Author Topic: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?  (Read 11327 times)

Offline CheshireDave

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #360 on: March 23, 2023, 11:26:41 am »
Going to Portavadie (located on Loch Fyne) next week for a few days, Turkey (Antayla) in May and Porto in August booked so far. Looking at Morroco in late Jan/early Feb. Did want to go to Amsterdam but the hotels are just a rip off.
Offline Stubbins

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #361 on: March 23, 2023, 11:52:56 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on March 23, 2023, 11:26:41 am
Going to Portavadie (located on Loch Fyne) next week for a few days, Turkey (Antayla) in May and Porto in August booked so far. Looking at Morroco in late Jan/early Feb. Did want to go to Amsterdam but the hotels are just a rip off.

I've been looking at Amsterdam myself recently for a short break but cannot believe the prices that the hotels are charging now and not just the top end hotels.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #362 on: March 23, 2023, 04:11:44 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 17, 2023, 08:15:17 pm
So we are fucked. TUI have a policy of cancellation less than 28 days and they keep 90% of your money. They wouldn't let us change the dates either as they said they can't guarantee the package we had. Sounds like bullshit. They're basically giving us 500 quid back and our insurance combined comes to around 2300. We're basically losing 2 and a half grand and our honeymoon.

Looking to book somewhere else in the summer but going to have to be Spain/Canaries/Greece instead.

TUI can go fuck themselves.

Getting a bit worried about our insurance now as well. We both went with 'Coverwise' as it was top on GoCompare. Didn't think too much about it which was obviously naive in hindsight.

We made our claim to them a few days ago and heard nothing back so far.

I did a bit more digging on Trust pilot and the reviews are absolutely diabolical for anyone that actually had to make a claim. The 5 stars are all for how easy it was go actually get the insurance but it seems once a claim is made they don't want to know, delay for ever and lots of claims were declined after 6 months or even longer after lots of chasing them.

Very stressful as I haven't got the time really to be constantly phoning people.

If we don't get that money we've lost 5 grand all in with Tui being dicks about it all.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #363 on: March 24, 2023, 04:32:20 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 23, 2023, 04:11:44 pm
Getting a bit worried about our insurance now as well. We both went with 'Coverwise' as it was top on GoCompare. Didn't think too much about it which was obviously naive in hindsight.

We made our claim to them a few days ago and heard nothing back so far.

I did a bit more digging on Trust pilot and the reviews are absolutely diabolical for anyone that actually had to make a claim. The 5 stars are all for how easy it was go actually get the insurance but it seems once a claim is made they don't want to know, delay for ever and lots of claims were declined after 6 months or even longer after lots of chasing them.

Very stressful as I haven't got the time really to be constantly phoning people.

If we don't get that money we've lost 5 grand all in with Tui being dicks about it all.

If you don't hear back or they drag their heels, mention going to the financial ombudsman with a complaint about them.

That usually puts the ghoolies up a financial institution
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 12:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on March 23, 2023, 11:52:56 am
I've been looking at Amsterdam myself recently for a short break but cannot believe the prices that the hotels are charging now and not just the top end hotels.

I agree.

Anyway not going to Amsterdam. Booked 5 nights in Split (Actually in Trogir - 17 miles from Split) for the first week in October. Flights £90 return and found a really nice looking and highly rated hotel I managed to get for about £65 a night including breakfast.

Not been to Croatia before so any must do or see things or restaurant recommendations in and around Split area would be much appreciated. 
Offline macca007

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 12:00:56 pm
I agree.

Anyway not going to Amsterdam. Booked 5 nights in Split (Actually in Trogir - 17 miles from Split) for the first week in October. Flights £90 return and found a really nice looking and highly rated hotel I managed to get for about £65 a night including breakfast.

Not been to Croatia before so any must do or see things or restaurant recommendations in and around Split area would be much appreciated. 

5 nights is a fair bit in split alone. Defo recommend krka national falls for a day.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 06:20:11 pm »
Off to Gran Canaria next week. With the weather this shit at the moment, Im looking forward to a bit of warmth and sunshine.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 06:29:58 pm »
Looking to go somewhere in England for May Bank Holidays. Not sure of weather at that time. Cotswolds? Any suggestions?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 06:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:20:11 pm
Off to Gran Canaria next week. With the weather this shit at the moment, Im looking forward to a bit of warmth and sunshine.
Have a good time. I've not been there for a while, but enjoyed it when I went. 😎🌞

The weather was always nice in the south. Only time it was cloudy was in Las Palmas when I spent a day up there. Still hot though.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 06:35:51 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm
5 nights is a fair bit in split alone. Defo recommend krka national falls for a day.

Lad at work said that too. I was thinking doing a week and fly back from Dubrovnik or something but my missus didn't want to do the bus. Gone for a nice hotel so hopefully the weather is alright and will have a couple of chilled days by the pool.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 09:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on March 23, 2023, 11:52:56 am
I've been looking at Amsterdam myself recently for a short break but cannot believe the prices that the hotels are charging now and not just the top end hotels.

Air BnB your best bet for Amsterdam these days.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 23, 2023, 04:11:44 pm
Getting a bit worried about our insurance now as well. We both went with 'Coverwise' as it was top on GoCompare. Didn't think too much about it which was obviously naive in hindsight.

We made our claim to them a few days ago and heard nothing back so far.

I did a bit more digging on Trust pilot and the reviews are absolutely diabolical for anyone that actually had to make a claim. The 5 stars are all for how easy it was go actually get the insurance but it seems once a claim is made they don't want to know, delay for ever and lots of claims were declined after 6 months or even longer after lots of chasing them.

Very stressful as I haven't got the time really to be constantly phoning people.

If we don't get that money we've lost 5 grand all in with Tui being dicks about it all.

Do you pay for a bank account as that sometimes comes with holiday insurance , when we played Real Madrid in Kiev me and my lads flight was cancelled on the Friday morning by Lufthansa . The only way to get to Kiev in time was Manchester to Dubai and the Dubai to Kiev . Cost just on two grand but NatWest insurance paid it in my account  three days after the claim was made when we got back .
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #372 on: Today at 05:37:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm
Do you pay for a bank account as that sometimes comes with holiday insurance , when we played Real Madrid in Kiev me and my lads flight was cancelled on the Friday morning by Lufthansa . The only way to get to Kiev in time was Manchester to Dubai and the Dubai to Kiev . Cost just on two grand but NatWest insurance paid it in my account  three days after the claim was made when we got back .

I used to be with HSBC but they stopped offering it as Covid fucked them I think.

If I could go back in time I'd have definitely done more research but regardless this Coverwise better pay up, no excuse not to.

Went round in circles with Tui today on the phone - beware anyone if you book with them, any sort of freak accidents or death in the family 4 weeks or less to travel date and you get virtually fuck all back from them.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:03:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:29:58 pm
Looking to go somewhere in England for May Bank Holidays. Not sure of weather at that time. Cotswolds? Any suggestions?
Anyone?
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:33:59 pm »
Bit of an update, decided Thailand might be a bit out of our price range so we've been looking a bit closer to home. Suddenly Italy is calling my name. I don't really fancy the cities in the height of summer, but the lakes/coast look unbelievable. Anyone been? Lake Como and the North or Amalfi and the South? Edging tomorrows the north plus a bit of cinque terre if possible purely because it looks like the slightly cheaper of the options.
Online reddebs

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #375 on: Today at 07:34:03 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:03:12 pm
Anyone?

Never been to the Cotswolds mate but there's loads of beautiful places in the UK for a holiday in May and the weather is usually pretty decent in between the bank holidays as it's when we would normally go.

Bank holidays are notorious for being ridiculous busy and stupidly expensive with shitty weather 😁
Online reddebs

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #376 on: Today at 07:37:18 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:33:59 pm
Bit of an update, decided Thailand might be a bit out of our price range so we've been looking a bit closer to home. Suddenly Italy is calling my name. I don't really fancy the cities in the height of summer, but the lakes/coast look unbelievable. Anyone been? Lake Como and the North or Amalfi and the South? Edging tomorrows the north plus a bit of cinque terre if possible purely because it looks like the slightly cheaper of the options.

Rimini always looks beautiful mate and not your typical Italian holiday destination if you fancy something quieter. 
Online ShrewKop

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #377 on: Today at 07:50:19 pm »
Flights booked back to the UK for the first time in 5 years to go to a wedding.

I hope Greggs hasn't lost its magic on the old steak bake...
