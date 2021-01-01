Quote

The ones that are no good to themselves and cant accept things, the half-castes  and this is where most of the trouble comes  I would dope the water up so that they were sterile and would breed themselves out in future and that would solve the problem.

As we all know the process of sovereign states buying sporting teams to clean up there international image is not new. Whether it's football or horse racing the money thrown into sports with the sole ambition of improving the image of the sponsor/owners has certainly changed the playing field.Recently we've seen 2 major sponsorship deals in Australian sports called in question by the people who are literally the faces of the sport.Firstly, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has said he will no longer appear in any more ads for the Cricket Australia energy company sponsor, Alinta Energy. This has resulted in the sponsorship deal not being renewed by Alinta when it expires in 12 months time. Cummins is a vocal environmentalist and believes his image as he's a committed climate action advocate doesn't fit with a energy company that relies on coal and gas.The second case is even stronger. Netball Australia which is in the hole with a $4m debt has just lost their new sponsor Hancock Prospecting's $15m deal. An indigenous player's request not to wear their logo for a 3 match series versus the England. The late founder of Hancock Prospecting has a shocking record of wanting to erase the Aboriginal race from the face of the earth as evidenced in a 1984 TV interview where he said:In addition to these there are many examples of athletes requesting they be exempt from wearing alcohol or gambling branding on their kits due to their religious beliefs. Is this the beginning of an age where clubs will need to consider who pumps money into their clubs because players are now wanting more of a voice?Thoughts?