PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55

Depends who it is I guess, or indeed if it happens. I said the same in 20/21 - there should have been a CB lined up for 1 Jan. Didn't happen. Interesting to see if it does this time, there really are no excuses.

And 1 should be the minimum expectation.

No chance.
So it feels like people are missing the BIG point about our team this season ... and that is that we are really fucking bad defensively
It feels oddly under discussed

We've barely played a game this season without conceding multiple good / big chances no matter what the level of opposition .. we just conceded 2xG vs Forest one of the worst attacking teams in the league
Just had a quick look and we've conceded 15.5 expected goals over 11 games... that puts us 13th best in the league.. our defensive level is below Leeds and Southampton 

Not only are we not a good defensive team for a top 6 side... we're not a good defensive team by league standards
If that doesn't improve top 4 is almost certainly a pipe dream
So it feels like people are missing the BIG point about our team this season ... and that is that we are really fucking bad defensively
It feels oddly under discussed

We've barely played a game this season without conceding multiple good / big chances no matter what the level of opposition .. we just conceded 2xG vs Forest one of the worst attacking teams in the league
Just had a quick look and we've conceded 15.5 expected goals over 11 games... that puts us 13th best in the league.. our defensive level is below Leeds and Southampton 

Not only are we not a good defensive team for a top 6 side... we're not a good defensive team by league standards
If that doesn't improve top 4 is almost certainly a pipe dream

I think its been discussed, we are awful defensively. Forest did that thing where their centrebacks were in their box and they took the ball short from the keeper and within 3 passes they were 3 vs 3 against our defence.

They tried the same a couple of times in the first half and it didnt come off probably because they are dog shit. But they and all teams know you can get at us. I dont see how anybody watches the Brighton game and concludes that at any point we cant be ripped apart.
Yeah I dunno what forum Jack has been reading  ;D Trent, Fab, Elliott, Virgil etc all absolutely destroyed on here this season, Gomez now too while everyone (rightly) begs for us to sign athletic midfielders who are good defensively so teams can stop walking through us and leaving our defenders facing 3s on 2s or whatever all the time.
Gareth on the current situation. https://youtu.be/kYqpB99MKlE
Yeah I dunno what forum Jack has been reading  ;D Trent, Fab, Elliott, Virgil etc all absolutely destroyed on here this season, Gomez now too while everyone (rightly) begs for us to sign athletic midfielders who are good defensively so teams can stop walking through us and leaving our defenders facing 3s on 2s or whatever all the time.

Exactly. Our right hand side is terminally exposed partly because trent is in poor form and partly because we don't have a peak era jordan henderson covering trent [and then trent's been injured too]. Through the middle we've had injuries to Matip and Konate, Virg in his worst form since being here, Gomez being superb or garbage, but in front of them Fabinho has spent a season running in cement with the positional awareness of a wheelie bin. Then left back Robbo's been injured as well, and when Thiago doesn't play our left side is just as easy to be got at as our right.

Injuries aside every bad aspect of our defending comes from our midfield. If everyone is fit, focused and not playing 3 games a week we are just about OK. If not we're getting run through by every team we play.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.
