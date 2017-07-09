So bloody angry after that performance today. I'll try not to let it ruin my weekend because judging by the pathetic effort of some of them out there, it won't ruin theirs. Might be a bit harsh and they might be sitting hurting now in the dressing room, but fucking show it. Everyone has to take the blame for that out there from the players to the coaching staff. I don't know if it's down to arrogance, lack of effort, confidence, bad luck, quality but Christ Almighty give us something. Kloppo will be livid after that, so he should be. That's as far away as my first shite from the Liverpool team we have seen over the last few seasons.

Be a brave man whichever one of them players posts the same cliched rubbish on social media first anyway