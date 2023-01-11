I'm going to Gdansk for a couple of days in March for my mate's 40th.

Copenhagen in July, we've got tickets to see Springsteen there and it's somewhere I haven't been to before and neither has my wife so we're spending 4 days there too.

Last two weeks in August, we're going to drive up to Scotland and do most of the North Coast 500 - head up to Inverness for a night, then set off up the East coast, up to John O Groats and across the North, back down the West but instead of looping back to Inverness we'll head on down to Skye, then back through Glencoe and Loch Lomond, and back home from there, might stop in the lakes for a night on the way home if we have time to break the journey up.



Looking forward to all of it, nice year shaping up holiday wise.