So we are fucked. TUI have a policy of cancellation less than 28 days and they keep 90% of your money. They wouldn't let us change the dates either as they said they can't guarantee the package we had. Sounds like bullshit. They're basically giving us 500 quid back and our insurance combined comes to around 2300. We're basically losing 2 and a half grand and our honeymoon.



Looking to book somewhere else in the summer but going to have to be Spain/Canaries/Greece instead.



TUI can go fuck themselves.



Getting a bit worried about our insurance now as well. We both went with 'Coverwise' as it was top on GoCompare. Didn't think too much about it which was obviously naive in hindsight.We made our claim to them a few days ago and heard nothing back so far.I did a bit more digging on Trust pilot and the reviews are absolutely diabolical for anyone that actually had to make a claim. The 5 stars are all for how easy it was go actually get the insurance but it seems once a claim is made they don't want to know, delay for ever and lots of claims were declined after 6 months or even longer after lots of chasing them.Very stressful as I haven't got the time really to be constantly phoning people.If we don't get that money we've lost 5 grand all in with Tui being dicks about it all.