Far East in November. 5 destinations for 3 nights each. Kuala Lumpar, Phuket, Banhkok, Saigon, Singapore. Anyone done similar ?
Hi mate Ive lived in all those places apart from Saigon.
Singapore
Go to Sentosa Island - its got universal studios, cable cars and beach front bars playing good music.
Singapore has one of the best Zoo's
Boat Quay has plenty of riverside bars and restaurants
No signboard street food is great and not too expensive by SG standards (chilli crab?)
High tea at raffles?
KL
not that much for a tourist to be honest. The twin towers are great. If you are going to go up abuilding obsevatrion deck go up KL tower as opposed to twin towers
Genting or Cameron highlands might be a day trip option and in the case of Cameron a break from the heat.
If you are there weekend go for a night out on changkat bukit bintang.
BKK
I like a river trip on the Chao Phraya
Grand palace is ok
There is an official tuk-tuk night tour, my mates tell me is popular
Beware of scams when near the river. Dont by gems or take free rides from taxi or tuk tuk drivers
There are a few Michelin star resteraunts, one is in the Lebua hitel which also has a good roof top bar
Phuket
A good chance to do inexpensive water sports, like scuba diving and snorkelling. The ocean scenery is stunning and there are plenty of trips available.