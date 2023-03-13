« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?  (Read 9951 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,506
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 03:10:43 pm »
Is there anyone who has been to Cancun?

What are the must do trips?

We are looking at Chichen Itza and snorkelling with turtles.

We're not into the crazy nightlife so not interested in Coco Bongo. But is there any 'Must do' things?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,675
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 04:20:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:10:43 pm
Is there anyone who has been to Cancun?

What are the must do trips?

We are looking at Chichen Itza and snorkelling with turtles.

We're not into the crazy nightlife so not interested in Coco Bongo. But is there any 'Must do' things?

Wear a bullet proof vest ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,294
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 04:47:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 13, 2023, 07:33:48 pm
when were you there, adam?

I went in 2015.

Cartagena and Meddelin were my favourite places in Colombia. I am a sucker for old colonial towns and cities (I think the architecture is beautiful and they generally have a good feel about them) and Cartagena is a stunning place.

We hired bikes for a bit and did a cycle down the coast line, explored the Castillo San Felipe de Barajas and just generally enjoyed the vibe. There is a good restaurant called 1621 which is in one of the 5* hotels - eating in the courtyard was a lovely setting.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,294
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 04:49:49 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:10:43 pm
Is there anyone who has been to Cancun?

What are the must do trips?

We are looking at Chichen Itza and snorkelling with turtles.

We're not into the crazy nightlife so not interested in Coco Bongo. But is there any 'Must do' things?

Have a look at Cenote Dzitnup and if you fancy a trip to an old colonial style city, Valladolid is worth a visit. Ek Balam is a lesser visited set of Mayan ruins and is much quiter than Chichen Itza (although you shouldn't miss it).
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 04:59:14 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 04:47:27 pm
I went in 2015.

Cartagena and Meddelin were my favourite places in Colombia. I am a sucker for old colonial towns and cities (I think the architecture is beautiful and they generally have a good feel about them) and Cartagena is a stunning place.

We hired bikes for a bit and did a cycle down the coast line, explored the Castillo San Felipe de Barajas and just generally enjoyed the vibe. There is a good restaurant called 1621 which is in one of the 5* hotels - eating in the courtyard was a lovely setting.

nice ideas there adam, I may try them.  thanks!
Logged

Offline Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 07:53:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:10:43 pm
Is there anyone who has been to Cancun?

What are the must do trips?

We are looking at Chichen Itza and snorkelling with turtles.

We're not into the crazy nightlife so not interested in Coco Bongo. But is there any 'Must do' things?

I recommend Valladolid as well, it has lots of cool cenotes near by. Akumal down the coast was where I went to snorkel with turtles, its between Cancun and Tulum.

ADO buses are really good and Merida is about 4 hours away which might be worth looking at as well, if you want a big colonial town.


Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #326 on: Today at 08:43:53 am »
Flying to Malta in the morning for five nights with a group of mates. One of the lads flew out early and has already said our hotel is the best he's ever stayed in!

Three and bit hours on an Easyjet is not something I'm looking forward to, but it'll defo be worth it.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,675
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #327 on: Today at 10:04:51 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:43:53 am
Flying to Malta in the morning for five nights with a group of mates. One of the lads flew out early and has already said our hotel is the best he's ever stayed in!

Three and bit hours on an Easyjet is not something I'm looking forward to, but it'll defo be worth it.

I don't mind flying with Easyjet, did Tenerife last month and it was fine. Having short legs for someone 6ft tall helps, missus and my eldest do struggle though
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #328 on: Today at 10:39:13 am »
looking at booking skiathos if anyone's been

are there good and bad parts?

is there plenty of choice for restaurants and bars?

is there many island trips/hops available?

yeh i know i can go on google and read through all the reviews etc but just want to know if anyone on here has been  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #329 on: Today at 01:14:23 pm »
Skiathos is only about 7 miles long so you will get to see the whole island.

I stayed in Koukonaris which is at the far end of the island, nice beach and great walking.

Skiathos town is quite nice plenty of bars and restaurants and you can see the runway from the town centre.

Trips I didnt do ,but you can go across to see the island where some of Mama Mia was filmed.

I found it quite pricey compared to other Greek islands.

The take off and landing at the airport can be quite hairy, have a look on youtube.
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #330 on: Today at 01:22:51 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 01:14:23 pm
Skiathos is only about 7 miles long so you will get to see the whole island.

I stayed in Koukonaris which is at the far end of the island, nice beach and great walking.

Skiathos town is quite nice plenty of bars and restaurants and you can see the runway from the town centre.

Trips I didnt do ,but you can go across to see the island where some of Mama Mia was filmed.

I found it quite pricey compared to other Greek islands.

The take off and landing at the airport can be quite hairy, have a look on youtube.

cheers for that - but don't mention take off and landing as i'm already not keen on flying as it is  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #331 on: Today at 01:34:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:04:51 am
I don't mind flying with Easyjet, did Tenerife last month and it was fine. Having short legs for someone 6ft tall helps, missus and my eldest do struggle though

I'm a big lump me and all this working from home means I have to ask them for a seatbelt extender now, well, I did on Ryanair anyway ha!
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,848
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #332 on: Today at 01:38:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:04:51 am
I don't mind flying with Easyjet, did Tenerife last month and it was fine. Having short legs for someone 6ft tall helps, missus and my eldest do struggle though

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,675
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #333 on: Today at 01:57:35 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:22:51 pm
cheers for that - but don't mention take off and landing as i'm already not keen on flying as it is  :wave

Don't you tube it then ;D

However, I would say go and stand at the end of the runway ;)

I wanna do Skiathos, just to experience the landings
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,675
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #334 on: Today at 01:57:55 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,848
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #335 on: Today at 02:05:19 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #336 on: Today at 02:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:38:02 pm

didn't know Pickford had a cousin.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,130
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #337 on: Today at 04:54:37 pm »
My wife has only gone and broken both her wrists 4 weeks before we are due to go to Barbados for our honeymoon :( I don't know if we will be able to go at all. We can't really reschedule it either. Anyone got any experience with this sort of thing? Looks like we could have thrown 5 grand down the drain.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,191
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #338 on: Today at 04:56:42 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:54:37 pm
My wife has only gone and broken both her wrists 4 weeks before we are due to go to Barbados for our honeymoon :( I don't know if we will be able to go at all. We can't really reschedule it either. Anyone got any experience with this sort of thing? Looks like we could have thrown 5 grand down the drain.

Holy crap how did she break both wrists? I'm not sure what you had planned but probably swimming or snorkling is out. Everything else like hiking and visiting places you can still do.

Also I guess handcuffs are gone as well ;)
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,130
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #339 on: Today at 05:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:56:42 pm
Holy crap how did she break both wrists? I'm not sure what you had planned but probably swimming or snorkling is out. Everything else like hiking and visiting places you can still do.

Also I guess handcuffs are gone as well ;)

At the gym, she's accident prone to say the least.

We only really have the usual sunbathing etc planned. Wondering if the doctors will allow her to fly - she isn't meant to have an operation I don't think.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,675
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #340 on: Today at 06:02:54 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:12:29 pm
At the gym, she's accident prone to say the least.

We only really have the usual sunbathing etc planned. Wondering if the doctors will allow her to fly - she isn't meant to have an operation I don't think.

There were a couple of kids I saw in Tenerife on holiday who had arms in plaster and my stepdad was allowed to fly home from the same place at the end of his two week holiday after having surgery to repair a broken foot he got on the first day, so you must be OK to fly.

Speak to the airline, they'll let you know but you'll need to inform the insurance company too
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,463
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #341 on: Today at 06:06:41 pm »
Hearing some nasty rumours about a Rui hotel in Mexico (not sure where) but apparently a lot of tourists been getting spiked at the hotel bar and then robbed and kidnapped by the corrupt police.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,678
  • Dutch Class
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #342 on: Today at 09:22:39 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:10:43 pm
Is there anyone who has been to Cancun?

What are the must do trips?

We are looking at Chichen Itza and snorkelling with turtles.

Depends what time of the year you are going, but just a FYI Chichen Itza will be blazing hot in the summer. There is little to no shade. You'll need to bring a hat/sunscreen, ensure you have water etc.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 