Only if you are prepared to settle for a point. Klopp has created a system that enables us to have 90+ point seasons and compete with City. That means you have to try and win every single game. Dropping off and not pressing simply isn't conducive to that.

The system has proven to be incredibly effective.

That wasn't really my point. My point is that there are other systems that teams have used to compete at high levels.

I don't think the only effective way to defend is to press high and run players into the ground. That system has undoubtedly led to the frequency of injury crises we have had under Klopp and I just wonder if this evolution toward a more moderate press and less aggressive fullback play doesn't have a place beyond getting through this crisis.

You can't seriously think that the reason we lost to Forest is because we didn't press enough. A lot of teams will beat them without pressing much at all.
I expect Klopp to be able to play his preferred system in every game. I expect him to be able to play a high line, play a 4-3-3 and above all I expect him to be able to set his team up to counter-press.

In two of the last three seasons, he hasn't been able to do that. When you consider the revenues he has brought into the club with 4 European finals then having to start with a 19 year old, a 20 year old and a 21 year old in midfield simply isn't on.

I would argue that a manager needs to be flexible enough to make the most out of whatever he has at his disposal. Klopp is doing that now with the change of formation and tactic, and I think there are benefits to that. Ancelotti said Liverpool is easy to prepare for. I'd rather be hard to prepare for.

Age is irrelevant to me. Thinking someone simply isn't old enough would have kept Fowler and Owen on the bench for years beyond when they were definitely ready. If you're good enough, then you're old enough (within reason, not to say a talented 15 year old should always be playing).

Again, none of that should have precluded beating Forest.
So you want us to discuss the new system but we are barred from debating why we have changed system?

Sounds fair. So we can debate the effect but not the cause.

Please explain to me why you think Klopp has completely changed his formation and system mid-season.

Theres no debate about why we changed the system.  Theres a lot of complaining about FSG though. 
That wasn't really my point. My point is that there are other systems that teams have used to compete at high levels.

I don't think the only effective way to defend is to press high and run players into the ground. That system has undoubtedly led to the frequency of injury crises we have had under Klopp and I just wonder if this evolution toward a more moderate press and less aggressive fullback play doesn't have a place beyond getting through this crisis.

You can't[[/i] seriously think that the reason we lost to Forest is because we didn't press enough. A lot of teams will beat them without pressing much at all.

I agree that there are other ways of winning games, and think that our reliance on the press (and hence the players capable of effecting that press) is too one-dimensional and makes us less able to respond to injury crises. Of course, being able to absorb injury crises by having sufficient squad depth, with players of the right age and with decent resilience to injury, is partly down to recruitment and funding, as the numerous anti-FSG posts on here note. This is a perfectly valid point. But it is equally valid to question the coaching, the tactical decisions, the physio department, and the application of the players - it is not a zero-sum equation. Put simply, the team we put out on Saturday should have beaten Forest, even if this required playing something other than the relentless pressing system weve all become accustomed to.
I think that is a brilliant idea mate.

The only slight issue is your rank hypocrisy. To a man the pro-FSG posters refuse to debate the effects our owners have on our club. Remarkably though their first line of any defence of FSG is bringing up the ownership model of the likes of City, Newcastle or an Abramovich owned Chelsea.

Amazing how you don't go into the City, Newcastle or Chelsea threads demanding that people stop mentioning Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia or Abramovich when he owned Chelsea. Amazing how it gets to Boston O'clock and all of a sudden you want to shut down any debate about FSG.

It is akin to wanting to debate the Uk economy, politics or anything else the government controls but banning any mention of the Conservative party.

The blindingly obvious thing is that FSG control almost every aspect of our club. So guess what when we have a 19, 20 and 21 year old in midfield and lose to Forest then it is extremely relevant to discuss how we got into that position.

When Klopp has had to change how we play the game in two of the last three campaigns. Then it is extremely relevant to question why that has happened.

Id be happy to discuss the the effect the owners have had on FSG.  Since theyve owned the club weve won every trophy there is to be won.  Weve expanded the stadium.  Built one of the best training facilities in the world.  Have record revenue, record wages, broken the transfer record, etc.   

Id say thats pretty good.  Wouldnt you?
It's not missing the point.  He asked what else there was to discuss and I gave some very obvious and simple options.

Maybe there can be a new thread where people who want to complain about FSG after every poor result can go.  It just gets tedious reading the same stuff over and over in every thread.  It's not even new or different complaints.  It's the same thing over and over and over.

A lot of people including myself said we would struggle this season especially in midfield before a ball was kicked so its not reactionary to bad results a lot of fans including myself could see it a mile off but you always get the super fans oh you only moan we we lose. This issue was in plain sight now its here, my biggest worry is our manager who I happen to believe is 99% the reason why we have been successful not because of our owners will get to the point where he thinks enough is enough, then we should all get ready for the mess that follows.
Still can't believe we lost this..
Id be happy to discuss the the effect the owners have had on FSG.  Since theyve owned the club weve won every trophy there is to be won.  Weve expanded the stadium.  Built one of the best training facilities in the world.  Have record revenue, record wages, broken the transfer record, etc.   

Id say thats pretty good.  Wouldnt you?

That perfectly sums up pro-FSG posters and underlines the hypocrisy.

You have absolutely no problem shouting from the rooftops about FSG's achievements.

Any dissent though is immediately met with desperate attempts to shut down any debate. I would say FSG's tenure can be split into two parts pre-Klopp when we won the League Cup in 2012 and only qualified once for the CL.

Then we have the Klopp era when we have won every trophy apart from the Europa League and get to the latter stages of European competition season in season out.

The absolutely stunning part is how poorly Klopp has been backed. He has generated hundreds of millions of pounds from the CL but instead of investing in the squad at a similar level to our competitors, the money has been siphoned off for Capital projects that have increased the value of the club and helped FSG to pocket £500m from RedBird.

How the hell can a manager generate so much money but in 20-21 end up playing his centre mids at centre back followed by Phillips and Williams at centre back. Players that prevented Klopp from playing the game the way he wants to play it.

This season because of a chronic lack of investment he has had to change not only his philosophy but also his formation not to mention abandoning a high line and counter-pressing. That culminated in Saturday's game.

Against Forest we started with a 4-4-2 with a 36 year old utility player in Milner at right back. A 19-year-old attacking mid in Elliot who is coming back from a horrific injury, A 20 year old attacking mid Carvalho who has never played at this level and a 21 year old in Jones who played the full 90 after months out with injury.

We had a host of players who do not fit with how Klopp wants to play the game, playing a formation he doesn't like and completely unable to play a high line or counter press. Klopp for most of his reign has competed with the likes of City with one hand tied behind his back. Against Forest it was more akin to putting him in a straitjacket and dropping him into the middle of the Trent.

The lack of investment has been truly breathtaking coupled with a farcical sell to buy policy.

The issue is crystal clear on Saturday we had a midfield that was not fit for purpose. Forest just played through us at will. They had 25% possession but had 7 shots on target and an xG of 2.2. The reason is pretty clear for me a lack of athleticism and ball winning in midfield.

Elliot 1 tackle    0 Interceptions
Fabinho 1 tackle 0 Intercepions
Jones 0 tackles 1 interception
Carvalho 2 tackles 0 interceptions
Henderson 0 tackles 0 interceptions
Oxlade 0 tackles 0 interceptions

In a game when relegation candidates played through us at will our entire midfield made 4 tackles and 1 interception.

Milner a 36 year old makeshift right back made exactly the same number of tackles and interceptions as our entire midfield. 
Al -seriously - is there anything about FSG / LFC you get pleasure from?
