Going away to Lanzarote on Tuesday for a few days. Should be a nice trip away in the sun with this awful weather about.



Just a question for the fine people of this thread, as it seems best place to put it - has anyone got any experience traveling solo?



I ask because I have some ideas for some relatively expensive traveling for a few weeks, on the back of some money I have come into recently, and unfortunately I am pretty sure my mates won't be able to do it. I am therefore considering going by myself rather than not do it. With how I got this money I do see it as a bit of an opportunity to do something big, but I don't know who can come to.



So does anyone have experience traveling solo, can they give some tips and experiences, and advice whether I should in fact consider it or just think of something else to do?



There have been a couple of threads on this.I have done a few big solo trips when I was single.First thing to ask yourself is are you happy spending most of the time on your own? If so, you can organise everything ourself easily enough online. I travelled across northern India, planned internal flights, train journeys, things to do etc.If you think you'll get lonely or want some company, explore travel groups - maybe through companies specialising in people your age. My sister, for example, is doing a "solo" horse-riding across Iceland and is going in a small group. I think there will be about eight of them and she will have company for the rides, in the accommodation at night etc.When I did my solo trips, I met a couple of people on the way and spent a couple of days with them before we parted ways. It was a good way to have a bit of company but still enjoy my independence.Would also recommend using the Liverpool fan base as a way of meeting people when you're away if that's important to you. I met someone on here (Hi Jez!) who I spoke to in advance of going out to the middle-east and the kindness he and his partner showed me when I was out there was so appreciated. I saw that part of the world in a way I'd have never experienced on my own.The only thing stopping someone from exploring somewhere solo is your own mindset. You know yourself better than anyone else so plan your trip accordingly.One thing I will say is that some of the best memories I have from travelling are from the trips I did on my own. The ability to do exactly what you want each day is fantastic. You will have a blast however you do it.