracts for their peak years
   Build a proper recruitment team, aligned with the manager's philosophy
   Invest in the Academy and facilities
   Compete commercially with other big clubs and grow our revenues
   Get back to the European glory days again
   Put a footballing structure in place to help us regularly compete for the title
   Dont leverage the club with unmanageable debt, or ever put the future of the club at risk

Things FSG couldve done better:

   Invested more into the playing squad (at least more consistently across the last 5-6 years)
   Taken more advantage of our position of strength between 2018 and 2020
   Handled the ticket price situation better
   Consulted fans and the community on the ESL plans

On balance I feel theyve done more things right than wrong, and whilst were all frustrated at our near misses and our struggles this season (and in 2020/21), its always worth remembering that weve ultimately only ever been competing with City since Jurgens been here. Up until the last two months, weve been head and shoulders above everyone else  even finishing 3rd in 2020/21 when half our team were out injured. Without Citys cheating and our terrible luck with injuries, wed have at least another 3 titles by now and I highly doubt the owners would be under as much scrutiny.

On a final point  its worth noting that those of us defending FSG are not pro-FSG. In fact, I imagine most on here couldn't care less if its John Henry/FSG or any another organisation running the club  provided they do three things:

1.   Continually improve us as a competitive club both on and off the pitch
2.   Run the club with integrity through honest means, and protect the future of the club via a sustainable business model
3.   Listen to the fans and community and learn from their mistakes

Hopefully most will agree that we dont want so many threads descending into repetitive owner bashing/defending. Hopefully this thread can become somewhere where views, ideas and discussions can presented and curated, without all the arguing, mud-slinging, and continuous references back to the owners and money - when in reality our recent struggles are far more complex than that.

After all, aren't we all on the same team here?
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,149
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:04 pm
I'm not inteding to participate in this thread a lot as ownership discussions on here just don't go well

But the one thing I would say in response to your OP is that its backwards looking... its an assessment of whats happened so far
And that's a legit discussion but its not as interesting to me as what happens next.

I have serious concerns about how we stay competitive over the next 5 years and I'm not convinced that either ownership or the footballing side of the club have an idea as to how that happens. It seems pretty clear to me that the recruitment 'edge' that got us to where we are has now reduced massively and may not even really exist at all any more
So my questions are around what happens next and how do we stay competitive with this ownership - I'm much more interested in that than the 8000th raking over the coals of the last decade
Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:14:00 pm
They got extremely lucky on two occasions, firstly getting Klopp to become our manager, he could've easily said no. Secondly, getting over 140 million for Coutinho, without that insanity from Barca we don't get Becker and Virg

The news about Edwards going to Utd is depressing as fuck. The best behind the scenes man in world football and he's going to them c*nts.
keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:17:51 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:08:04 pm
I'm not inteding to participate in this thread a lot as ownership discussions on here just don't go well

But the one thing I would say in response to your OP is that its backwards looking... its an assessment of whats happened so far
And that's a legit discussion but its not as interesting to me as what happens next.

I have serious concerns about how we stay competitive over the next 5 years and I'm not convinced that either ownership or the footballing side of the club have an idea as to how that happens. It seems pretty clear to me that the recruitment 'edge' that got us to where we are has now reduced massively and may not even really exist at all any more
So my questions are around what happens next and how do we stay competitive with this ownership - I'm much more interested in that than the 8000th raking over the coals of the last decade
I agree Jack - we have to look forwards. But as with anything in life - it's important to know where we've come from and to learn from what went well and what we could do better. The detail above is merely to set that context and think about how we move forward.

It's also worth noting that City have been a thorn in our side for over 6 years now, and even without them apparently 'pushing us to be better', we'd have likely won 4 PL titles under Jurgen given his influence on all aspects of the club since 2015.
-Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,471
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:18:15 pm
This is my opinion;

I think everything we have won over the last few years is in spite of FSG. They struck gold with Klopp, and then struck gold with Coutinho to Barcelona.


If you look at an FSG owned LFC pre-Klopp it was underwhelming. They came in and wanted to adopt the moneyball philosophy which for me, immediately showed their ambition was more on making money instead of challenging at the top, because buying players for cheap to increase their value to sell on is not getting you to compete with the big boys.

What I will give them credit for is the team they have recruited to make perfection a possibility, they all seem top class from Hogan to Klopp, but perfection is a possibility for a short amount of time with the money we have at our disposal, and when you revert back to being good, this is where we need a bit of ambition. I don't believe they have the ambition to truly be the best, as long as we hit the top 4 they are happy... That used to be fine a few years ago because we were on a journey to the top, but we have hit the pinnacle and for us to stay on top they simply need to be spending more on the team.

Brilliant businessmen, but average owners from a football fan perspective, also I will never 'thank' them for 'saving' us, someone was always buying Liverpool FC at a cut price deal, one which was only possible due to our incredible fans. If anything they should be thanking the fans who protested and forced H&G out.
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:22:06 pm
Manchester United whether they get Edwards or not with the money they have will improve. Arsenal have finally got a good squad will have plenty of money. 
City & Newcastle endless amounts of money. Chelsea huge investment but I think that ownership they will struggle most likely.

We have huge competition to stay competitive with the PL just swamped with money at the top.
2016-2018 transfer wise was crucial with how we re invested money we got in.

Butwith no Edwards & no big money sales we really are approaching a very difficult period.
Either FSG invest or we could be struggling to make 5th in the future to make the CL.

We were run so well from 2016-2019. 2019-2022 has been a shambles to be honest. Not proacative in the market & just banking on aging players still being able to play a very intense style of play.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,885
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:25:01 pm
The problem is the PL has outgrown them financially. They were banking on FFP working which would keep spending levels down.

They have done well to get our revenues up but are unwilling/unable to spend what our competitors spend which leaves you at the mercy of needing a great manager and every transfer working out in order to compete.

It should be Man United competing with City rather than us given spending. Chelsea as well and plus what Arsenal have spent to get back and now Newcastle.

I think they should move on on one hand but then better the devil you know at the same time. If they were error free it would be okay but their fucks are numerous and costly.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:34 pm by Fromola »
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,278
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7 on: Today at 12:29:20 pm
We still have some amazing players and our golden goose which is Klopp. All is not lost yet.

But even then we won the lot, so its better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.
-Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,471
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:29:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:25:01 pm
The problem is the PL has outgrown them financially. They were banking on FFP working which would keep spending levels down.

They have done well to get our revenues up but are unwilling/unable to spend what our competitors spend which leaves you at the mercy of needing a great manager and every transfer working out in order to compete.

It should be Man United competing with City rather than us given spending. Chelsea as well and plus what Arsenal have spent to get back and now Newcastle.

I think they should move on on one hand but then better the devil you know at the same time. If they were error free it would be okay but their fucks are numerous.

I think they were banking on future projects like the Super League coming to fruition too, I wish they would not to be honest, footy is just killing itself every year and it needs to evolve to keep some semblance of competitivity.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,340
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:31:22 pm
the majority of teams will find it hard to compete (most do now) at the very top, as well as Liverpool.  Its a far wider reaching problem. The money in the sport at the top has reached such obscene levels, I dont see how theres anyway back.

Im just happy and thankful we won the league finally as well as everything else under Kloppo. Well see what the future holds, but Id love nothing more than for PL football to die a painful death and to get a re-set. (I know it wont happen).  From a personal standpoint, I don't even care, I never supported the club with feeling an entitlement to win thing. The real problems in football are far more wide reaching than what bothers Liverpool fans, and if they don't get solved, nothing else maters in the grand scheme of things.
Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,680
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10 on: Today at 12:35:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:29:20 pm
We still have some amazing players and our golden goose which is Klopp. All is not lost yet.

But even then we won the lot, so its better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.

I wholeheartedly disagree on that one I'm afraid. As for FSG they struck gold with Klopp but he won't be around forever.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,885
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:42:53 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:35:21 pm
I wholeheartedly disagree on that one I'm afraid. As for FSG they struck gold with Klopp but he won't be around forever.

As one of the biggest clubs in the sport we haven't won nearly enough in the last 30 years. That goes beyond FSG but throughout that time we just haven't had that spending power needed.

The Coutinho fee being the one game changer for us with what we could buy with it.
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,806
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:52:22 pm
Yes, they have done a lot right, or better said, have often enough learned from their mistakes and corrected course. But sometimes, life actually presents you with singular, unique moments. There will be no room for course correction later, no second attempt to make things right. You either do the right thing and use this moment, or you don't and it is gone. Forever. It takes wisdom to identify these moments and courage to make the right choice when they come. And here, more than anywhere else, in these pivotal moments have FSG failed miserably.

First example for me is their failure to maximise the time we have with Klopp. If we are to analyse their behaviour, they simply do not understand just how unique Klopp, and his bond to the club, actually is. There is no Klopp tree to go and pick another one from, but he is in fact treated like just another employee, seemingly replaceable, and they refuse to tweak and alter their charted course and methods in order to avoid what we are doing this season - wasting the precious time. They have their schedules, projections, goals and expectations - and they play the spreadsheet game. Reality though has a nasty way of taking your carefully curated data and making you look stupid. And boy do FSG sometimes manage to make themselves, and us, look stupid while attempting to be the most clever operators around.

Second example, and it's one I'll never forgive them for as long as they are around, is the way they missed the train when we were riding high - specifically the summer after becoming Champions. There are no words for just how fucked up that was. You have a literal football fairytale unfolding. Pure fucking magic. End of the decades long wait, amazing team praised by everyone across the globe. You could have your pick of players, stars and prospects alike, who would find it incredibly hard to resist this gravitational pull of what felt like destiny enveloping our club. And what do you do? You twiddle your fucking thumbs and carry on with your spreadsheet masterplan. I'll never get over that one, never. In hindsight we were all too drunk on joy to care and the world was complicated and insane - but alarms should have been screaming.

I don't know how to interpret any of this. We are a stable club, enjoying more success than we have in a long time. On the other hand, I feel we are banging against the ceiling of what we can do with these owners. It's not only imposed by funds - it is also imposed by their inability to understand moments like those, to be more flexible and less risk-averse when genuine opportunity presents itself. This won't go away I'm afraid. That is how they operate. Problem for us is - we aren't competing in arena where all follow the same ground rules. And Klopp or no Klopp, good intentions or not - we could be left behind once again, bemoaning what could have been and still hoping the spreadsheet will deliver again. When in fact it never did. It was always the organic, weird, unpredictable moments we managed to turn in our favour that made us win - yet we fail to accept them as important in how the club operates.
RideTheWalrus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
  • Urge to kill rising...
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13 on: Today at 12:52:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:08:04 pm
I'm not inteding to participate in this thread a lot as ownership discussions on here just don't go well

But the one thing I would say in response to your OP is that its backwards looking... its an assessment of whats happened so far
And that's a legit discussion but its not as interesting to me as what happens next.

I have serious concerns about how we stay competitive over the next 5 years and I'm not convinced that either ownership or the footballing side of the club have an idea as to how that happens. It seems pretty clear to me that the recruitment 'edge' that got us to where we are has now reduced massively and may not even really exist at all any more
So my questions are around what happens next and how do we stay competitive with this ownership - I'm much more interested in that than the 8000th raking over the coals of the last decade

I agree. We simply cannot afford busts. We need everything to go perfectly or else we'll be left behind, which is not a sustainable way forwards. If our head of recruitment/scouts/next manager in the future/big spend signings don't work etc, that rules us out for years. We cannot just make a bad decision and then admit defeat, change it and move on as financially we won't be able to.

City spent 100 mil on Grealish who isn't a flop per-se, but is basically a bench option with minimal output, where he starting every match week in week out, he'd be judged to be a flop already. If we spent that, it would have set us back three years, with city it hasn't set them back at all despite the flop.

It's impossible and unsustainable to have a 100% hit ratio
Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #14 on: Today at 12:57:07 pm
I heard somewhere recently that our net spend over recent years is around the likes of Bournemouth etc, so that's where I am.
We've been screaming out for midfield addition(s) since we knew Gini was going, and we only seem to spend when a big player leaves, also for decent money (eg. Coutinho, Mane).

We fill Anfield with 54,000 every home game and are a global name. So, even though we've been utterly magnificent in recent years (and we most certainly have been utterly magnificent) I'm a bit frustrated we haven't brought one or two more quality (and expensive) lads in.
TheMan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #15 on: Today at 12:59:41 pm
Their model doesn't work anymore. In fact it's a miracle it has worked this long.

They are not bad owners, they are just not good enough anymore if we want to compete.

They hired the right people, got the stadium sorted but invested next to nothing in the team.

I am amazed actually that they got the club to the highest level and still didn't invest in the team. They did the hard part but then just kept their hands in their pockets to watch it all potentially collapse.

Too much competition now, too much money being spent by our rivals and too much expected of our incredible staff to stay competitive with one hand tied behind their backs.

Please sell now before things get worse and worse. You will make a gargantuan ROI, don't wait until the fans completely turn against you which will happen if you maintain the Scrooge-like model you are wedded to.
RideTheWalrus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
  • Urge to kill rising...
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16 on: Today at 01:03:21 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:59:41 pm
Their model doesn't work anymore. In fact it's a miracle it has worked this long.

They are not bad owners, they are just not good enough anymore if we want to compete.

They hired the right people, got the stadium sorted but invested next to nothing in the team.

I am amazed actually that they got the club to the highest level and still didn't invest in the team. They did the hard part but then just kept their hands in their pockets to watch it all potentially collapse.

Too much competition now, too much money being spent by our rivals and too much expected of our incredible staff to stay competitive with one hand tied behind their backs.

Please sell now before things get worse and worse. You will make a gargantuan ROI, don't wait until the fans completely turn against you which will happen if you maintain the Scrooge-like model you are wedded to.

I never really liked FSG, but the worry is now the only way for us to be competitive in the way you describe, is to sell our soul to the highest bidder and become another sportwashed football club.

Is that what you want? It's not what I want. My interest in football wanes over time and the accelerating introduction of sportwashing clubs owned by countries is slowly making it seem like a sort of world cup where it's countries competing to have the best sports asset.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,376
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #17 on: Today at 01:05:46 pm
Pissing into the wind hoping it gets consigned to one thread but heres hoping :D

FSG no doubt got lucky with Klopp, but the bigger question is how we compete moving forward. I just dont really see it with any ownership that isnt either a sugar daddy or a state, and considering the mood at the moment I genuinely wouldnt be surprised if we get five/ten years of what United have had with the Glazers, constant half arsed protests knowing full well theres not realistically really anyone better. Well get the usual but a net spend better than Sheffield United doesnt need a sugar daddy but frankly to keep buying and paying the players you need to keep competing at the top level and keep us ticking along everywhere elseI fear it probably does.

The bigger picture is just absolutely grim, the associations just want as much money as possible in the game regardless of where it comes from and the media are so buried up the arses of journalist murdering, human rights abusing despots that theres never going to be the groundswell of pressure thats needed to make it fair again.
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,694
  • Legacy fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #18 on: Today at 01:09:24 pm
They wanted the Super League for a reason.
anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #19 on: Today at 01:10:19 pm
It is very interesting to see fsg top management speak about buying real estate around anfield like fenway park. A lot of talk about valuation and being there for the long term.     
