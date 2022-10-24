« previous next »
Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)

Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)

Celebrating the last 60 years of football history, we are building a team which satisfy the following rules:

1st round:- Choose a manager to build your team around. i.e tactics, formations, player styles, philosophy. The manager must have managed a club or country between 1962-2022. A manager can only be selected once.

2nd round:- Make your first pick. A player who has NOT been managed by this manager (club or country). All subsequent picks must also not have been managed by your chosen manager.

A maximum of one player per country:- you can only pick one player per country (based on current international countries). The country will be determined by (i) what country they played for (the most caps if multiple) (i.e Davor Šuker would qualify for Croatia, Gerd Müller for Germany, Oleg Blokhin for Ukraine - any questions, please ask!) (ii) country of birth, if the player has no international appearances between 1962-2022.

Player evaluation:- 4 season peak between 1962 and 2022. When you make your pick you must state the player name and 4 season period. i.e Luis Suárez (14-17), would be seasons 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Team evaluation:- Well-chosen players and tactics that execute the manager's philosophy the best should be valued more than a team full of big names that don't.

Pick deadline:- 1 hour pick deadline between 8am - 11pm. Please leave your pick/shortlist with another manager if you're going to be offline for long periods.


Who wants to play?  8)



Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
I like the idea of this draft but I'm off for a week and a bit from Friday so not sure if I'll be able to pay much attention.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
I like the idea of this draft but I'm off for a week and a bit from Friday so not sure if I'll be able to pay much attention.

Im also on holiday from Saturday so am out for this one. Draft is for work time! Wont be around enough to pick and feels like one that will need a bit of planning. Happy to be a number 2 for someone if required.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Up to my eyes in work for the next week and a bit but would love to play. Deep shit. I love it. Can you delay a week or two?
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
This one seems like a lot of work but fuck it, I have some annual leave coming which I have to take before the end of the year so at least I've got something to do.

In please.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Sorry, I'm on holiday this week, which I hate, because I know work will be frantic next week.

Looks like fun as well, so it's a shame.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Maybe starting during a half term wasn't the best idea. All these parents aren't in their draft offices for the week.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
It'll probably be 7+ days by the time the sign ups are complete and we start drafting anyway.

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
I've pretty much tuned out of every event of any sport because I'm so bored by the continuous ruination of all sports. Right now I just watch the odd NFL game and some MotoGP. The looming Qatar garbage doesn't exactly make things better. Therefore I'll give it a miss.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
It sounds like a great idea mate, unfortunately Im still travelling so I wont be able to participate for at least another week. If it doesnt start till then count me in.  :)
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Stick with it.....probably not the best time for a football draft but people will get the appetite back once we stop being so shit!

In the meantime....maybe we can do a shopping list draft. Everyone gets drafted a supermarket and then gets a £15 budget to feed a family of four for a week.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Stick with it.....probably not the best time for a football draft but people will get the appetite back once we stop being so shit!

Us being shit is exactly why right now is the best time to do a draft, the main forum and every single football thread is absolutely dreadful right now.

Quote from: El Lobo on October 26, 2022, 04:43:07 pm
In the meantime....maybe we can do a shopping list draft. Everyone gets drafted a supermarket and then gets a £15 budget to feed a family of four for a week.

Sound, I'll invite Al and John Henry to partner up on this one.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
is it one pick per day?
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
We have 1 pick per hour usually
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
lets do this please.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
 :wave Still open for sign-ups.

Draft can start next week if that suits work/travel/schoool holidays.

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Next week I'm in
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Ready for this mate. Bring it on.  :wave
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Bump
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
I am busier than Ive ever been at work My RAWK time has diminished significantly However, I am in.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
In
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
7 more managers needed  8)

1. NICHOLLS1986
2. El Lobo
3. Hazell
4. RobbieRedman
5. Lastrador
6. Samie
7. vivabobbygraham
8. Drinks Sangria
9. Sheer Magnetism
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
7 more managers needed  8)


Get Samie to do some headhunting, mate. Most rarely check in this subforum anymore, so probably don't even know this is on.

I'm a maybe for now. Very busy with work, but might jump in if it starts at the right moment for me.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Maybes included...

Crosby Nick is now in.

5 slots available.


1. NICHOLLS1986
2. El Lobo
3. Hazell
4. RobbieRedman
5. Lastrador
6. Samie
7. vivabobbygraham
8. Drinks Sangria
9. Sheer Magnetism
10. Betty Blue
11. Crosby Nick
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022)
Maybes included...

Crosby Nick is now in.

5 slots available.


1. NICHOLLS1986
2. El Lobo
3. Hazell
4. RobbieRedman
5. Lastrador
6. Samie
7. vivabobbygraham
8. Drinks Sangria
9. Sheer Magnetism
10. Betty Blue
11. Crosby Nick
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
100k Nick.  :D
