Author Topic: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?  (Read 10549 times)

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #320 on: March 14, 2023, 03:10:43 pm »
Is there anyone who has been to Cancun?

What are the must do trips?

We are looking at Chichen Itza and snorkelling with turtles.

We're not into the crazy nightlife so not interested in Coco Bongo. But is there any 'Must do' things?
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #321 on: March 14, 2023, 04:20:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 14, 2023, 03:10:43 pm
Is there anyone who has been to Cancun?

What are the must do trips?

We are looking at Chichen Itza and snorkelling with turtles.

We're not into the crazy nightlife so not interested in Coco Bongo. But is there any 'Must do' things?

Wear a bullet proof vest ;)
Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #322 on: March 14, 2023, 04:47:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 13, 2023, 07:33:48 pm
when were you there, adam?

I went in 2015.

Cartagena and Meddelin were my favourite places in Colombia. I am a sucker for old colonial towns and cities (I think the architecture is beautiful and they generally have a good feel about them) and Cartagena is a stunning place.

We hired bikes for a bit and did a cycle down the coast line, explored the Castillo San Felipe de Barajas and just generally enjoyed the vibe. There is a good restaurant called 1621 which is in one of the 5* hotels - eating in the courtyard was a lovely setting.
Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #323 on: March 14, 2023, 04:49:49 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 14, 2023, 03:10:43 pm
Is there anyone who has been to Cancun?

What are the must do trips?

We are looking at Chichen Itza and snorkelling with turtles.

We're not into the crazy nightlife so not interested in Coco Bongo. But is there any 'Must do' things?

Have a look at Cenote Dzitnup and if you fancy a trip to an old colonial style city, Valladolid is worth a visit. Ek Balam is a lesser visited set of Mayan ruins and is much quiter than Chichen Itza (although you shouldn't miss it).
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #324 on: March 14, 2023, 04:59:14 pm »
Quote from: .adam on March 14, 2023, 04:47:27 pm
I went in 2015.

Cartagena and Meddelin were my favourite places in Colombia. I am a sucker for old colonial towns and cities (I think the architecture is beautiful and they generally have a good feel about them) and Cartagena is a stunning place.

We hired bikes for a bit and did a cycle down the coast line, explored the Castillo San Felipe de Barajas and just generally enjoyed the vibe. There is a good restaurant called 1621 which is in one of the 5* hotels - eating in the courtyard was a lovely setting.

nice ideas there adam, I may try them.  thanks!
Offline Komic

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #325 on: March 14, 2023, 07:53:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 14, 2023, 03:10:43 pm
Is there anyone who has been to Cancun?

What are the must do trips?

We are looking at Chichen Itza and snorkelling with turtles.

We're not into the crazy nightlife so not interested in Coco Bongo. But is there any 'Must do' things?

I recommend Valladolid as well, it has lots of cool cenotes near by. Akumal down the coast was where I went to snorkel with turtles, its between Cancun and Tulum.

ADO buses are really good and Merida is about 4 hours away which might be worth looking at as well, if you want a big colonial town.


Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #326 on: March 15, 2023, 08:43:53 am »
Flying to Malta in the morning for five nights with a group of mates. One of the lads flew out early and has already said our hotel is the best he's ever stayed in!

Three and bit hours on an Easyjet is not something I'm looking forward to, but it'll defo be worth it.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #327 on: March 15, 2023, 10:04:51 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March 15, 2023, 08:43:53 am
Flying to Malta in the morning for five nights with a group of mates. One of the lads flew out early and has already said our hotel is the best he's ever stayed in!

Three and bit hours on an Easyjet is not something I'm looking forward to, but it'll defo be worth it.

I don't mind flying with Easyjet, did Tenerife last month and it was fine. Having short legs for someone 6ft tall helps, missus and my eldest do struggle though
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #328 on: March 15, 2023, 10:39:13 am »
looking at booking skiathos if anyone's been

are there good and bad parts?

is there plenty of choice for restaurants and bars?

is there many island trips/hops available?

yeh i know i can go on google and read through all the reviews etc but just want to know if anyone on here has been  :wave
Offline jack witham

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #329 on: March 15, 2023, 01:14:23 pm »
Skiathos is only about 7 miles long so you will get to see the whole island.

I stayed in Koukonaris which is at the far end of the island, nice beach and great walking.

Skiathos town is quite nice plenty of bars and restaurants and you can see the runway from the town centre.

Trips I didnt do ,but you can go across to see the island where some of Mama Mia was filmed.

I found it quite pricey compared to other Greek islands.

The take off and landing at the airport can be quite hairy, have a look on youtube.
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #330 on: March 15, 2023, 01:22:51 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on March 15, 2023, 01:14:23 pm
Skiathos is only about 7 miles long so you will get to see the whole island.

I stayed in Koukonaris which is at the far end of the island, nice beach and great walking.

Skiathos town is quite nice plenty of bars and restaurants and you can see the runway from the town centre.

Trips I didnt do ,but you can go across to see the island where some of Mama Mia was filmed.

I found it quite pricey compared to other Greek islands.

The take off and landing at the airport can be quite hairy, have a look on youtube.

cheers for that - but don't mention take off and landing as i'm already not keen on flying as it is  :wave
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #331 on: March 15, 2023, 01:34:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2023, 10:04:51 am
I don't mind flying with Easyjet, did Tenerife last month and it was fine. Having short legs for someone 6ft tall helps, missus and my eldest do struggle though

I'm a big lump me and all this working from home means I have to ask them for a seatbelt extender now, well, I did on Ryanair anyway ha!
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #332 on: March 15, 2023, 01:38:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2023, 10:04:51 am
I don't mind flying with Easyjet, did Tenerife last month and it was fine. Having short legs for someone 6ft tall helps, missus and my eldest do struggle though

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #333 on: March 15, 2023, 01:57:35 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 15, 2023, 01:22:51 pm
cheers for that - but don't mention take off and landing as i'm already not keen on flying as it is  :wave

Don't you tube it then ;D

However, I would say go and stand at the end of the runway ;)

I wanna do Skiathos, just to experience the landings
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #334 on: March 15, 2023, 01:57:55 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #335 on: March 15, 2023, 02:05:19 pm »
Offline SamLad

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #336 on: March 15, 2023, 02:15:55 pm »
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #337 on: March 15, 2023, 04:54:37 pm »
My wife has only gone and broken both her wrists 4 weeks before we are due to go to Barbados for our honeymoon :( I don't know if we will be able to go at all. We can't really reschedule it either. Anyone got any experience with this sort of thing? Looks like we could have thrown 5 grand down the drain.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #338 on: March 15, 2023, 04:56:42 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 15, 2023, 04:54:37 pm
My wife has only gone and broken both her wrists 4 weeks before we are due to go to Barbados for our honeymoon :( I don't know if we will be able to go at all. We can't really reschedule it either. Anyone got any experience with this sort of thing? Looks like we could have thrown 5 grand down the drain.

Holy crap how did she break both wrists? I'm not sure what you had planned but probably swimming or snorkling is out. Everything else like hiking and visiting places you can still do.

Also I guess handcuffs are gone as well ;)
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #339 on: March 15, 2023, 05:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March 15, 2023, 04:56:42 pm
Holy crap how did she break both wrists? I'm not sure what you had planned but probably swimming or snorkling is out. Everything else like hiking and visiting places you can still do.

Also I guess handcuffs are gone as well ;)

At the gym, she's accident prone to say the least.

We only really have the usual sunbathing etc planned. Wondering if the doctors will allow her to fly - she isn't meant to have an operation I don't think.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #340 on: March 15, 2023, 06:02:54 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 15, 2023, 05:12:29 pm
At the gym, she's accident prone to say the least.

We only really have the usual sunbathing etc planned. Wondering if the doctors will allow her to fly - she isn't meant to have an operation I don't think.

There were a couple of kids I saw in Tenerife on holiday who had arms in plaster and my stepdad was allowed to fly home from the same place at the end of his two week holiday after having surgery to repair a broken foot he got on the first day, so you must be OK to fly.

Speak to the airline, they'll let you know but you'll need to inform the insurance company too
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #341 on: March 15, 2023, 06:06:41 pm »
Hearing some nasty rumours about a Rui hotel in Mexico (not sure where) but apparently a lot of tourists been getting spiked at the hotel bar and then robbed and kidnapped by the corrupt police.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #342 on: March 15, 2023, 09:22:39 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 14, 2023, 03:10:43 pm
Is there anyone who has been to Cancun?

What are the must do trips?

We are looking at Chichen Itza and snorkelling with turtles.

Depends what time of the year you are going, but just a FYI Chichen Itza will be blazing hot in the summer. There is little to no shade. You'll need to bring a hat/sunscreen, ensure you have water etc.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #343 on: March 16, 2023, 04:14:06 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 15, 2023, 06:06:41 pm
Hearing some nasty rumours about a Rui hotel in Mexico (not sure where) but apparently a lot of tourists been getting spiked at the hotel bar and then robbed and kidnapped by the corrupt police.

Checking tripadvisor brings up stories from over a year ago of this, but nothing recent.

We cancelled Cancun due to the hotel not being fully opened after covid and the murders on the beach, the two tourists and the drug dealers. The likes of the Sinaloa cartel are supposed to be still operating in the Cancun area, so Mexico is off the list for us now.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #344 on: March 16, 2023, 08:54:09 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 15, 2023, 04:54:37 pm
My wife has only gone and broken both her wrists 4 weeks before we are due to go to Barbados for our honeymoon :( I don't know if we will be able to go at all. We can't really reschedule it either. Anyone got any experience with this sort of thing? Looks like we could have thrown 5 grand down the drain.

We're now thinking of moving it to the summer. We booked with Tui - any ideas on how possible this would be/the cost we will pay for moving the dates?

Thanks
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #345 on: March 17, 2023, 05:55:54 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 16, 2023, 08:54:09 pm
We're now thinking of moving it to the summer. We booked with Tui - any ideas on how possible this would be/the cost we will pay for moving the dates?

Thanks

Just have a word with Tui and explain whats happened to your missus and the fact its your honeymoon trip and hope that they have some common sense.

Have a look online to see how much the trip would cost for the new dates youre thinking of so you have an idea of whether its viable or not

Best of luck
Offline deano2727

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #346 on: March 17, 2023, 05:58:27 am »
With regard to the Mexico talk in here, I want to add some input.

Mexico is one of my favourite countries in the world. Amazing people, colourful, diverse cultures and delicious food. I've spent about 5-6 months in the country in total. To me, I feel relatively safe there in terms of street crime. I think that is mostly due to spending 15 months in Colombia where it's much rougher around the edges, and you're much more likely to be robbed/drugged or whatever other monetary based crimes you can think of.

Of course, Mexico is dangerous. Shoot outs among cartels aren't that uncommon. Tourists get caught up in it relatively often as well. That said, it's a case of bad luck being in the wrong place at the wrong time. 99% of the time, unless you're stepping on the wrong people's toes (selling drugs in tourist spots etc), you'll likely be sound.

Nonethless, for many it won't be a risk worth taking. But you can drastically reduce your chances of experiencing any of this by knowing where you're going.

Unless you're into luxurious resort where you spend a serious amount of coin to lay on a sun bed and be served prawns and cocktails all day, the likes of Cancun aren't worth it in my opinion. In fact, personally, i'd suggest anyone who wants to experience Mexican life and culture to avoid the whole resort scene of the Yucatan peninsula. They've got a massive problem with seaweed these days too that stinks the place out. That's without mentioning the battles that frequently happen in this region. Don't take my word for gospel, but I'd feel safer in a resort in Mazatlan, Sinaloa than in Cancun. I've lived in numerous third world countries and have never heard more stories of dodgy cops than in Cancun/PdC/Tulum. Mazatlan is run by the cartel, they are the police. They just want to clean their money. If someone harms tourists, they're harming their business. Mind, I wouldn't recommend it to anyone, because as we recently saw, it is a ticking time bomb that can kick off overnight.

If you want a beach place, stick to the Pacific coast. If you want something similar to Cancun that has resorts and all, try out Puerta Vallarta. Beautiful cliff side beach town that is the LGBTQ capital of LatAm, and despite being in a state known for cartel activity (Jalisco), it's safe and well devloped. I was there with my folks for 5 days and we loved it! There are different parts to the city, so if you don't want to be in among the madness of the vibrant part of town, there's 3-4 different zones. For what it's worth, my parents and I stayed in the zona romantica (party/LGBTQ area) and loved every minute of it.

If you're looking for something a bit less developed and economical, go a bit futher south and try out Puerto Escondido in the state of Oaxaca. You won't find many luxury resorts here, it's more of a bohemian, surfer vibe here (if that's not youre thing, don't worry, there are plenty of beaches - each with their own crowd). I really liked PE. It has beaches that are great for surfing, or ones that are good for swimming and snorkeling (without paying people for the pleasure).

If you want a more Cancun feel, you can head a bit further south to Huatulco, which is more of a resort place. I only flew there and got the bus to Escondido, but for couples looking to relax, it might be the better spot in Oaxaca.

If you're in that area, don't miss out on checking out Oaxaca de Juarez (the capital of the state). It's a small city that is the capital of food and culture in Mexico. The whole state of Oaxaca is affordable and one of the safest in the entire Mexico. There isn't any notable cartel activity here.

For the braver among you, the regions to the north of CDMX are incredible. Again, you'll likely be sound, but be prepared to see a police presence more than you can ever imagine. I remember taking a cab from San Miguel de Allende to Guanajuato airport, and I could swear every 5th car on the road was the national guard (narco team) the closer we got to Leon/Guanajuto/the airport. Guanajuato the city itself is incredible. Again, for 90% of people it's probably not going to be worth it. I was with my parents who are pretty well travelled, and at times I felt quite reckless for being in that region with them.

With Mexico, it's all about knowing where you are and what's going on. I'm no expert, but if anyone wants to know a bit more, I'm happy to have a chat here about the country (as well as Colombia, but I wouldn't recommend Colombia for family/couple holidays unless you're into thrill and adventure - then it's second to none),  or PM me.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #347 on: March 17, 2023, 08:15:17 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 16, 2023, 08:54:09 pm
We're now thinking of moving it to the summer. We booked with Tui - any ideas on how possible this would be/the cost we will pay for moving the dates?

Thanks

So we are fucked. TUI have a policy of cancellation less than 28 days and they keep 90% of your money. They wouldn't let us change the dates either as they said they can't guarantee the package we had. Sounds like bullshit. They're basically giving us 500 quid back and our insurance combined comes to around 2300. We're basically losing 2 and a half grand and our honeymoon.

Looking to book somewhere else in the summer but going to have to be Spain/Canaries/Greece instead.

TUI can go fuck themselves.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #348 on: March 17, 2023, 10:03:07 pm »
Tui are shockingly bad, I've never booked with them and never will off the back of some negative stories about them. Always seem to be extremely overpriced too, can get a way better deal by booking the flights and hotel separately.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #349 on: March 17, 2023, 10:17:26 pm »
Just found out there is a video game museum in Krakow. Think I can get away and partake in that. Real history right there.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #350 on: Today at 06:20:04 pm »
Evening lads and lasses, after a bit of advice from you well travelled folk. Me and my wife are thinking of going on a big holiday this summer, sort of a last big excursion before trying for kids and then holiday options being a bit more limited for the forseeable ;D

We went to Bali last year for our honeymoon and really enjoyed it. Thailand has emerged as a frontrunner because we're thinking there's a nice mix of being able to chill out in relatively cheap but beautiful hotels as well as being able to do plenty of sightseeing. Downsides are the long flights and I'm reading it's wet season there in July.

Cuba is another one that we've spoken about but it's hurricane season there apparently ;D

We're thinking two weeks, somewhere where we can mix chilling out somewhere beautiful with being able to see a bit of culture. Maybe a bit of all inclusive beach resort stuff for a few days but then time to explore somewhere different. Any recommendations? Edit: should add we're looking at max 3k for flights/accomodation between the two of us and ideally as little as possible needing to be spent on top of that!!
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #351 on: Today at 06:36:48 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:20:04 pm
Evening lads and lasses, after a bit of advice from you well travelled folk. Me and my wife are thinking of going on a big holiday this summer, sort of a last big excursion before trying for kids and then holiday options being a bit more limited for the forseeable ;D

We went to Bali last year for our honeymoon and really enjoyed it. Thailand has emerged as a frontrunner because we're thinking there's a nice mix of being able to chill out in relatively cheap but beautiful hotels as well as being able to do plenty of sightseeing. Downsides are the long flights and I'm reading it's wet season there in July.

Cuba is another one that we've spoken about but it's hurricane season there apparently ;D

We're thinking two weeks, somewhere where we can mix chilling out somewhere beautiful with being able to see a bit of culture. Maybe a bit of all inclusive beach resort stuff for a few days but then time to explore somewhere different. Any recommendations? Edit: should add we're looking at max 3k for flights/accomodation between the two of us and ideally as little as possible needing to be spent on top of that!!

South Africa is great destination for travel. Capetown with the beach and table mountain and culture, then maybe spend 5-6 days in a game reserve, seeing animals and whatnot.

Edit: Ah just saw the July, SA probably not the best then as it's winter.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #352 on: Today at 06:42:10 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:20:04 pm
Evening lads and lasses, after a bit of advice from you well travelled folk. Me and my wife are thinking of going on a big holiday this summer, sort of a last big excursion before trying for kids and then holiday options being a bit more limited for the forseeable ;D

We went to Bali last year for our honeymoon and really enjoyed it. Thailand has emerged as a frontrunner because we're thinking there's a nice mix of being able to chill out in relatively cheap but beautiful hotels as well as being able to do plenty of sightseeing. Downsides are the long flights and I'm reading it's wet season there in July.

Cuba is another one that we've spoken about but it's hurricane season there apparently ;D

We're thinking two weeks, somewhere where we can mix chilling out somewhere beautiful with being able to see a bit of culture. Maybe a bit of all inclusive beach resort stuff for a few days but then time to explore somewhere different. Any recommendations? Edit: should add we're looking at max 3k for flights/accomodation between the two of us and ideally as little as possible needing to be spent on top of that!!
Has to be July? Thailand is a brilliant destination.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #353 on: Today at 06:47:19 pm »
Dont take my word for it but I dont think the southern end of the Caribbean gets the hurricanes. So Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago etc might be ok. Although would also be more expensive than Cuba. Probably shite advice, sorry!
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #354 on: Today at 07:26:01 pm »
Cheers for the replies so far!

 
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:42:10 pm
Has to be July? Thailand is a brilliant destination.
Yes, unfortunately we're limited to July/August as that's when we have time off work.

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:36:48 pm
South Africa is great destination for travel. Capetown with the beach and table mountain and culture, then maybe spend 5-6 days in a game reserve, seeing animals and whatnot.

Edit: Ah just saw the July, SA probably not the best then as it's winter.
that could be an interesting shout. Its something the Mrs in particular has always fancied doing- the cooler weather might even be a good thing. Will have a look into that!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:47:19 pm
Dont take my word for it but I dont think the southern end of the Caribbean gets the hurricanes. So Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago etc might be ok. Although would also be more expensive than Cuba. Probably shite advice, sorry!
Cheers Nick! Will have a look into it.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #355 on: Today at 07:32:16 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:26:01 pm
Cheers for the replies so far!

that could be an interesting shout. Its something the Mrs in particular has always fancied doing- the cooler weather might even be a good thing. Will have a look into that! 

Best time to go would be around September-ish. The weather is usually around 65/70 and the game reserve (depending on location) is around 70/75, or a little later in the year October when it's warmer.
