Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 12, 2023, 02:47:28 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on May 12, 2023, 01:05:48 pm
Far East in November. 5 destinations for 3  nights each. Kuala Lumpar, Phuket,  Banhkok, Saigon, Singapore. Anyone done similar ?

Done them all apart from phuket , preferred ko lanta.

I would recommend the midnight food tour by tuk tuk when youre in Bangkok.
It starts around 7pm and they drop you back to your hotel around midnight, they take you around the city stopping off at several restaurants and last stop is a bar overlooking the river, think it was £53 per person on viator which was good value considering how much you get to eat on each stop

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 12, 2023, 02:52:11 pm
Thanks Kavah and Lfc19
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 12, 2023, 03:48:18 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 12, 2023, 01:40:47 pm
Got two weeks in full. Langkawi is definitely at the top of my list, just need to figure out the best time to go as don't want to end up in my hotel due to rain

Its a must mate.
We stayed on Cenang Beach. Amazing
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 16, 2023, 01:11:39 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 10, 2023, 05:26:55 pm
10 year annivrsary next year and wanting to venture out to far away lands, in particular Asia. Got Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Bali in mind so will eventually narrow them down to two. Anyone that's been can advise when's the best time to go? As I know they get a lot of heat and rain during certain months. I went to KL in June 2018 and got lucky with the weather as it was perfect everyday.

Out of this list it is easily Japan and Bali. Japans weather is a more extreme version of the Uk, exceptionally hot in the summer and exceptionally cold in winter. I definitely prefer the summer because you will be walking a lot if in places like Tokyo or Kyoto. Bali is generally fine all year round.

If you are doing Bali you could also potentially squeeze in a trip to Komodo or Lombok which are very very short flights.

Singapore is fine as a short stop off on the way to Bali. Malaysia is also ok, but Indonesia significantly better.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 16, 2023, 07:49:39 am
Back from Alanya. Hotel was good. Weather was great. I have been before so I knew what to expect. Really just a chilled out all-inclusive holiday.

The shared transfer was a pain in the arse though. Waiting around for ages for other flights and stops at service station places.

Bit of a crazy flight back with Easyjet. Firstly, we missed our slot whatever that means which meant we were kept on the ground for best part of an hour. Then someone was vaping in the toilet and set some alarm off so the cabin crew threatened to divert us and then the fun started a couple of rows in front of me. Basically, there was a scumbag family (think shameless) who were just being drunken idiots, arguing with staff, repeatedly drinking their duty free etc. Then the grandson kicked off on another passenger and then threatened to "break the jaw" of a female cabin crew member. Anyway, long story short they were met by police when we landed, and the grandson and grandmother were swiftly arrested. I mean it was something in lieu of any inflight entertainment.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 16, 2023, 09:23:22 am
Quote from: Lotus Eater on May 12, 2023, 03:48:18 pm
Its a must mate.
We stayed on Cenang Beach. Amazing

We stayed at the Tanjung Rhu resort for part of our honeymoon. Up on a more secluded part of the island in the north. We got Grab taxis (their equivalent of Uber) to explore the island and go out for dinner in the evening. The taxis were super cheap - it was dead easy.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 16, 2023, 10:38:37 am
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 16, 2023, 11:35:09 am
Quote from: Livbes on May 16, 2023, 10:38:37 am
Jet2 coming to Liverpool JLA. Decent. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/jet2-coming-liverpool-john-lennon-26919354?utm_source=app
That's great news. We can get back to Menorca again without having to go from Manchester. 😎
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 16, 2023, 11:36:49 am
Going to Lindos on Rhodes in a few weeks. Cant wait for a relaxing holiday in the sun. Havent been there in 25 years, so hoping its not changed too much.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 16, 2023, 01:22:12 pm
Argentina later in the year but that's a long way away.

Thinking of a short hop over to Belgium (driving) for a Bruges and Ghent trip. We get a load of Super Charger miles free with our car so won't cost us anything in fuel. Should be a good trip.

Then another city break of some description later in the year. Undecided whether to go somewhere in August or perhaps wait until after Argentina for a trip later in the year to Seville.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 16, 2023, 01:39:50 pm
Quote from: .adam on May 16, 2023, 01:22:12 pm
Argentina later in the year but that's a long way away.

Thinking of a short hop over to Belgium (driving) for a Bruges and Ghent trip. We get a load of Super Charger miles free with our car so won't cost us anything in fuel. Should be a good trip.

Then another city break of some description later in the year. Undecided whether to go somewhere in August or perhaps wait until after Argentina for a trip later in the year to Seville.

Went to Belgium with an ex years ago, Hull to Zeebrugge then drove to Gent for a few hours before we drove back to our hotel in Bruges. Lovely little city break, the force 8 gale on the way home and the boat that thought it was a roller coaster was a bit shit though 🤣
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 16, 2023, 02:56:37 pm
I once went on a school trip to Belgium/France on the ferry. Some joker thought it was a great idea to show Das Boot in the cinema. Cue vomit running down the aisles when the weather turned bad.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
May 23, 2023, 10:18:57 am
Two weeks on Thursday. Phuket for two weeks.

Yes I know it's the off season so the weather will be moist. But as most of our holidays are centred around a marathon or half marathon, we go when we have to.

Cannot wait
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 03:01:28 pm
Holidays, or mini-retirements?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 03:36:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:01:28 pm
Holidays, or mini-retirements?

Between that and Phil with us show some fucking respect ramble this week and dont know which one of them is thicker.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 08:00:15 am
Just being pushed back from the gate, off to Crete 😎
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 08:01:14 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:00:15 am
Just being pushed back from the gate, off to Crete 😎

Enjoy the rain.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 09:24:20 am
Gran Canaria this time next week for 10 days. Get me in the sun and looking at some honeys (with my shades on so my gf doesn't notice).
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 09:27:24 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:24:20 am
Gran Canaria this time next week for 10 days. Get me in the sun and looking at some honeys (with my shades on so my gf doesn't notice).

Went there at Easter. Where abouts are you going?

Off to Center Parcs tomorrow for the weekend. I know its overpriced but booked and paid for it months ago, bringing all our own food and booze and not going to book too much so shouldnt be too painful. Going with some friends too, one whos a Coventry fan so hopefully a double celebration over the weekend (Everton to do the honours on Sunday).
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 09:52:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:24 am
Went there at Easter. Where abouts are you going?

Off to Center Parcs tomorrow for the weekend. I know its overpriced but booked and paid for it months ago, bringing all our own food and booze and not going to book too much so shouldnt be too painful. Going with some friends too, one whos a Coventry fan so hopefully a double celebration over the weekend (Everton to do the honours on Sunday).

Puerto Rico mate, been there a few times over the years.

Enjoy Center Parcs!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 11:32:29 am
Flying to Manchester with missus on Aug 11th.
Flying back on the 27th.
Since 12th is the KO to season 23/24 I was wondering if its possible to catch up a game on 26/27th August.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 12:28:30 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on May 12, 2023, 01:05:48 pm
Far East in November. 5 destinations for 3  nights each. Kuala Lumpar, Phuket,  Banhkok, Saigon, Singapore. Anyone done similar ?

Hi mate Ive lived in all those places apart from Saigon. 

Singapore
Go to Sentosa Island - its got universal studios, cable cars and beach front bars playing good music.
Singapore has one of the best Zoo's
Boat Quay has plenty of riverside bars and restaurants
No signboard street food is great and not too expensive by SG standards (chilli crab?)
High tea at raffles?

KL
not that much for a tourist to be honest.  The twin towers are great.  If you are going to go up abuilding obsevatrion deck go up KL tower as opposed to twin towers
Genting or Cameron highlands might be a day trip option and in the case of Cameron a break from the heat.
If you are there weekend go for a night out on changkat bukit bintang.


BKK
I like a river trip on the Chao Phraya
Grand palace is ok
There is an official tuk-tuk night tour, my mates tell me is popular
Beware of scams when near the river. Dont by gems or take free rides from taxi or tuk tuk drivers
There are a few Michelin star resteraunts, one is in the Lebua hitel which also has a good roof top bar

Phuket
A good chance to do inexpensive water sports, like scuba diving and snorkelling.  The ocean scenery is stunning and there are plenty of trips available.
















Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 12:53:37 pm
25 minutes so far queuing at passport control, fucking another Brexit benefit
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 04:42:19 pm
Just a couple of UK holidays for me this year, a week in Wales and a week in Isle of Wight.

Trying to book something for next year already but fuck me the prices are absolutely insane.

Saw a really nice hotel in Greece via Tui, only half board so thought it would be somewhere around the 10K mark for 14 nights for the 4 of us, but nope not even close, it was 26K! Another all inclusive hotel in Turkey at 30K. Like who the fuck is paying that much for a 14 night holiday?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:55:11 pm
Yeah prices for next year are ridiculous. Was hoping to go either Bodrum or Sharm El Sheikh but can't find any good deals at all. Definitely don't want to go in May if weather forecasts this year are anything to do by.
