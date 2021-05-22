Id be happy to discuss the the effect the owners have had on FSG. Since theyve owned the club weve won every trophy there is to be won. Weve expanded the stadium. Built one of the best training facilities in the world. Have record revenue, record wages, broken the transfer record, etc.



Id say thats pretty good. Wouldnt you?



That perfectly sums up pro-FSG posters and underlines the hypocrisy.You have absolutely no problem shouting from the rooftops about FSG's achievements.Any dissent though is immediately met with desperate attempts to shut down any debate. I would say FSG's tenure can be split into two parts pre-Klopp when we won the League Cup in 2012 and only qualified once for the CL.Then we have the Klopp era when we have won every trophy apart from the Europa League and get to the latter stages of European competition season in season out.The absolutely stunning part is how poorly Klopp has been backed. He has generated hundreds of millions of pounds from the CL but instead of investing in the squad at a similar level to our competitors, the money has been siphoned off for Capital projects that have increased the value of the club and helped FSG to pocket £500m from RedBird.How the hell can a manager generate so much money but in 20-21 end up playing his centre mids at centre back followed by Phillips and Williams at centre back. Players that prevented Klopp from playing the game the way he wants to play it.This season because of a chronic lack of investment he has had to change not only his philosophy but also his formation not to mention abandoning a high line and counter-pressing. That culminated in Saturday's game.Against Forest we started with a 4-4-2 with a 36 year old utility player in Milner at right back. A 19-year-old attacking mid in Elliot who is coming back from a horrific injury, A 20 year old attacking mid Carvalho who has never played at this level and a 21 year old in Jones who played the full 90 after months out with injury.We had a host of players who do not fit with how Klopp wants to play the game, playing a formation he doesn't like and completely unable to play a high line or counter press. Klopp for most of his reign has competed with the likes of City with one hand tied behind his back. Against Forest it was more akin to putting him in a straitjacket and dropping him into the middle of the Trent.The lack of investment has been truly breathtaking coupled with a farcical sell to buy policy.The issue is crystal clear on Saturday we had a midfield that was not fit for purpose. Forest just played through us at will. They had 25% possession but had 7 shots on target and an xG of 2.2. The reason is pretty clear for me a lack of athleticism and ball winning in midfield.Elliot 1 tackle 0 InterceptionsFabinho 1 tackle 0 IntercepionsJones 0 tackles 1 interceptionCarvalho 2 tackles 0 interceptionsHenderson 0 tackles 0 interceptionsOxlade 0 tackles 0 interceptionsIn a game when relegation candidates played through us at will our entire midfield made 4 tackles and 1 interception.Milner a 36 year old makeshift right back made exactly the same number of tackles and interceptions as our entire midfield.