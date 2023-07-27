« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?  (Read 24693 times)

Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #640 on: July 27, 2023, 08:01:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 26, 2023, 06:33:31 pm
2 stone on honeymoon in Orlando is my record ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on July 26, 2023, 06:49:21 pm
We were really close to the Ponderosa, £2 for all you can eat breakfast, £5 for all you can eat plus a Steak, £7 for all you could eat Chinese buffet at the restaurant down the road, and £2 for all you can eat pizza at CiCis, starters that were like mains, 14oz Burgers and huge desserts at the Hard Rock, I had no chance.

We went to Jimmy Buffets Margaritaville, this is what the Volcano Nachos STARTER looks like (no, this not me in the photo). Me and the wife shared them, I saw Americans ordering them for one person




Been to Puerta Del Carmen twice loved it there
In New York at one diner and me and Mrs were ordering food individually and the waitress was like are you sure you don't want to share? Turns out she was right. We'd have ate our body weight in food if we ordered by ourselves ;D
  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #641 on: July 27, 2023, 09:30:41 am »
Yeah, my wife and I ordered a pizza in NY once and I fancied some chips (fries) with it. The waitress looked at me like I was mad. The pizza ended up coming on a plinth as it had to sit above the table because it was bigger than the table itself.

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 08:19:32 am »
Off to Orlando for the first time, for two weeks the end of september! Can't wait :D
  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 08:22:39 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:19:32 am
Off to Orlando for the first time, for two weeks the end of september! Can't wait :D

When we honeymooned there in 2007 it was the end of September, flew out on the 24th,weather was great and the parks were quiet, no queues to get on the rides.

Dunno if you've done the states before, but when you get there stay awake til at least 10pm, try for 11 (4am UK time) you'll flip straight into American time then.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 08:32:47 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:19:32 am
Off to Orlando for the first time, for two weeks the end of september! Can't wait :D
Enjoy. Disney world (if you go) is FANTASTIC.
  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 09:42:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:32:47 am
Enjoy. Disney world (if you go) is FANTASTIC.

We are staying at universal but yes we will be heading over to Disney from there
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 11:25:08 pm »
Did a couple of weeks in Italy- Venice, Lake Como, Genoa, Milan. Bloody loved it although a couple of the days were very hot.

Lake Como was the highlight and got to see 4 of the villages in the Cinque Terre while we were in Genoa, which were also pretty stunning. But I was really pleasantly surprised by Milan. I've heard lots of people saying it's industrial and boring but I thought it was great. Only stayed there for a couple of nights because that's where our flight was from so perhaps we just got lucky. Stayed in the area by the station which was great, very modern looking, interesting architecture, loads of bars and restaurants. Walked from there and had a lovely afternoon on the canal. All very walkable, we didn't use any kind of public transport while we were there. Beautiful city for a little city break, I thought.

Genoa was cool but the wife wasn't too impressed, it is rather run down in comparison. One of those places you don't feel quite so comfortable walking round at night when you're obviously using your phone for directions.
  • Mock Conkey
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #647 on: Today at 02:22:00 pm »
Off to Bilbao and San Sebastian in a couple of months, does anyone have any must do's/places to eat and drink? I know the choices are insane in San Sebastian but might be a couple of special places I need to try.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #648 on: Today at 10:35:23 pm »
Bologna for a few days, before getting the train to Venice for a few days.
