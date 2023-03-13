Skiathos is only about 7 miles long so you will get to see the whole island.



I stayed in Koukonaris which is at the far end of the island, nice beach and great walking.



Skiathos town is quite nice plenty of bars and restaurants and you can see the runway from the town centre.



Trips I didnt do ,but you can go across to see the island where some of Mama Mia was filmed.



I found it quite pricey compared to other Greek islands.



The take off and landing at the airport can be quite hairy, have a look on youtube.