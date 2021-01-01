« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sports/Brandwashing - Calling it Out  (Read 152 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Sports/Brandwashing - Calling it Out
« on: Today at 03:43:52 am »
As we all know the process of sovereign states buying sporting teams to clean up there international image is not new. Whether it's football or horse racing the money thrown into sports with the sole ambition of improving the image of the sponsor/owners has certainly changed the playing field.

Recently we've seen 2 major sponsorship deals in Australian sports called in question by the people who are literally the faces of the sport.

Firstly, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has said he will no longer appear in any more ads for the  Cricket Australia energy company sponsor, Alinta Energy. This has resulted in the sponsorship deal not being renewed by Alinta when it expires in 12 months time. Cummins is a vocal environmentalist and believes his image as he's a committed climate action advocate doesn't fit with a energy company that relies on coal and gas.

The second case is even stronger. Netball Australia which is in the hole with a $4m debt has just lost their new sponsor Hancock Prospecting's $15m deal. An indigenous player's request not to wear their logo for a 3 match series versus the England. The late founder of Hancock Prospecting has a shocking record of wanting to erase the Aboriginal race from the face of the earth as evidenced in a 1984 TV interview where he said:

Quote
The ones that are no good to themselves and cant accept things, the half-castes  and this is where most of the trouble comes  I would dope the water up so that they were sterile and would breed themselves out in future and that would solve the problem.

In addition to these there are many examples of athletes requesting they be exempt from wearing alcohol or gambling branding on their kits due to their religious beliefs. Is this the beginning of an age where clubs will need to consider who pumps money into their clubs because players are now wanting more of a voice?

Thoughts?

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,892
Re: Sports/Brandwashing - Calling it Out
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:10:19 am »
I still hold out hope that on the eve of this coming world cup players from several countries will pull out of the tournament en mass as a protest against the biggest sport washing farce of all time, naive i know but i still like to believe in the goodness of people and of sport.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,337
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Sports/Brandwashing - Calling it Out
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:29:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:43:52 am
As we all know the process of sovereign states buying sporting teams to clean up there international image is not new. Whether it's football or horse racing the money thrown into sports with the sole ambition of improving the image of the sponsor/owners has certainly changed the playing field.

Recently we've seen 2 major sponsorship deals in Australian sports called in question by the people who are literally the faces of the sport.

Firstly, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has said he will no longer appear in any more ads for the  Cricket Australia energy company sponsor, Alinta Energy. This has resulted in the sponsorship deal not being renewed by Alinta when it expires in 12 months time. Cummins is a vocal environmentalist and believes his image as he's a committed climate action advocate doesn't fit with a energy company that relies on coal and gas.

The second case is even stronger. Netball Australia which is in the hole with a $4m debt has just lost their new sponsor Hancock Prospecting's $15m deal. An indigenous player's request not to wear their logo for a 3 match series versus the England. The late founder of Hancock Prospecting has a shocking record of wanting to erase the Aboriginal race from the face of the earth as evidenced in a 1984 TV interview where he said:

In addition to these there are many examples of athletes requesting they be exempt from wearing alcohol or gambling branding on their kits due to their religious beliefs. Is this the beginning of an age where clubs will need to consider who pumps money into their clubs because players are now wanting more of a voice?

Thoughts?

Itd be nice to think it would be!

And good for those taking a principled stand.

Itd take a few players to do that here, but I am not holding out much hope itll happen.  Imagine a high profile player having the integrity to say no to a massive Newcastle Utd or Man City contract and stating the reasons for it was, because he cant take money from people who murder journalists, jail people for tweeting, torture and jail LGBTQ people, kill Yemeni children to name just a few things.

And of cousre a big part of the issue why is the very obvious one - pure greed. You get offered 10s of millions that sets you and all you family up for life, its easy to turn a blind eye. A lot of these players going to these clubs get the chance to earn more in one contract than they would in at least 3 or 4 contracts at other clubs - Haaland being the most recent example of that.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 