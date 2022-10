I'd happily see us sacrifice possession in this one. Dominating the ball hasn't served us well this season and, presumably, Ajax will be looking to take the game to us. Less possession but a good defensive shape and some incisive counter attacks - similar to the Man City game - should suit us.



As usual these days the team pretty much picks itself. Trent and Hendo will probably come into the team and Darwin might go straight into the starting eleven. Elliott and Carvalho maybe dropping out but if we're very much managing minutes then their youthfulness will count in their favour.



Small mercies that Mo's phantom pain in his buttock doesn't seem to have led to anything. Watching the replay I kept thinking of when Alisson went down similarly and ended up being out for months. Whilst Salah's not in great form, at least in part due to how the team are playing, we'd be in a real mess without him.