I'm lost..



So FSG should have known that this season would go like this. They should have done something.



FSG should have known a team that almost won 4 trophies last season, missing out by a handball ( Everton v City) to win the League and a loss in the CL final would be midtable early doors.



And by Fowler they should have done something. This past summer get rid of players who, via magic crystal ball back in Boston, would have predicted they'd get injured and be useless. Whether Jurgen agreed or not. Suits know it all. And then take out loans to buy players and load debt on the club. Even though they said they'd never do that.



FSG, the suits, and Jurgen should have known that they'd wrung out as much as they could have out of last seasons squad.



Crystal ball, Wiji board, Tarot cards, and fortune tellers should have all been consulted as this would have shown LFC would be in trouble once the season started in August.



I get the sarcastic nature of the post, but anyone with a pair of eyes and any affiliation with LFC could see that our midfield was completely full of old, injury prone or inexperienced players.The likes of Jones, Keita, Ox and Milner should have all been moved on in the past 2 years. It's easy to point that Ox and Keita were injured in the summer as an excuse, but that doesn't explain why they weren't sold in summer 2021 or January 2022?Keita had missed 55 games through injury by summer 21. Yet we keep him. Then he misses a further 8 games in 2021/22 and instead of having a suiter lined up for July 1st, we tried to tie him down to a contract extension! Then when he rejected it, he gets injured again (shock!) and now we'll get nothing for him and have no replacement. Is that bad luck or poor planning? You're telling me you couldn't predict this based on events since he signed?We've lost years of building because we have stood still. If we were organised and forward thinking, we should already be looking at ways to upgrade and offload the likes of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago. It's the time they are likely to have their highest sell on value and there are younger alternatives that will be better for us in the next 4-5 years.But we're now in a situation where Ox, Keita & Milner will leave for free. Jones is likely to be offloaded as he's not good enough. So that's 3-4 CM's that need replacing before we even consider the elephant in the room that our core midfield also needs upgrading. That's 4-6 CM's needed to be replaced in the next 3 summers, all because we've settled and been severely lacking ambition in the transfer market in the past 3-4 seasons.So i've stated it in here now. No crystal balls or tarot cards...Henderson & Thiago have 2 years left on their contract in summer 2023. They should both be sold imo. If they are not, it's because we have too many other areas to address (like Jones, Keita, Milner, Ox etc) but we're simply pushing the problem down the line, exactly what we've been doing for 3-4 years.