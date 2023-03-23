« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?  (Read 12111 times)

Offline CheshireDave

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #360 on: March 23, 2023, 11:26:41 am »
Going to Portavadie (located on Loch Fyne) next week for a few days, Turkey (Antayla) in May and Porto in August booked so far. Looking at Morroco in late Jan/early Feb. Did want to go to Amsterdam but the hotels are just a rip off.
Offline Stubbins

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #361 on: March 23, 2023, 11:52:56 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on March 23, 2023, 11:26:41 am
Going to Portavadie (located on Loch Fyne) next week for a few days, Turkey (Antayla) in May and Porto in August booked so far. Looking at Morroco in late Jan/early Feb. Did want to go to Amsterdam but the hotels are just a rip off.

I've been looking at Amsterdam myself recently for a short break but cannot believe the prices that the hotels are charging now and not just the top end hotels.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #362 on: March 23, 2023, 04:11:44 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 17, 2023, 08:15:17 pm
So we are fucked. TUI have a policy of cancellation less than 28 days and they keep 90% of your money. They wouldn't let us change the dates either as they said they can't guarantee the package we had. Sounds like bullshit. They're basically giving us 500 quid back and our insurance combined comes to around 2300. We're basically losing 2 and a half grand and our honeymoon.

Looking to book somewhere else in the summer but going to have to be Spain/Canaries/Greece instead.

TUI can go fuck themselves.

Getting a bit worried about our insurance now as well. We both went with 'Coverwise' as it was top on GoCompare. Didn't think too much about it which was obviously naive in hindsight.

We made our claim to them a few days ago and heard nothing back so far.

I did a bit more digging on Trust pilot and the reviews are absolutely diabolical for anyone that actually had to make a claim. The 5 stars are all for how easy it was go actually get the insurance but it seems once a claim is made they don't want to know, delay for ever and lots of claims were declined after 6 months or even longer after lots of chasing them.

Very stressful as I haven't got the time really to be constantly phoning people.

If we don't get that money we've lost 5 grand all in with Tui being dicks about it all.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #363 on: March 24, 2023, 04:32:20 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 23, 2023, 04:11:44 pm
Getting a bit worried about our insurance now as well. We both went with 'Coverwise' as it was top on GoCompare. Didn't think too much about it which was obviously naive in hindsight.

We made our claim to them a few days ago and heard nothing back so far.

I did a bit more digging on Trust pilot and the reviews are absolutely diabolical for anyone that actually had to make a claim. The 5 stars are all for how easy it was go actually get the insurance but it seems once a claim is made they don't want to know, delay for ever and lots of claims were declined after 6 months or even longer after lots of chasing them.

Very stressful as I haven't got the time really to be constantly phoning people.

If we don't get that money we've lost 5 grand all in with Tui being dicks about it all.

If you don't hear back or they drag their heels, mention going to the financial ombudsman with a complaint about them.

That usually puts the ghoolies up a financial institution
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #364 on: March 26, 2023, 12:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on March 23, 2023, 11:52:56 am
I've been looking at Amsterdam myself recently for a short break but cannot believe the prices that the hotels are charging now and not just the top end hotels.

I agree.

Anyway not going to Amsterdam. Booked 5 nights in Split (Actually in Trogir - 17 miles from Split) for the first week in October. Flights £90 return and found a really nice looking and highly rated hotel I managed to get for about £65 a night including breakfast.

Not been to Croatia before so any must do or see things or restaurant recommendations in and around Split area would be much appreciated. 
Offline macca007

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #365 on: March 26, 2023, 06:02:06 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on March 26, 2023, 12:00:56 pm
I agree.

Anyway not going to Amsterdam. Booked 5 nights in Split (Actually in Trogir - 17 miles from Split) for the first week in October. Flights £90 return and found a really nice looking and highly rated hotel I managed to get for about £65 a night including breakfast.

Not been to Croatia before so any must do or see things or restaurant recommendations in and around Split area would be much appreciated. 

5 nights is a fair bit in split alone. Defo recommend krka national falls for a day.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #366 on: March 26, 2023, 06:20:11 pm »
Off to Gran Canaria next week. With the weather this shit at the moment, Im looking forward to a bit of warmth and sunshine.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #367 on: March 26, 2023, 06:29:58 pm »
Looking to go somewhere in England for May Bank Holidays. Not sure of weather at that time. Cotswolds? Any suggestions?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #368 on: March 26, 2023, 06:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 26, 2023, 06:20:11 pm
Off to Gran Canaria next week. With the weather this shit at the moment, Im looking forward to a bit of warmth and sunshine.
Have a good time. I've not been there for a while, but enjoyed it when I went. 😎🌞

The weather was always nice in the south. Only time it was cloudy was in Las Palmas when I spent a day up there. Still hot though.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #369 on: March 26, 2023, 06:35:51 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on March 26, 2023, 06:02:06 pm
5 nights is a fair bit in split alone. Defo recommend krka national falls for a day.

Lad at work said that too. I was thinking doing a week and fly back from Dubrovnik or something but my missus didn't want to do the bus. Gone for a nice hotel so hopefully the weather is alright and will have a couple of chilled days by the pool.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #370 on: March 26, 2023, 09:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on March 23, 2023, 11:52:56 am
I've been looking at Amsterdam myself recently for a short break but cannot believe the prices that the hotels are charging now and not just the top end hotels.

Air BnB your best bet for Amsterdam these days.
Online gazzam1963

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #371 on: March 26, 2023, 11:09:35 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 23, 2023, 04:11:44 pm
Getting a bit worried about our insurance now as well. We both went with 'Coverwise' as it was top on GoCompare. Didn't think too much about it which was obviously naive in hindsight.

We made our claim to them a few days ago and heard nothing back so far.

I did a bit more digging on Trust pilot and the reviews are absolutely diabolical for anyone that actually had to make a claim. The 5 stars are all for how easy it was go actually get the insurance but it seems once a claim is made they don't want to know, delay for ever and lots of claims were declined after 6 months or even longer after lots of chasing them.

Very stressful as I haven't got the time really to be constantly phoning people.

If we don't get that money we've lost 5 grand all in with Tui being dicks about it all.

Do you pay for a bank account as that sometimes comes with holiday insurance , when we played Real Madrid in Kiev me and my lads flight was cancelled on the Friday morning by Lufthansa . The only way to get to Kiev in time was Manchester to Dubai and the Dubai to Kiev . Cost just on two grand but NatWest insurance paid it in my account  three days after the claim was made when we got back .
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #372 on: March 27, 2023, 05:37:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 26, 2023, 11:09:35 pm
Do you pay for a bank account as that sometimes comes with holiday insurance , when we played Real Madrid in Kiev me and my lads flight was cancelled on the Friday morning by Lufthansa . The only way to get to Kiev in time was Manchester to Dubai and the Dubai to Kiev . Cost just on two grand but NatWest insurance paid it in my account  three days after the claim was made when we got back .

I used to be with HSBC but they stopped offering it as Covid fucked them I think.

If I could go back in time I'd have definitely done more research but regardless this Coverwise better pay up, no excuse not to.

Went round in circles with Tui today on the phone - beware anyone if you book with them, any sort of freak accidents or death in the family 4 weeks or less to travel date and you get virtually fuck all back from them.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #373 on: March 27, 2023, 07:03:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 26, 2023, 06:29:58 pm
Looking to go somewhere in England for May Bank Holidays. Not sure of weather at that time. Cotswolds? Any suggestions?
Anyone?
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #374 on: March 27, 2023, 07:33:59 pm »
Bit of an update, decided Thailand might be a bit out of our price range so we've been looking a bit closer to home. Suddenly Italy is calling my name. I don't really fancy the cities in the height of summer, but the lakes/coast look unbelievable. Anyone been? Lake Como and the North or Amalfi and the South? Edging tomorrows the north plus a bit of cinque terre if possible purely because it looks like the slightly cheaper of the options.
Online reddebs

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #375 on: March 27, 2023, 07:34:03 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 27, 2023, 07:03:12 pm
Anyone?

Never been to the Cotswolds mate but there's loads of beautiful places in the UK for a holiday in May and the weather is usually pretty decent in between the bank holidays as it's when we would normally go.

Bank holidays are notorious for being ridiculous busy and stupidly expensive with shitty weather 😁
Online reddebs

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #376 on: March 27, 2023, 07:37:18 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on March 27, 2023, 07:33:59 pm
Bit of an update, decided Thailand might be a bit out of our price range so we've been looking a bit closer to home. Suddenly Italy is calling my name. I don't really fancy the cities in the height of summer, but the lakes/coast look unbelievable. Anyone been? Lake Como and the North or Amalfi and the South? Edging tomorrows the north plus a bit of cinque terre if possible purely because it looks like the slightly cheaper of the options.

Rimini always looks beautiful mate and not your typical Italian holiday destination if you fancy something quieter. 
Offline ShrewKop

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #377 on: March 27, 2023, 07:50:19 pm »
Flights booked back to the UK for the first time in 5 years to go to a wedding.

I hope Greggs hasn't lost its magic on the old steak bake...
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #378 on: March 27, 2023, 08:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 26, 2023, 06:20:11 pm
Off to Gran Canaria next week. With the weather this shit at the moment, Im looking forward to a bit of warmth and sunshine.
Was there 3 weeks ago and go back in May. Absolutely adore the place.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #379 on: March 27, 2023, 08:24:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 27, 2023, 07:34:03 pm
Never been to the Cotswolds mate but there's loads of beautiful places in the UK for a holiday in May and the weather is usually pretty decent in between the bank holidays as it's when we would normally go.

Bank holidays are notorious for being ridiculous busy and stupidly expensive with shitty weather 😁
It is expensive yeah ;D

Mrs doesn't want to travel too far so maybe Cotswolds it is. Not sure how much there is to do there though.;D
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #380 on: March 27, 2023, 08:37:11 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on March 27, 2023, 07:50:19 pm
Flights booked back to the UK for the first time in 5 years to go to a wedding.

I hope Greggs hasn't lost its magic on the old steak bake...

If by steak bake you mean shop doorway, then no it hasnt.
Online reddebs

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #381 on: March 27, 2023, 10:38:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 27, 2023, 08:24:32 pm
It is expensive yeah ;D

Mrs doesn't want to travel too far so maybe Cotswolds it is. Not sure how much there is to do there though.;D

I'd say lots of great walks, pubs and food 👍
Offline Stubbins

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #382 on: March 28, 2023, 09:31:00 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 27, 2023, 08:24:32 pm
It is expensive yeah ;D

Mrs doesn't want to travel too far so maybe Cotswolds it is. Not sure how much there is to do there though.;D

I'd never been to the Cotswolds either until last year. I was encouraged by a work colleague who has a couple of short breaks there every year.

Stopped at Broadway and I have to say it's a beautiful village in a beautiful part of the world. Plenty to do and see and always a great pub nearby at the end of the day (and earlier) Gets very busy mind and it's expensive. Eye wateringly expensive in some places.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #383 on: March 28, 2023, 02:37:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 27, 2023, 10:38:33 pm
I'd say lots of great walks, pubs and food 👍
Cheers!

Quote from: Stubbins on March 28, 2023, 09:31:00 am
I'd never been to the Cotswolds either until last year. I was encouraged by a work colleague who has a couple of short breaks there every year.

Stopped at Broadway and I have to say it's a beautiful village in a beautiful part of the world. Plenty to do and see and always a great pub nearby at the end of the day (and earlier) Gets very busy mind and it's expensive. Eye wateringly expensive in some places.
Ah excellent. Is it that expensive? Bank Holiday weekends it will be worse ;D

**Looking at Chipping Norton area - doesn't really sound like a holiday type destination.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #384 on: March 29, 2023, 07:16:23 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on March 27, 2023, 07:50:19 pm
Flights booked back to the UK for the first time in 5 years to go to a wedding.

I hope Greggs hasn't lost its magic on the old steak bake...

It'll be abar £8:50 by the summer for a steak bake

Had my jabs for Thailand in June today. To say I'm excited is an understatement
Offline deano2727

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 02:42:49 pm »
I've got two weeks in South Spain with my folks in May/June. Granada, Cordoba, Seville, Ronda, Nerja and Malaga. Quite a lot of moving around, but with the high speed trains it should be sound. It's a scouting trip of sorts to check out places for living in the next couple of years.

I'm only back 3-4 days then I'm off to a stag in Warsaw for a long weekend.

Looking forward to it, Spain in particular, but I need to get back to work properly to build up some funds.  ;D

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 06:05:50 pm »
Looking at websites for holidays why is a child under the age of one being priced at same as an adult??
Online Komic

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 07:31:45 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 02:42:49 pm
I've got two weeks in South Spain with my folks in May/June. Granada, Cordoba, Seville, Ronda, Nerja and Malaga. Quite a lot of moving around, but with the high speed trains it should be sound. It's a scouting trip of sorts to check out places for living in the next couple of years.

I'm only back 3-4 days then I'm off to a stag in Warsaw for a long weekend.

Looking forward to it, Spain in particular, but I need to get back to work properly to build up some funds.  ;D



Sounds great, I'm doing the same but on a smaller scale just staying in Malaga and Granada. Very excited for it.

Also got the flights and campervan booked now for a road trip around Colorado, Utah and Yellowstone in September.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 08:50:25 pm »
Off to Gran Canaria in the morning. Woop.
Offline Rhi

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 08:51:53 pm »
Enjoy!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 09:23:02 pm »
Have a great time, Nick. 🌴😎
Offline Elmo!

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 09:30:10 pm »
Off to Colonsay in the Hebrides in the morning with the extended family. A twice rearrnaged holiday due to Covid, with the main reason being for my mum to spread my Granny's ashes, as they spent their childhood going there many times.

It's a stunning island, with some of the best beaches in the world. Not sure about going in Spring though!



Offline redgriffin73

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 09:33:21 pm »
Wow, that looks stunning.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #393 on: Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm »
That looks beautiful, Elmo. Have great time. 😎
Offline kavah

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #394 on: Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 02:42:49 pm
Granada, Cordoba, Seville, Ronda, Nerja and Malaga. ...It's a scouting trip of sorts to check out places for living in the next couple of years.

Would be a brilliant place to live - just seen your Irish so no problems with the Visa, had a couple of short trips to Malaga over the years.
Offline kavah

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #395 on: Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:30:10 pm
Off to Colonsay in the Hebrides in the morning with the extended family. A twice rearrnaged holiday due to Covid, with the main reason being for my mum to spread my Granny's ashes, as they spent their childhood going there many times.
It's a stunning island, with some of the best beaches in the world. Not sure about going in Spring though!

Wow stunning - hope the weather is ok

[edit] googled the Island because I'd never heard of it before and this popped up - looks like a nice one if you're into whisky

Online gazzam1963

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #396 on: Today at 12:12:52 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on March 27, 2023, 07:33:59 pm
Bit of an update, decided Thailand might be a bit out of our price range so we've been looking a bit closer to home. Suddenly Italy is calling my name. I don't really fancy the cities in the height of summer, but the lakes/coast look unbelievable. Anyone been? Lake Como and the North or Amalfi and the South? Edging tomorrows the north plus a bit of cinque terre if possible purely because it looks like the slightly cheaper of the options.

Been to lake como a few winters ago preceded by a few days in Milan then a train to como , absolutely beautiful place and reasonably priced but it was November . Have also visited sorrento a few times again in late September and its a good base for
the Amalfi and Capri too .
Online Thehunter1978

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #397 on: Today at 07:22:30 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on March 26, 2023, 12:00:56 pm
I agree.

Anyway not going to Amsterdam. Booked 5 nights in Split (Actually in Trogir - 17 miles from Split) for the first week in October. Flights £90 return and found a really nice looking and highly rated hotel I managed to get for about £65 a night including breakfast.

Not been to Croatia before so any must do or see things or restaurant recommendations in and around Split area would be much appreciated. 

Get a boat over to Brac and/or Hvar, both worth visiting. We went to Padgora, which is down the coast from Split, last August and loved it
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #398 on: Today at 07:44:40 am »
Quote from: Thehunter1978 on Today at 07:22:30 am
Get a boat over to Brac and/or Hvar, both worth visiting. We went to Padgora, which is down the coast from Split, last August and loved it

Nice one. Will check those places out.

Got back from Portavadie (Loch Fyne) on Sunday. Absolutely stunning part of the world. So peaceful. Was really lucky with the weather too. Definetly going to be going back up there later in the year when the midges have pissed off.
