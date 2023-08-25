« previous next »
Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

red_Mark1980

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
August 25, 2023, 02:26:45 am
Quote from: Bob Harris on August 22, 2023, 06:49:47 pm
Going to Malta mid September for a week. Anyone been before can I ask for a rough idea of how much spends will be for the week. Will visit places, have a nice meal in evening and a few beers in the day no doubt?



I went for a stag do last year and it was similar to going to Europe. Not overly expensive, but given the exchange rate it wasn't cheaper than back home.

Jookie

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
August 25, 2023, 09:07:32 am
Quote from: .adam on August 23, 2023, 11:04:30 am
Little November trip booked to Seville. Went a few years ago and love the fact that you can still get a bit of sun that late in the year. Should be at least 20 degrees whilst we're there.


Seville is a great city for a long weekend. October/November or April time are good to go since you'll still get decent weather (20/22C) when the weather at home and in most of Europe is starting to turn wintery.

Off to Andalusia for a beach holiday next week though not close enough to visit Seville. May go to Cadiz for the day. 1 week in a beach side all inclusive so may just sit on my bum the entire time. Seems a bit excessive coming off a 2 week holiday in Asia about 3 weeks ago but after an intense lat 8-9 months in work I needed another week to unwind. Luckily I have an accommodating boss.

Looking at holidays next year, thinking of doing Florence or Bologna as a long weekend around Easter. Try to get away for a few days at Easter each year. Did Athens in 22, Lisbon this year and looking for somewhere in Italy next year. Any recommendations?

Probably do Miami and Orlando for my summer holiday. Anyone been to Miami with kids? I assume avoiding South Beach is a given. Mid or North Beach appropriate though?
TheRedBaron

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
August 25, 2023, 10:06:48 am
Quote from: Jookie on August 25, 2023, 09:07:32 am
Seville is a great city for a long weekend. October/November or April time are good to go since you'll still get decent weather (20/22C) when the weather at home and in most of Europe is starting to turn wintery.

Off to Andalusia for a beach holiday next week though not close enough to visit Seville. May go to Cadiz for the day. 1 week in a beach side all inclusive so may just sit on my bum the entire time. Seems a bit excessive coming off a 2 week holiday in Asia about 3 weeks ago but after an intense lat 8-9 months in work I needed another week to unwind. Luckily I have an accommodating boss.

Looking at holidays next year, thinking of doing Florence or Bologna as a long weekend around Easter. Try to get away for a few days at Easter each year. Did Athens in 22, Lisbon this year and looking for somewhere in Italy next year. Any recommendations?

Probably do Miami and Orlando for my summer holiday. Anyone been to Miami with kids? I assume avoiding South Beach is a given. Mid or North Beach appropriate though?

I'd definitely recommend Bologna, I went this year and it was absolutely brilliant.
Jookie

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
August 26, 2023, 04:00:35 pm
Quote from: TheRedBaron on August 25, 2023, 10:06:48 am
I'd definitely recommend Bologna, I went this year and it was absolutely brilliant.

Nice one.

Ill look into it.

Enough to see for a 3-4 day visit with kids? My kids are happy sightseeing and eating new foods so it doesnt necessarily need to have theme parks, aquariums etc.. just some interesting stuff for them to see.

The 1 thing with Florence that I like the idea of is doing a day trip to Tower of Pisa. Think you can get a train between Florence and Pisa
SamLad

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
August 26, 2023, 04:03:53 pm
Quote from: Jookie on August 26, 2023, 04:00:35 pm
Nice one.

Ill look into it.

Enough to see for a 3-4 day visit with kids? My kids are happy sightseeing and eating new foods so it doesnt necessarily need to have theme parks, aquariums etc.. just some interesting stuff for them to see.

The 1 thing with Florence that I like the idea of is doing a day trip to Tower of Pisa. Think you can get a train between Florence and Pisa
Definitely, you can get almost anywhere by train easily in Italy.
Smudge

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
August 30, 2023, 11:28:21 am
Santorini next week
frag

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
September 5, 2023, 11:13:00 am
Has anyone ever gone to Spain or Germany to watch a footy match and stayed few nights? Arranging something for future brother-in-law, and there are quite a few companies that do packages, wondering if anyone has any recommendations?
Terry de Niro

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
September 5, 2023, 01:55:36 pm
Excited much.   8)
pw1008

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
September 5, 2023, 01:59:55 pm
Just booked Boa Vista Cape Verde for October so if anyone has any tips let me know
Snail

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
September 5, 2023, 02:03:51 pm
Nice little villa in Lanzarote at the end of September, just for a week to chill out - counting down the days!
NarutoReds

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
September 11, 2023, 01:29:33 pm
I just had a great time of my life in Paris yesterday, because it's the first time in my whole life. Only two days, Saturday and Sunday and now already back in London office.

- The facade of the buildings are awesome

- I was having great selfies in Arc de Triomphe

- There're automatic toilets that could wash itself

- 80% of Parisians the I have met could speak English (I thought I could never survive in Paris without French)

- Saw a lot of "Sortie" words

- I was struggling with the train system there compared to London (well, I managed to get where I want to be by the way and it works well)

- They love to plant trees along the side pavement

- But it's different, so much than what I have watched on TV / movies in terms of pop culture, romanticism, Mr Bean's Holiday and homeless-ness.

But overall, I am really really happy I can see Paris with my bare eyes. Awesome.
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
September 11, 2023, 02:04:43 pm
5 weeks until we go to Cyprus and I need it, I'm about to kill someone I'm that tired and wound up.
NarutoReds

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
September 11, 2023, 03:13:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 11, 2023, 02:04:43 pm
5 weeks until we go to Cyprus and I need it, I'm about to kill someone I'm that tired and wound up.
Shit days in office, Rob? Or something else, mate...  :)
Keita Success

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 02:06:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 11, 2023, 02:04:43 pm
5 weeks until we go to Cyprus and I need it, I'm about to kill someone I'm that tired and wound up.
Hope all is okay, mate!

Got St Andrews at the end of the month, Lisbon mid-October, and Les Gets (snowboarding) end of Jan.

Really looking forward to fucking off work. Love my job but I need a break.
Lastrador

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 04:36:12 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on August 17, 2023, 03:33:12 pm
Going to Croatia and Slovenia next week for a two weeks trip. My first landing is Dubrovnik, fitting.
So we had an amazing time in Croatia and Slovenia. Two very similar countries in terms of culture but very different in terms of landscape, and both are gorgeous in their own way. So they make for great trip companions. We did Dubrovnik, Hvar, Split, Zadar, Plitvice Lakes, and Zagreb from Croatia. And Ljubljana, Lake Bled, and Skojkcan Caves from Slovenia. Not one place I didn't love one way or another, but the highlights were kocjan Caves, Plitvice Lakes, and Dubrovnik. Lake Bled and Hvar were stunning too.

I will never get tired of recommending kocjan Caves. It was the most stunning and magnificent place I have ever been. You do a 1.5 km hike through two different parts of a cave system. In the first part (the silent part), you go through some tunnels full of stunning stalagmites all around, until you reach an immense hall, the size of a football pitch. In the second part, you walk all around a beautiful lid underground canyon on some carved stairs, overlooking The River Rika, until you reach a steel bridge. You cross the bridge to reach the exit of the cave, and from there (if you choose the longer path) you walk all through the beautiful valley that surrounds the cave to the starting point, and even go through another cave on your way out.

You can't take pictures inside the main cave, or so you're told (I saw many fuckers shamelessly taking pictures). So there aren't many pictures around, and none that do them justice. The best way to describe being there, for anyone who has seen the LotR movies, is like being in the Moria Mines in the Fellowship of the Rings movie. These are some of the best pictures I found on Google, for anyone who's interested.




Dubrovnik was as stunning as led to believe. Most people just walk around the historical center, but I found the whole city to be completely beautiful. We stayed very close to Bellevue Beach, which is a very nice beach where you don't even need swimming shoes to go in the water. Not much shade though. There's also a pretty decent and cheap (for Dubrovnik standards) restaurant called "El Toro" very close by. So if you're traveling on a budget (like we were), it might save you a couple of bucks.

We also bought the Dubrovnik pass and walked the walls with a stunning sunset. Plus we did some museums and Fort Lovrijenac on the next day, which is all included in the pass. The pass is the same price as the entry to the walls, so there's no reason not to buy it. Drank some beers at the Buza Bar, and slipped like an asshole on my way up. We also did a half-day trip to Lokrum Island, which was great and had some great places to go for a swim.

The only thing I wouldn't recommend doing in Dubrovnik is riding the cable car to Mount Srd. We ended up paying like 58 euros for a 3-minute ride, where we couldn't see much on the way up as the cable cars get packed, when we could have (as we later found out) paid 5 times less for an Uber to take us there. The view from Mount Srd is stunning though, and a must-do, especially if you can go a bit before sunset and stay till the night falls, so you can see the city light up. I took these two photos on my phone.




.adam

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 10:33:50 am
Argentina on Friday. Has some around quickly after seeming like a long way away.

Spent the last week or so booking places at vineyards in Mendoza. I naively thought there would be plenty of slots to turn up and taste some wine but most of them have specific slots twice or three times a day with a tour and then some tasting. Took a bit of arsing around but I've sorted out a good schedule now.

Planning on taking it a bit easy in Buenos Aires to get into the holiday mood. Abandoned the idea of going to watch River Plate as it was working out at about £100 a ticket. Feels unfair on my wife to drag her along to something which she doesn't have loads of interest in and it'll cost a hundred squid.
