Fuck it in general.
Roll on Leeds at Anfield and with any luck three points to raise the mood again.
The squad issues we have right now, we are just stuck with until at least January. Does not matter if they are the fault of the owners, Klopp, the players, bad planning, bad luck or whatever else gets suggested. We need to just get on with it be we supporters from afar, supporters in the ground, players on the pitch, manager on the sideline.
We have had crap times before, we have had great times. We know how to get through either, and that the former is just something to be endured until we eventually find a way back to the latter.