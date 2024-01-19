'We know we were right: Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin sure of Man Citys FFP guilt
':-Exclusive: In a wide-ranging interview, Uefas president discusses the ongoing battle with City, Saudi Arabia and his Euros security fearswww.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/01/23/uefa-aleksander-ceferin-interview-manchester-city-ffp-guilt
- on in full and free, here - https://archive.is/pgw3ca snippet...
'Uefa disciplinary chiefs were right about Manchester City breaching its Financial Fair Play regulations when they threw the club out of the Champions League, its president has declared.
In his first public comments about the saga since the Premier League revealed a date had been set for a hearing into its 115 charges against the Treble winners under its own rules, Aleksander Ceferin also said he understood mounting angst over how long the case had dragged on.
Speaking during an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport, Ceferin refused to be drawn on whether City who deny any wrongdoing should be stripped of titles if found guilty by an independent commission.
But asked if such a verdict would vindicate that of Uefas equivalent arm, the Club Financial Control Body, four years ago and the defence of its case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), he replied: We know we were right. We wouldnt decide if we didnt think we were right.'