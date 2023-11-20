« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sportwashing-A general thread  (Read 52651 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #640 on: November 20, 2023, 11:17:06 pm »
Abu Dhabi buying the Torygraph. I mean, we only thought we had a corrupt, agenda-driven media before
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #641 on: November 21, 2023, 05:14:13 am »
Quote from: thejbs on November 20, 2023, 11:17:06 pm
Abu Dhabi buying the Torygraph. I mean, we only thought we had a corrupt, agenda-driven media before

RedBird IMI... is that the same as RedBird Capital Partners that bought a stake in LFC? Please don't tell me we're backed by Abu Dhabi....

Edit: no we aren't, phew, but our stakeholders are in cahoots:

People also ask
Who owns RedBird IMI?
RedBird IMI  a joint venture between RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi's International Media Investments
« Last Edit: November 21, 2023, 05:16:44 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,794
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #642 on: December 1, 2023, 04:42:49 pm »
Asian Champions League quarter finals onwards, being solely hosted in Saudi for at least the next five years  :butt :butt :butt
Logged
AHA!

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #643 on: December 8, 2023, 08:48:21 am »
Saudi Arabia World Cup 2034: Sports Minister defends state's right to host https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67650721

Another puff piece for Saudi Arabia in the bbc. Yes, there are questions regarding concerns on sportswashing and human rights but the answers to them go unchallenged. Articles like this that give an impression of balance are more insidious.

Quote
"Everyone's welcome in the kingdom" said Prince Adbulaziz. "Like any other nation we have rules and regulations that everyone should abide by and respect. When we come to the UK we respect the rules and regulations, whether we believe in them or not. Through the 85 events that we have had so far, we haven't had any issues."

You can NEVER let this stand when given as an answer. What rights does a Saudi citizen not have that they have at home, apart from those that allow them to mistreat another with impunity?

Why wasnt the next question what uk rules do you disagree with and why?.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,476
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #644 on: December 8, 2023, 09:02:18 pm »
Never seen any clips of the Saudi league before but couldn't resist clicking on the BBC link below to see the 'weirdest pen ever given'.

Of course what's most weird of all is the crowd. It's not a case of 'spot the ball' but 'spot the spectator'.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67659554

Such a love of football. Let's give 'em the World Cup.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,699
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #645 on: December 8, 2023, 09:24:27 pm »

'Sportswashing claims 'very shallow' - Saudi minister':-

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2034: Sports minister defends state's right to host

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67650721
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,699
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #646 on: December 8, 2023, 09:29:57 pm »

'What Has Happened To Qatar's World Cup Stadiums?' - by HITC Sevens:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0AUaHBtsTn4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0AUaHBtsTn4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0AUaHBtsTn4



Also worth checking out from HITC Sevens are...

'How Saudi Arabia BOUGHT The FIFA World Cup' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZT-VVNEBm9o

'Why Is No One Watching Football In Saudi Arabia?' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDAgWWShFkw

'Why FIFA Prefers Working With Dictatorships' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQwqiIu2nbg
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #647 on: December 9, 2023, 01:12:28 am »
I do not really follow golf, I had heard of Jon Rahm but assumed he was American, apparently he's won two major tournaments so hardly Jack Nicklaus the (heard of him)
£450m contract to play Saudi's version of Golf?  Has the world gone absolutely mad?
Do that many people actually watch golf that having Jon Rahm makes the slightest difference, or, as is more likely, these people have so much money they do not care what they do with it as long as they get total control.
If that's not a warning shot across Football I do not know what is.
Paying Jordan Henderson, a man ride on the tideline of being washed up, £109m seemed over the top, possibly not for Saudi
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #648 on: December 9, 2023, 07:53:24 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December  9, 2023, 01:12:28 am
I do not really follow golf, I had heard of Jon Rahm but assumed he was American, apparently he's won two major tournaments so hardly Jack Nicklaus the (heard of him)
£450m contract to play Saudi's version of Golf?  Has the world gone absolutely mad?
Do that many people actually watch golf that having Jon Rahm makes the slightest difference, or, as is more likely, these people have so much money they do not care what they do with it as long as they get total control.
If that's not a warning shot across Football I do not know what is.
Paying Jordan Henderson, a man ride on the tideline of being washed up, £109m seemed over the top, possibly not for Saudi
I would imagine the Saudis have precisely zero interest in any sport. They just want to control it. All of it.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,637
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #649 on: December 10, 2023, 10:34:55 pm »
Girona beat Barca 2-4 to go two points clear of Madrid at the top of La Liga (7 clear of Atleti and Barca).
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #650 on: December 11, 2023, 01:12:16 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 10, 2023, 10:34:55 pm
Girona beat Barca 2-4 to go two points clear of Madrid at the top of La Liga (7 clear of Atleti and Barca).
Strangely enough they have hardly bought anyone even though they probably could, anyone who can make Daley Blind into a 1st place team player is doing well. Someone might educate me on them.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #651 on: December 11, 2023, 06:29:39 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 11, 2023, 01:12:16 am
Strangely enough they have hardly bought anyone even though they probably could, anyone who can make Daley Blind into a 1st place team player is doing well. Someone might educate me on them.
Maybe theyve signed some referees?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #652 on: December 11, 2023, 01:56:00 pm »
City getting punished properly by the PL and Abu Dhabi thinking fuck this and instead concentrating on Girona would be lovely, wouldn't it?

Unfortunately La Liga actually seem to take proactive steps to stop clubs spending too much.
« Last Edit: December 11, 2023, 05:10:10 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,057
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #653 on: December 11, 2023, 02:03:50 pm »
No way will Girona be able to fuck around like City are, La Liga (I should hope) would put a stop to that. Imagine the noise their favourites Madrid and Barca would make.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #654 on: December 11, 2023, 02:19:54 pm »
Girona v City in next years Champions league eh


(unless City get banned of course or finish 6th)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,250
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #655 on: December 11, 2023, 03:22:37 pm »
Are they both allowed in the same European competition? What happens if they both qualify?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,637
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #656 on: December 11, 2023, 03:40:06 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on December 11, 2023, 02:03:50 pm
No way will Girona be able to fuck around like City are, La Liga (I should hope) would put a stop to that. Imagine the noise their favourites Madrid and Barca would make.

I'm hoping they try and them two and Atleti go mental about it
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #657 on: December 11, 2023, 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on December 11, 2023, 03:22:37 pm
Are they both allowed in the same European competition? What happens if they both qualify?

Technically not allowed but they always find a way around it. Union and Brighton are both in the Europa this year, and of course you have the RB clubs. Toulouse and AC Milan as well.

Girona are only 47% owned by the CFG, which I imagine is how UEFA will try and make out like it's okay.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,764
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #658 on: December 11, 2023, 11:58:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 11, 2023, 05:12:16 pm
Technically not allowed but they always find a way around it. Union and Brighton are both in the Europa this year, and of course you have the RB clubs. Toulouse and AC Milan as well.

Girona are only 47% owned by the CFG, which I imagine is how UEFA will try and make out like it's okay.
Think Milan are in the CL. Both Toulouse and us in the Europa though, same situation applies.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #659 on: December 12, 2023, 12:00:26 am »
Quote from: classycarra on December 11, 2023, 11:58:41 pm
Think Milan are in the CL. Both Toulouse and us in the Europa though, same situation applies.

Yeah they are but even then if it wasn't allowed you'd have to prevent one from entering as you can drop from the CL into the EL.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,764
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #660 on: December 12, 2023, 12:02:48 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 12, 2023, 12:00:26 am
Yeah they are but even then if it wasn't allowed you'd have to prevent one from entering as you can drop from the CL into the EL.
Yep. Not checked either group but think there's potential all three of us red bird associated clubs are in the next round of the EL (we obvs have a bye, so wouldn't play, but still)
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,699
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #661 on: December 13, 2023, 02:44:58 pm »

'North Korea can own a club: How fans grew to defend sportswashing':-

As nation-state ownership within football becomes normalized, growing numbers of fans are willing to make excuses for autocrats

www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/dec/13/north-korea-can-own-a-club-how-fans-grew-to-defend-sportswashing





a snippet...


'It was the clearest definition of sportswashing you could hope for. Buried within Foreign Office exchanges unearthed in a recent investigation by The Athletic into the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United, one line stuck out: The takeover of Newcastle presents an opportunity to promote a different image of Saudi Arabia in the UK.

The increased presence of nation-state ownership in sport  from the Saudi golf takeover to the acquisition of clubs such as Newcastle and Manchester City by investment funds linked closely to governments in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi  is, inevitably, money-oriented. Gulf states are attempting to diversify their economies and decrease their reliance on fossil fuels, with Saudi Arabia aiming to boost sports percentage of the kingdoms GDP to 10% by 2030.

But its not just about cash; its also about shaping a countrys global image and distracting from atrocities such as the execution of juvenile criminals and dissenting journalists like Jamal Khashoggi, the persecution of LGBTQ+ citizens, and the British-armed, Saudi-Emirati-led bombing of Yemen. According to Nick McGeehan, co-author of the Fairsquare report Easy Cities To Buy, European soccer offers great PR for the image-conscious autocrat. It also opens up commercial opportunities and its great for political networking.

And yet, theres a growing contingent of football fans convinced that sportswashing isnt real, and that anyone criticising Gulf state investment in football is hypocritical or even racist. Effectively, fans in the UK have actively joined the image-laundering campaign.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #662 on: December 15, 2023, 10:03:03 pm »
Not going to well for the KSA League

Quote
Al-Ahly send Al-Ittihad out of Club World Cup as Benzema misses penalty
> Egyptian side win 3-1 to set up semi-final with Fluminense
> Manchester City will face Urawa Red Diamonds in last four

Karim Benzema missed a penalty as Al-Ittihad were knocked out of the Club World Cup by Egypts Al-Ahly, who cruised to a 3-1 victory in Jeddah.

Al-Ahly broke the deadlock in the 21st minute from the penalty spot after a handball by Al-Ittihad defender Hassan Kadesh. Left-back Ali Maaloul converted the penalty, but Al-Ittihad quickly earned their own spot kick for handball. Benzema failed to score, however, his kick brilliantly saved by Mohamed El Shenawy.

Marcelo Gallardos team fell further behing when Hussein El Shahat collected Kahrabas pass and curled the ball into the net just before the hour mark. Kahraba, then set up Emam Ashour to get the third goal from a quick counterattack.

Benzema scored a last-minute consolation, moments after substitute Anthony Modeste had been sent off for Al-Ahly, who will now face the Copa Libertadores winners, Fluminense, in the semi-finals on Monday.

Al-Ittihad, who earned a place in the Saudi-hosted tournament as the national champions, were well beaten despite including Benzema, NGolo Kanté and Fabinho in their line-up. The big-spending side are currently fourth in the Saudi league, 19 points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal.

Manchester City will begin their Club World Cup campaign on Tuesday against the Asian Champions League holders, Urawa Red Diamonds. The Japanese side beat the Concacaf title winners Léon earlier on Friday, with Dutch striker Alex Schalk scoring the only goal.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/15/al-ahly-send-al-ittihad-out-of-club-world-cup-as-benzema-misses-penalty
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #663 on: December 16, 2023, 12:13:47 am »

The i is still going after Jordan and the Saudis, I assume these articles are in tomorrow's paper (the Weekend edition)            Its bullshit: LGBTQ Saudis blast Henderson and the World Cup bid he supports

They fled for their lives to escape Saudi persecution. Now LGBTQ Saudis accuse Henderson of a having a 'white saviour complex'The idea that the England midfielder could change anything in this absolute monarchy which criminalises homosexuality with punishments including imprisonment, lashings, and the death penalty was total bullshit, said one gay Saudi. He forms one of three LGBTQ people from the Gulf state who are today revealing their stories of persecution and abuse to raise the alarm about the dangerous situation facing their community.

I was going to lose my life: LGBTQ Saudis reveal the truth about the regime
Your name is on the system. Youre going to be arrested soon. These were the words that changed Alvins life. He knew what they meant: he would be captured, imprisoned, and possibly executed. He was 19 at the time. I was going to lose my life, he says now.
This is the reality for LGBTQ people in Saudi Arabia under sharia law  a death sentence, a prison sentence, or a life of secrecy and terror. But the details of how the regime hunts down this community can now be revealed: the secret network of officials and religious police who spy on them, the cyber surveillance through government apps and dating apps, the third-party agents who lure them back from abroad, and the doctors who collaborate with the authorities.



I am the sister of a Saudi political prisoner  this is what I want Newcastle fans to know

The fact theres no transparency in this decision is scary. It shows how much more influence Saudi Arabia has with buying Newcastle. Ive seen politicians in Newcastle being so hesitant to meet me, because they might get political backlash.

Hathloul is concerned that these fans may not realise how damaging their actions may be. She has a stark warning as to where it could all lead.
Today Newcastle fans are still able to enter the stadium whoever they are, she says. If we are going in that direction of accepting to be silent towards Saudi, tomorrow maybe Saudi will be buying the stadium itself and forbidding some Newcastle fans from entering because of social media posts. It can get that bad where people will have their freedoms removed if we are silent with Saudi now.[/size]
The prospect sounds far-fetched  until you consider, for a moment, what happened to Hathlouls sister. Part of the reason Loujain was imprisoned sounds equally as outlandish as a football club owner restricting who can attend matches based on social media posts: being female and driving a car.
After being kidnapped from the UAE in 2018, over several years Loujain was detained and tortured  including, it is claimed, being beaten, waterboarded and given electric shocks  for supporting womens right to drive and the abolition of the male guardianship system.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #664 on: December 16, 2023, 08:26:09 am »
Bit one-sided that article. What about all the years of suffering Newcastle fans endured under Ashley?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #665 on: December 16, 2023, 08:43:04 am »
Would winning a league cup make them feel better?
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,699
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #666 on: Yesterday at 08:51:24 pm »

In the Italian Super Cup tonight - Napoli vs Fiorentina - in Saudi Arabia...




^ the KSU Stadium has a 25,000 capacity stadium - this match was obviously a 'sell out' - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KSU_Stadium_(Riyadh)


Still looks more of a crowd there than most of Gerrard and Henderson's matches in Saudi Arabia.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,601
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #667 on: Yesterday at 09:04:55 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:51:24 pm
In the Italian Super Cup tonight - Napoli vs Fiorentina - in Saudi Arabia...




^ the KSU Stadium has a 25,000 capacity stadium - this match was obviously a 'sell out' - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KSU_Stadium_(Riyadh)


Still looks more of a crowd there than most of Gerrard and Henderson's matches in Saudi Arabia.


I had that on TV here with no idea - but I wondered if it was in Saudi... and sure enough
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,476
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #668 on: Yesterday at 09:08:03 pm »
The game doesn't seem to be "growing".
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,764
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #669 on: Yesterday at 10:42:50 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:51:24 pm
In the Italian Super Cup tonight - Napoli vs Fiorentina - in Saudi Arabia...




^ the KSU Stadium has a 25,000 capacity stadium - this match was obviously a 'sell out' - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KSU_Stadium_(Riyadh)


Still looks more of a crowd there than most of Gerrard and Henderson's matches in Saudi Arabia.

must be a national day of mourning Henderson's departure. They've lost their famous no. 10 - it's a lot to process
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #670 on: Today at 12:49:26 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:08:03 pm
The game doesn't seem to be "growing".

Its not growing, it is being kidnapped and abused
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 