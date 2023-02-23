Argentina booked. Going in late September so weather should be nice and pleasant all over.



Plan is Buenos Aires -> Iguazu Falls -> Patagonia -> Mendoza -> Buenos Aires



small anecdote re BA. loved visiting the place, but you need to keep your wits about you. I've been to many places but BA is the only place I've had stuff stolen. on the day we were leaving we got hit by two "distraction" thefts within a couple of hours.the first was on the street - suddenly 4-5 ppl yelling at us saying something had splashed on our clothes, and they magically were on hand - ready with hankies/wipes to clean us off. never happened to us before but instincts kicked in and we just backed away, wouldn't let them come near us.an hour later another distraction (guy yelling and pointing at some keys left on the floor nearby) allowed my camera to get lifted. my fault, I'd set it down on the seat next to me in the bus station.I have the impression this crime is not uncommon in Latin countries. a few years later I saw it happen in Quito -- a tourist couple (obvious by their clothes) being approached by a yelling group of people pointing to stains on their clothing, all with wipes in their hands "to help out". the tourists were falling for it but I yelled at them to protect their belongings (stuff was hanging off them). got daggers galore from the bad guys as they slinked off, but thankfully just glances not real ones.anyhow, standard "be aware" warnings apply.