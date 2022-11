I thought I'd already bowed out of thisStill somewhat tempted, but I'm a bit confused about what the object of this draft is to be honest.Are people meant to be picking the 'right' players as per the template of their chosen manager? Or just picking the best players they can think of to stick in their manager's team? e.g. Baresi is a fantastic trade in for Hansen, but Ronaldo (though no doubt a GOAT) has very little in common with Rushy in his style of play. I'm sure Bob could make use of him (who wouldn't), but then you could say that of any player in this. (sorry, not meaning to pick on you Robbie. I could criticize more picks, but then you'd all hate meWith that in mind, how will the teams be voted on at the end? If it's just going to 11 vs 11s then the teams with all the biggest names will no doubt win out. But if it's more about the team that best represents/fits with the philosophies of their manager then you probably need a big one off vote with all the teams in one thread to compare. Or even a fully transparent in-thread vote with discussion etc.Just my two cents watching from the outside.