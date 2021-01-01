« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55  (Read 18296 times)

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm »
Comparing this and the city game, aside from the fact that we had more of the ball today and needed to break down a low block, we had Thiago, Jota and Nunez. That's three world class players that would have won today's game for us and the mood here would be completely different.  Some people would be (wrongly) talking up our title chances. Instead we have some people (wrongly) writing off our top 4 chances.

It would however be papering over the cracks and the fact we need major midfield investment.  At least two first team midfielders are urgently needed for us to compete with the best. For now it's cross your fingers and hope a few injury prone players become available.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 10:25:53 pm
Genuinely, why did we go back to that 433 after playing that 4231 so well against so many teams. I think we had the personnel for it - coulda played Curtis in the second pivot.

We played the 4-4-2 today.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,930
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 10:53:49 pm »
We beat Forest last season 1-0 in the Cup and the bright spark was the newly signed Diaz who provided a boost for the rest of the season which shows the difference the signing of a new good player can make.

Thinking about Diaz made me realise that none of our recent newly acquired first team players were available - Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Thiago and Konate. One of the reasons why the team looks so jaded.

Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,570
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm »
This match probably showed that our back players aren't good enough to beat a bottom team.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,467
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:03:18 pm
The club is paying for both the ARE and training ground.

As for success until Klopp turned up half a decade through their tenure we had qualified for the CL once under their stewardship.

Klopp saved their bacon theres no denying that.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 11:25:17 pm »
Couple of decent midfielders would transform our team and results
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,674
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 11:27:11 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
This match probably showed that our back players aren't good enough to beat a bottom team.
In away games, youll always come under a bit of pressure regardless of the opposition. If VVD or Bobby score those early headers, we win and Forest muster only a slight go. Getting to half time gave them hope as we werent clinical enough.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,099
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:23:18 pm
Anyone else get a feeling after 10 minutes that it was going to be one of those days? We looked lethargic and sloppy all over the pitch.  Switched TV off after 30 minutes sensing the inevitable.

It was a very sluggish start. I was hoping wed work it out but ah well.
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,827
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 08:05:37 pm
How FSG have allowed our squad (and in particular our shambolic midfield) to get this old and poor is beyond me.
FSG sets the budget, but - as far as I know - they don't dictate who we buy and sell, or who we offer new contracts to (old news: contract renewals - and impact on wages - should be considered along with net spend). If the age profile of the squad has got out of balance - and obviously it has - that's a failing of squad management and of the entire recruitment team. And yes, that includes the manager. It's not so long since we had summer transfer window threads complaining that FSG didn't like buying older established players, or that they had a sell-to-buy policy. The squad right now would look a tad healthier if we had bought a few more younger players in the last 3 or 4 years, or - perhaps - sold one or two stars to pay for even more of them.

I suspect FSG's analysis might be that the squad imbalances are a result of them relaxing their original strategy rather than the opposite. World record fees? Buying players in their late 20s? Extending players well into their 30s?

Alisson, new contract to 2027 (34). Van Dijk, 2025 (days short of 34). Matip, 2024 (a month shy of 33). Robertson, 2026 (32). Fabinho, 2026 (32). Thiago, 2024 (33). Henderson, 2025 (35). Salah, 2025 (33). That's still most of our first team, all on career-peak wages. Sure, all brilliant players on their day and why we've won trophies and pushed City so close. But to extend all of them, that far? Firmino to follow? That doesn't even include Ox 2023 (nearly 30) and Keita, 2023 (28) who've barely contributed in recent seasons, or Milner.

We should have sold some of those players. Not this summer, but one every year/year and a half, over the last 3 summers - or, as we did with Wijnaldum, let him leave if his contribution still warrants but not to the extent of a bumper new contract (or, of course, not buying someone like Thiago when we already needed younger legs in midfield). Not because FSG are tight - but because that's how successful clubs have always refreshed a squad, maintained a good age balance, evolved over time.


"My policy is to ideally have five or six men around the age of 26, a couple of youngsters, a couple round the 28 mark and one or two in their 30s. But the nucleus of the team should be experienced and not too old."

That's Bob Paisley, not John Henry. In a generally much slower paced era. Everyone knows the other relevant quote - 'let them lose their legs on someone else's pitch'.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Topwings!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 11:41:26 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 03:01:22 pm
It's just not remotely true.

Carvalho, Jones and Elliot don't get into that Forest side.


Elliot was our best outfield player today.   
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,198
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
FSG sets the budget, but - as far as I know - they don't dictate who we buy and sell, or who we offer new contracts to (old news: contract renewals - and impact on wages - should be considered along with net spend). If the age profile of the squad has got out of balance - and obviously it has - that's a failing of squad management and of the entire recruitment team. And yes, that includes the manager. It's not so long since we had summer transfer window threads complaining that FSG didn't like buying older established players, or that they had a sell-to-buy policy. The squad right now would look a tad healthier if we had bought a few more younger players in the last 3 or 4 years, or - perhaps - sold one or two stars to pay for even more of them.

I suspect FSG's analysis might be that the squad imbalances are a result of them relaxing their original strategy rather than the opposite. World record fees? Buying players in their late 20s? Extending players well into their 30s?

Alisson, new contract to 2027 (34). Van Dijk, 2025 (days short of 34). Matip, 2024 (a month shy of 33). Robertson, 2026 (32). Fabinho, 2026 (32). Thiago, 2024 (33). Henderson, 2025 (35). Salah, 2025 (33). That's still most of our first team, all on career-peak wages. Sure, all brilliant players on their day and why we've won trophies and pushed City so close. But to extend all of them, that far? Firmino to follow? That doesn't even include Ox 2023 (nearly 30) and Keita, 2023 (28) who've barely contributed in recent seasons, or Milner.

We should have sold some of those players. Not this summer, but one every year/year and a half, over the last 3 summers - or, as we did with Wijnaldum, let him leave if his contribution still warrants but not to the extent of a bumper new contract (or, of course, not buying someone like Thiago when we already needed younger legs in midfield). Not because FSG are tight - but because that's how successful clubs have always refreshed a squad, maintained a good age balance, evolved over time.


"My policy is to ideally have five or six men around the age of 26, a couple of youngsters, a couple round the 28 mark and one or two in their 30s. But the nucleus of the team should be experienced and not too old."

That's Bob Paisley, not John Henry. In a generally much slower paced era. Everyone knows the other relevant quote - 'let them lose their legs on someone else's pitch'.

Totally agree. As has been said, everybody has a part to play in this not just FSG. We have 9 first team midfielders at the club and that doesnt even include Carvalho and Bajetic. 7 of them are probably on around £100k and more and our second best performer on an individual basis (maybe not so as a team/structural cog) is a teenager who doesnt earn that much. That is quite mad.

Some of it is bad luck, for example right now two midfielders should be in their prime who we invested in a while ago like Fabinho and Keita. But we should have moved some players on or not extended contracts and it would be quite laughable if we signed Firmino, Milner or Keita to new deals.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,233
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 11:52:23 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm
Comparing this and the city game, aside from the fact that we had more of the ball today and needed to break down a low block, we had Thiago, Jota and Nunez. That's three world class players that would have won today's game for us and the mood here would be completely different.  Some people would be (wrongly) talking up our title chances. Instead we have some people (wrongly) writing off our top 4 chances.

It would however be papering over the cracks and the fact we need major midfield investment.  At least two first team midfielders are urgently needed for us to compete with the best. For now it's cross your fingers and hope a few injury prone players become available.
Agree. I had been very confident for this game but when I saw the teamsheet with no Thiago or Nunez I was a bit deflated and thought it could be tough. The team was still good enough to win and on another day we would have been more fortunate but it's asking a lot on this season's form to win with such a makeshift team. But the midfield was the killer, asked way too much of Jones and Fab badly out of form.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,569
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
FSG sets the budget, but - as far as I know - they don't dictate who we buy and sell, or who we offer new contracts to (old news: contract renewals - and impact on wages - should be considered along with net spend). If the age profile of the squad has got out of balance - and obviously it has - that's a failing of squad management and of the entire recruitment team. And yes, that includes the manager. It's not so long since we had summer transfer window threads complaining that FSG didn't like buying older established players, or that they had a sell-to-buy policy. The squad right now would look a tad healthier if we had bought a few more younger players in the last 3 or 4 years, or - perhaps - sold one or two stars to pay for even more of them.

I suspect FSG's analysis might be that the squad imbalances are a result of them relaxing their original strategy rather than the opposite. World record fees? Buying players in their late 20s? Extending players well into their 30s?

Alisson, new contract to 2027 (34). Van Dijk, 2025 (days short of 34). Matip, 2024 (a month shy of 33). Robertson, 2026 (32). Fabinho, 2026 (32). Thiago, 2024 (33). Henderson, 2025 (35). Salah, 2025 (33). That's still most of our first team, all on career-peak wages. Sure, all brilliant players on their day and why we've won trophies and pushed City so close. But to extend all of them, that far? Firmino to follow? That doesn't even include Ox 2023 (nearly 30) and Keita, 2023 (28) who've barely contributed in recent seasons, or Milner.

We should have sold some of those players. Not this summer, but one every year/year and a half, over the last 3 summers - or, as we did with Wijnaldum, let him leave if his contribution still warrants but not to the extent of a bumper new contract (or, of course, not buying someone like Thiago when we already needed younger legs in midfield). Not because FSG are tight - but because that's how successful clubs have always refreshed a squad, maintained a good age balance, evolved over time.


"My policy is to ideally have five or six men around the age of 26, a couple of youngsters, a couple round the 28 mark and one or two in their 30s. But the nucleus of the team should be experienced and not too old."

That's Bob Paisley, not John Henry. In a generally much slower paced era. Everyone knows the other relevant quote - 'let them lose their legs on someone else's pitch'.

Have you been hiding under a rock quite clearly the recruitment team installed by FSG dictate who we sign or sell.

As for contracts Rodgers went public about the Gerrard contract situation. Klopp has gone public regarding Gini and Hendo so quite clearly the managers don't control player contracts.

Maybe the elephant in the room is that Henry and his ESL cohorts fully expected us to be playing in a European Super League which is why we were so keen to tie down the core of our side to long-term deals. Agnelli wanted to ban transfers between ESL clubs and restrict transfer fees. So in that context signing your best most marketable players to long term deals makes perfect sense.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,546
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm »
We played down to their level and not at our level. Or the level we should have been playing at.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #734 on: Today at 12:05:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm
Have you been hiding under a rock quite clearly the recruitment team installed by FSG dictate who we sign or sell.

and Klopp has no say in it?

give me a break. that's nonsense.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,399
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #735 on: Today at 12:16:21 am »
Third game in 6 days, with our injury list - Konate, Matip, Ramsay, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Diaz, Nunez (probably missing someone). Having to start Carvalho and Elliott who I really like, but simply arent ready to have such important roles in the squad.

Like Ive said already, the World Cup cant come soon enough. I feel that the switch to 4-4-2 has improved us to a degree, but theres only so much you can do when half the squad is injured during a packed schedule. I dont think the loss was anything to do with mentality. The team we put out was very poor and some look fatigued.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,569
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #736 on: Today at 12:24:41 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:05:23 am
and Klopp has no say in it?

give me a break. that's nonsense.

If Klopp was making the decisions he wouldn't have had to go public about needing a center-back in 20/21, a midfield player this season or wouldn't be saying we need to be braver in the transfer market.

Klopp has an input but clearly doesn't set the budget or make decisions on contract renewals.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • American Red since 1986
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #737 on: Today at 12:53:15 am »
For the first time in probably four seasons, my expectation for every single match is that we could possibly lose.  I know we won't lose that many, but unlike before where it just seemed some teams would have zero chance to beat us (Norwich for example), I feel any team on our fixture list could get 3 pts from us. 

I like Carvalho, Elliott, Jones...  they will all be valuable contributors for us and perhaps even stars for us.  But, they're not there yet and it was a shame JK was sort of forced to put all three in for the same match. 

But, you take the equivalent of Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Thiago, Konate off any roster and they're likely to struggle also.  And, it's not just that they're out, but that the 10 outfield players for any match are never the same as we've just had available.  They never seem to have any chance to get any chemistry or feel for each other. 

Bah...  :(  Still think top 4 is likely, but could see us sadly as low as 7 or 8 also.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #738 on: Today at 12:56:39 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
FSG sets the budget, but - as far as I know - they don't dictate who we buy and sell, or who we offer new contracts to (old news: contract renewals - and impact on wages - should be considered along with net spend). If the age profile of the squad has got out of balance - and obviously it has - that's a failing of squad management and of the entire recruitment team. And yes, that includes the manager. It's not so long since we had summer transfer window threads complaining that FSG didn't like buying older established players, or that they had a sell-to-buy policy. The squad right now would look a tad healthier if we had bought a few more younger players in the last 3 or 4 years, or - perhaps - sold one or two stars to pay for even more of them.

I suspect FSG's analysis might be that the squad imbalances are a result of them relaxing their original strategy rather than the opposite. World record fees? Buying players in their late 20s? Extending players well into their 30s?

Alisson, new contract to 2027 (34). Van Dijk, 2025 (days short of 34). Matip, 2024 (a month shy of 33). Robertson, 2026 (32). Fabinho, 2026 (32). Thiago, 2024 (33). Henderson, 2025 (35). Salah, 2025 (33). That's still most of our first team, all on career-peak wages. Sure, all brilliant players on their day and why we've won trophies and pushed City so close. But to extend all of them, that far? Firmino to follow? That doesn't even include Ox 2023 (nearly 30) and Keita, 2023 (28) who've barely contributed in recent seasons, or Milner.

We should have sold some of those players. Not this summer, but one every year/year and a half, over the last 3 summers - or, as we did with Wijnaldum, let him leave if his contribution still warrants but not to the extent of a bumper new contract (or, of course, not buying someone like Thiago when we already needed younger legs in midfield). Not because FSG are tight - but because that's how successful clubs have always refreshed a squad, maintained a good age balance, evolved over time.


"My policy is to ideally have five or six men around the age of 26, a couple of youngsters, a couple round the 28 mark and one or two in their 30s. But the nucleus of the team should be experienced and not too old."

That's Bob Paisley, not John Henry. In a generally much slower paced era. Everyone knows the other relevant quote - 'let them lose their legs on someone else's pitch'.

This is one thing I keep harping on about this season. At it's core this isn't about a lack of investment but a conscious decision to tear up the original plan that the squad would be turned over in 2023 for Klopp to have a year with them in 2024 so the new manager that replaced him wouldn't then be the one pushing out the stars from a team that won trophies. Instead we have basically delayed that plan with Klopp signing on now until 2026 to compensate. It almost won us the quadruple by doing so. I've asked a couple of times would people trade last season for a better season this year and clearly it seems people would trade last year for something better this year based on the reactions on here and elsewhere.

But now we're paying the price for betting that this group had one more go in them. Clearly they did not but once the decision was made to extend Hendo, Milner, Salah, Matip, and add a similarly aged Thiago to that group then the die was basically cast. Whatever was going to happen was basically set at that point. We could have chosen not to do that and stuck with the original plan. Gini could have just been the first of many to leave but instead we delayed it because of reasons. I doubt we ever get a true accounting of this because of the opaqueness in European football until years past when it no longer matters. One of the differences with the US, don't really understand how the clubs can get away with basically giving no interviews of substance but by a select few with the actual content under their veto as well. The Michael Edwards or now Julian Ward of any US sports team would have had multiple interactions with the media to try to explain the decision process.

The other thing that gets just completely brushed by and blown past is that almost no manager in history successfully turns over a team into another trophy winning team at the same club. This is an extremely hard thing to get right especially as you have to move on players you've come to respect and trust intrinsically. Why would this not be true for Klopp as well? We all hope he does succeed but so many here talk as if this is the simplest thing and only a moron couldn't see this coming but if that's true then how did all these other great managers in history not get it right as well then? I guess none of them were as smart as RAWK User #6 even though they won the lot? Just a fucking joke.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,052
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #739 on: Today at 01:11:48 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm
Have you been hiding under a rock quite clearly the recruitment team installed by FSG dictate who we sign or sell.

As for contracts Rodgers went public about the Gerrard contract situation. Klopp has gone public regarding Gini and Hendo so quite clearly the managers don't control player contracts.



Or you could frame the exact same thing as FSG/recruitment were worried about the ageing squad yet conceded their position to a manager that has a tendency to back his players to a fault and has brought incredible success.

Its all about how you look at it.

My feeling is Tchouameni was thought to be a 100% locked in deal this summer. We lost out and there was no substitute of adequate level available after that fell through.

Put Tchouameni in this midfield and it suddenly looks balanced age wise, we have an option for Fab (who has fallen off a cliff) and our other midfielders arent playing in the red zone each week.

Thats the fine margins were playing with at this level without nation state backing.

Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,827
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #740 on: Today at 01:24:35 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm
Have you been hiding under a rock quite clearly the recruitment team installed by FSG dictate who we sign or sell.

As for contracts Rodgers went public about the Gerrard contract situation. Klopp has gone public regarding Gini and Hendo so quite clearly the managers don't control player contracts.

Maybe the elephant in the room is that Henry and his ESL cohorts fully expected us to be playing in a European Super League which is why we were so keen to tie down the core of our side to long-term deals. Agnelli wanted to ban transfers between ESL clubs and restrict transfer fees. So in that context signing your best most marketable players to long term deals makes perfect sense.
I know this is pointless with you Al, but don't blur my point to make yours. I clearly didn't say "the manager controls contracts"*. As for "recruitment team installed by FSG" - well, everyone is "installed by FSG", including Klopp. You can use such suggestively sinister wording at will.

To repeat: "the entire recruitment team. And yes, that includes the manager" - and, of course, it includes FSG men in suits. A group of people collaborating have, collectively, fucked up.

*I'm sure it would take me no time at all to find an older post of yours bemoaning FSG *not* paying good wages to our best - older - players, but now you imply it's FSG extending players into their 30s against the better judgement of the coaching staff?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:02 am by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #741 on: Today at 01:36:29 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm
We played the 4-4-2 today.

Fair enough, looked like the old shape to me. Weird if were playing a 442 and it looked and felt so narrow. No attempts to overload the fullbacks, everything through the middle and was no surprise when we did get the ball wide and to the byline that we looked a bit better. Never looked like we had two in the box mind.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,546
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #742 on: Today at 01:42:21 am »
I'm lost..

So FSG should have known that this season would go like this. They should have done something.

FSG should have known a team that almost won 4 trophies last season, missing out by a handball ( Everton v City) to win the League and a loss in the CL final would be midtable early doors.

And by Fowler they should have done something. This past summer get rid of players who, via magic crystal ball back in Boston, would have predicted they'd get injured and be useless. Whether Jurgen agreed or not. Suits know it all. And then take out loans to buy players and load debt on the club. Even though they said they'd never do that.

FSG, the suits, and Jurgen should have known that they'd wrung out as much as they could have out of last seasons squad.

Crystal ball, Wiji board, Tarot cards, and fortune tellers should have all been consulted as this would have shown LFC would be in trouble once the season started in August.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #743 on: Today at 01:43:58 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 01:36:29 am
Fair enough, looked like the old shape to me. Weird if were playing a 442 and it looked and felt so narrow. No attempts to overload the fullbacks, everything through the middle and was no surprise when we did get the ball wide and to the byline that we looked a bit better. Never looked like we had two in the box mind.

A lot of it was due to our FBs staying reserved.  It was quite lopsided as well

Logged

Online kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #744 on: Today at 01:50:49 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:42:21 am
I'm lost..

So FSG should have known that this season would go like this. They should have done something.

FSG should have known a team that almost won 4 trophies last season, missing out by a handball ( Everton v City) to win the League and a loss in the CL final would be midtable early doors.

And by Fowler they should have done something. This past summer get rid of players who, via magic crystal ball back in Boston, would have predicted they'd get injured and be useless. Whether Jurgen agreed or not. Suits know it all. And then take out loans to buy players and load debt on the club. Even though they said they'd never do that.

FSG, the suits, and Jurgen should have known that they'd wrung out as much as they could have out of last seasons squad.

Crystal ball, Wiji board, Tarot cards, and fortune tellers should have all been consulted as this would have shown LFC would be in trouble once the season started in August.

 :wellin :wellin
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #745 on: Today at 02:07:25 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm
Maybe the elephant in the room is that Henry and his ESL cohorts fully expected us to be playing in a European Super League which is why we were so keen to tie down the core of our side to long-term deals. Agnelli wanted to ban transfers between ESL clubs and restrict transfer fees. So in that context signing your best most marketable players to long term deals makes perfect sense.
6/8 signed those deals after the super League fiasco so I'd say this is very unlikely to.be the case
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:51 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #746 on: Today at 02:53:26 am »
This match was summed up in one moment: Virgil trying to back-heel away a through ball and misses. As much as a fantastic player he has been for us, he alone has cost us multiple points this season.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #747 on: Today at 03:34:47 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
FSG sets the budget, but...

/snip
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:56:39 am
This is one thing I keep harping on about this season. At it's core this isn't about a lack of investment but a conscious decision to tear up the original plan....

/snip
Two excellent posts that consider the bigger picture, and the wide range of decisions made from lots of different people at the club - all of which have ultimately led us to where we are.

It's far more complex than many of the singular arguments made by some on here, and the reductionist views that seem to prefer pinning the blame on one person (or one part of the club).

As in 2020/21, our current position and struggles are down to a combination of factors that can't simply be fixed by a Tchouameni or Bellingham, or by new owners, or by a new medical team. It was lots of different people making lots of decisions to get us here, and it'll require those same people to make lots of decisions to get us out of it.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #748 on: Today at 05:38:57 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 02:24:44 pm
Think that's a new low. Back to square one after finally looking like we were turning a corner. Desperately poor performance and result, so bad that we managed to make the worst team in the league look good.

This season can't end soon enough.

Reminds me of seasons in the 90s, where we would raise our game for the big teams and then back to normal. We were holding on against West Ham, we scraped past Newcastle..I actually think had we won the table was flattering us.

Feels like 2009/10 season.remember beating UTD 2-0 and then losing 3-1 to Fulham.its that kind of season.
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,234
  • Member of The Pack
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #749 on: Today at 06:05:02 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:24:41 am
If Klopp was making the decisions he wouldn't have had to go public about needing a center-back in 20/21, a midfield player this season or wouldn't be saying we need to be braver in the transfer market.

Klopp has an input but clearly doesn't set the budget or make decisions on contract renewals.

Haven't people worked it out yet.

In their entire careers as managers Guardiola has always had the better hand. More resources, a better squad, the more successful team.

Bayern versus Dortmund, City versus Liverpool.

Guess what despite the financial advantage Klopp is ahead on the head to head. In almost every game Guardiola's team has been the favourite.

Klopp has the final say on transfers and will never be forced to sign a player he does not want. So what happened in the summer was that the recruitment team told him here are all the midfielders in the world we can sign but well probably need to offload a few as we have too many.

And Klopp said no, it should be fine, I see them in training every day, try to get Tchouameni but if you cant then Im happy to go into this season with this squad, lets target Bellingham to eventually replace Hendo as he could be better than Gerrard in time. In the meantime I really want to buy Darwin and Fabio can also provide cover for Midfield - Ill train him - and Gomez can cover CB and RB (yes, he can cover both at once). I also dont want to spend so much because I want to manage a tight ship so dont bloat my squad, its already too big as it is. Those journalists that say we need midfielders? They know nothing.

Then Hendo got an injury scare, so there was need for emergency cover - see Arthur. Probably by then Klopp realised as well that there was still a mental and physical after effect from last season, which only manifested itself early days.

From FSGs point of view, clearly dont fix whats been working. I presume (and Craig can confirm) that theyre happy and sporting-wise, ambitious. They wont want to fire a world class transfer team that has secured ridiculous fees for Ibe, Solanke, Coutinho etc and whose input directly results in the net spend being so low. Its clearly a point of pride for both them and the team.
Logged
Calling another poster confrontational is quite some accusation from arguably the most confrontational poster on this site. You actively seek out arguments about the owners in almost every thread and can't back down (even when clearly proven wrong time and time again), and twist every argument until posters just give up out of boredom.

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,224
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
« Reply #750 on: Today at 06:19:16 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm
Comparing this and the city game, aside from the fact that we had more of the ball today and needed to break down a low block, we had Thiago, Jota and Nunez. That's three world class players that would have won today's game for us and the mood here would be completely different.  Some people would be (wrongly) talking up our title chances. Instead we have some people (wrongly) writing off our top 4 chances.

It would however be papering over the cracks and the fact we need major midfield investment.  At least two first team midfielders are urgently needed for us to compete with the best. For now it's cross your fingers and hope a few injury prone players become available.

Aside from the injuries though we looked lethargic, not arsed and had no attacking threat whatsoever. We should have still won and the main reason we didnt is because players that have got us over the line in previous seasons in a game like this (VVD, TAA, Fabinho and Salah) were absolute garbage today. 3 of those are complete shadows of the players they were in seasons gone. And TAA just doesnt look arsed anymore. We had Jones in midfield who has zero attacking potency or ability to break the lines and make a forward pass that creates a chance.

Salah in particular was awful today. He looked at times like a player who had never kicked a ball before. One chance I can remember where he had sight in goal was embarrassing the way he shot the ball. He won us the game against City but I have no reservations saying that he has been well below par for most of the season. Today was the norm for him quite honestly and the City game was a one off. His drop off in form this season has been alarming.

FSG this, FSG that. I get the lack of funding , etc but these players need to be held accountable as well. The only player who can come away with any sort of credit today is Elliott.
Logged
YWNA
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 