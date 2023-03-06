« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?  (Read 9537 times)

Offline Salger

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #280 on: March 6, 2023, 02:50:49 pm »
Starting to plan a road trip to Croatia for August. Initial stages only but reckon we could do the journey there/back in 3/4 days and have a week or so in Croatia itself.

Anyone done anything similar?
Offline pw1008

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #281 on: March 6, 2023, 04:46:27 pm »
Trying to book something first few weeks in April - anyone know what the weather is likely to be like in canaries? Looked at the weather guides and suggested around 70 degrees - any other recommendations for around Europe that might be warmer? Turkey\Cyprus maybe?
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #282 on: March 6, 2023, 04:58:52 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on March  6, 2023, 04:46:27 pm
Trying to book something first few weeks in April - anyone know what the weather is likely to be like in canaries? Looked at the weather guides and suggested around 70 degrees - any other recommendations for around Europe that might be warmer? Turkey\Cyprus maybe?

Tenerife will be hotter than both of those. Cyprus and Turkey have closed seasons, the Canaries are a 12 month holiday destination, the nights get frigging cold. We were on Tenerife 13th Feb on and it was about 70 to 73f temps during the day and not much cooler during the night, in April you're looking at mid 70's easily.

Be warned though, first two weeks of April is school holidays, so its going to be expensive
Offline F-T-9

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #283 on: March 6, 2023, 05:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Salger on March  6, 2023, 02:50:49 pm
Starting to plan a road trip to Croatia for August. Initial stages only but reckon we could do the journey there/back in 3/4 days and have a week or so in Croatia itself.

Anyone done anything similar?

I went to Croatia recently (by plane though) and it's an absolutely beautiful country, very scenic. We were located in Dubrovnik (cos Game of Thrones) but also took a day trip to Split via a rental (was about 4-5 hours each way). Highly recommended.

Wouldn't know much about driving to Croatia though, sounds fun.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #284 on: March 6, 2023, 07:07:09 pm »
We picked our Maldives tickets up today.  8)

Can't wait now. 🌞🌴
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #285 on: March 6, 2023, 08:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  6, 2023, 07:07:09 pm
We picked our Maldives tickets up today.  8)

Can't wait now. 🌞🌴

Excellent, when do you go?
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #286 on: March 6, 2023, 08:47:04 pm »
Im starting to worry about staying 5 nights in Krakow. Everyone else ive talked to only sees it as a long weekend type destination.

Maldives sound great, but I think I would get a bit bored on that type of holiday now. Plus it probably doesn't even have a Hard Rock.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #287 on: March 6, 2023, 09:00:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2023, 08:09:52 pm
Excellent, when do you go?
We fly next Monday from 7-0 airport.
Online SamLad

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #288 on: March 6, 2023, 09:01:28 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #289 on: March 6, 2023, 09:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  6, 2023, 09:00:19 pm
We fly next Monday from 7-0 airport.

:thumbup

Are you parking on the 7th floor?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #290 on: March 6, 2023, 09:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March  6, 2023, 08:47:04 pm
Im starting to worry about staying 5 nights in Krakow. Everyone else ive talked to only sees it as a long weekend type destination.

Maldives sound great, but I think I would get a bit bored on that type of holiday now. Plus it probably doesn't even have a Hard Rock.
We spent three or four nights in Krakow and would have liked more. We really enjoyed it.

There's actually a Hard Rock resort Maldives. 🌴🌞👍



I know what you mean about the possibility of getting bored in the Maldives. Some say three nights there is enough, but I think it depends what people are looking for really. I've not been able to relax and unwind since both Mrs S and I lost our Dads within weeks of each other in 2017. We've had the pandemic which I stressed out about for two years as I had to get my vulnerable elderly Mum through it. So, just getting away somewhere totally relaxing is just right for us both at this time.

Our thing when away is snorkelling too, and what better place to do that. That, and paddle boarding will be the most strenuous stuff we do on this holiday I think. We also want to swim with whale sharks and manta rays if we can. Apart from that I'll be in my hammock between palm trees drinking Cuba Libre, Mojito and Coco Loco. 😃

Anyway, enjoy Krakow. It's a great place.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #291 on: March 6, 2023, 09:30:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2023, 09:21:57 pm
:thumbup

Are you parking on the 7th floor?
Naturally. 😃


Funny enough, we're actually flying on a Boeing 777.  :lmao
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #292 on: March 6, 2023, 09:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  6, 2023, 09:29:00 pm
We spent three or four nights in Krakow and would have liked more. We really enjoyed it.

There's actually a Hard Rock resort Maldives. 🌴🌞👍



I know what you mean about the possibility of getting bored in the Maldives. Some say three nights there is enough, but I think it depends what people are looking for really. I've not been able to relax and unwind since both Mrs S and I lost our Dads within weeks of each other in 2017. We've had the pandemic which I stressed out about for two years as I had to get my vulnerable elderly Mum through it. So, just getting away somewhere totally relaxing is just right for us both at this time.

Our thing when away is snorkelling too, and what better place to do that. That, and paddle boarding will be the most strenuous stuff we do on this holiday I think. We also want to swim with whale sharks and manta rays if we can. Apart from that I'll be in my hammock between palm trees drinking Cuba Libre, Mojito and Coco Loco. 😃

Anyway, enjoy Krakow. It's a great place.



Yeah I reckon I could handle more than 3 days of that. :D

Enjoy! Always wanted to go but doubt I will anytime soon! Although for some reason I googled it and you get huntsman spiders there. How the fuck do they even make it to the Maldives! Thats the one problem with the Tropics.

Anyway, enjoy!
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #293 on: March 6, 2023, 09:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  6, 2023, 09:29:00 pm
We spent three or four nights in Krakow and would have liked more. We really enjoyed it.

There's actually a Hard Rock resort Maldives. 🌴🌞👍



I know what you mean about the possibility of getting bored in the Maldives. Some say three nights there is enough, but I think it depends what people are looking for really. I've not been able to relax and unwind since both Mrs S and I lost our Dads within weeks of each other in 2017. We've had the pandemic which I stressed out about for two years as I had to get my vulnerable elderly Mum through it. So, just getting away somewhere totally relaxing is just right for us both at this time.

Our thing when away is snorkelling too, and what better place to do that. That, and paddle boarding will be the most strenuous stuff we do on this holiday I think. We also want to swim with whale sharks and manta rays if we can. Apart from that I'll be in my hammock between palm trees drinking Cuba Libre, Mojito and Coco Loco. 😃

Anyway, enjoy Krakow. It's a great place.



Enjoy your trip and have a chill. I know exactly where you are coming from as I lost my old man in September after doing my best to protect him through all the pandemic. Proud to say I did and complications after a broken hip did for him in the end.

I will enjoy Krakow, but I don't think some of my family even know what the second world war was, so some trips might be fraught. Just looking forward to getting away though.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #294 on: March 6, 2023, 09:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  6, 2023, 09:36:29 pm
Yeah I reckon I could handle more than 3 days of that. :D

Enjoy! Always wanted to go but doubt I will anytime soon! Although for some reason I googled it and you get huntsman spiders there. How the fuck do they even make it to the Maldives! Thats the one problem with the Tropics.

Anyway, enjoy!
Cheers. 😎👍

I think I could do a month there given half a chance. Not sure about those spiders though. I'm normally ok with spiders these days, but maybe not those so big they could chase me around with a rolled up Echo. 😂

I'm looking forward to seeing the flying foxes there though.

I assume Spidey gets there in cargo? Either that or they are great swimmers. 🕷️
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #295 on: March 6, 2023, 09:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  6, 2023, 07:07:09 pm
We picked our Maldives tickets up today.  8)

Can't wait now. 🌞🌴
You won't regret it. Fantastic destination.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #296 on: March 6, 2023, 10:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March  6, 2023, 09:37:46 pm
Enjoy your trip and have a chill. I know exactly where you are coming from as I lost my old man in September after doing my best to protect him through all the pandemic. Proud to say I did and complications after a broken hip did for him in the end.

I will enjoy Krakow, but I don't think some of my family even know what the second world war was, so some trips might be fraught. Just looking forward to getting away though.

Thanks. 😎👍

I'm really sorry to hear that about your Dad. Well done for getting him through the pandemic. I know how terrifying and tough it was. In many ways, getting my Mum through it is probably the best thing I feel I've ever managed to do.

When we went to Krakow we went to Auschwitz. Harrowing, but a must-see for us. It compelled me to read Anne Frank's Diary, If This is a Man by Primo Levi and Man's Search For Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl. I learned a lot about life and the resilience of human beings from them.

I believe the salt mines are well worth a visit too. I've seen them on TV and they look amazing, but we never got to see them in our time there. We found plenty of places to eat and drink there and plenty to see and do as well.

Oh, I often like to get a football shirt from places I go. I got a lovely Sparta Prague top when we went there. In Krakow they say never wear club colours of the local sides though. Wisla Krakow and Cracovia absolutely detest each other. Wisla have a Nazi element following them and Cracovia are seen as a Jewish club. Both seem to hold specific areas of the city. The unwary can get into trouble, so steer clear of wearing either shirt if you did buy one.

I'm sure you'll enjoy the place though. It's great.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #297 on: March 6, 2023, 10:16:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  6, 2023, 09:52:13 pm
You won't regret it. Fantastic destination.
😎👍  I'm really looking forward to it now. Once you have those tickets in your hand it suddenly feels real.

First holiday since 2019 too.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #298 on: March 6, 2023, 10:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  6, 2023, 10:16:32 pm
😎👍  I'm really looking forward to it now. Once you have those tickets in your hand it suddenly feels real.

First holiday since 2019 too.
It's a beautiful place and saw above about your few recent years so hope you both enjoy it.

We are aching to go abroad this year but won't be happening now :( not been since Covid began & we were in Milan.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #299 on: March 6, 2023, 10:36:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  6, 2023, 10:19:17 pm
It's a beautiful place and saw above about your few recent years so hope you both enjoy it.

We are aching to go abroad this year but won't be happening now :( not been since Covid began & we were in Milan.
Getting away always used to keep me going. It was always something to look forward to. Like for pretty much everyone else, Covid put paid to that unfortunately.

Hopefully you manage to get away soon too. I've never been to Milan. Sardinia is my only Italian holiday. It was beautiful there.

😎👍
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #300 on: March 7, 2023, 09:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  6, 2023, 10:36:31 pm
Hopefully you manage to get away soon too. I've never been to Milan. Sardinia is my only Italian holiday. It was beautiful there.

😎👍
Cheers. Mrs can't fly until summer is over. So start of next year is the most realistic time we can go anywhere.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #301 on: March 7, 2023, 10:04:45 pm »
My brother in law wears a lot of Hugo Boss gear. Guess it wouldn't be wise to wear this going to Auschwitz?
Offline CraigDS

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #302 on: March 7, 2023, 10:10:13 pm »
Yeah the Salt Mines are amazing, I'd def suggest doing that. 5 days there will be fine, is absolutely loads to see and do.

SoS - enjoy Maldives. We did 10 days and didn't get bored at all. Just chilled massively which was amazing.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #303 on: March 8, 2023, 12:49:47 am »
^
Thanks Craig. We're really looking forward to it now. 🌴😎
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 12:11:01 am »
Going away to Lanzarote on Tuesday for a few days. Should be a nice trip away in the sun with this awful weather about.

Just a question for the fine people of this thread, as it seems best place to put it - has anyone got any experience traveling solo?

I ask because I have some ideas for some relatively expensive traveling for a few weeks, on the back of some money I have come into recently, and unfortunately I am pretty sure my mates won't be able to do it. I am therefore considering going by myself rather than not do it. With how I got this money I do see it as a bit of an opportunity to do something big, but I don't know who can come to.

So does anyone have experience traveling solo, can they give some tips and experiences, and advice whether I should in fact consider it or just think of something else to do?
Offline .adam

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 09:36:46 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:11:01 am
Going away to Lanzarote on Tuesday for a few days. Should be a nice trip away in the sun with this awful weather about.

Just a question for the fine people of this thread, as it seems best place to put it - has anyone got any experience traveling solo?

I ask because I have some ideas for some relatively expensive traveling for a few weeks, on the back of some money I have come into recently, and unfortunately I am pretty sure my mates won't be able to do it. I am therefore considering going by myself rather than not do it. With how I got this money I do see it as a bit of an opportunity to do something big, but I don't know who can come to.

So does anyone have experience traveling solo, can they give some tips and experiences, and advice whether I should in fact consider it or just think of something else to do?

There have been a couple of threads on this.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349145.0

I have done a few big solo trips when I was single.

First thing to ask yourself is are you happy spending most of the time on your own? If so, you can organise everything ourself easily enough online. I travelled across northern India, planned internal flights, train journeys, things to do etc.

If you think you'll get lonely or want some company, explore travel groups - maybe through companies specialising in people your age. My sister, for example, is doing a "solo" horse-riding across Iceland and is going in a small group. I think there will be about eight of them and she will have company for the rides, in the accommodation at night etc.

When I did my solo trips, I met a couple of people on the way and spent a couple of days with them before we parted ways. It was a good way to have a bit of company but still enjoy my independence.

Would also recommend using the Liverpool fan base as a way of meeting people when you're away if that's important to you. I met someone on here (Hi Jez!) who I spoke to in advance of going out to the middle-east and the kindness he and his partner showed me when I was out there was so appreciated. I saw that part of the world in a way I'd have never experienced on my own.

The only thing stopping someone from exploring somewhere solo is your own mindset. You know yourself better than anyone else so plan your trip accordingly.

One thing I will say is that some of the best memories I have from travelling are from the trips I did on my own. The ability to do exactly what you want each day is fantastic. You will have a blast however you do it.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 10:32:55 am »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 09:36:46 am
There have been a couple of threads on this.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349145.0

I have done a few big solo trips when I was single.

First thing to ask yourself is are you happy spending most of the time on your own? If so, you can organise everything ourself easily enough online. I travelled across northern India, planned internal flights, train journeys, things to do etc.

If you think you'll get lonely or want some company, explore travel groups - maybe through companies specialising in people your age. My sister, for example, is doing a "solo" horse-riding across Iceland and is going in a small group. I think there will be about eight of them and she will have company for the rides, in the accommodation at night etc.

When I did my solo trips, I met a couple of people on the way and spent a couple of days with them before we parted ways. It was a good way to have a bit of company but still enjoy my independence.

Would also recommend using the Liverpool fan base as a way of meeting people when you're away if that's important to you. I met someone on here (Hi Jez!) who I spoke to in advance of going out to the middle-east and the kindness he and his partner showed me when I was out there was so appreciated. I saw that part of the world in a way I'd have never experienced on my own.

The only thing stopping someone from exploring somewhere solo is your own mindset. You know yourself better than anyone else so plan your trip accordingly.

One thing I will say is that some of the best memories I have from travelling are from the trips I did on my own. The ability to do exactly what you want each day is fantastic. You will have a blast however you do it.

Hello, thank you very much for the advice, that's really helpful. Think I may pop a few questions into that thread as well, but that's some really good advice.

It is something to consider, I do generally feel pretty comfortable on my own, but never done anything like this solo before, so we will see.

I'll leave anything else to that other thread however, but thank you so much your advice is really helpful for the mindset   :)
Offline .adam

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 11:17:46 am »
No worries, mate.

My last trip I did on my own was India in 2011. I'd just met a girl online before I went (we'd been on about five dates) and I was really hoping it'd develop into something serious as we got on so well.

When I went away on my trip, I made sure I got an Indian SIM card so we could keep in touch but for the first week or so I remember thinking "I coudn't have gone away at a worse time" and it took me a while to shake the feeling and really get into enjoying it. This is after having a done a few other trips on my own without any issues.

Anyways, we kept in touch whilst I was away and things picked up where they left off when I got home. We're married now so all's well that ends well!
Online SamLad

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm »
going to Colombia this week. 

I plan to track down the exact story on Diaz' injury, and will post all the inside scoop soon.

:)
Online Chakan

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 01:08:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm
going to Colombia this week. 

I plan to track down the exact story on Diaz' injury, and will post all the inside scoop soon.

:)

Nice what part of Colombia?
Online SamLad

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 01:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:08:34 pm
Nice what part of Colombia?
Cartagena.  really looking forward to it.  you been?
Online Chakan

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 01:11:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:09:41 pm
Cartagena.  really looking forward to it.  you been?

Ah the resort part! Very nice. No never been, my wife is Colombian so we've been to her home in Rionegro/Medellin and Bogota.

I'm sure you're gonna have a great time. My friend loves Cartagena.
Online SamLad

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 01:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:11:31 pm
Ah the resort part! Very nice. No never been, my wife is Colombian so we've been to her home in Rionegro/Medellin and Bogota.
I've heard good things about Medellin.  otoh I was in Bogota for a couple of days on business, a few years back.  can't say I'm keen to go back there to be honest, but Cartagena looks very different.

Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:11:31 pm
I'm sure you're gonna have a great time. My friend loves Cartagena.
thanks mate.
Online Chakan

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #313 on: Yesterday at 01:29:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:21:08 pm
I've heard good things about Medellin.  otoh I was in Bogota for a couple of days on business, a few years back.  can't say I'm keen to go back there to be honest, but Cartagena looks very different.


Medellin is quite nice, Bogota I wouldn't hurry back to.

Cartagena is the tourist party side! :)
Offline .adam

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #314 on: Yesterday at 01:35:29 pm »
Cartagena is boss. You'll have a great time.
Offline pw1008

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #315 on: Yesterday at 03:19:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2023, 04:58:52 pm
Tenerife will be hotter than both of those. Cyprus and Turkey have closed seasons, the Canaries are a 12 month holiday destination, the nights get frigging cold. We were on Tenerife 13th Feb on and it was about 70 to 73f temps during the day and not much cooler during the night, in April you're looking at mid 70's easily.

Be warned though, first two weeks of April is school holidays, so its going to be expensive

Yea we ended up booking the canaries for April in school holidays as we've got young kids. Hopefully weather picks up a little from what it is forecast but sure it'll be warmer than here
Online Draex

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #316 on: Yesterday at 03:33:46 pm »
Just been to Another Place in the Lakes, amazing place!
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #317 on: Yesterday at 03:59:10 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on Yesterday at 03:19:20 pm
Yea we ended up booking the canaries for April in school holidays as we've got young kids. Hopefully weather picks up a little from what it is forecast but sure it'll be warmer than here

Not been in April, we always used to go to Tenerife in January and have switched to Feb now the kids are in senior school. The weather then is better than a british summer. You'll be in t-shirts and shorts all day, kids will be in the pool

This is what a normal day in Tenerife in mid January looks like



Online SamLad

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #318 on: Yesterday at 07:33:48 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 01:35:29 pm
Cartagena is boss. You'll have a great time.
when were you there, adam?
Offline Demo

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #319 on: Today at 02:56:46 pm »
Just booked 10 days in Icmeler for me and the missus - 10 days B&B just over a grand 
