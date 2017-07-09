« previous next »
PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #360 on: Today at 03:01:22 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 02:34:09 pm
Dont bring in  the FSG out shite after that performance.

Every single player we had on the pitch today was better than their opposite player. every single one.

They just put more effort into "not losing the game" than we put into winning it. And got their deserved rewards.

We played for 80 minutes like it was the last game of the season, in the sub, with nothing to play for.

ait was absolutely brutal to watch. The only desire I saw out there today was Elliot. Everyone else was just going through the motions.

people saying the corner was turned after City but we were fucking as poor against West Ham as we were today and got away with it.

Its been a while since Ive seen any of our players look knackered coming off the pitch.

It's just not remotely true.

Carvalho, Jones and Elliot don't get into that Forest side.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #361 on: Today at 03:02:06 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 02:58:04 pm
Exactly

It wasn't the players so much as it was the tactics.
Zero plan to get behind a team playing narrower than an anorexic's waistline.
Just knock it around in front of their defence and rely on set-pieces.
We had 75% possession and seven shots on target -- roughly one every eleven minutes of having the ball.
Forest also had seven on target with 25% possession -- roughly one every three minutes.
Time and again we fall to this same tactic and still we never change or learn from it.

The league has well gone and top four is disappearing over the horizon now too.

I would you to tell us how you get behind a team that defended it's own box for 90 minutes ?
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #362 on: Today at 03:02:21 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:52:25 pm
Don't you think if we had a couple of better midfielders in there instead of Fabinho and Jones with Henson being their deputy, that we wouldn't have looked better?

For sure
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #363 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm
So bloody angry after that performance today. I'll try not to let it ruin my weekend because judging by the pathetic effort of some of them out there, it won't ruin theirs. Might be a bit harsh and they might be sitting hurting now in the dressing room, but fucking show it. Everyone has to take the blame for that out there from the players to the coaching staff. I don't know if it's down to arrogance, lack of effort, confidence, bad luck, quality but Christ Almighty give us something. Kloppo will be livid after that, so he should be. That's as far away as my first shite from the Liverpool team we have seen over the last few seasons.
Be a brave man whichever one of them players posts the same cliched rubbish on social media first anyway 
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #364 on: Today at 03:02:33 pm
Tactics today were very poor. All we really did was to play around midfield and defence. We made little effort to stay wide and get behind them. Forest just kept their shape and kept compact like every poor team does.

No speed, guile or skill in midfield and no real idea of how to create chances.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #365 on: Today at 03:03:43 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:01:22 pm
It's just not remotely true.

Carvalho, Jones and Elliot don't get into that Forest side.
Carvalho is the exception for me, watching him you can see something.
Jones just isnt good enough for us.
Elliot is a strange one because looks talented but think the lack of pace will probably go against him.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #366 on: Today at 03:03:59 pm
2 top 4 rivals are playing against each other and we couldn't even capitalise on it by beating a championship side that is no better than Rangers.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #367 on: Today at 03:04:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:58:54 pm
Why are you using McManaman as some sort of fair pundit who always gets things right? He didn't even comment on Alisson being held down in the penalty box, and thought the 50/50 between Jones and a Forest player was a freekick to them, when it wasn't. The lack of consistency in refs is killing the game, but it wasn't the reason we lost today.

I am just making the point. Ref was so-so , wasn't really the blame there. I don't tend to ref watch that much but I couldn't really complain much other than the foul on Allisson. Kouyate should had been booked but it feels like fans just like to moan at them rather than what was a shit performance
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #368 on: Today at 03:04:30 pm
Definitely a transition season. The young players don't have the consistency of a top 4 side yet. The older players don't have the fitness.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #369 on: Today at 03:04:58 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:01:22 pm
It's just not remotely true.

Carvalho, Jones and Elliot don't get into that Forest side.

Whilst they may well come good we spent around £10m on those three players. Look at the young talent Arsenal have at their disposal in those areas and then look at how much they have spent.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #370 on: Today at 03:05:22 pm
i really dont want to say this but is Curtis Jones good enough ? genuine question ? and yes i know its the whole team ...when gomez has a bad game boy he has a bad game ... but ill not wet the bed we support the team good or bad and i have trust that klopp will fix things if the owners allow him too top 4 is our aim ... 
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #371 on: Today at 03:05:27 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:01:22 pm
It's just not remotely true.

Carvalho, Jones and Elliot don't get into that Forest side.
Is exactly right. People seem to talk about potential as if it's the actual level of the player. The three mentioned are fine players with great potential, but ion no way are tehy ready to compete with seasoned pros for 90 minutes, and they were the heart of the midfield today.

That has been the most annoying thing throughout the last few transfer windows, they way people keep talking about youth players as if they are already at the level of players 5-6 years older than them, and there wasn't going to be a problem letting, say, Wijnaldum go because such and such a youth player would fill his boots so easily.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #372 on: Today at 03:05:47 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:02:32 pm
So bloody angry after that performance today. I'll try not to let it ruin my weekend because judging by the pathetic effort of some of them out there, it won't ruin theirs. Might be a bit harsh and they might be sitting hurting now in the dressing room, but fucking show it. Everyone has to take the blame for that out there from the players to the coaching staff. I don't know if it's down to arrogance, lack of effort, confidence, bad luck, quality but Christ Almighty give us something. Kloppo will be livid after that, so he should be. That's as far away as my first shite from the Liverpool team we have seen over the last few seasons.
Be a brave man whichever one of them players posts the same cliched rubbish on social media first anyway
I'm not even upset anymore because this is the new normal for us until we fix our much-documented issues. We are just not good enough atm to be winning 3/4 games in a row.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #373 on: Today at 03:06:01 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:01:22 pm
It's just not remotely true.

Carvalho, Jones and Elliot don't get into that Forest side.

:lmao

You cant be serious
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #374 on: Today at 03:06:45 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:04:30 pm
Definitely a transition season. The young players don't have the consistency of a top 4 side yet. The older players don't have the fitness.

Transition to fucking mid table if we dont do something about it starting from January

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #375 on: Today at 03:07:14 pm
Sorry but Elliot cannot play RW/RM spot, he doesn't have the pace to beat a man which is essential for this position. I'm yet to figure out which position he's good at because he isn't good at CM either due to his pace and defending.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #376 on: Today at 03:07:19 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:45:57 pm
Are you suggesting he could be our prize asset who we sell to fund other purchases? Because I think that's what FSG maybe thinking

HahaTo be honest we dont have to tell FSG how to suck eggs when it comes to money and transfers
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #377 on: Today at 03:08:09 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:03:43 pm
Carvalho is the exception for me, watching him you can see something.
Jones just isnt good enough for us.
Elliot is a strange one because looks talented but think the lack of pace will probably go against him.

Agree with you, with Elliot you can see a player in there but he probably will have to be used differently due to the lack of pace. Carvalho is going to be a top player. Jones, I dont know really. I cant see it.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #378 on: Today at 03:08:20 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:56:56 pm
Oh no absolutely it makes no sense. But you look at what the team is like right now, and it looks bad across the park. Players we could rely on we cannot anymore.

Ali is great

In defence Trent and Robbo both look suspect, VVD is looking a bit poor, Matip is struggling more with injuries, Gomez looks Shakey, only really Konate looks stable and even he has some injury questions. Like it looks like we need at least 3 people here

Midfield looks like Henderson and Fab cannot keep pace anymore, Thiago has injury issues, Milner and Oxlade aren't up to scratch, Elliot Carvalho and Jones look too young and inexperienced for now, Naby is Naby - we could do with another 3 starters here and a back up even

And in attack Firmino is leaving and Mo is looking to be slowing down a bit - Diaz Jota and Nunez are a good starting 3 but you probably need a more right sided player too, and more back ups.

I would never had said it this time in June but we legitimately look like we need a complete overhaul of essentially every part of our team, and I can't be sure Ali will want to stay or that we won't be willing to sell if we need to do so much.

We look a mess

I don't think that's all down to the players to be honest.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #379 on: Today at 03:09:20 pm
Don't know how anyone can defend fsg. No one wants super rich owners like city but they have to be the meanest scroungiest owners out there. They just don't back the manager properly.

They have pulled a few stunts to fuck over the fans but backed down when they were called out on it. The were a disgrace in the whole super league debacle.

Despite our success We have left trophies behind us these past 6 years and I believe what we won is down to Klopp and in spite of them.

Imagine getting a team to a European Cup final and you still have to budget so carefully to bring in any player you want.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #380 on: Today at 03:09:23 pm
Our attacking options and now very limited, losing Jota and Diaz and now a slight doubt on Nunez has basically devastated the forwards. Carvallho today was unfortunate, he was basically bullied and made to be ineffective and then we had nothing to replace with. All it will take is an injury to Salah which almost looked likely and then we are really stuffed.

Our defence options and extremely limited and all itll take is an injury to VVD and we are buggered.

Too many injuries is harming us and we need reinforcements fast.

The game itself was shite today l, again we looked very limited as a side today given the general lack of pace up top which made Notts Forest playing against us extremely easy
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #381 on: Today at 03:09:29 pm
Terrible game. We played very poorly, the ref assisted this and mcmanaman is an absolute c*nt . Virgil should have had two, and needs a word with himself. Fabinho was awful again. Mo did nothing and is nowhere near greatest Liverpool player- big players from the past pick that game up and change it. He's been like this more than the brilliance of Rangers and city for a while now. Bobby is either great or shit same with Gomez. BUT the injuries are the big game changer, no way Jota misses some of those chances, Diaz would have caused havoc, Nunez would have had a field day.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #382 on: Today at 03:09:44 pm
Only thing that will save this season is if Putin hits the button
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #383 on: Today at 03:09:45 pm
The harsh truth is that we werent good enough today and Alison was our best player.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #384 on: Today at 03:09:46 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:04:30 pm
Definitely a transition season. The young players don't have the consistency of a top 4 side yet. The older players don't have the fitness.
Disgrace that it is ahaha the team has hardly changed.
Only a few players can have the excuse and theyre the ones who have performed for us.

20/21 season all over again this.
Injurys and wasting another season to balance the books.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #385 on: Today at 03:09:46 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:06:45 pm
Transition to fucking mid table if we dont do something about it starting from January

Lol you are correct is not like we bought 11 players like Forest that we need time for them to gel. This is the same squad as last season bar Mane. People don't want to hear it but a lot of our players aged and past their prime and we need to move on from them: Fabinho is the first example.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #386 on: Today at 03:10:08 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:04:30 pm
Definitely a transition season. The young players don't have the consistency of a top 4 side yet. The older players don't have the fitness.
It's only a transition if we stick to player players who might be here long term (start Nunez and Carvalho over Firmino any chance we get for example, try Bajcetic and Jones more, give Ramsay plenty minutes to see what he can do, no Milner) at the moment it's not really like that
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #387 on: Today at 03:10:08 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:04:58 pm
Whilst they may well come good we spent around £10m on those three players. Look at the young talent Arsenal have at their disposal in those areas and then look at how much they have spent.


Think back to our peak side under Klopp and tell me where these players make sense?

None of them fit our model.

They're too slow to play in the front line and none have the pace, power or physicality to be effective in the 433 in midfield.

Carvalho is currently looking like a downgrade on Minamino.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #388 on: Today at 03:10:37 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:47:01 pm
What happens in our training ?

Do we hit the players with hammers in the legs and see if they are ok for Saturday

hahahaha  ;D
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #389 on: Today at 03:10:39 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 02:51:02 pm
Mo couldnt even be bothered to move from his one spot.  He was the most disappointing.

I used to get annoyed at lack of effort from players, but now I just remind myself that these clowns get to go home to their million pound houses and dont care, so fuck them.

If I was a player that had lost, after showing my appreciation to the away fans I would be on the coach with a fucking cob on. All this smiling and shaking hands is not for me.
With all these injuries we are just a mid-table team with mostly very average players.
