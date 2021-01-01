How FSG have allowed our squad (and in particular our shambolic midfield) to get this old and poor is beyond me.
FSG sets the budget, but - as far as I know - they don't dictate who we buy and sell, or who we offer new contracts to (old news: contract renewals - and impact on wages - should be considered along with net spend). If the age profile of the squad has got out of balance - and obviously it has - that's a failing of squad management and of the entire recruitment team. And yes, that includes the manager. It's not so long since we had summer transfer window threads complaining that FSG didn't like buying older established players, or that they had a sell-to-buy policy. The squad right now would look a tad healthier if we had bought a few more younger players in the last 3 or 4 years, or - perhaps - sold one or two stars to pay for even more of them.
I suspect FSG's analysis might be that the squad imbalances are a result of them relaxing
their original strategy rather than the opposite. World record fees? Buying players in their late 20s? Extending players well into their 30s?
Alisson, new contract to 2027 (34). Van Dijk, 2025 (days short of 34). Matip, 2024 (a month shy of 33). Robertson, 2026 (32). Fabinho, 2026 (32). Thiago, 2024 (33). Henderson, 2025 (35). Salah, 2025 (33). That's still most of our first team, all on career-peak wages. Sure, all brilliant players on their day and why we've won trophies and pushed City so close. But to extend all
of them, that far? Firmino to follow? That doesn't even include Ox 2023 (nearly 30) and Keita, 2023 (28) who've barely contributed in recent seasons, or Milner.
We should have sold some of those players. Not this summer, but one every year/year and a half, over the last 3 summers - or, as we did with Wijnaldum, let him leave if his contribution still warrants but not to the extent of a bumper new contract (or, of course, not buying someone like Thiago when we already needed younger legs in midfield). Not because FSG are tight - but because that's how successful clubs have always refreshed a squad, maintained a good age balance, evolved over time."My policy is to ideally have five or six men around the age of 26, a couple of youngsters, a couple round the 28 mark and one or two in their 30s. But the nucleus of the team should be experienced and not too old."
That's Bob Paisley, not John Henry. In a generally much slower paced era. Everyone knows the other relevant quote - 'let them lose their legs on someone else's pitch'.