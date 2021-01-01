Clemence>Jennings You can't better Clemence in my view. Englands greatest, maybe Banks runs him close. So, Pat was similar for the Irish. Similar in stature, agility, shot saver, hairstyle, everything except the conkCarlos Alberto> Chris Lawler. Marauding full backs with an eye for goal. Chrissie was so underrated. Carlos is an upgrade of course but I saw Lawler score a similar goal in the derby as the world cup wonder goal in 70 from Carlos. Lawler would have done that for Brasil.Ron Yeats>Jack Charlton. Bill moved away from the big stopper after Larry Lloyd left but Rowdy was his pride and joy. 'Come and have a walk round him' said the great man when Ron was introduced to the press on signing from Scotland somewhere. Big Jack was similar if a bit more gangly. Hard as nails the pair of them.Alessandro Nesta> The mighty Emlyn. Brothers from another mother. Double European cup winners, tenacious, skilful, great footballers, brilliant defenders but brought the ball out of defence to start attacksGerry Byrne>Andy Robertson. Dogged, determined full backs asked or gave no quarter. Gerry Byrne played 87 minutes of the FA Cup final in 65 with a broken collarbone. Robbo would have done that...and a broken leg. No subs. Fellow Scot to the great man. I rest my caseThiago Alcantara>Peter Cormack. 'Twinkle toes' Peter Cormack was the 'final piece in the jigsaw' when Shanks signed him in 72. 2 league titles, the fa cup and uefa followed. A playmaker, he made that early 70's side tick. Skinny, diminutive but loved a tackle, Shanks loved Peter, another fellow Scot. How he would have adored ThiagoTommy Smith>Claude Makelele. Early to late 60's Tommy played in midfield, Shanks put him in when he was 18 and he never came out, paying in a variety of positions. He was a destroyer, fearsome, but his skills as a footballer were vastly underrated. Shanks said 'Tommy wasn't born, he was quarried.' Claude is my favourite 6. He would have marshalled a Shankly team from there. Bill liked the double pivot. Used it a lot. Stevenson/Strong a prime example of his 60's side. Smith/Stevenson another pair. He would have his two wide midfielders as wingers. 442 became 424. He took that from Ajax. Paisley carried on this tradition. Thiago and Claude would have been perfectSalah>Cally/Brian Hall. Some might think this is a stretch. But Mo's best years for us is wide right, exactly where Cally played. Cally/Hall was more industrious, would drop into midfield and play right mid but still wide. Mo' can do that in his sleep. Shanks demanded a lot from his wide players, they'd cheat and play both roles. Mo's football nous would have been perfect for Bill in a 424 with the added bonus of goals. How else can you compare the longest serving player in the clubs history with arguably, by the time he's finished, our greatest ever player.? I just did!Cruyff>Thompson/Heighway Yes, wide left for Johan in this Shankly team in similar mode to Thommo and Stevie. Cruyff loved Shankly, his football philosophy, his personality, his Liverpool. He'd have loved to have played for Liverpool in front of the kop. He said so, it was on the wall of Melwood "Theres not one club in the world so united with the fans. I sat there watching the Liverpool fans and they sent shivers down my spine. A mass of 40,000 became one force behind their team"Keegan/Toshack>Suarez/Lewandowski. Nuff saidI finish with these quotes that fit aptly with the Shankly philosophy and were at the forefront of my thinking when drafting this team...My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Had Napoleon had that idea he would have conquered the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in.A football team is like a piano. You need eight men to carry it and three who can play the damn thing.Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It is terribly simple.For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fightingthe other side.The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life.