Back from Alanya. Hotel was good. Weather was great. I have been before so I knew what to expect. Really just a chilled out all-inclusive holiday.



The shared transfer was a pain in the arse though. Waiting around for ages for other flights and stops at service station places.



Bit of a crazy flight back with Easyjet. Firstly, we missed our slot whatever that means which meant we were kept on the ground for best part of an hour. Then someone was vaping in the toilet and set some alarm off so the cabin crew threatened to divert us and then the fun started a couple of rows in front of me. Basically, there was a scumbag family (think shameless) who were just being drunken idiots, arguing with staff, repeatedly drinking their duty free etc. Then the grandson kicked off on another passenger and then threatened to "break the jaw" of a female cabin crew member. Anyway, long story short they were met by police when we landed, and the grandson and grandmother were swiftly arrested. I mean it was something in lieu of any inflight entertainment.