For us, as it turns out, the world cup cannot come soon enough. A massive distraction and a break for Klopp and the coaches to reassess. It also leads into January where we can hopefully sign at least one midfielder to help us limp to the end of the season.
When things started to go wrong, and it became quite clear what the problem was, i think most were expecting the usual FSG apology January where they admit (again) they fucked up and sign a big player to keep us somewhat happy. John trots out apology video 6.3 ('Soccer') from the FSG apology files and we maybe hit some form in the second half of the season, maybe nick 4th and then everyone forgets.
However, this season is actually going far worse than anyone could have possibly predicted, so bad in fact that i would be very surprised if we can make a push for EL places. With that in mind i doubt FSG are going to commit any funds (major funds anyway) in January if they aren't getting that UCL revenue next season, which we definately are not.
At best, our players stay fit and recharge during the world cup, we get the long term absentees back, Klopp calls on all his inspirational brilliance, and we go on a decent run in the post-WC part of the season.
In the short term, after what happened today, we need to get behind the lads and Klopp and hope we can nab some points over the coming weeks and hopefully (somehow) snatch a point from Ajax. If we don't, and some morons start to sow the sacking seeds (i think it has started already), we are completely fucked. Our team is not good and January-May seems like a 'Last Dance' type of situation now, and were now (somehow) the Bulls after Jordan, Pippen, and Jackson left i.e. shit!