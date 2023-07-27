Did a couple of weeks in Italy- Venice, Lake Como, Genoa, Milan. Bloody loved it although a couple of the days were very hot.



Lake Como was the highlight and got to see 4 of the villages in the Cinque Terre while we were in Genoa, which were also pretty stunning. But I was really pleasantly surprised by Milan. I've heard lots of people saying it's industrial and boring but I thought it was great. Only stayed there for a couple of nights because that's where our flight was from so perhaps we just got lucky. Stayed in the area by the station which was great, very modern looking, interesting architecture, loads of bars and restaurants. Walked from there and had a lovely afternoon on the canal. All very walkable, we didn't use any kind of public transport while we were there. Beautiful city for a little city break, I thought.



Genoa was cool but the wife wasn't too impressed, it is rather run down in comparison. One of those places you don't feel quite so comfortable walking round at night when you're obviously using your phone for directions.