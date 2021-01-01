« previous next »
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #760 on: Today at 10:08:27 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 10:05:54 am
once again injuries have fucked us, just really unlucky for a player to get an ear infection night before the game. Jota and Diaz are unfortunate injuries too, Nunez was flying but because the rest are out he can't be risked

I think it's gonna be one of those seasons again  :-\

As much as injuries have screwed us, that's cost us 3 points. Like the 20/21 season if it wasn't injuries it was illness (Covid usually).

Thiago would have bossed the game, instead nobody could get a foot on the ball properly. He even came off early against West Ham (which hurt us) to manage his minutes ahead of upcoming games.

Of course the real issue is the midfield is so dependent on an injury prone 31 year old.
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:08:45 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 06:27:48 pm
I just think people have idealised and unrealistic notions of football club ownership models.

FSG reinvest profits the club makes, develop the stadium, make good value signings and appointments, etc. I can only say that I've always thought they were solid owners, and I just want them to keep building up our commercial operations and reinvesting profits to grow the club and squad. For the job they've done and the risk they took on, they have reaped the rewards through capital gains. That's just a reality of life. Would it have been great if such success ans capital gains we've had in recent years happened under a Local fan ownership model? Of course, but there's really no example of it in the UK to ever think this could be a realistic prospect.
Exactly this, I think they are very good owners, unfairly maligned by those who want a fan ownership model (which I personally think wont work) and for their ignominious role is the ESL debacle, a problem created by Real Madrid and in which all the other clubs in the PL involved somehow go a free pass. However, good or bad is not the issue here, people are so quick to say we need new owners when what is actually needed is a better model of investment from the current owners.
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #762 on: Today at 10:12:10 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:08:27 am
As much as injuries have screwed us, that's cost us 3 points. Like the 20/21 season if it wasn't injuries it was illness (Covid usually).

Thiago would have bossed the game, instead nobody could get a foot on the ball properly. He even came off early against West Ham (which hurt us) to manage his minutes ahead of upcoming games.

Of course the real issue is the midfield is so dependent on an injury prone 31 year old.
Personally I think the injury issue is overblown as a reason for failure. Liverpool have 8 injuries and lost to the bottom of the league. United have 9 and drew with Chelsea. Injuries are only a problem if squad depth is a problem. And squad depth is definitely a problem.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #763 on: Today at 10:13:42 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:08:45 am
Exactly this, I think they are very good owners, unfairly maligned by those who want a fan ownership model (which I personally think wont work) and for their ignominious role is the ESL debacle, a problem created by Real Madrid and in which all the other clubs in the PL involved somehow go a free pass. However, good or bad is not the issue here, people are so quick to say we need new owners when what is actually needed is a better model of investment from the current owners.

FSG do a lot of good but they make too many costly mistakes and don't learn from them. They're so rigid and stubborn and have overseen many shambolic transfer windows since buying the club.

As has been said Red Sox are also very feast and famine. They have a lot of dreadful seasons, as well as the highs of winning the World Series.

They haven't got that insatiable drive to win, or eagerness to build a legacy of success. They also don't realise that not investing in the short term costs you more in the long run. They got very lucky in 20/21 (100 mill of CL income saved pretty much by Alisson's last second goal at West Brom). They may have really fucked it up this time.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:15:24 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 08:05:37 pm
Different week, same problems & same chat.

Our midfield is absolutely garbage. Garbage. And that's my toned down vocabulary. 

Which top 6 team would start with Jones and Carvalho in their starting 11? None. One is not ever going to be good enough and one is 2-3 years off being ready.

We have to rely on a 37 year old CM to play RB as we have 'injury problems' with both our natural RB's. Ironically, Milner was probably our best defender :butt Gomez has 2 good games and everyone talks about an England call up, but today he again showed why he shouldn't be anywhere near our starting line up. Garbage.

Why do we continuously have 'injury problems' across the squad? 

And to just to add salt into a really deep wound....when chasing the game against bottom of the league, the player we have to come on to get us a goal...is Ox  :butt

How FSG have allowed our squad (and in particular our shambolic midfield) to get this old and poor is beyond me. I've been saying we needed investment since 2019 and this is what happens when you settle.

This will keep happening again and again and again this season when we play teams who sit deep & counter. No creativity to break through the low block and absolutely no pace to track the fast breaks.

If it wasn't for Ali we could have lost by 3-4. It's a common theme. Garbage.

Gomez is not garbage. He is a player coming back from a serious injury who is being forced to play games on the bounce due to injuries elsewhere. That is not his fault. In a normal season we wouldn't have used him as frequently but due to the shitshow that is football this season players are flogged to death with a stupid number of games because we have to fit a World Cup in the middle of the season.
Online DelTrotter

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:17:18 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:12:10 am
Personally I think the injury issue is overblown as a reason for failure. Liverpool have 8 injuries and lost to the bottom of the league. United have 9 and drew with Chelsea. Injuries are only a problem if squad depth is a problem. And squad depth is definitely a problem.

Their injuries are mostly their worst players though, Bissaka, Maguire, Beek, Williams etc. Only Martial is a miss. Bit different when it's our best midfielder, 3 of our 4 best attackers etc
Offline na fir dearg

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:17:29 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:12:10 am
Personally I think the injury issue is overblown as a reason for failure. Liverpool have 8 injuries and lost to the bottom of the league. United have 9 and drew with Chelsea. Injuries are only a problem if squad depth is a problem. And squad depth is definitely a problem.

hmm yeah gonna call bullshit on that one, are you seriously using united of all teams to make out that we don't have any injury problem at the moment? give it a rest lol
Offline na fir dearg

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:17:55 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:17:18 am
Their injuries are mostly their worst players though, Bissaka, Maguire, Beek, Williams etc. Only Martial is a miss. Bit different when it's our best midfielder, 3 of our 4 best attackers etc

narratives mate, narratives
Online El Lobo

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #768 on: Today at 10:20:52 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:12:10 am
Personally I think the injury issue is overblown as a reason for failure. Liverpool have 8 injuries and lost to the bottom of the league. United have 9 and drew with Chelsea. Injuries are only a problem if squad depth is a problem. And squad depth is definitely a problem.

:D
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #769 on: Today at 10:21:17 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:12:10 am
Personally I think the injury issue is overblown as a reason for failure. Liverpool have 8 injuries and lost to the bottom of the league. United have 9 and drew with Chelsea. Injuries are only a problem if squad depth is a problem. And squad depth is definitely a problem.

Yes and no, City wouldn't cope with the injuries we get.

Defence: main RB cover is 4th choice CB. 4th choice CB needed at CB and first choice RB not fit to start. Therefore 36 year old midfielder plays at Right back in a game like yesterday where he's not going to offer anything.

Midfield: full of holes and criminally not addressed in the transfer market the last 2 years - therefore we can't carry an injury to Thiago.

Attack: having Diaz, Nunez and Jota out is too much but we lost Minamino and Origi in the summer. One of them would have been ideal yesterday, either from the start or off the bench, they were both a good plan B and goal threat. Not saying we should have kept them but it weakened the depth. 1-0 down and our only offensive option is Ox.  We were never winning that game off the bench.
Online Chris~

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #770 on: Today at 10:21:49 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:17:18 am
Their injuries are mostly their worst players though, Bissaka, Maguire, Beek, Williams etc. Only Martial is a miss. Bit different when it's our best midfielder, 3 of our 4 best attackers etc
Also pretty much every player we've brought in in the last few summers to try and improve us was out. Only Carvalho and Tsimikas were fit enough to be part of the squad yesterday from the last 7 signings, which is mad really. It's some initiation to sign and not get injured for us at the moment
Online Adeemo

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #771 on: Today at 10:23:26 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:15:24 am
Gomez is not garbage. He is a player coming back from a serious injury who is being forced to play games on the bounce due to injuries elsewhere. That is not his fault. In a normal season we wouldn't have used him as frequently but due to the shitshow that is football this season players are flogged to death with a stupid number of games because we have to fit a World Cup in the middle of the season.

Gomez has always had his braindead moments, even when he was at his best, he would often get caught at the back post unaware of players attacking the ball from behind him. Hes always been liable to switch off and need to resort to wrestling.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #772 on: Today at 10:24:32 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:12:10 am
Personally I think the injury issue is overblown as a reason for failure. Liverpool have 8 injuries and lost to the bottom of the league. United have 9 and drew with Chelsea. Injuries are only a problem if squad depth is a problem. And squad depth is definitely a problem.

Have you seen Uniteds injury list? Tell me how many first choice players are missing.

We had Konate, Matip, Thiago, Jota, Nunez and Diaz missing of which at least 4 start yesterday and 2 are on the bench. Then we are also having to manage the minutes of both Henderson and Trent.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #773 on: Today at 10:25:42 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 06:19:16 am
Aside from the injuries though we looked lethargic, not arsed and had no attacking threat whatsoever. We should have still won and the main reason we didnt is because players that have got us over the line in previous seasons in a game like this (VVD, TAA, Fabinho and Salah) were absolute garbage today. 3 of those are complete shadows of the players they were in seasons gone. And TAA just doesnt look arsed anymore. We had Jones in midfield who has zero attacking potency or ability to break the lines and make a forward pass that creates a chance.

Salah in particular was awful today. He looked at times like a player who had never kicked a ball before. One chance I can remember where he had sight in goal was embarrassing the way he shot the ball. He won us the game against City but I have no reservations saying that he has been well below par for most of the season. Today was the norm for him quite honestly and the City game was a one off. His drop off in form this season has been alarming.

FSG this, FSG that. I get the lack of funding , etc but these players need to be held accountable as well. The only player who can come away with any sort of credit today is Elliott.

This 100%.

Yesterday and most of our draws/losses this season have been down to the players.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #774 on: Today at 10:26:39 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 10:23:26 am
Gomez has always had his braindead moments, even when he was at his best, he would often get caught at the back post unaware of players attacking the ball from behind him. Hes always been liable to switch off and need to resort to wrestling.

Strangely enough most young defenders make mistakes, it's part of the learning curve. Also have you not been watching Virg recently? As for wrestling don't all premier league defenders do that, I mean have you watched the attention Salah gets from them? Say nothing of Alisson yesterday being pinned down in the penalty area yesterday.
Online kcbworth

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #775 on: Today at 10:29:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:13:42 am
As has been said Red Sox are also very feast and famine. They have a lot of dreadful seasons, as well as the highs of winning the World Series.

Well that would be ok, lots of times of feast would be grand even if there are some bumps in the road. Most people seem to be concerned that if we have a bit of famine, there'll never be another feast
Online Rush 82

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #776 on: Today at 10:33:49 am »
I'm flabbergasted at the lack of perspective.

3 games in such short succession plus the injuries plus the super early away kickoff plus not converting our chances and here we are.

Keep in mind that its only 11 games played and we're in 7th, 5 points behind Chelsea in 4th.

Perspective people.
Online Adeemo

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #777 on: Today at 10:33:49 am »
With Gomez the wrestling is usually used as a reaction to an error hes made, often unforced. Hes gets himself into these situations a lot more often than he should.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #778 on: Today at 10:34:10 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 10:29:53 am
Well that would be ok, lots of times of feast would be grand even if there are some bumps in the road. Most people seem to be concerned that if we have a bit of famine, there'll never be another feast

Taken Arsenal about 16 years to get back in contention for a feast
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #779 on: Today at 10:36:19 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:26:39 am
Strangely enough most young defenders make mistakes, it's part of the learning curve. Also have you not been watching Virg recently? As for wrestling don't all premier league defenders do that, I mean have you watched the attention Salah gets from them? Say nothing of Alisson yesterday being pinned down in the penalty area yesterday.

Gomez is 25 now. Youngish for a CB but he should be in his prime in a year or two. He has tremendous quality but there are still some deficiencies that need to be ironed out which I would expect to have been dealt with by now. I suppose his serious injuries could mean we should treat him as if hes a couple of years younger than he actually is in terms of experience.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #780 on: Today at 10:36:32 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 10:29:53 am
Well that would be ok, lots of times of feast would be grand even if there are some bumps in the road. Most people seem to be concerned that if we have a bit of famine, there'll never be another feast

If you're one of the top clubs in your sport (whether in football or baseball) then there should be a minimum set of standards.

Red Sox have one of the top revenues in the sport, yet half their time seem to be near the bottom of their division. But there's not as much jeopardy in Major League Baseball, so why push the boat out? There's big consequences financially to LFC for not making the CL. What has been FSG's big plan? To remove jeopardy from football via the ESL.

Online Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #781 on: Today at 10:37:35 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:12:10 am
Personally I think the injury issue is overblown as a reason for failure. Liverpool have 8 injuries and lost to the bottom of the league. United have 9 and drew with Chelsea. Injuries are only a problem if squad depth is a problem. And squad depth is definitely a problem.
Our situation would be the equivalent of United missing Sancho, Rashford, Antony, Fernandes, Martinez, Lindelof, Eriksen, van de Beek and Wan-Bissaka. You can't compare the personnel they're missing through injury to ours, only one is a guaranteed starter.
Online El Lobo

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #782 on: Today at 10:39:27 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 10:33:49 am
I'm flabbergasted at the lack of perspective.

3 games in such short succession plus the injuries plus the super early away kickoff plus not converting our chances and here we are.

Keep in mind that its only 11 games played and we're in 7th, 5 points behind Chelsea in 4th.

Perspective people.

Are you actually? :D Im not at all
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #783 on: Today at 10:39:53 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:36:19 am
Gomez is 25 now. Youngish for a CB but he should be in his prime in a year or two. He has tremendous quality but there are still some deficiencies that need to be ironed out which I would expect to have been dealt with by now. I suppose his serious injuries could mean we should treat him as if hes a couple of years younger than he actually is in terms of experience.

Every player has deficiencies though, it's human nature. He does need to stay calmer when he's actually made a mistake which happened in both the NF and Napoli games, that much is true. But his main problem is coming back from a serious injury and the amount of time he's being forced to play at the moment. In a normal season he would have been better protected but at the moment it's needs must.
Online redmark

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #784 on: Today at 10:43:47 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:49:13 am
Yep well said, some fans on here are so arrogant they think we dont need to spend or compete financially to stay at the top whilst at the same time the team gets older, but its like bashing your head against a brick wall, ie weve done well the last few years so we dont need to spend and move forward and buy younger players because our midfielders are getting older and slowing down, if anyone on here honestly thought we could spend less than the likes of fulham and notts forest in the transfer windows and keep competing for leagues and champions leagues there really is no point in debating. The picture below shows where weve fucked up anyone who is surprised shouldnt be, and that ageing doesnt even reflect out first choice midfield which is a lot older than the figure.
I don't disagree - but you're only looking at half the picture if you're talking about spend. Look at the contract renewals of those older players. Look at their wages. That's where our money has gone.
Online kcbworth

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #785 on: Today at 10:45:47 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:34:10 am
Taken Arsenal about 16 years to get back in contention for a feast

Was comparing with Red Sox who are feast or famine apparently.

Btw @Fromola I agree there are consequences for us if we drop standards so I certainly wasn't advocating for it.
Online lolowalsh

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #786 on: Today at 10:49:04 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 10:33:49 am
I'm flabbergasted at the lack of perspective.

3 games in such short succession plus the injuries plus the super early away kickoff plus not converting our chances and here we are.

Keep in mind that its only 11 games played and we're in 7th, 5 points behind Chelsea in 4th.

Perspective people.

We started the season hungry to challenge City and go toe to toe with them after missing out on the league. So even if we get top 4 this season will be considered a failure, unless we miraculously win the champions league which is less likely with our squad. So please understand why people are disappointed because we didn't start this season to aim for a top 4 spot like Spurs/Arsenal/United.
Online number 168

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #787 on: Today at 10:49:17 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:15:24 am
Gomez is not garbage. He is a player coming back from a serious injury who is being forced to play games on the bounce due to injuries elsewhere. That is not his fault. In a normal season we wouldn't have used him as frequently but due to the shitshow that is football this season players are flogged to death with a stupid number of games because we have to fit a World Cup in the middle of the season.

You are right Gomez is not garbage but injuries can not mask his failings. For a centre back his heading is poor, he is prone to jump into his opponent to contest the ball not try and win it outright, and those he does head clear can end up anywhere.  He has a habit of being drawn to the ball with an unawreness of those araound him. His passing can be erratic, often under or over hit with a tendency to pass out to somebody already under pressure. He should have all the qualities required to be a top player as he is quick, brave and, for a big guy, skillful, but erratic play lets him down. Whether he can overcome this is to be hoped as a fourth choice Gomez is worth keeping, if he accepts being fourth choice.
Online lolowalsh

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #788 on: Today at 10:49:59 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:34:10 am
Taken Arsenal about 16 years to get back in contention for a feast

Plus it took us 30 years to win the league.
Online Redric1970

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #789 on: Today at 10:51:34 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:43:47 am
I don't disagree - but you're only looking at half the picture if you're talking about spend. Look at the contract renewals of those older players. Look at their wages. That's where our money has gone.

We have no excuses, I honestly struggle to see how our supporters keep Making excuses for our owners, if it isnt the new training ground its the new stand or new contracts, every club had this yet despite record turnover £100mil in champions league prize money we are still outspent by 17 of the 19 premier league teams. And when we dont finish in the top 4 and lets be honest we dont look good enough for the top 10 at the moment the way we are playing we will hear we cant spend because we dont have champions league football although we spend sod all when we do have champions league football. It will get to a point where klopp will think screw this I dont want to destroy my reputation and he walks away and when that happens we are fuckef.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #790 on: Today at 10:53:08 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:49:17 am
You are right Gomez is not garbage but injuries can not mask his failings. For a centre back his heading is poor, he is prone to jump into his opponent to contest the ball not try and win it outright, and those he does head clear can end up anywhere.  He has a habit of being drawn to the ball with an unawreness of those araound him. omen  He should have all the qualities required to be a top player as he is quick, brave and, for a big guy, skillful, but erratic play lets him down. Whether he can overcome this is to be hoped as a fourth choice Gomez is worth keeping, if he accepts being fourth choice.

There were a couple of times in the first half yesterday when he attempted to play a long pass out of midfield and each was intercepted. Matip knows when to release or hold the ball but Gomez hasnt acquired that ability.
