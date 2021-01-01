Yeah I dunno what forum Jack has been reading Trent, Fab, Elliott, Virgil etc all absolutely destroyed on here this season, Gomez now too while everyone (rightly) begs for us to sign athletic midfielders who are good defensively so teams can stop walking through us and leaving our defenders facing 3s on 2s or whatever all the time.



Exactly. Our right hand side is terminally exposed partly because trent is in poor form and partly because we don't have a peak era jordan henderson covering trent [and then trent's been injured too]. Through the middle we've had injuries to Matip and Konate, Virg in his worst form since being here, Gomez being superb or garbage, but in front of them Fabinho has spent a season running in cement with the positional awareness of a wheelie bin. Then left back Robbo's been injured as well, and when Thiago doesn't play our left side is just as easy to be got at as our right.Injuries aside every bad aspect of our defending comes from our midfield. If everyone is fit, focused and not playing 3 games a week we are just about OK. If not we're getting run through by every team we play.