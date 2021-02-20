Yeh I agree that the chemistry required for tiki taka type takes time to develop with the relations, movements, and familiarity between players, so that would like take time to develop.



Shape wise hmm I felt like if purely today to compensate based off the personell we have? Seeing as we had an abundance of 10s and strikers, I would have changed to a 4-2-2-2 formation when it was obvious the 4-4-2 with crosses and all was ineffective against the low block. Like put Carvalho and Elliot/Jones in their natural 10s position to play the ball, Salah and Firmino up front to receive the ball, wingbacks to provide any necessary crosses, with Fabinho and Hendo/Ox in midfield as defensive shields/midfield engines.



As 4-2-2-2 is a variation of the 4-4-2 where there is more emphasis in the center and a bit less emphasis on the wings. So the rationale being that just having more bodies through the center, having more 10s there, would help our build up play through the center better to counter the lack of familiarity with movements, relations etc. Of course this is theorizing and all.



Btw when I mentioned the style change against low block teams, I was more thinking in general rather than just today, as like what you mentioned we had a lot of injuries today.



Not so sure the 4-2-2-2 you describe is far off the actual positions of the players in this match. Carvalho was certainly not a winger and Elliot was wider but not very wide. With that in mind I struggle to see who would get the ball into C+E since the problem of movement and familiarity started further back and ran through most of the team. To my mind Henderson and Trent didn't start either because of nursing knocks or simply to manage workload. Klopp also said that they had to make late changes, I assume one was Thiago. With the way a team this level prepare for a match then it is probably the most rational choice to try to substitute like for like, otherwise all the tactical preparations goes out the window and then you're even more reliant on existing chemistry between players. (Like for like here is prob Curtis for Thiago and maybe Milner for Trent). in any case I think Milner as a wingback would be a bad idea and having two high and wide (wing)backs would have further exposed our CMs (Fab + Henderson/Curtis). Finding the balance in midfield, especially with Hendersons below par form has been one of main problems all season.Btw I don't think the amount of crosses today was part of any plan, to me it was more likely a sympthom of our actual plan failing.That being said, even with our dire performance today, I do think we deserved to get something out of the match. I don't really feel Forest caused us any problems defensively and we at least had enough on our set pieces to get a few goals, however bad our general play was.With regards to the general style of play against LB teams to my mind we've evolved towards what you are describing constantly through the years (Since Pep came back as an assistant manager). This is also evident in the players we get as well, Thiago, Elliot, Carvalho, Arthur, Curtis... We've also for the most part solved that puzzle over the last 3-4 seasons. So I don't think the problem is our tactical set up, it's more that out tactical set up, since it is more difficult to pull off, when playing like this is more vulnerable to missing certain (types of) players. Like we did today.