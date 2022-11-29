



Manager: Valeriy Lobanovskyi:Lobanovskyi's most famous for managing Dynamo Kyiv in three spells and winning loads of trophies with them. He was the manager of that exciting Kyiv team which had Shevchenko and mauled Barcelona amongst others in the late 90's.He tended to play the now unsexy 442 but favoured a tactically astute high pressing team, with disciplined players able to move into different positions should the need arise. Basically a mix of Michels and Klopp, so I've tried to make my team in that ilk.Alisson is therefore obvious choice and while the centrebacks wouldn't be people's first thought for this team, both were able to progress the ball and Vierchowod in particular had recovery pace which would allow him to play higher up than he was used to. Happy enough with Krol (obviously well versed in total football) and Sagnol. Think the rest of the team speaks for itself in how it would be under Lobanovskyi, Matthanus and Souness strong and fit enough to play for that kind of side and Mendieta and Mane in particular on the flanks wouldn't stop and then there's Rush and Cavani - no better players capable of pressing from the front (Firmino aside) and scoring a shedload of goals.