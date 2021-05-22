Haven't caught any word from the press conference but sounds like Thiago isn't playing as expected.



Desperately need to get that draw or better tonight. Fortunately for us, in a similar (but much gentler) way to city, Ajax are a matchup that plays realtively well to our strengths without being too punishing of our deficiencies.



Having to physically compete with some very capable technical players who are slow and or weak and or cant head a ball helped us at anfield and hopefully same applies to day. I dont remember a defence that let a high ball drop slowly to us unchallenged in their box at least two or three times (that argentinian player who loved a foul - 'be more specific!' - was especially culpable. Likewise, Daley Blind shouldn't be breaking away from us on the counter at pace. Hopefully they're as passive and interested in slow build up as at Anfield, but suspect they might get it to their forwards a bit faster tonight.



Anyway, need to get at least a draw tonight - really can't afford to risk relying on the napoli game. And just as importantly, we need to use that game to play the under 14s and chamberlain and rest everyone