With regard to the Mexico talk in here, I want to add some input.



Mexico is one of my favourite countries in the world. Amazing people, colourful, diverse cultures and delicious food. I've spent about 5-6 months in the country in total. To me, I feel relatively safe there in terms of street crime. I think that is mostly due to spending 15 months in Colombia where it's much rougher around the edges, and you're much more likely to be robbed/drugged or whatever other monetary based crimes you can think of.



Of course, Mexico is dangerous. Shoot outs among cartels aren't that uncommon. Tourists get caught up in it relatively often as well. That said, it's a case of bad luck being in the wrong place at the wrong time. 99% of the time, unless you're stepping on the wrong people's toes (selling drugs in tourist spots etc), you'll likely be sound.



Nonethless, for many it won't be a risk worth taking. But you can drastically reduce your chances of experiencing any of this by knowing where you're going.



Unless you're into luxurious resort where you spend a serious amount of coin to lay on a sun bed and be served prawns and cocktails all day, the likes of Cancun aren't worth it in my opinion. In fact, personally, i'd suggest anyone who wants to experience Mexican life and culture to avoid the whole resort scene of the Yucatan peninsula. They've got a massive problem with seaweed these days too that stinks the place out. That's without mentioning the battles that frequently happen in this region. Don't take my word for gospel, but I'd feel safer in a resort in Mazatlan, Sinaloa than in Cancun. I've lived in numerous third world countries and have never heard more stories of dodgy cops than in Cancun/PdC/Tulum. Mazatlan is run by the cartel, they are the police. They just want to clean their money. If someone harms tourists, they're harming their business. Mind, I wouldn't recommend it to anyone, because as we recently saw, it is a ticking time bomb that can kick off overnight.



If you want a beach place, stick to the Pacific coast. If you want something similar to Cancun that has resorts and all, try out Puerta Vallarta. Beautiful cliff side beach town that is the LGBTQ capital of LatAm, and despite being in a state known for cartel activity (Jalisco), it's safe and well devloped. I was there with my folks for 5 days and we loved it! There are different parts to the city, so if you don't want to be in among the madness of the vibrant part of town, there's 3-4 different zones. For what it's worth, my parents and I stayed in the zona romantica (party/LGBTQ area) and loved every minute of it.



If you're looking for something a bit less developed and economical, go a bit futher south and try out Puerto Escondido in the state of Oaxaca. You won't find many luxury resorts here, it's more of a bohemian, surfer vibe here (if that's not youre thing, don't worry, there are plenty of beaches - each with their own crowd). I really liked PE. It has beaches that are great for surfing, or ones that are good for swimming and snorkeling (without paying people for the pleasure).



If you want a more Cancun feel, you can head a bit further south to Huatulco, which is more of a resort place. I only flew there and got the bus to Escondido, but for couples looking to relax, it might be the better spot in Oaxaca.



If you're in that area, don't miss out on checking out Oaxaca de Juarez (the capital of the state). It's a small city that is the capital of food and culture in Mexico. The whole state of Oaxaca is affordable and one of the safest in the entire Mexico. There isn't any notable cartel activity here.



For the braver among you, the regions to the north of CDMX are incredible. Again, you'll likely be sound, but be prepared to see a police presence more than you can ever imagine. I remember taking a cab from San Miguel de Allende to Guanajuato airport, and I could swear every 5th car on the road was the national guard (narco team) the closer we got to Leon/Guanajuto/the airport. Guanajuato the city itself is incredible. Again, for 90% of people it's probably not going to be worth it. I was with my parents who are pretty well travelled, and at times I felt quite reckless for being in that region with them.



With Mexico, it's all about knowing where you are and what's going on. I'm no expert, but if anyone wants to know a bit more, I'm happy to have a chat here about the country (as well as Colombia, but I wouldn't recommend Colombia for family/couple holidays unless you're into thrill and adventure - then it's second to none), or PM me.

