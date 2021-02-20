« previous next »
PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #680
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 08:34:40 pm
But this squad should be beating Fulham, Forest, Brighton ect, these results are not down to lack of investment.

Exactly.

It's down to the attitude of the players, the once upon a time "mentality monsters" who would never have allowed themselves to even draw these games.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #681
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:05:37 pm
Different week, same problems & same chat.

Our midfield is absolutely garbage. Garbage. And that's my toned down vocabulary. 

Which top 6 team would start with Jones and Carvalho in their starting 11? None. One is not ever going to be good enough and one is 2-3 years off being ready.

We have to rely on a 37 year old CM to play RB as we have 'injury problems' with both our natural RB's. Ironically, Milner was probably our best defender :butt Gomez has 2 good games and everyone talks about an England call up, but today he again showed why he shouldn't be anywhere near our starting line up. Garbage.

Why do we continuously have 'injury problems' across the squad? 

And to just to add salt into a really deep wound....when chasing the game against bottom of the league, the player we have to come on to get us a goal...is Ox  :butt

How FSG have allowed our squad (and in particular our shambolic midfield) to get this old and poor is beyond me. I've been saying we needed investment since 2019 and this is what happens when you settle.

This will keep happening again and again and again this season when we play teams who sit deep & counter. No creativity to break through the low block and absolutely no pace to track the fast breaks.

If it wasn't for Ali we could have lost by 3-4. It's a common theme. Garbage.
Agreed. This. I dont think even a prime Messi could do much without a great midfield.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #682
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 05:33:15 pm
Yeh I agree that the chemistry required for tiki taka type takes time to develop with the relations, movements, and familiarity between players, so that would like take time to develop.

Shape wise hmm I felt like if purely today to compensate based off the personell we have? Seeing as we had an abundance of 10s and strikers, I would have changed to a 4-2-2-2 formation when it was obvious the 4-4-2 with crosses and all was ineffective against the low block. Like put Carvalho and Elliot/Jones in their natural 10s position to play the ball, Salah and Firmino up front to receive the ball, wingbacks to provide any necessary crosses, with Fabinho and Hendo/Ox in midfield as defensive shields/midfield engines.

As 4-2-2-2 is a variation of the 4-4-2 where there is more emphasis in the center and a bit less emphasis on the wings. So the rationale being that just having more bodies through the center, having more 10s there, would help our build up play through the center better to counter the lack of familiarity with movements, relations etc. Of course this is theorizing and all.

Btw when I mentioned the style change against low block teams, I was more thinking in general rather than just today, as like what you mentioned we had a lot of injuries today.

Not so sure the 4-2-2-2 you describe is far off the actual positions of the players in this match. Carvalho was certainly not a winger and Elliot was wider but not very wide. With that in mind I struggle to see who would get the ball into C+E since the problem of movement and familiarity started further back and ran through most of the team. To my mind Henderson and Trent didn't start either because of nursing knocks or simply to manage workload. Klopp also said that they had to make late changes, I assume one was Thiago. With the way a team this level prepare for a match then it is probably the most rational choice to try to substitute like for like, otherwise all the tactical preparations goes out the window and then you're even more reliant on existing chemistry between players. (Like for like here is prob Curtis for Thiago and maybe Milner for Trent). in any case I think Milner as a wingback would be a bad idea and having two high and wide (wing)backs would have further exposed our CMs (Fab + Henderson/Curtis). Finding the balance in midfield, especially with Hendersons below par form has been one of main problems all season.
Btw I don't think the amount of crosses today was part of any plan, to me it was more likely a sympthom of our actual plan failing.

That being said, even with our dire performance today, I do think we deserved to get something out of the match. I don't really feel Forest caused us any problems defensively and we at least had enough on our set pieces to get a few goals, however bad our general play was.

With regards to the general style of play against LB teams to my mind we've evolved towards what you are describing constantly through the years (Since Pep came back as an assistant manager). This is also evident in the players we get as well, Thiago, Elliot, Carvalho, Arthur, Curtis... We've also for the most part solved that puzzle over the last 3-4 seasons. So I don't think the problem is our tactical set up, it's more that out tactical set up, since it is more difficult to pull off, when playing like this is more vulnerable to missing certain (types of) players. Like we did today.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #683
Losing is bad enough, but having to read posts from some of the cry arses in here makes it worse.

We beat Rangers, West Ham and City in a week, scoring 10 and conceding 1. But regular as clockwork, the sky falls in as soon as we have our next bad result, and they spit their dummies out, throw their toys, and we have to read their bed wettery in every thread for the next 5 days.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #684
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 08:34:40 pm
Every time we drop points, the discussion goes in this direction of lack of investment. We have a very good squad and we've spent a lot of money on it, is it enough to compete for the title? No, Klopp has worked miracles to be honest.
But this squad should be beating Fulham, Forest, Brighton ect, these results are not down to lack of investment.

Are you for real mate.

I love the narrative that the players are overconfident. Then you get posters like you stating that we should automatically beat Fulham, Forest and Brighton.

Klopp and Guardiola have changed the League so much that it is untrue. 95-100 point seasons have totally altered fans' expectations. How the fuck did the third fixture in 6 days against a team fighting for their lives become a gimme. 
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #685
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:44:55 pm
Losing is bad enough, but having to read posts from some of the cry arses in here makes it worse.

We beat Rangers, West Ham and City in a week, scoring 10 and conceding 1. But regular as clockwork, the sky falls in as soon as we have our next bad result, and they spit their dummies out, throw their toys, and we have to read their bed wettery in every thread for the next 5 days.

bad result?

It was disgusting, Forest are dreadful.

Seen where we are in the table, seen our points per game, seen how much closer we are to bottom than top.

Absolutely no point beating the best if you can't beat the rest.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #686
For us, as it turns out, the world cup cannot come soon enough. A massive distraction and a break for Klopp and the coaches to reassess. It also leads into January where we can hopefully sign at least one midfielder to help us limp to the end of the season.

When things started to go wrong, and it became quite clear what the problem was, i think most were expecting the usual FSG apology January where they admit (again) they fucked up and sign a big player to keep us somewhat happy. John trots out apology video 6.3 ('Soccer') from the FSG apology files and we maybe hit some form in the second half of the season, maybe nick 4th and then everyone forgets.

However, this season is actually going far worse than anyone could have possibly predicted, so bad in fact that i would be very surprised if we can make a push for EL places. With that in mind i doubt FSG are going to commit any funds (major funds anyway) in January if they aren't getting that UCL revenue next season, which we definately are not.

At best, our players stay fit and recharge during the world cup, we get the long term absentees back, Klopp calls on all his inspirational brilliance, and we go on a decent run in the post-WC part of the season.

In the short term, after what happened today, we need to get behind the lads and Klopp and hope we can nab some points over the coming weeks and hopefully (somehow) snatch a point from Ajax. If we don't, and some morons start to sow the sacking seeds (i think it has started already), we are completely fucked. Our team is not good and January-May seems like a 'Last Dance' type of situation now, and were now (somehow) the Bulls after Jordan, Pippen, and Jackson left i.e. shit!
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #687
Think we can feel a bit unlucky today with who the chances fell to.

Those Virgil chances fall to Allison and we win that game comfortably
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #688
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:47:29 pm
Are you for real mate.

I love the narrative that the players are overconfident. Then you get posters like you stating that we should automatically beat Fulham, Forest and Brighton.

Klopp and Guardiola have changed the League so much that it is untrue. 95-100 point seasons have totally altered fans' expectations. How the fuck did the third fixture in 6 days against a team fighting for their lives become a gimme. 

In general, I agree with almost everything you post and I don't believe many do but yes, we should be beating this Forest side, not many 'gimmes' in the season but this is as close as one gets, these are woeful and the coming weeks/months will show that unless there is a huge shift.
I'm certainly not one of those who expectations have been altered , my expectations have remained pretty consistent throughout. The  squad should be averaging at a minimum 2PPG, again, Klopp has worked miracles.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #689
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 08:50:27 pm
bad result?

It was disgusting, Forest are dreadful.

Seen where we are in the table, seen our points per game, seen how much closer we are to bottom than top.

Absolutely no point beating the best if you can't beat the rest.
Yes I've seen the table and the ppg.

There's no denying it's a bad result, but some of the crying and toy throwing is hilarious  ;D
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #690
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:24:20 pm
Dont you think those in our transfer team need be looked at though? You have our nerds talking about how its better not to bother with transfers.

I think Michael Edwards should be getting a phone call.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #691
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:32:05 pm
Keita should have sold in the summer.

He is unreliable and not lived up to the crazy hype.

My point is though that selling or keeping player x or y is not a solution rather a new and improved midfield core is required. I would not mind if Henderson, Jones and Ox went as well as we need new and better players in that midfield and suited to Jurgen's style of play.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #692
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 08:43:11 pm
Not so sure the 4-2-2-2 you describe is far off the actual positions of the players in this match. Carvalho was certainly not a winger and Elliot was wider but not very wide. With that in mind I struggle to see who would get the ball into C+E since the problem of movement and familiarity started further back and ran through most of the team. To my mind Henderson and Trent didn't start either because of nursing knocks or simply to manage workload. Klopp also said that they had to make late changes, I assume one was Thiago. With the way a team this level prepare for a match then it is probably the most rational choice to try to substitute like for like, otherwise all the tactical preparations goes out the window and then you're even more reliant on existing chemistry between players. (Like for like here is prob Curtis for Thiago and maybe Milner for Trent). in any case I think Milner as a wingback would be a bad idea and having two high and wide (wing)backs would have further exposed our CMs (Fab + Henderson/Curtis). Finding the balance in midfield, especially with Hendersons below par form has been one of main problems all season.
Btw I don't think the amount of crosses today was part of any plan, to me it was more likely a sympthom of our actual plan failing.

That being said, even with our dire performance today, I do think we deserved to get something out of the match. I don't really feel Forest caused us any problems defensively and we at least had enough on our set pieces to get a few goals, however bad our general play was.

With regards to the general style of play against LB teams to my mind we've evolved towards what you are describing constantly through the years (Since Pep came back as an assistant manager). This is also evident in the players we get as well, Thiago, Elliot, Carvalho, Arthur, Curtis... We've also for the most part solved that puzzle over the last 3-4 seasons. So I don't think the problem is our tactical set up, it's more that out tactical set up, since it is more difficult to pull off, when playing like this is more vulnerable to missing certain (types of) players. Like we did today.

For a team as bad at attacking as Forest are its not didnt cause us trouble when we were lucky to only concede 1.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #693
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:44:55 pm
Losing is bad enough, but having to read posts from some of the cry arses in here makes it worse.

We beat Rangers, West Ham and City in a week, scoring 10 and conceding 1. But regular as clockwork, the sky falls in as soon as we have our next bad result, and they spit their dummies out, throw their toys, and we have to read their bed wettery in every thread for the next 5 days.

And here is how you take stats and manipulate them to prove a point. We scored 9, not 10. And 7 of them were in the same game against a pub team (6 of which were in 1 half after they imploded).

City was our best performance of the season (can we now only raise our levels for City??) and the West Ham game we played well in the first half and were diabolical in the second half where if it wasn't for another brilliant performance from Ali, and the big toe of our 37-year-old defensive maestro, we'd have dropped more points.

We got beat by bottom of the league. The sky isnt falling, but there's a realisation that this squad shelf-life has ended. We're yet to win away in 5 this season and have won just 36% of PL games overall. Tomorrow we could be 14 points behind 1st place after 11 games.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #694
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 08:56:58 pm
In general, I agree with almost everything you post and I don't believe many do but yes, we should be beating this Forest side, not many 'gimmes' in the season but this is as close as one gets, these are woeful and the coming weeks/months will show that unless there is a huge shift.
I'm certainly not one of those who expectations have been altered , my expectations have remained pretty consistent throughout. The  squad should be averaging at a minimum 2PPG, again, Klopp has worked miracles.

Even when we were at our imperious best then away days at the end of a run of games were always banana skins. Today was probably the most disjointed team I have seen for years. Forest had a free hit today and got the breaks.

I can't believe people have forgotten that Forest knocked Arsenal out of the Fa Cup last season and gave us a really tough game.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #695
Why didn't we start Henderson in the middle? Atleast we have somone with experience in there. The use of Elliott and Salah was strange. Atleast Elliott was creative but could had been more so playing in a central and allowing Salah to come inside.
