Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

CraigDS

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 01:11:48 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 23, 2023, 01:06:45 pm
Echo the thoughts on Maldives, very unique place. Just be very careful what time of year you go. The day we arrived it was a monsoon, my heart dropped. Thankfully the rest of the days were beautiful sunshine but heard stories of people being stuck in their room the whole holiday as it never stopped raining.

Yeah have heard horror stories too, we planned it around my gfs 30th and worked out mid-Feb was perfect time. The heat is something else though, never dropped below 29 ish, even during the night.

Dubai is about 25 in comparison now and Im not feeling it that much which I normally would - although our hotel has a pool on the 77th floor and spent yesterday in the pool drinking (stupidly priced) beers and got myself burnt  :butt
Chakan

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 01:13:39 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on February 23, 2023, 01:11:48 pm
Yeah have heard horror stories too, we planned it around my gfs 30th and worked out mid-Feb was perfect time. The heat is something else though, never dropped below 29 ish, even during the night.

Dubai is about 25 in comparison now and Im not feeling it that much which I normally would - although our hotel has a pool on the 77th floor and spent yesterday in the pool drinking (stupidly priced) beers and got myself burnt  :butt

The soles of my shoes (flip flops) melted on the pavement in Dubai, I had to go to the shoe store and buy a new pair that wouldn't melt.
Jookie

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 01:26:26 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on February 23, 2023, 01:04:23 pm
Bali is next on my list. My GF took her Mum last June for her Mums 60th and said it was amazing.

I went to Bali about 10-12 years ago and didn't think it was great.

I went to Kovalam Beach (and surrounding area from Cochin down), Maldives and Bali within about 6 months of each other. Personal experience was that Bali was the worst holiday. Specific things that happened during that holiday that impacted my enjoyment. The biggest thing though was being hassled all the time to go in restuarants and bars. Was miles away from the atmosphere I found in the south of india and maldives.

I'd doing Malaysia this year Including Borneo. Sort of nervous and excited about it. 1st time I've been away with the kids on this type of holiday. Hoping they enjoy it since it's not the cheapest place to go with 4 of you.
Thehunter1978

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 01:36:34 pm
Quote from: .adam on February 23, 2023, 10:05:53 am
Argentina booked. Going in late September so weather should be nice and pleasant all over.

Plan is Buenos Aires -> Iguazu Falls -> Patagonia -> Mendoza -> Buenos Aires

Hoping to catch a River Plate game when we're in Buenos Aires.

Plenty of internal flights to catch and a few hours lost in a two week trip but I don't think there's much of an alternative as the country is so vast.

Really looking forward to it.


Enjoy mate, it's an amazing country.

We did the similar route about 15 years ago but we did Punta De Este in Uruguay instead of Mendoza.

People were very friendly. Food and wine were amazing, and it was dead cheap. I can remeber we got a 30 minute taxi to the Recoleta Cemetery, where Evita is buried, and it cost us the equivalent of about 3 quid.

I would love to go back one day.
Jookie

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 01:38:03 pm
Quote from: .adam on February 23, 2023, 10:05:53 am
Argentina booked. Going in late September so weather should be nice and pleasant all over.

Plan is Buenos Aires -> Iguazu Falls -> Patagonia -> Mendoza -> Buenos Aires

Hoping to catch a River Plate game when we're in Buenos Aires.

Plenty of internal flights to catch and a few hours lost in a two week trip but I don't think there's much of an alternative as the country is so vast.

Really looking forward to it.



That sounds amazing and one I want to do at some point.
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 02:09:06 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on February 23, 2023, 01:11:48 pm
Yeah have heard horror stories too, we planned it around my gfs 30th and worked out mid-Feb was perfect time. The heat is something else though, never dropped below 29 ish, even during the night.

Dubai is about 25 in comparison now and Im not feeling it that much which I normally would - although our hotel has a pool on the 77th floor and spent yesterday in the pool drinking (stupidly priced) beers and got myself burnt  :butt

Go back at the end of July, it doesn't get below 38c of a night and will easily hit an air temp of 49c during the day. I decided it would be OK to walk to the hotel as its the other side of the road from the airport, that was not one of my better ideas. According to the seat back screen, it was 35c a mile above land, it must have been 42c or so at ground level at 8am, I was drowning in sweat by the time we reached the hotel, the staff came legging up the driveway shouting "sir sir" and grabbed our cases like I was some kind of lunatic :lmao
Crosby Nick

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 02:22:35 pm
How short are the shorts you wear in that kind of heat?
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 03:10:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 23, 2023, 02:22:35 pm
How short are the shorts you wear in that kind of heat?

Think LFC late 1980's shorts
Crosby Nick

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 03:19:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February 23, 2023, 03:10:03 pm
Think LFC late 1980's shorts

:lmao

Im also thinking Jan Molby than Alan Hansen.
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 03:28:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 23, 2023, 03:19:45 pm
:lmao

Im also thinking Jan Molby than Alan Hansen.

You'd be spot on, I'm deffo Waaayyyy more Molby than Hansen ;D
Komic

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 04:41:33 pm
Quote from: .adam on February 23, 2023, 10:05:53 am
Argentina booked. Going in late September so weather should be nice and pleasant all over.

Plan is Buenos Aires -> Iguazu Falls -> Patagonia -> Mendoza -> Buenos Aires

Hoping to catch a River Plate game when we're in Buenos Aires.

Plenty of internal flights to catch and a few hours lost in a two week trip but I don't think there's much of an alternative as the country is so vast.

Really looking forward to it.



Sounds amazing. Went there about 5 years ago now. When in Iguazu I recommend going to the Brazilian side as well, if you're not already, as that is the angle that photo is from.

Whereabouts in Patagonia are you visiting?

Also for the River Plate game do you know how your getting tickets? When I was there there was a Boca Juniors game on and only members can get tickets and the touts were selling them for around £180 which was too much for me at the time but regret not going now. So just something to be aware of before going.



Personally, just back from a weekend away to Geneva and Annecy. Cheapish flights from Liverpool to Geneva early Friday morning and back late on Sunday so get effectively 3 full days over there for only one day off which is good. Geneva is alright but Annecy is a much pretty town with cheaper and tastier food. Got lucky with sunny weather and the lakes with snowy alpine backdrops were great as well.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 04:47:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February 23, 2023, 03:28:54 pm
You'd be spot on, I'm deffo Waaayyyy more Molby than Hansen ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bIu5D-6NzLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bIu5D-6NzLM</a>
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 05:22:57 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on February 23, 2023, 04:47:02 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bIu5D-6NzLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bIu5D-6NzLM</a>

;D
Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 08:30:29 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on February 23, 2023, 01:11:48 pm
Yeah have heard horror stories too, we planned it around my gfs 30th and worked out mid-Feb was perfect time. The heat is something else though, never dropped below 29 ish, even during the night.

Dubai is about 25 in comparison now and Im not feeling it that much which I normally would - although our hotel has a pool on the 77th floor and spent yesterday in the pool drinking (stupidly priced) beers and got myself burnt  :butt
I'm glad you had a great time. 🌞🌴

This trip is my 60th birthday present from Mrs S. That was back in November, but I researched the weather there at that time of year and it's dodgy. We decided to put it off until now in order to get the best weather.

I'm often amazed at how many people don't research the weather in places they are looking to book. We always swerved the Caribbean in English summer time due it being hurricane season over there.

Anyway, I've stocked up on the factor 50, seeing as the UV is very high and temperatures are forecast to be around 32°C in the shade. We'll be spending most of our time in the water I think.
CraigDS

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 08:37:20 pm
Yeah def keep on top of the sun cream. Also if youre snorkelling maybe look at grabbing yourselves some of those long sleeve swimming tops because otherwise your back will be prime target for the sun. We didnt but saw others with them and regretted it - we ended up wearing t-shirts when snorkelling.

You wont wear shoes 90% of the time (one of my fav bits weirdly) if the resort is anything like ours. I basically lived in flipflops when floor was too hot and bare feet the rest of the time.

Are you nearer Male so can get a boat transfer? We were at Emerald Faarufushi (Raa Atol) so a 45-50 min seaplane. Both of us were a bit iffy about that (me cos Id done a small plane ride in the Caribbean once which was dodgy as fuck) but we both loved it this time.
CraigDS

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 08:41:01 pm
Oh and another tip - youll see the stars like you never have before. Download an app like Star Walk 2 (free) and you can point your phone to the sky and it will show you exactly what youre looking at. Was great as we didnt realise we were looking at 3 of the planets a few of the nights until I got the app.
Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 08:42:20 pm
I've got some old compression tops I could maybe use as a rash vest when snorkelling. Getting fried is a holiday killer, so I'll make sure I'm well oiled up.  :-*
Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 08:50:21 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on February 23, 2023, 08:41:01 pm
Oh and another tip - youll see the stars like you never have before. Download an app like Star Walk 2 (free) and you can point your phone to the sky and it will show you exactly what youre looking at. Was great as we didnt realise we were looking at 3 of the planets a few of the nights until I got the app.
Brilliant. I was hoping that would be the case. I've got Stellarium on my phone already because I do like looking at the stars. Venus, Jupiter and Mars being clearly visible here just now in early night sky.

We often take a bottle of wine to the beach at night on holiday and watch the sky for shooting stars, satellites and the constellations. I can't wait. 😃

Edit: We are a half hour speedboat trip from Male. Mrs S is glad because she wasn't keen on a seaplane transfer.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 23, 2023, 08:55:06 pm
California for Spring Break - doing the same trip we've done the last few years, need to change it up next time: Palm Desert (near Palm Springs) for a bit of warmth, then San Diego for a few days.

Then in summer, off to the UK & Ireland for the family check-in - probably a few days each in London, Formby and Roscommon.

I want to get away to the PNW to visit my mate in Seattle and play a bit of golf, but I already went on a guy's trip to Vail in January so it's a bit controversial

I was dead cheap about travelling for years, now I'm trying to just say fk it and live life like everyone else seems to
kavah

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 24, 2023, 07:28:31 am
Quote from: Komic on February 23, 2023, 04:41:33 pm
Sounds amazing. Went there about 5 years ago now. When in Iguazu I recommend going to the Brazilian side as well, if you're not already, as that is the angle that photo is from.

I was there a few years ago and they were talking about a fella that went out for a ciggie in the middle of the night in that fancy hotel on the Brazilian side and came face to face with a Jaguar on its nightly prowl - can't imagine how much he must have shit himself  ;D

Saw loads of caiman crocodiles, Toucans, and these little Coatis that will rob your packed lunch if you're not careful



.adam

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 24, 2023, 10:25:23 am
Cheers for the stories on Iguazu, lads. Do you think it is definitely worth doing a couple of nights with one night on the Argentinian side and the other on the Brazilian? Schedule is flexible at the moment as we haven't booked internal flights, so I'm open to suggestions on how long to stay there.

It is looking like we'll arrive at Puerto Iguazu early-ish on a Monday morning (there are plenty of flights so I can be selective).

I'm wondering whether we cross over the border when we first arrive? How many days there would you recommend?

Quote from: Komic on February 23, 2023, 04:41:33 pm
Sounds amazing. Went there about 5 years ago now. When in Iguazu I recommend going to the Brazilian side as well, if you're not already, as that is the angle that photo is from.

Whereabouts in Patagonia are you visiting?

Also for the River Plate game do you know how your getting tickets? When I was there there was a Boca Juniors game on and only members can get tickets and the touts were selling them for around £180 which was too much for me at the time but regret not going now. So just something to be aware of before going.

On Patagonia, plan at the moment is to fly into El Calafate. Things I'd definitely like to see are the Perito Moreno Glacier and Fitz Roy. Again, pretty flexible at the moment and got time to flesh out a good plan. Was planning on spending about 3-4 days down here.

I was reading that for the lesser games, you should be able to buy a ticket from the stadium a few days before. When I'm there they're playing Atletico Tucuman so I'm hoping it won't be a sell out!
Komic

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 24, 2023, 12:16:33 pm
Quote from: .adam on February 24, 2023, 10:25:23 am
Cheers for the stories on Iguazu, lads. Do you think it is definitely worth doing a couple of nights with one night on the Argentinian side and the other on the Brazilian? Schedule is flexible at the moment as we haven't booked internal flights, so I'm open to suggestions on how long to stay there.

It is looking like we'll arrive at Puerto Iguazu early-ish on a Monday morning (there are plenty of flights so I can be selective).

I'm wondering whether we cross over the border when we first arrive? How many days there would you recommend?

On Patagonia, plan at the moment is to fly into El Calafate. Things I'd definitely like to see are the Perito Moreno Glacier and Fitz Roy. Again, pretty flexible at the moment and got time to flesh out a good plan. Was planning on spending about 3-4 days down here.

I was reading that for the lesser games, you should be able to buy a ticket from the stadium a few days before. When I'm there they're playing Atletico Tucuman so I'm hoping it won't be a sell out!

Think 2/3 days should be fine, defo do both sides. One day for Argentinian side, calmer more walking along and exploring and another for the Brazilian side, a lot more queueing and a disneyland feel to it but with the better views of the falls. So depends on how much energy you have on the day I suppose. Crossing the border was straight forward I think, unsure on timings for flight, border crossing and seeing the falls in a single day though. We did it by public buses I think, so maybe private transfers will be faster so might make a one night stay possible. Not sure of what else is possible to do around there as we only did the falls whilst there, but probably theyll be some jungle/wildlife things if youre there for an extra day.

For 3-4 days I think that sounds a good plan, need a day for the glacier and spend more time in El Chalten and hope the weather is kind for seeing the peaks. Plenty of amazing hikes starting around there for a multiple day stay. Patagonia is huge so if you try and see too much you'll spend most your time in a car.

SamLad

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 24, 2023, 12:30:52 pm
Quote from: .adam on February 23, 2023, 10:05:53 am
Argentina booked. Going in late September so weather should be nice and pleasant all over.

Plan is Buenos Aires -> Iguazu Falls -> Patagonia -> Mendoza -> Buenos Aires

small anecdote re BA.  loved visiting the place, but you need to keep your wits about you. I've been to many places but BA is the only place I've had stuff stolen.  on the day we were leaving we got hit by two "distraction" thefts within a couple of hours. 

the first was on the street - suddenly 4-5 ppl yelling at us saying something had splashed on our clothes, and they magically were on hand - ready with hankies/wipes to clean us off.  never happened to us before but instincts kicked in and we just backed away, wouldn't let them come near us.

an hour later another distraction (guy yelling and pointing at some keys left on the floor nearby) allowed my camera to get lifted.  my fault, I'd set it down on the seat next to me in the bus station.

I have the impression this crime is not uncommon in Latin countries. a few years later I saw it happen in Quito -- a tourist couple (obvious by their clothes) being approached by a yelling group of people pointing to stains on their clothing, all with wipes in their hands "to help out".  the tourists were falling for it but I yelled at them to protect their belongings (stuff was hanging off them).  got daggers galore from the bad guys as they slinked off, but thankfully just glances not real ones. 

anyhow, standard "be aware" warnings apply.
Thehunter1978

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 24, 2023, 04:57:41 pm
Quote from: .adam on February 24, 2023, 10:25:23 am
I was reading that for the lesser games, you should be able to buy a ticket from the stadium a few days before. When I'm there they're playing Atletico Tucuman so I'm hoping it won't be a sell out!

We went to see Boca play when we were there and it was a game or two before there were going to win the league. There were flyers in the hotel we were staying for organised trips to games so we booked it that way. We got picked up from the hotel, dropped at a bar before the game and then got taken into the ground. Obviously more expensive doing it that way but to it took all the hassle out of it especially as it was just me and the Mrs, and she's not really into football. Unreal experience though.

To counter what SamLad said above, we had absolutely no issues walking around BA. Obviously, like anywhere, you need to have your wits about you and try not to stick out as being a tourist, but we found the people to be extremely welcoming.

For Iguazu we stayed for 2 nights both on the Argentinian side, and then we just booked a transfer through the hotel to cross the border for the day to see the Brazilian side of the falls.

Think we did 2 or 3 nights in Patagonia as well.
Lotus Eater

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 24, 2023, 06:17:51 pm
Quote from: Jookie on February 23, 2023, 01:26:26 pm
I went to Bali about 10-12 years ago and didn't think it was great.

Bali can be mixed, especially when you think of places like Kuta.

I love Ubud, highly recommend it. I could spend all my time there
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 24, 2023, 07:40:30 pm
Quote from: Lotus Eater on February 24, 2023, 06:17:51 pm
Bali can be mixed, especially when you think of places like Kuta.

I love Ubud, highly recommend it. I could spend all my time there

Will echo this, Ubud is great. Also recommend Lombok and the Gilis
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
February 26, 2023, 09:23:54 pm
I am doing a city break to Krakow at Easter. It sounded a good idea at the time, but being a really fussy eater, I am getting a bit worried now. I am not spending a week eating cabbage.

Please tell me I can get a curry, pizza and a decent burger. Good British food.
Lotus Eater

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 12:14:04 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February 26, 2023, 09:23:54 pm

Please tell me I can get a curry, pizza and a decent burger. Good British food.

Love it. That statement wouldnt go amiss on a sitcom
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 10:12:47 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February 26, 2023, 09:23:54 pm
I am doing a city break to Krakow at Easter. It sounded a good idea at the time, but being a really fussy eater, I am getting a bit worried now. I am not spending a week eating cabbage.

Please tell me I can get a curry, pizza and a decent burger. Good British food.

:lmao
red_Mark1980

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 01:30:44 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February 26, 2023, 09:23:54 pm
I am doing a city break to Krakow at Easter. It sounded a good idea at the time, but being a really fussy eater, I am getting a bit worried now. I am not spending a week eating cabbage.

Please tell me I can get a curry, pizza and a decent burger. Good British food.

You can. I had a lovely cabbage curry there. Also they do an unusual pizza where the base is made from cabbage flour.

apassant77

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 07:39:51 pm
They do great kebabs as well. Ideal to soak up the strong lager after an afternoon in the square.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 09:10:28 pm
Just found out there is a Hard Rock Cafe there. That'll do me, get a bit of culture while I eat.

Actually,  I do fancy the zapiekanka they sell over there.
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 09:20:15 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:10:28 pm
Just found out there is a Hard Rock Cafe there. That'll do me, get a bit of culture while I eat.

Actually,  I do fancy the zapiekanka they sell over there.

The one in Prague was shite, the music was deffo not Hard Rock
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 09:33:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:20:15 pm
The one in Prague was shite, the music was deffo not Hard Rock

The hotel in Tenerife was the same last year mate. Swear I heard S Club 7 at one point and the pool DJ played all that modern dance music shite all day.
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 09:43:56 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:33:59 pm
The hotel in Tenerife was the same last year mate. Swear I heard S Club 7 at one point and the pool DJ played all that modern dance music shite all day.

Joke isn't it.

I just checked my facebook to confirm, they had frozen on the screens :butt

Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 09:52:11 pm
To be honest, I'll only go in for a burger and to add a pint glass for my collection from all over the world. I've got Glasgow, Edinburgh, Tenerife,  New York and Orlando.
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 09:59:23 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:52:11 pm
To be honest, I'll only go in for a burger and to add a pint glass for my collection from all over the world. I've got Glasgow, Edinburgh, Tenerife,  New York and Orlando.

We were in Prague for my 50th and the missus insisted we went in, wish we'd not bothered. Orlando on her 50th was a let down too, it was shit compared to the first time we went in, 2007, when we were on honeymoon. First visit, I disappeared for ages as I was looking at all the memorabilia when I went for a piss. Missus thought I'd run off.

I've got an Orlando glass on our last visit to Florida, didn't get anything from Prague or Barcelona, never thought at the time, but wish I'd got one now. 
