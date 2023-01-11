« previous next »
Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 11, 2023, 10:55:23 pm
Quote from: ChrisOH on January 10, 2023, 03:49:17 pm
Looking for some help folks. Sick of reading TripAdvisor reviews. Mostly fake.

Looking for a hottish getaway in mid to late May. Me, the missus and her two kids (8 and 11). We only got together during lockdown so I'm a noob at family resort holidays.

Looking for a good all-inclusive. Beach. Water slides for the kids. Decent entertainment (Football, table tennis, pool, darts etc).

Best I've seen so far within budget (Around £3k) would be this one https://www.rixos.com/en/hotel-resort/rixos-premium-seagate

Any recommendations welcome!
We stayed at the Blue Lagoon Resort in Kos in October last year - https://blue-lagoon-resort-kos-island.booked.net/#w

On-site water park, 7-a-side football pitch, mini golf course, darts, volleyball, huge swimming pools and multiple restaurants so theres absolutely loads to do. The hotel has its own private beach and bar so its more than ideal. Kos Town is approx 15-20 min walk away or a 5 min bus ride which stops right outside the hotel. Itll definitely tick all your boxes and its not too expensive.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 12, 2023, 11:13:10 am
Quote from: keano7 on January 11, 2023, 10:55:23 pm
We stayed at the Blue Lagoon Resort in Kos in October last year - https://blue-lagoon-resort-kos-island.booked.net/#w

On-site water park, 7-a-side football pitch, mini golf course, darts, volleyball, huge swimming pools and multiple restaurants so theres absolutely loads to do. The hotel has its own private beach and bar so its more than ideal. Kos Town is approx 15-20 min walk away or a 5 min bus ride which stops right outside the hotel. Itll definitely tick all your boxes and its not too expensive.

Cheers for suggestion! We ended up booking the Rixos in Sharm El-Sheikh. It's a bit more money but guaranteed weather in May, snorkeling for free in the Red Sea as part of all-inclusive package, mad water park and choice of restaurants sold it for us. Just don't want the kids to end up expecting this type of holiday every year.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 12, 2023, 11:39:37 am
Booked a weekend in Dublin for my birthday in Feb. Have never been before so planning to just have a wander and sit in a few pubs in the evenings.

Got a couple of good meals booked too which I'm very much looking forward to; Glover's Alley and Big Fan.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 12, 2023, 01:32:05 pm
4 weeks Monday til Tenerife, cannot wait
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 12, 2023, 02:19:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 12, 2023, 01:32:05 pm
4 weeks Monday til Tenerife, cannot wait

21 weeks till Phuket. To say I'm ready is an understatement
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 12, 2023, 02:47:58 pm
I'm going to Gdansk for a couple of days in March for my mate's 40th.
Copenhagen in July, we've got tickets to see Springsteen there and it's somewhere I haven't been to before and neither has my wife so we're spending 4 days there too.
Last two weeks in August, we're going to drive up to Scotland and do most of the North Coast 500 - head up to Inverness for a night, then set off up the East coast, up to John O Groats and across the North, back down the West but instead of looping back to Inverness we'll head on down to Skye, then back through Glencoe and Loch Lomond, and back home from there, might stop in the lakes for a night on the way home if we have time to break the journey up.

Looking forward to all of it, nice year shaping up holiday wise.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 12, 2023, 03:15:16 pm
Copenhagen is a great city Gregor, if you're into it there's a thriving craft beer scene, loads of fish on the menu in places and the locals are by and large chilled and pretty friendly

It's a strong economy though. We went in late 2016 I think and the exchange rate shook us all.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 12, 2023, 03:28:19 pm
Seen a few people lately saying they're going to Gdansk, might have a little look into it as a possible city break.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 13, 2023, 02:44:44 pm
Off to Valencia in April

Need to sort accommodation if anyone has any recommendations
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 15, 2023, 05:39:33 pm
no idea

might do a mad jaunt in april

this is a going away year though

work sending me to Sofia end Jan. Any tips?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 15, 2023, 07:11:36 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on January 15, 2023, 05:39:33 pm
no idea

might do a mad jaunt in april

this is a going away year though

work sending me to Sofia end Jan. Any tips?

Take a hat & some gloves
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 15, 2023, 09:44:42 pm
Don't think I'll have enough holidays this year to go abroad now & that's with buying 5 additional days through work :butt
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 15, 2023, 09:44:46 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on January 15, 2023, 05:39:33 pm
work sending me to Sofia end Jan. Any tips?

went there on business a few years back.  kinda odd place imo.  in the taxi from the airport, my friend wanted to strike up a conversation with the driver and said "I've heard Sofia is a very nice place".

the driver didn't reply coz he was too busy pissing himself laughing at the remark.

hotel was lovely (no idea what the name was) - old, traditional but rooms very big and comfortable and super showers. hate to say  it, but from what we saw of the place overall, the city itself reminded me of Bootle in the 1950-60s to be honest.

maybe the offices we went to were in a crappy part of town. or maybe it's upgraded a lot.  I'd be interested in what you think of it when you get back.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 15, 2023, 09:52:41 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 15, 2023, 09:44:42 pm
Don't think I'll have enough holidays this year to go abroad now & that's with buying 5 additional days through work :butt

Do you get sick pay? I'd go on holiday using booked time/the 5 days and go sick for the 5 days you bought, or fuck it throw a fortnight in ;)
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 15, 2023, 10:06:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 15, 2023, 09:52:41 pm
Do you get sick pay? I'd go on holiday using booked time/the 5 days and go sick for the 5 days you bought, or fuck it throw a fortnight in ;)
Just moved jobs so won't get sick pay until summer. Need any sick days later in the year ;)

Shite really as we'd been looking forward to a trip abroad. What I thought I was getting I'm not so having to use leave elsewhere.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 15, 2023, 10:15:39 pm
In Bogota now for a weeks vacation, wife is visiting her sister and her new born baby. Im still not used to how loud it is at night, specially in the airbnb we are staying out. Its like living next to a racetrack. Really screwing with my sleep.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 16, 2023, 07:02:41 am
^ I look out for the weather every day in Bogota (I've never been there like) on Sky or BBC World because it never seems to change - always 18ºC 
Hope you get some sleep - also heard it's great for BBQ  :lickin
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 16, 2023, 10:54:26 am
Really enjoyed Bogota, perhaps not as much as Medellin though. I remember wandering around and finding ourselves in little 'areas' of the city which specialised in a certain industry/service.

Car repair shops all bunched together, then woodworking, then steel work, then things started getting seedy and we found the cross-dressing prostitute district :D

Cracking view point from Cerro de Monserrate which is worth a look. Wear sun cream though! Even though it was cool (18 degrees ;)) we still burned, must be due to the altitude.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 16, 2023, 12:49:41 pm
Yeah its constantly 18 deg here and rains almost every day around 2-4ish in the afternoon. Least thats what my weather app says. Sunday night was better for sleeping, I think everyone was at church so the roads are less busy. We went to the gold museum and the art gallery yesterday which was a lot of fun.

Wife and her sister are doing a spa day today. Forgot to say were not actually staying in bogota, were in masquera. So lots of stacked apartment living.

My wife actually grew up closer to Medellin, so Ive been there once. Find it more peaceful than bogota.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 16, 2023, 12:51:22 pm
Off to Malta for a week in late March so hopefully the weather will be kind to us. Not too scorching but not lashing down either.

Gonna try for Denmark in June and fancy going over the bridge and seeing what Malmo is all about and then September, 10 days in the USA, back to Pennsylvania, exploring Maryland and West Virginia, can't wait.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 17, 2023, 01:15:25 pm
seville in march going to watch a match while i am there

texas in may
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 17, 2023, 01:17:03 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 13, 2023, 02:44:44 pm
Off to Valencia in April

Need to sort accommodation if anyone has any recommendations

valencia is one of the best places i have been to

expedia is my go to site for booking hotels
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 17, 2023, 01:19:09 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January  3, 2023, 04:27:57 pm
Yeah. We recently went to Boston and while it's probably cheaper than NYC, it still can be pricey compared to Canadian cities like Toronto or Montreal, or some Midwestern U.S. cities.  But the missus and I found out a few years ago when going to Chicago that the U.S. isn't as cheap as it used to be, especially for meals and snacks.


Like with a lot of North American cities like Toronto, hotels can be very expensive. Although in Boston's case, they are cheaper in the winter, but costly once spring hits. Also a lot of U.S. hotels tend to now charge a separate "resort/facility fee" that covers things that used to be free like wi-fi and bottled water.

That said Boston has plenty of free or low cost activities. Walking the Freedom Trail is free. You can pay to go into some of the locations. For example, we went into Paul Revere's House for a break from the rain, but it is was definitely nor worth the time to go in. If you go on the weekend, you can get a Weekender commuter rail pass for $10 per person, which is separate from the 7 Day Charlie card, which allows unlimited travel for the weekend on the commuter rail system. That would enable trips to places like Salem at a small discount from the regular fare.

A surprising amount of Boston's activities are outside, so the weather may be a factor. Boston feels like a big town and a lot of the tourist sites are close together, so a lot of it is walkable. Also the public transit is hit or miss. There are a lot of stations close together, particularly if you stay near Faneuil Hall, but some of the lines are much slower than others (we found the Red line to Harvard to be surprisingly very slow; the Orange and Green lines moved quite quickly). Depending on what someone wants to do and the weather, Boston is definitely doable in two full days with a third to go somewhere like Salem.

The biggest recommend for Boston would be the Italian restaurants in the North End, which are fantastic; some of the best can be found in the side streets along Hanover Street where the bulk of the restaurants are. We were also surprised at how early a lot of the restaurants were turning people away from the rest of the evening (5pm on a Friday) because of reservations.

i went to chicago for a second visit last year,  not many people have it on there bucket list when going to the states
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
January 22, 2023, 04:41:29 am
Off skiing in Italy last 2 weeks of march.

Then I have a few days in Milan after that. I just bought a ticket to Inter V Fiorentina on the 2nd of April. Would of preferred to see AC I think but they are down in Napoli on or around the same day.

Might go up to Como if I can Doesnt seem too far

Would really like to go to Florence for a day / night but no idea as yet on the price. Always wanted to see the arty stuff they have there
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 10:07:15 pm
Just booked Puerto Rico for 10 days from 1st June.

Been to PR a few times and its great for weather.
